Brunch Menu

Brunch

Chicken And Waffles

$14.00

Spicy Chicken And Waffles

$15.00

Cara Mel French Toast

$11.00

Chocolate Chip Banana Pancakes

$11.00

Plain Pancakes

$9.00

Banana Foster Stuffed French Toast

$15.00

Vegan French Toast

$10.00

Sj Monte Cristo

$14.00

Farmhouse Burger

$15.00

Cream Chipped Brisket

$16.00

Smoked Pork Roll Egg And Cheese

$12.00

Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

Brisket Benedict

$14.00

Chicken And Waffle Benedict

$14.00

BBQ Pulled Pork Benedict

$13.00

Fried Tomato Spinach Benedict

$12.00

Single Pancake

$4.00

Sausage

$4.00

Homefires

$3.00

Fruit

$4.00

Single pancake

$4.00

Bacon

$4.00

Two eggs

$3.00

Kids pancake

$8.00

Kids French

$8.00

Kids Scrambled w/Cheese, toast, potato

$8.00

Blackened Tuna BLAT

$17.00

Oyster Benedict

$17.00

Smoked Salmon

$16.00

Dinner Menu

Sandwiches

VEGAN BBQ JACKFRUIT SANDWICH

$14.00

KEY WEST SHRIMP TACO

$15.00

BACON MUSHROOM BURGER

$17.00

CRAB CAKE SANDWICH

$18.00

SOUTH JERSEY BRISKET

$17.00

BRISKET BURNT ENDS BURRITO

$17.00

BLACK BEAN BURGER

$14.00

SPICY CHICKEN

$14.00

INSIDE OUT BURGER

$16.00

PLAIN BURGER

$15.00

PULLED PORK SANDWICH

$14.00

THE SAVAGE

$21.00

Sides

KIMCHI FRIED RICE

$4.50+

SIDE GOUDA MAC

$4.50+

SWEET POTATO

$4.50+

TRUFFLE MASH POTATO

$8.00

GARLIC PARM ROASTED POTATO

$4.50+

LEMON GARLIC RABE

$4.50+

NJ CORN ELOTE SALAD

$4.50+

HOUSE CUT FRIES

$4.50+

SUMAC COLE SLAW

$4.50+

SEASONAL VEG

$4.50+

CREAMED BACON SPINACH

$4.50+

JALAPEÑO CORN BREAD

$4.50+

CUCUMBER SALAD

$4.50+

Salads

HOUSE SALAD

$8.00

CAESAR SALAD

$10.00

PROSCIUTTO BURRATA PANZANELLA

$14.00

SOUP DU JOUR CUP

$6.00

SOUP DU JOUR BOWL

$10.00

MELON FETA SALAD

$12.00

WEDGE SALAD

$10.00

WATERMELON CUCUMBER FETA

$8.00

NJ TOMATO BURRATA

$10.00

Mains

LEMON DILL SALMON

$29.00

MACADAMIA CHICKEN

$23.00

14OZ NY STRIP

$37.00

VEGAN MUSHROOM SCALLOP

$21.00

APPLE SPICED BRISKET

$24.00

1.5# ROASTED CHICKEN

$25.00

KOREAN BBQ RIBS

$24.00

NEW STRIP STEAK

$42.00

JAIL ISLAND SALMON NEW

$25.00

CRAB CAKES NEW

$30.00

Pasta

SPINACH AND DUCK LINGUINI

$31.00

BRISKET GOUDA MAC

$21.00

PORK AND SEAFOOD RAGU

$32.00

BLACK TRUFFLE CHICKEN PARM

$29.00

BBQ

BABY BACK RIBS HALF

$18.00

BABY BACK RIBS FULL

$28.00

JALAPEÑO CHICKEN HALF

$14.00

JALAPEÑO CHICKEN FULL

$24.00

BRISKET BBQ

$15.00

PULLED PORK BBQ

$12.00

TOFU BURNT ENDS BBQ

$12.00

JACKFRUIT BBQ

$12.00

WINGS

$9.00

BOAR SAUSAGE

$16.00

TACOS

KEY WEST SHRIMP TACO

$15.00

PULLED PORK TACO

$14.00

BRISKET TACO

$16.00

TOFU BURNT ENDS TACO

$13.00

SMOKED CHICKEN TACO

$14.00

COMBOS

BRISKET TWO SIDES

$23.00

1/2 RIB, 4 WINGS, TWO SIDES

$21.00

1/2 PORK, BRISKET, HALF RIB, TWO SIDES

$45.00

TOFU, JACKFRUIT, SALAD, SIDE

$21.00

1/2 CHICKEN, 1/2 RIB TWO SIDES

$34.00

APPETIZERS

BROILED OYSTER

$12.00

CRAB NACHO

$17.00

GARLIC FRY APP

$9.00

STREET CORN GUAC

$16.00

FRIED PICKLES

$14.00

KOREAN CALAMARI

$15.00

DEVILED EGGS

$8.00

CRAB CAKE SLIDERS

$14.00

SHRIMP KABOB

$12.00

Drink Menu

NA Beverages

Carafe oj

$8.00

Club Soda

$1.00

French Press

$7.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Tea/Cofee

$4.00

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Cold Brew

$4.00

Juice

$4.00

To go fountain

$2.50

Dine In Soda

$3.25

Infused Lemonade Carafe

$6.00

Kombucha

$5.00

Pineapple Soda

$5.00

Water still

$5.00

Water Sparkling

$5.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Weekly Specials

Tuna

$29.00

Filet

$55.00

Ribeye

$60.00

Shishito

$10.00

Lunch Menu

Plates

Smoked Chicken Burrito

$14.00

Key West Shrimp Taco

$14.00

Smoked Mushroom And Pork

$14.00

SJ Brisket Cheesesteak

$17.00

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Bacon Taco

$14.00

Jackfruit and Avocado Quesadilla

$14.00

Mushroom Burger

$14.00

Buffalo Salmon Cheeseteak

$16.00

Crab Cake Sandwich

$17.00

Calamari Ceaser

$14.00

House Salad

$9.00

Wedge Salad

$9.00

Garlic Fries Add

$2.00

Burger Night

Burgers

$11 Burger

$11.00

Black Bean Burger

$11.00

Garlic Lovers

$16.00

Brisket Burger

$18.00

Crab Nacho Burger

$18.00

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Salmon Burger

$17.00

BBQ Pork Burger

$16.00

Crab Cake Burger

$19.00

Dessert

Desserts

Bread pudding

$9.00

Crème Brulee

$9.00

Cobbler

$9.00

Cheesecake Chocolate Sauce

$9.00

Special Dessert 1

$9.00