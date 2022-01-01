Restaurant header imageView gallery

kitchen24 Hollywood

review star

No reviews yet

1608 N. Cahuenga Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90028

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Angus Sliders

$12.00Out of stock

Angus beef, cheddar cheese, garlic aioli and pickles on Hawaiian buns.

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$8.95

Beer battered onion rings with Sriracha aioli.

Citrus Pineapple Wings

$14.95

Disco Fries

$11.95

Fried Chicken Stack

$13.95Out of stock

Korean BBQ Wings

$14.95Out of stock

Red Hot Wings

$14.95Out of stock

Smac & Cheese

$12.50

Breakfast Extras

Side Bacon

$3.00Out of stock

Side Breakfast Potatoes

$4.50

Side Chicken Apple Sausage

$4.50

Side English Muffin

$1.95

Side of Fruit

$5.00

Side Gluten Free Bun

$1.95

Side Hash Browns

$4.50

Side of Egg(s)

Side of French Toast

$4.50

Side of Pancakes

$4.50

Side Pork Sausage

$4.50

Side Toast

$1.50

Side Turkey Sausage

$1.50

Side Veggie Bacon

$4.50

Side Veggie Sausage

$4.50

Side Waffle

$4.50

Burgers and Sandwiches

BLT

$13.95

Chipotle Tuna Melt

$15.95Out of stock

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Grilled Chicken Club

$16.95

Jalapeno Burger

$17.25

k24 Cheesesteak

$15.95

k24 Classic

$15.95

k24 Classic Turkey

$15.95

Kitchen Sink

$17.95

Meatball Sandwich

$14.95

Patty Melt

$16.75

Tomato Mozzarella Sandwich

$14.95

Turkey Brie Avocado

$16.25

Vegan Burger

$16.50

White Cheddar Turkey Burger

$16.95Out of stock

Smokehouse Burger

$17.25

Condiments

Balsamic Glaze

Balsamic Vinaigrette

Balsamic Vinegar

BBQ Sauce

Blue Cheese Dressing

Buffalo Sauce

Buffalo Sauce $$

$0.50

Caesar Dressing

Caramel

Chipotle Mayo

Chipotle Mayo $$

$0.50

Chipotle Ranch

Chocolate Syrup

Citrus Pineapple

Citrus Pineapple Sauce $$

$0.50

Dijon Mustard

Garlic Aioli

Garlic Aioli $$

$0.50

Gravy

Gravy $$

$1.00

Hollandaise

Hollandaise $$

$1.00

Jalapeno Aioli

Jalapeno Aioli $$

$0.50

Ketchup

Korean BBQ Sauce

Korean BBQ Sauce $$

$0.50

Mayo

Molcajete Salsa

Molcajete Salsa $$

$0.50

Nutella

Parmesan

Peanut Dressing

Pesto Aioli

Pesto Aioli $$

$0.50

Pico De Gallo

PIco De Gallo $$

$0.50

Ranch $$

$0.50

Ranch Dressing

Red Hot Sauce

Red Hot Sauce $$

$0.50

Red Wine Vinaigrette

$0.50

Salsa Verde

$0.50

Salsa Verde $$

$0.50

Sesame Ginger Dressing

Sour Cream

Sour Cream $$

$0.50

Sriracha Mayo

Sriracha Mayo $$

$0.50

Syrup

Walnut Butter

Yellow Mustard

Desserts

Brownie

$3.00Out of stock

Cookie Skillet

$6.95Out of stock

Cookie

$2.75

Salty Cow

$6.95Out of stock

Scoop of Ice Cream

$2.00

Skilet Apple Pie

$6.95Out of stock

Pumpkin Beignets

$6.00Out of stock

Eggs and Stuff

Asparagus Benedict

$19.95

Belgian Waffle

$13.50

Breakfast Brie Melt

$16.25

Breakfast Burrito

$15.50

Breakfast Nachos

$15.95

Breakfast Sandwich

$14.95

BYO Omelet

$17.95

Chocolate Chunk Pancakes

$14.50

Crabcake Benedict

$22.95

French Toast Platter

$16.50

Fricken Waffle

$17.95

Garden Benedict

$19.95Out of stock

Home Skillet

$15.95

Huevos Rancheros

$17.95

Jolly Green Giant

$18.95

Mediterranean Tofu Scramble

$15.95

Nutella Waffle

$14.95

Oatmeal

$8.95

Protein Pick Me Up

$16.95

Steak & Eggs

$24.95

Wakey Wakey

$16.95

Yogurt & Granola Parfait

$10.95

Entrees

Chicken Dijon

$20.95

Chicken Parmesan

$19.95

Chicken Pot Pie

$15.95Out of stock

Fried Chicken Tenders

$19.95

Grilled Salmon Entree

$23.95

Pasta Florentine

$19.95

Pesto Gnocchi

$17.95

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$17.95

Thanksgiving Dinner

$24.95Out of stock

Soup and Salad

After School Special

$15.75

Asian Chicken Salad

$20.95Out of stock

Bowl Spicy Tomato

$7.00

Bowl Veggie Chili

$15.95Out of stock

Cup of Tomato Soup

$4.50

Cup of Veggie Chili

$4.50

Fried Chicken Salad

$15.95

k24 Steak Salad

$22.95

Kale Caesar Salad

$14.25

Kitchen Cobb

$18.95Out of stock

