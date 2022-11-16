Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kitchen Door Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

1300 1st Street

Napa, CA 94559

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Teriyaki Wings
Chicken 'Pho Ga'
Side French Fries

Soup, Salad and Appetizers

Cream of Mushroom Soup

Cream of Mushroom Soup

$11.95

with toasted croutons and chives

Teriyaki Wings

Teriyaki Wings

$12.95

teriyaki glazed wings, sesame seeds and a side of spicy mayo Check out WING Wednesday special

Classic Buffalo Wings

Classic Buffalo Wings

$12.95

Celery, Blue Cheese Dressing

Deviled Eggs

$10.75

Chives, pickled red onions

Butter Lettuce Salad

$13.75

radish, fines herb ranch dressing, cherry tomatoes, croutons

Arugula Salad

$13.75

Little Moon Farm strawberries, Pt. Reyes blue cheese, candied walnuts, mustard vinaigrette

Wood Burning Oven

parm cream, Niman Ranch bacon shaved garlic, mozzarella, provolone chili flake
Mushroom Pizza

Mushroom Pizza

$20.95

Parm cream, maitake, oyster, trumpet and button mushrooms, mozzarella and provolone cheeses, rosemary

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$19.00

Tomato sauce, basil

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$20.95

Tomato sauce, garlic, mozzarella provolone mix and oregano

Fresh Baked Herb Flatbread

Fresh Baked Herb Flatbread

$9.00

extra virgin olive oil, rosemary, thyme, oregano

Special Pizza

$21.95

Italian sausage, peppers, red onion, oregano, mozzarella, provolone, tomato sauce

Wood Burning Grill and Rotisserie

Grilled Creekstone Ranch Beef Cheeseburger

Grilled Creekstone Ranch Beef Cheeseburger

$18.95

(1/2 lb.) Cooked medium, wine stewed onions, swiss cheese, secret sauce, french fries

Korean Style Short Ribs

Korean Style Short Ribs

$33.00Out of stock

Bacon, kimchi, mushroom fried rice, teriyaki glaze

Roasted Half Chicken

Roasted Half Chicken

$26.75

Seasonal Vegetable, mashed potatoes, and peppercorn gravy.

Sides

Seasonal Side Vegetables

Seasonal Side Vegetables

$9.50
Side French Fries

Side French Fries

$5.95
Side Sweet Potato Fries

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$6.50

The Kitchen Sink

Duck Banh Mi Sandwich

Duck Banh Mi Sandwich

$21.00

pickled vegetables, cucumber, jalapeno, duck liver mousse, spicy mayo sweet potato fries

Chicken Banh Mi Sandwich

Chicken Banh Mi Sandwich

$21.00

pickled vegetables, cucumber, jalapeno, duck liver mousse, spicy mayo sweet potato fries

Tofu Banh Mi Sandwich (Vegetarian)

$21.00

pickled vegetables, cucumber, jalapeno, spicy mayo sweet potato fries

Chicken 'Pho Ga'

Chicken 'Pho Ga'

$17.75

Rice noodles, bean sprouts, cilantro, jalapeno.

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$21.00

Rice Noodles, Tofu, Beansprout, Omelet, Scallion, Fresnos, Cilantro, Chili Peanuts Substitute Grilled Chicken ($5.00) or Seared Shrimp ($7.00)

Lettuce Cups

$18.95

bean thread noodles, pickled vegetables, crispy tofu, cucumber, bean sprouts, herbs, scallion, house dipping sauce SUB grilled chicken $5.00 SUB seared shrimp $7.00 SUB Korean rib $10.00

Pappardelle Pasta

$25.00

chanterelles, truffle butter, oven roasted tomatoes, chives, parmesan, bread crumbs

Shoyu Ramen

Shoyu Ramen

$23.95

Duck Broth, Duck Confit, 5 Minute Egg, Scallion, Furikake

Kid's Menu

Kid's Pasta with Parmesan Cream Sauce

Kid's Pasta with Parmesan Cream Sauce

$9.00
Kid's Pasta with Tomato Sauce

Kid's Pasta with Tomato Sauce

$9.00
Kid's Pasta with Butter and Parmesan Cheese

Kid's Pasta with Butter and Parmesan Cheese

$9.00
Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$12.00
Kid Cheeseburger and French Fries

Kid Cheeseburger and French Fries

$14.00

Fried Chicken and French Fries

$14.50

gluten free fried chicken, french fries, ranch dressing

Mini 'Pho Ga'

$10.00

Rice Noodle, Chicken, Broth

Desserts

Float

$8.95

Churros

$7.50

spiced chocolate sauce

Scoop Home Made Ice Cream

$6.00

Chocolate sauce on side

$0.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1300 1st Street, Napa, CA 94559

Directions

Gallery
Kitchen Door image
Kitchen Door image

Map
