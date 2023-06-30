Kitchen 2433

Main picView gallery

1033 Northwest Bond Street

Bend, OR 97701

APPS

CHEESE FRIES

$10.00

Cheese Sauce, 3 Cheese blend, Green Onions. Served with ranch.

BACON CHEESEBURGER EGG ROLLS

$9.00

Ground Beef, Bacon, Pickles, Onions, Cheese. Served with garlic aioli

CORN ON THE COB

$5.00

Butter, Cotija Cheese, Crema, Tajin

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$9.00

served with ranch and marinara

SUBS

CHEESESTEAK

$16.00

Steak, Grilled Onions, Cheez wiz, Provolone Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Hot Pepper Relish. Sub Cheddar Cheese at no charge

CHICKEN CHEESESTEAK

$15.00

Chicken, Grilled Onions, Cheez Wiz, Provolone Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Hot Pepper Relish. Sub Cheddar Cheese at no charge

50/50

$16.00

Steak, Chicken, Grilled Onions, Cheez Wiz, Provolone Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Hot Pepper Relish. Sub Cheddar Cheese at no charge

SURF AND TURF

$18.00

Steak, Shrimp, Grilled Onions, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Hot Pepper Relish. Sub Cheddar Cheese at no charge

THE CONWAY

$17.00

Chicken, Shrimp, Provolone Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Hot Pepper Relish. Sub Cheddar Cheese at no charge

FRIED FISH

$15.00

Fried Fish, Cheddar Cheese, Old Bay Aioli, Lettuce, Tomatoes. Sub Provolone Cheese at no charge

THE BIG HOMIE

$20.00

Fried Fish, Shrimp and Crab in a 3 Cheese Sauce, Old Bay Aioli

NY CHOPPED CHEESE

$14.00

Ground Beef, Grilled Onions, Grilled Peppers, Cheddar Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomatoes. Sub Provolone Cheese at no charge. Add Bacon $2

PIZZA SUB

$11.00

marinara, 3 cheese blend, pepperoni, pepperoncini

CHICKEN/FISH

WHOLE WINGS

$10.00+

Whole wings battered in house made blend and fried to a perfect crisp. Top with salt pepper, pepper, ketchup or hot sauce. Get it the Baltimore way with everything all over

WHOLE WINGS AND FRIES

$12.00+

Whole wings battered in house made blend and fried to a perfect crisp. Served with fries. Top with salt pepper, pepper, ketchup or hot sauce. Get it the Baltimore way with everything all over

FRIED FISH

$15.00+

Southern style fried fish(swai). Served with fries and cornbread

SHAREABLES

SHRIMP AND GRITS

$16.00

gouda grits, grilled shrimp, bell peppers, onions, cream sauce

CHICKEN AND WAFFLES

$13.00

3 wings, sweet batter waffle, powdered sugar

MARYLAND CRAB CAKES

$24.00

served with french fries

All hours
Sunday6:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday6:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday6:00 pm - 3:59 am
East Coast Style Sub Shop

