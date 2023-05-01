A map showing the location of Collective- Kitchen 1907 View gallery

Collective- Kitchen 1907

review star

No reviews yet

308 Northwest 10th Street

Oklahoma City, OK 73103

Indian tacos

Ground beef

$11.99

Shredded chicken

$11.99

Vegetarian

$10.99

Taco Salad

Ground beef

$11.99

Shredded chicken

$11.99

Vegetarian

$10.99

Drinks

OKC Soda

Fountain

$2.25

Dips

Black Bean Hummus

$6.99

Bean Dip

$6.99

Jalapeno Cream Cheese Dip

$8.99

Trio of Dips

$12.99

Dessert

Honey cream cheese dip

$6.99

Local Jelly dip

$6.99

Chocolate Mousse

$6.99

Trio of dessert dips

$12.99

Sugar Frybread

$4.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

308 Northwest 10th Street, Oklahoma City, OK 73103

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

