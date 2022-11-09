- Home
Kitava
13,434 Reviews
$$
2011 Mission St
San Francisco, CA 94110
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Utensils
Specials
Small Plates
Za'atar Cauliflower & Hummus
Cauliflower florets tossed with za’atar spices, served over chickpea hummus, topped with sesame seeds and green goddess dressing.
Plantains
Naturally sweet plantain slices served with chipotle aioli. (note: plantains vary in texture based on seasonality)
Crispy Brussels Sprouts
Fried in sustainable organic palm oil, served with chipotle aioli.
Chicken Nuggets
Cassava flour breaded chicken, served with house made ketchup.
Signature Bowls
Evolved Caesar Salad
Farmer’s greens, marinated fennel, sliced radish, pastured egg, avocado, cashew “parmesan”, turmeric coconut ranch.
Power Bowl
Farmer’s greens, ancient grain mix, chickpea hummus, sweet potatoes, avocado, pickled onions, sunflower seeds, green goddess dressing.
Sweet Plantain Bowl
Jasmine rice, plantains, cumin beans, kale slaw, avocado, cilantro, romesco sauce. (note: plantains vary in texture based on seasonality)