Mediterranean Chop Salad

$17.95

Roasted Beet Mozzarella Salad

$15.50

Side Kale Caesar

$4.50

Side Mixed Green Salad

$4.50

Soup & Salad Combo

$14.50

Vegan

Asparagus

$4.50

Broccoli

$4.50

Cauliflower

$4.50

Impossible Burger

$17.95

Mediterranean Tofu Scramble

$15.95

Vegan Burger

$16.50

Veggies and Sides

Avocado

$2.20

Bacon Brussels Sprouts

$4.50Out of stock

Black Beans

$2.40

Broccoli

$4.50

Carrot Sticks

$2.00

Cauliflower

$4.50

Cheddar Cheese

$1.00

Corn Bread

$4.50Out of stock

French Fries

$4.25

Fried Jalapenos

$2.00

Fruit

$5.00Out of stock

Garlic Toast

$1.64

Guacamole

$2.40

Jalapenos

$1.00

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$4.50

Pickles

$1.00

Roasted Carrots

$4.50Out of stock

Side Burger patty

$6.00

Side Fried Chicken

$7.00

Side Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.00

Side Grilled Salmon

$8.00

Side Grilled Steak

$8.00

Side Smac & Cheese

$3.98

Side Spinach

$4.50

Side Strawberries

$3.98

Side Turkey Patty

$6.00

Side Veggie Patty

$6.00Out of stock

Sliced Tomatoes

$4.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.25

Asparagus

$4.50

NA Beverage

Apple Juice

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.40

Chocolate Milk

$4.75

Coke

$3.60

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Diet Coke

$3.60

Ginger Ale

$3.60

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Hank's Rootbeer

$5.00

Ice Tea

$4.20

Lemonade

$5.00

Milk

$4.20

Orange Juice

$5.00

Panna

$4.80

Pelegrino

$4.80

PIneapple Juice

$5.00

Soy Milk

$4.50

Sprite

$3.60

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Tomato Juice

$5.00

Water

Shakes and Smoothies

Black and White

$6.98

Breakfast Smoothie

$6.98

Chocolate Shake

$6.98

Raspberry Mint Smoothie

$6.98

Secret Shake

$6.98

Strawberry Shake

$6.98

Tropical Smoothie

$6.98

Vanilla Shake

$6.98

K24 Classics

$4 Mimosa

$4.00

k24 Charm City

$7.00

k24 Cosmopolitan

$12.00

k24 Irish Coffee

$12.00

Virgin Charm City

$12.00

Beer

Bud Light

$5.00

Fransikaner

$6.00

House Beer

$6.00Out of stock

Mango Cart

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00Out of stock

Stella Artois

$6.00

Strongbow

$6.00Out of stock

Tecate

$6.00

Trumer Pilsner

$6.00Out of stock

Wolf Among Weeds

$6.00Out of stock

Wolf Pup IPA

$6.00

Wine Glass

Avalon Cabernet

$8.00

Cristalino 375ml

$10.00

Joel Gott Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

Le Grand Courtage Rose

$9.00

Ruffino Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Smoketree Chardonnay

$10.00

Smoketree Pinot Noir

$10.00

St Francis Merlot

$8.00

Cristalino 375ml

$10.00

Le Grand Courtage Brut

$9.00

Le Grand Courtage Rose

$9.00

Avalon Cabernet

$8.00

Bogle Red Blend

$8.00

Folie a Deux Pinot Noir

$10.00

Montes Malbec

$8.00

St Francis Merlot

$8.00

Charles & Charles Riesling

$7.00

Joel Gott Pinot Gris

$9.00

Joel Gott Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

Rutherford Chardonnay

$10.00

Tera d'Oro Moscato

$8.00

Wine Bottle

BTL Avalon Cabernet

$24.00

BTL Bogle Red Blend

$28.00

BTL Folie a Deux Pinot Noir

$35.00

BTL Montes Malbec

$26.00

BTL St Francis Merlot

$35.00

BTL Charles & Charles Riesling

$30.00

BTL Joel Gott Pinot Gris

$32.00

BTL Joel Gott Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

BTL Rutherford Chardonnay

$35.00

BTL Tera d'Oro

$31.00

BTL Cristalino Sparkling Wine

$12.00

BTL Le Grand Courtage Brut

$28.00

BTL Le Grand Courtage Rose

$28.00

BTL Opera Prima

$25.00

Family Meal (Copy)

FM - French Toast Platter (4)

$60.00

FM - Garden Benedict (4)

$60.00

FM - Wakey Wakey (4)

$55.00

FM - Protein Pic Me Up (4)

$55.00

FM - Slider & Wings (4)

$60.00

FM - Burger Bar (4)

$65.00

FM - Pasta Florentine (4)

$70.00

FM - Spaghetti & Meatballs (4)

$65.00

FM - Chicken Dijon (4)

$70.00

FM - Grilled Salmon (4)

$80.00

FM - Chicken Parmesan (4)

$75.00

FM - Disco Fries (4)

$20.00

FM - Smac & Cheese (4)

$20.00

FM - Brussels Sprouts (4)

$18.00

FM - Cauliflower (4)

