Kitchen 17

Order Again

Popular Items

Traditional
Cauliflower Wings
Cheese

Appetizers

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Baked and Served with Toasted Pita. Tortilla chips can be substituted to make this appetizer Gluten Free!

Cauliflower Wings

Cauliflower Wings

$11.00

Breaded, Fried Cauliflower, Served with our house-made Buffalo Sauce and Ranch

Nachos

$12.00

Chili, Cheddar, Jalapeño Salsa, Fresh Greens, Ranch

Cheese Fries

$8.00

Crispy Fries with Housemade Cheddar Sauce

Cheesy Garlic Bread with Marinara

$14.00

Mozzarella, Garlic, and Marinara Dipping Sauce. 10" Circle

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.00

Foccacia with Marinara

$10.00

Housemade Focaccia with Marinara

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Chili

$6.00

Small Bowl of Chili with Black Bean, Garbanzo, Tomato, TVP, and *All* the Spices.

Chili Mac

$9.00

Fried Mushrooms

$13.00Out of stock

Fresh mushrooms battered and breaded before being fried and served with a side of marinara sauce.

Broccoli Cheddar Potato Soup

$7.00

Salads & Entrees

House Salad

$5.00

Small Greens Salad with Tomatoes, Onions, and a Rotating Cast of Vegetables, Dressed with Ranch

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.00

A Jumbo House Salad Plus Spinach and Breaded, Choice of Fried Cauliflower or Fried Chicken Seitan. Dressed with House Ranch and Buffalo

Chicken Platter

$14.00

Breaded, Fried Chicken Seitan, Mac and Cheese, & a House Salad Comes with a Side of Sauce for Dippin’: Choice of Buffalo, BBQ, or Ranch

Sandwiches

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.50

BBQ Cheddar Burger

$14.00

Cheddar, Fresh Greens, Caramelized Onions, BBQ, Mayo, Served on a Pretzel Bun

Big K Burger

$14.00

Cheddar, Fresh Greens, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, “Fast Food” Sauce, Served on a Housemade Slab of Sesame Focaccia

Buffalo Burger

$14.50

Mozzarella, Breaded Cauliflower, Fresh Greens, Tomato, Onion, Buffalo, Ranch

Mega-Bus

$18.00

1 Beyond Burger, 1 Impossible Burger, Each Topped with Cheddar and Housemade Seitan Bacon. Served with Fresh Greens, Pickles, and Caramelized Onions

Pizza Burger

$15.00

Mozzarella, Marinara, Pepperoni Seitan, Spinach, Served on Housemade Slab of Tomato Focaccia

Plain James

$12.00

Cheddar and Fresh Greens

Gyro

$12.50

Sliced Seitan, Greens, Tomato, Onion, Ranch, Wrapped in a Toasted Pita.

Philly Cheesesteak

$14.00

Sliced Seitan, Mozzarella, Green Pepper, Caramelized Onion, Spicy Giardiniera, Ranch

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Fried Chicken Seitan, Fresh Greens, Tomato, Onion, Ranch. Choice of Buffalo or BBQ, Served on Herbed Focaccia

Chicken Parm

$15.00

Fried Chicken Seitan, Mozzarella, Marinara, Spinach, Served on Slab of Housemade Tomato Focaccia

Pizza

Cheese

$20.00

Mozzarella, Marinara

Pepperoni

$21.00

Mozzarella, Marinara, Seitan Pepperoni

Traditional

$22.00

Mozzarella, Marinara, Soy Sausage, Seitan Pepperoni

Plant-Eater

$23.00

Mozzarella, Marinara, Artichoke, Onion, Minced Garlic, Spinach, Green Pepper, Za’atar **Contains sesame**

Fully Loaded

$23.00

Mozzarella, Marinara, Soy Sausage, Spinach, Onion, Black Olive, Spicy Giardiniera

