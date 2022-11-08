Kitchen 17
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
100% Vegan Comfort Food Restaurant Specializing in Deep Dish Pizza, Buffalo Cauliflower Wings, and More
Location
2554-2556 W Diversey Ave., Chicago, IL 60647
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Al's #1 Italian Beef - Avondale (Western Ave & Diversey)
No Reviews
2804 North Western Avenue Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurant