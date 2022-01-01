Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kitchen American Grill

review star

No reviews yet

452 US-22

Whitehouse Station, NJ 08889

Popular Items

SOUTHERN CHICKEN SANDWICH
KITCHEN SIGNATURE BURGER
PRIME STEAK DIP

STARTERS

ARTISAN FLATBREAD

$16.00

burrata - tomatoes - applewood smoked bacon -shaved asiago - mixed greens

BOOM - BOOM CAULIFLOWER

$13.00

firecracker battered - ranch dressing

BREAD BASKET

$5.00

artisan baked rolls - pesto butter

CALAMARI

$15.00

golden crisp- sliced hot cherry peppers - sweet & spicy dipping sauce

CHICKEN FRITTERS

$15.00

HUMMUS PLATTER

$12.00

olive tapenade - roasted red pepper - pesto - pita bread

JUMBO CHICKEN WINGS

$16.00

char grilled - naked or side of buffalo, BBQ, or bourbon glaze - served with celery & blue cheese dressing

MIXED SAUSAGE GRILL

$16.00

grilled kielbasa & bratwurst - pretzel bites - beer cheese sauce - whole grain mustard

SHISHITO PEPPERS

$9.00

blistered - lemon zest - sea salt

SOUPS & SALADS

CAESAR ENTREE SIZE

$13.00

hearts of baby romaine - shaved parmesan - croutons - ceasar dressing

CAESAR STARTER SIZE

$9.00

hearts of baby romaine - shaved parmesan - croutons - ceasar dressing

FRENCH ONION SOUP

$10.00

carmelized onions in rich broth - gratineed gruyere baguette

GREEK VILLAGE

$16.00

tomatoes- Greek feta cheese - cucumber - Kalamata olives - red onion - pepperoncini - EVOO - oregano

HOUSE ENTREE SIZE

$12.00

mixed greens - tomatoes - cucumber- red onion - shredded carrot - balsamic vinaigrette

HOUSE STARTER SIZE

$8.00

mixed greens - tomatoes - cucumber- red onion - shredded carrot - balsamic vinaigrette

KALE - BEET & ANCIENT GRAIN

$15.00

ancient grains - kale - beets - goat cheese - roasted sweet potato - black beans - citrus vinaigrette

KITCHEN CHOPPED

$16.00

mixed greens - tomatoes - bacon - blue cheese - corn- red onion - guacamole drizzle - lime vinaigrette

ROASTED TOMATO - RED PEPPER BISQUE

$9.00

CRAFT BURGERS & SANDWICHES

FARMHOUSE BURGER

$17.00

grilled mushrooms - grueyere cheese - carmelized onions - brioche bun

GROUPER RUEBEN

$17.00

golden crisp grouper - kraut - Thousand Island dressing - Swiss cheese - grilled marbled rye

GROWN - UP GRILLED CHEESE

$17.00

fontina - Vermont white cheddar - Gruyere - Texas toast - roasted tomato & red pepper bisque for dipping

KITCHEN SIGNATURE BURGER

$18.00

char grilled - steakhouse blend - white cheddar - bacon - bourbon BBQ sauce - brioche bun

PRIME STEAK DIP

$20.00

sliced steak - Gruyere cheese - horseradish cream sauce - Artisan roll - au jus for dipping

ROASTED VEGETABLE WRAP

$16.00

eggplant - zucchini - roasted red pepper - mixed greens - hummus - sun dried tomato wrap

SHRIMP TACOS

$18.00

grilled shrimp - red cabbage slaw - monterey jack cheese - chipotle aioli

SOUTHERN CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.00

crispy buttermilk battered - house slaw - pickles - KAG sauce - brioche bun

TURKEY BURGER

$16.00

tomato - red onion - swiss cheese -mixed greens - KAG sauce - brioche bun

ENTREES

BBQ BABY BACK RIBS

$32.00

brewhouse fries - house slaw

BRAISED BEEF SHORT RIB

$36.00

whipped potatoes - seasonal vegetable - red wine demi glace

FARMERS LASAGNA

$26.00

eggplant - zucchini - ricotta - mozzarella cheese - sweet basil marinara

MEDITERRANEAN GROUPER & SHRIMP

$32.00

pan seared - tomato olive tapenade - roasted potatoes - sauteed greens

PAN SEARED ATLANTIC SALMON

$30.00

roasted potatoes - sauteed greens

PREMIUM RESERVE PORK CHOP

$32.00

truffle whipped potatoes - mushroom demi glace - seasonal vegetable

ROASTED LANCASTER COUNTY CHICKEN BREAST

$28.00

local french trimmed - roasted potatoes - seasonal vegetable

STEAK FRITES

$38.00

sliced steak - blue cheese butter - brewhouse fries

COWBOY STEAK 16-18OZ ON THE BONE

$52.00

SIDES

BREWHOUSE FRIES

$6.00

SEASONAL VEGETABLE

$7.00

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$6.00

WHIPPED POTATOES

$5.00

BEER BATTERED ONION RINGS

$8.00

HOUSE SLAW

$5.00

SAUTEED GREENS

$7.00

KIDS

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$9.00

American cheese - Texas toast - fries

KIDS PENNE PASTA

$9.00

tomato sauce or butter

KIDS HOT DOG

$9.00

all beef - hot dog roll - fries

KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS

$9.00

fries

COFFEE

CAPPUCCINO

$6.00

DBL DECAF ESPRESSO

$5.00

DECAF

$3.00

DECAF CAPPUCCINO

$6.00

FREDDO CAPPUCCINO

$6.00

FREDDO ESPRESSO

$4.00

ICED COFFEE

$3.00

REGULAR

$3.00

NUTELLA AFFOGATO

$11.00

NUTELLA CAPPUCINO

$7.00

CHOCOLATE CAPPUCCINO

$7.00

CARAMEL CAPPUCCINO

$7.00

CARAMEL AFFOGATO

$11.00

CHOCOLATE AFFOGATO

$11.00

LATTE

$6.00

DECAF LATTE

$6.00

DESSERTS

APPLE TART A LAMODE

$12.00

CARROT CAKE

$12.00

CHOCOLATE LAVA BUNDT CAKE

$12.00

CHOCOLATE LOVIN CAKE

$12.00

CREME BRULEE CHEESECAKE

$13.00

PUMPKIN BLONDIE ALA MODE

$12.00

WHITE CHOCOLATE RASPBERRY CHEESECAKE

$13.00

"KITCHEN TABLE" TAKE OUT MEALS

Available with two ours advance notice. Monday - Thursday NO SUBSTITUTIONS AVAILABLE

#1 GRIGGSTOWN FARMS TAKE OUT MEAL

$58.00

BRICKHOUSE STYLE CHICKEN - HALF TRAY - SERVES 4-6 - WITH WHIPPED POTATOES - INCLUDES HALF TRAY HOUSE SALAD WITH BALSAMIC DRESSING

#2 FARMERS LASAGNA TAKE OUT MEAL

$49.00

HALF TRAY - SERVES 4-6 - LAYERED PASTA SHEETS, ROASTED EGGPLANT, ZUCCHINI, SQUASH, RED PEPPERS, RICOTTA CHEESE, MOZZARELLA CHEESE, SWEET BASIL MARINARA SAUCE - INCLUDES HALF TRAY OF HOUSE SALAD WITH BALSAMIC DRESSING

#3 BBQ BABY BACK RIBS TAKE OUT MEAL

$56.00

BBQ BABY BACK RIBS - HALF TRAY- SERVES 4-6 - WITH BAKED CAVATAPPI PASTA & CHEESE ( MAC&CHEESE) - INCLUDES HALF TRAY OF HOUSE SALAD WITH BALSAMIC DRESSING

#4 PAN SEARED SALMON TAKE OUT MEAL

$62.00

PAN SEARED ATLANTIC SALMON - HALF TRAY - SERVES 4-6 - WITH LONG GRAIN AND WILD RICE - INCLUDES HALF TRAY OF HOUSE SALAD WITH BALSAMIC DRESSING

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Our restaurant is the heart and soul of the neighborhood, offering a modern space and atmosphere, where family and friends gather to eat, drink and make memories!

Website

Location

Directions