Jalapeno Popper

$23.00

Cheddar, Marinara, Jalapeños, Seitan Bacon

Cheeseburger Pizza

$23.00

Marinara, Cheddar, Burger, Pickle, Onion, Fast Food Sauce

10” Mac and Cheese Deep Dish

$20.00

Macaroni, Cheddar, Ranch Drizzle

10” Personal Gluten Free Thin Crust

$18.00Out of stock

Mozzarella, Marinara, Your Choice of Two Toppings

10” Personal Pizza

$16.00

Mozzarella, Marinara, Your Choice of Two Toppings

Extras

Side of Fries

$6.00

Fries with Side of Sauce

Side of Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries with Side of Sauce

Side of Sauce

$0.50

Side of Marinara

$1.50

Side of Cheddar

$2.00

Extra Pita

$1.00

Cakes

Oreo Cake

$8.00

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$8.00

Pumpkin Spice Latte Cake

$8.00

Parent Trap (Choc-PB-Oreo)

$8.00Out of stock

Cheesecakes

Choc PB Brownie Cheesecake GF

$9.00

Cookies and Cream cheesecake!

GF Pumpkin Gingersnap Cheesecake

$9.00

Turtle Cheesecake

$9.00

GF Strawberry Cheesecake

$9.00

GF Blueberry Cheezcake

$9.00Out of stock

GF Brownies

GF Triple Chocolate Brownie

$7.00

GF Salted Caramel Brownie

$7.00

GF SpO0ky Cozmic Brownie

$7.00Out of stock

GF Mocha Brownie

$7.00

A fudgey gluten free chocolate brownie with Coffee buttercream and ganache.

GF Candy Bar Trick-r-Treat Brownie

$7.00Out of stock

Other

2 heart shaped sugar cookies with icing and spinkles

Nightmare Til Xmas Red Velvet Cookie Monster Sandwich

$7.00

Confectionery

Classic Chocolate Fudge Square

$4.00

Pumpkin Choc Chip Bread

$5.00

Peanut Cluster Pack

$6.00

Peanut Butter Buckeye 2-pack

$7.00

Oatmeal-Cranberry Buckeye 2-Pack

$7.00

Peanut Butter Fudge

$4.00

Walnut Fudge

$4.00

Edible Cookie Dough

Edible Red Velvet Cookie Dough

$10.00Out of stock

Cookie Pies

Chocolate Chip Cookie Pie

$7.00Out of stock

Cookie Crust Mega Mud Pie

$8.00

Pie Slices

Pie crust, blueberry peach filling, cinnamon crumble topping

GF Caramel Apple Crumb Pie

$9.00

GF Chocolate PB Pie

$9.00Out of stock

Vanilla cake, Boston Cream Custard Filling, Chocolate Ganache, Sprinkles

Soft Drinks

Cola - Fountain

$3.00

Diet Cola - Fountain

$3.00

Lemon/Lime Soda - Fountain

$3.00

Ginger Ale - Fountain

$3.00

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$4.00Out of stock

Strawberry Soda - Fountain

$3.00

Lemonade - Fountain

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade - Fountain

$3.00

Tonic Water - Fountain

$3.00

Cranberry Juice - Fountain

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$3.50

Fresh Brewed Peach Tea

$4.00Out of stock

Frozen Pizzas

Scratch and Dent Deep Dish Frozen Pizza

$15.00

These pizzas have imperfections that mean they aren't great candidates for regular sale, our loss is your gain! Pick up a mystery scratch and dent pizza for 50% or more off!

Cheese Deep Dish Frozen Pizza

$25.00

Pepperoni Deep Dish Frozen Pizza

$26.00

Traditional Deep Dish Frozen Pizza

$27.00

Plant Eater Deep Dish Frozen Pizza

$28.00

Fully Loaded Deep Dish Frozen Pizza

$28.00

Gluten Free Cheese Deep Dish Frozen Pizza

$30.00Out of stock

Gluten Free Sausage Deep Dish Frozen Pizza

$31.00

Gluten Free Plant Eater Frozen Pizza

$34.00Out of stock

Gluten Free Fully Loaded Frozen Pizza

$34.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

100% Vegan Comfort Food Restaurant Specializing in Deep Dish Pizza, Buffalo Cauliflower Wings, and More

Website

Location

2554-2556 W Diversey Ave., Chicago, IL 60647

Directions

Gallery
Kitchen 17 image
Kitchen 17 image
Kitchen 17 image