$18.00

FM - Carrots (4)

$18.00

FM - Kale Caesar (4)

$16.00

FM - French Fries (4)

$16.00

FM - Sweet Fries (4)

$16.00
All hours
Sunday12:01 am - 5:59 am, 7:01 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:01 am - 5:59 am, 7:01 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:01 am - 5:59 am, 7:01 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:01 am - 5:59 am, 7:01 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:01 am - 5:59 am, 7:01 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:01 am - 5:59 am, 7:01 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:01 am - 5:59 am, 7:01 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

k24: kitchen24 offers a unique approach to the classic american comfort food restaurant. we distinguish ourselves from the typical diner, because we take so much care and pride in the ingredients we use and the preparation of our food. our reverse osmosis filtration system provides the highest level of water filtration available. this translates to superior coffee, cocktails and food. we do embrace the utilitarian aspects and heritage of diners past by offering something for everyone. whether you are young or old, a family of five or a group of out-on-the-towners, vegetarians or carnivores, it is our mission to fulfill your dining needs. we feel quality good and a fun atmosphere are the cornerstones of a great experience at a value that will keep you coming back to try more. we hope this visit to kitchen24 is the first of many and we can get to know you by name as our valued neighbors.

Website

Location

1608 N. Cahuenga Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028

Directions

Gallery
kitchen24 image
kitchen24 image
kitchen24 image

Similar restaurants in your area

Harold's Chicken - LA
orange star4.2 • 2,976
6523 Hollywood Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90028
View restaurantnext
The Waffle
orange starNo Reviews
6255 West Sunset Boulevard Los Angeles, CA 90028
View restaurantnext
800 Degrees - Hollywood 2
orange star4.3 • 2,077
1521 Vine St Los Angeles, CA 90028
View restaurantnext
3rd Base - 1562 N. Cahuenga Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
1562 N. Cahuenga Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90028
View restaurantnext
Hollywood Pizza Cafe
orange star4.1 • 409
6541 Hollywood Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90028
View restaurantnext
Groundwork Coffee Company - Hollywood - 1501 N Cahuenga Blvd.
orange starNo Reviews
1501 N Cahuenga Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90028
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Los Angeles

Calif Chicken Cafe - Hollywood
orange star4.7 • 17,174
6805 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Stout Burgers & Beers - Hollywood
orange star4.2 • 6,633
1544 N Cahuenga Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90028
View restaurantnext
Stout Burgers & Beers - Bottle Shop
orange star4.2 • 6,633
1544 N Cahuenga Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90028
View restaurantnext
Harold's Chicken - LA
orange star4.2 • 2,976
6523 Hollywood Blvd Los Angeles, CA 90028
View restaurantnext
Gwen
orange star4.5 • 2,337
6600 Sunset Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90028
View restaurantnext
Marino Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 2,228
6001 Melrose Ave Los Angeles, CA 90038
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Los Angeles
West Los Angeles
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Arts District
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Westlake
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Highland Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Silver Lake
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Beverly Grove
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
Eagle Rock
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Los Feliz
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Century City
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston