Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Kitava

13,434 Reviews

$$

2011 Mission St

San Francisco, CA 94110

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Power Bowl
Sesame Chicken Bowl
BYO Bowl

Utensils

Add Utensils

Add Utensils

$0.25

Add compostable utensils to your order. ***NOTE: Utensils are only provided upon request***

Specials

Almond Coconut Cookies

Almond Coconut Cookies

$5.50Out of stock

Two soft and chewy almond flour cookies made with coconut sugar, egg, and vanilla, topped with dark chocolate drizzle.

Small Plates

Za'atar Cauliflower & Hummus

Za'atar Cauliflower & Hummus

$7.00

Cauliflower florets tossed with za’atar spices, served over chickpea hummus, topped with sesame seeds and green goddess dressing.

Plantains

Plantains

$6.00

Naturally sweet plantain slices served with chipotle aioli. (note: plantains vary in texture based on seasonality)

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

Fried in sustainable organic palm oil, served with chipotle aioli.

Chicken Nuggets

$8.00

Cassava flour breaded chicken, served with house made ketchup.

Signature Bowls

Evolved Caesar Salad

Evolved Caesar Salad

$10.00

Farmer’s greens, marinated fennel, sliced radish, pastured egg, avocado, cashew “parmesan”, turmeric coconut ranch.

Power Bowl

Power Bowl

$12.00

Farmer’s greens, ancient grain mix, chickpea hummus, sweet potatoes, avocado, pickled onions, sunflower seeds, green goddess dressing.

Sweet Plantain Bowl

Sweet Plantain Bowl

$11.00

Jasmine rice, plantains, cumin beans, kale slaw, avocado, cilantro, romesco sauce. (note: plantains vary in texture based on seasonality)