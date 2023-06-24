Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kitchen Sync 1609 Laurens Rd.

review star

No reviews yet

1609 Laurens Rd.

Greenville, SC 29607

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Tomato Pie

$18.00

Served with a salad of spinach tossed in a poppyseed vinaigrette, cashews, Parmesan, apples, and green onion.

Salad Pizza

$17.00

Our garlic pie topped with arugula, feta, and pine nuts tossed in our italian ranch vinaigrette

Scampi

$23.00

pan seared shrimp, cilantro-lime butter, chillies, tomatoes, garlic and parmesan over spaghetti and zucchini noodles with grilled Swamp Rabbit Stecca bread

Dinner Menu 5pm-8:30pm

Apps

Fennel Ricotta Meatballs

$11.00

housemade pork & beef balls steeped in marinara, served over Hurrican Creek Truckers Favorite grits and topped with aged parmesan

Love Beets

$9.00

Beets roasted and flash fried. Served with a spicy-smoky aioli.

Gritz Fritz

$9.50

Hurricane Creek fried grits, collards, pepper jam

Zucchini Hummus

$9.50

Served with grilled sweet potato flatbread and fresh veggies.

Wagon Fries

$8.00

Sticky Chicken

$11.00

hot sweet n' crispy Springer Mountain chicken bites generously glazed with KS honey Siracha and served with Asian slaw and house coconut ranch

Salads

Farmers Market

$13.00

Greens, veggies, feta, almonds and raisins

Holly

$12.00

Fresh spinach, roasted cashews, granny smith apples, parmesan cheese, green onions and side of poppy seed vinaigrette

Bahn Mi Salad

$13.00

Greens, rice noodles, asian slaw, bean sprouts, cilantro, mint, basil and side of sesame soy vinaigrette

Arugula Salad

$11.00

Fresh arugula tossed with house italian ranch and topped with pine nuts and feta

Side Farmers Market

$7.00

Greens, veggies, feta, almonds and raisins

Side Holly

$6.00

Fresh spinach, roasted cashews, granny smith apples, parmesan cheese, green onions and side of poppy seed vinaigrette

Side Caesar

$6.00

Romaine, cherry tomatoes, parmesan, gremolata breadcrumbs and house caesar dressing

Side Arugula Salad

$6.00

Fresh arugula tossed with house italian ranch and topped with pine nuts and feta

Sandwiches & Plates

The Burger

$15.00

8oz meyers all natural beef, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, house pickles

Shrimp Burger

$16.00

Our signature shrimp burger patty of simply shrimp, parmesan, and spices. Served with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and our tk sauce

Tomato Pie

$18.00

Served with a salad of spinach tossed in a poppyseed vinaigrette, cashews, Parmesan, apples, and green onion.

Scampi

$23.00

pan seared shrimp, cilantro-lime butter, chillies, tomatoes, garlic and parmesan over spaghetti and zucchini noodles with grilled Swamp Rabbit Stecca bread

Gnudi & Sunday Sauce

$21.00

Fresh ricotta dumplings with a tomato-braised short rib sauce

Carolina Catfish

$21.00

Carolina ClassicsCatfish, Asian BBQ glaze, spicy peach melt, collards and grits

Cracklin Chicken Thighs

$20.00

collard greens, roasted vegetable mac and cheese, magic dust

Steak

$29.00

Chargrilled 10oz Meyer Natural Black Angus Top Sirloin, house veggies hash, smashed Yukon golds and short rib pan gravy

Pork Rib Chop

$27.00

Greenbrier Farms boni-in chop, caramelized apple, onion and smoked bacon compote, sweet potato whip, and skillet veggie hash

Pizza

Cheesy Pizza

$14.00

House red sauce and mozzarella

Garlic Pizza

$15.00

Garlic, red sauce, tomatoes, mozzarella and oregano

Roni Pizza

$16.00

Uncured pepperoni, red sauce, mozzarella

Super Greens Pizza

$17.00

White pie with spinach, arugula, kale, garlic, parmesan, mozzarella and ricotta

S&P Pizza

$17.00

Our fresh italian sausage, roasted red peppers, red sauce and mozzarella

Salad Pizza

$17.00

Our garlic pie topped with arugula, feta, and pine nuts tossed in our italian ranch vinaigrette

Short-Rib Philly Pizza

$18.00

Garlic, olive oil, mozzarella, braised beef, caramelized onion and green peppers

Summer Veggie Pizza

$18.00

White pie with zucchini, tomatoes, red onions, sweet white corn, house pickled banana peppers, mozzarella and goat cheese and fresh basil

Pizza Special

$18.00

Please call the restaurant to find out more about the Chef's Daily Pizza Special!

Kids

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.00

8" cheese pizza

Kids Chicken

$7.00

Our famous crispy chicken served with carrots, celery, fries and ranch

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Flour tortilla grilled with white american

Spaghetti Noodles (D)

$6.00

Choose between butter and red sauce

Dessert

Ks Cookie

$6.00

Chocolate chips, butterscotch, oatmeal cookie with pretzels and potato chips inside, served with milk

Cobbler

$8.50

Assorted fruit steeped in sweet tea topped with house almond-pecan granola and vanilla bean ice cream

S'mores

$8.00

Chocolate blackout cake with salted caramel ice cream, toasted marshmallow and graham cracker crumble

Chablis

$7.00

A delicious butter and wine soaked cake baked with pecans

Sides

Fries

$5.50

Hurricane Creek Grits

$4.25

Collards And Sweet Onions

$4.25

Yukon Mash & Gravy

$4.25

Sweet Potato Whip

$4.25

Skillet Veggie Hash

$4.25

Jalapeno Slaw

$4.25

Roasted Vegetable Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Side Stecca Bread

$1.00

Side Fried Chicken

$7.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$7.00

Side Seared Shrimp

$7.00

Side Tofu

$7.00

Large Sauce

$1.00

XL Sauce

$2.00

Dessert

Ks Cookie

$6.00

Chocolate chips, butterscotch, oatmeal cookie with pretzels and potato chips inside, served with milk

Seasonal Fruit And Sweet Tea Cobbler

$8.50

Assorted fruit steeped in sweet tea topped with house almond-pecan granola and vanilla bean ice cream

S'mores

$8.00

Chocolate blackout cake with salted caramel ice cream, toasted marshmallow and graham cracker crumble

Miss Betty's Chablis Cake

$7.00

A delicious butter and wine soaked cake baked with pecans

Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Coke zero

$2.00

Orange Fanta

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Mr. Pibb

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00

1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$2.00

Water

Gosling's

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Soda Water

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Kitchen Sync is a soulful neighborhood restaurant offering farm-fresh, scratch-made fare served with extraordinary hospitality.

Location

1609 Laurens Rd., Greenville, SC 29607

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Think Tank Brew Lab
orange starNo Reviews
101 Airport Rd Greenville, SC 29607
View restaurantnext
Cohesive Coffee - 301 Airport Rd.
orange starNo Reviews
301 Airport Rd. Greenville, SC 29607
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Greenville, SC - Pleasantburg
orange star4.6 • 2,232
225 S. Pleasantburg Drive Greenville, SC 29607
View restaurantnext
Warehouse at Midtown - 1418 Laurens Road
orange starNo Reviews
1418 Laurens Road Greenville, SC 29607
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Greenville SC
orange star4.5 • 928
475 Haywood Rd Greenville, SC 29607
View restaurantnext
Half Rooted - Check instagram for todays location
orange starNo Reviews
60 Airview Drive Greenville, SC 29607
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Greenville

Sully's Steamers Greenville - 6 E Washington St
orange star4.8 • 2,635
6 E Washington St Greenville, SC 29601
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Greenville, SC - Pleasantburg
orange star4.6 • 2,232
225 S. Pleasantburg Drive Greenville, SC 29607
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Woodruff Road
orange star4.6 • 2,232
1939 Woodruff Rd Greenville, SC 29607
View restaurantnext
CityRange Steakhouse Grill - Greenville
orange star4.4 • 1,714
615 Haywood Rd Greenville, SC 29607
View restaurantnext
Jianna - 600 South Main Street Suite 200
orange star4.4 • 1,428
600 South Main Street Suite 200 Greenville, SC 29601
View restaurantnext
Tsunami - Greenville
orange star4.4 • 1,424
106 E North St Greenville, SC 29601
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Greenville
Travelers Rest
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
Avg 2.8 (23 restaurants)
Greer
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Easley
review star
No reviews yet
Spartanburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Spartanburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (17 restaurants)
Boiling Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Clemson
review star
Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)
Flat Rock
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston