KitchChic

Family Sized Platters

Full Pan Lasagna
$80.00

Feeds 8. Includes caesar salad and 8 dinner rolls!

2 Full Slabs Tender BBQ Ribs
$99.99

Feeds 6. Includes creamy mashed potatoes and sautéed greens

Main Items

Chicken and Sausage Gumbo
$19.99

Mild. 16 oz. This dish is a homemade southern gumbo that i learned how to make from my grandma. It is savory and flavorful with plenty of juicy

8 Piece BBQ Baked Wings
$10.99

Introducing our mouthwatering slow baked oven barbecue wings; a dish made with love, combining sweetness and a mild spice for a tantalizing

Cheeseburger Casserole
$14.99

Our homemade cheeseburger casserole has all the burger flavors you love in a beefy cheesy pasta dish. The juicy beef and gooey cheese will have yo

Beef and Broccoli
$16.99

16 oz. Some days you just need some beef and broccoli in your life. Whenever I order Chinese I usually go for the beef and broccoli

Spaghetti with Meat Sauce
$15.99

12 oz. Slow simmered savory beef and sweet tomato combine in a flavorful sauce

Tender BBQ Ribs
$29.99

12 oz. Our delicious falling-off-the-bone oven-baked ribs are marinated and baked with a made-from-scratch sweet and tangy sauce

Smothered Chicken Meal with Rice
$15.99

12 oz

Cheesy Kale and Pasta
$7.99

12 oz. Our hearty and warm cheesy kale and pasta bake is a comfort dish with rich flavors that is sure to make your belly happy!

Lasagna
$17.99

12 oz. Everybody loves lasagna!! My lasagna is layered with four kinds of cheese and Italian sausage for a boost in flavor

Broccoli and Cheese Rice Casserole
$7.99

12 oz. This dish features fabulously cheesy and smooth, creamy, rich broccoli Cheddar cheese rice

Baked Mac N Cheese
$6.99

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad
$14.99

Side Items

Sweet Potatoes
$3.99

Our candied sweet potatoes are a great cheat day treat. These sweet potatoes are baked in a sweet mixture of butter and brown sugar

Side Caesar Salad
$5.49

12 oz. We love our greens! This side Caesar salad goes great with any of our steak, pasta, or lasagna entrées

Braised Veggie Medley
$6.99

Vegan. 16 oz container. These braised vegetables (brussels sprouts, cauliflower, carrots, and kale) are a wholesome twist

Sweet Peas
$3.99

Vegetarian. 16 oz. sweet, mild, and tender green peas. Simply sweet green peas with a little butter

Meal Bundles

3 Meals
$49.99
4 Meals
$65.00
5 Meals
$52.50

Meal Trial

KitchChic Signatures
$7.00

Lasagna and Caesar salad

Beverage

Coke
$2.00

Dirty Little Vegan by KitchChic

Dirty Little Dishes

Vegan Burger

Impossible burger, lettuce, tomato, pickles, vegan mayo, and vegan bun

Vegan Hot Dog

Vegan hot dog, choice of toppings, vegan bun

Vegan Mac and Cheese

Vegan noodles, vegan mac, and cheese sauce

Margherita Flatbread

Flatbread - vegan mozzarella, basil, and marinara

Mushroom Flatbread Removal Option

Flatbread - vegan mozzarella, Parmesan, olive oil, and mushrooms

Vegan BBQ Burger

Vegan burger - impossible burger, vegan cheese, fried onions, BBQ sauce, and vegan bun

Vegan Mushroom Burger

Vegan burger - impossible burger, caramelized onions, mushrooms, vegan cheese, vegan mayo, vegan bun

Vegan California Burger

Vegan burger - impossible burger, vegan cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, pickles, vegan mayo, and vegan bun

South of the Border Vegan Hot Dog

Vegan hot dog - vegan hot dog, pico de gallo, jalapeños, guacamole, and vegan bun

Vegan Sausage Sandwich

Vegan sausage, caramelized onions, grilled sweet peppers, and vegan bun

BBQ Jackfruit Sandwich

Pulled jackfruit, BBQ sauce, coleslaw, and vegan bun

Vegan Grilled Cheese

Vegan cheese and vegan bread

Vegan Tacos

Black beans, pico de gallo, lettuce, vegan cheese, and corn tortilla

Cauliflower Tacos

Fried cauliflower, cabbage, cilantro, salsa, and corn tortilla

Jackfruit Al Pastor Tacos

Pulled jackfruit, pineapple, cilantro, salsa, and corn tortilla

Soyrizo Tacos

Soyrizo, vegan cheese, cilantro, salsa, and corn tortilla

Mushroom Tacos

Mushrooms, cabbage, cilantro, salsa, and corn tortilla

Dirty Little Apps

Cauliflower Wings

Fried cauliflower, buffalo sauce, celery and side of vegan ranch

Vegan Nachos

Tortilla chips, vegan cheese, pico de gallo, guacamole, black beans, and jalapeños

Vegan Quesadilla

Vegan cheese, flour tortilla, pico de gallo, and guacamole

Fried Chickpeas
Chips and Salsa

Fresh salsa served with corn tortilla chips

Chips and Guacamole

Housemade Guacamole Served with Corn Tortilla Chips

Vegan Cheese Fries

Fresh Cut French Fries with Melted Vegan Cheese Sauce

Artichoke and Spinach Dip

Creamy Spinach and Artichoke Dip Served with Corn Tortilla Chips

Soft Pretzel

Bavarian-style Hot Soft Pretzel Served with Mustard and Vegan Cheese Dipese dip

Aria by KitchChic

Korean Fried Chicken

10 Pieces Korean Fried Chicken
Glazed Fried Chicken 10 Pieces GFC

Rice Bowls

Bulgogi Rice Bowl
GFC Rice Bowls
KFC Rice Bowls

Korean Tacos

Bulgogi Taco
Gangjung Fried Chicken Taco
Korean Fried Chicken Taco
3 Homies

Sides

Bulgogi Fries
Crinkle-Cut Fries
Chipotle Coleslaw
Fried Mandu

6 pieces

Mandu Gangjung

10 pieces

White Rice

Sauce

Garlic Soy
Sweet and Spicy
White Sauce
Chipotle Aioli
Green Sauce