Kitchenette Sandwich Shop

920 9 1/2 Street NE

Charlottesville, VA 22902

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Jive Turkey
Angry Bird
Italian Job

Please note

Sandwiches will be labeled with sandwich name and any modifications, and will not be labeled individual's names

Please Note For Large Orders

Sandwiches will be labeled with sandwich name and any modifications, and will not be labeled individual's names

Specials

Please note that "Specials" are for day-of ordering only, and cannot be ordered for future pickups

Please note

"Specials" are for day-of ordering only, and cannot be ordered for future pickups

Meatball Sub

$13.00

Meatballs, marinara, parmesan, mozzarella + house mayo on a toasted sub

Hamtastic

$13.00

Cold Ham, Swiss, honey Dijonnaise, tomato, red onion, arugula on toasted sourdough.

Sandwiches...So Meaty

Hot Wet Beef

$11.00

House-roasted beef with eggplant and pepper spread, fresh mozzarella, house mayo and beef au jus on sub roll

El Gaucho

$11.00

House-roasted beef sauteed with roasted red peppers, onions and chimmichurri served on a sub roll with house mayo

Philly Beef

$11.00

House-roasted beef sauteed with onions and roasted red peppers, topped with provolone, and served on a sub roll with house-mayo and shredded romaine

Angus Yum

$11.00

Cold house-roasted beef and cheddar on a sub roll with red onions, tomato, romaine and horseradish-mayo

Jive Turkey

$11.00

Turkey, cranberry-mayo, fresh mozzarella, crunchy onions and arugula on sourdough

Turkey Jack

$11.00

Turkey with provolone cheese, bacon, sweet chili-mustard, tomato and arugula on ciabatta

Stella's Chicken Salad

$10.00

Chopped chicken thigh with grapes, celery and red onion on sourdough bread, with arugula

Angry Bird

$11.50

Dry-rubbed roasted chicken thigh with cheddar cheese, house mayo, red onion, pickled and fresh jalapenos, tomato and arugula on ciabatta

Philly Chicken

$11.00

House-roasted chicken sauteed with onions and roasted red peppers, topped with provolone, and served on a sub roll with house-mayo and shredded romaine

Oliver's Dream

$11.50

Smoked brisket, turkey, apple-ginger chutney, house mayo, crunchy onions and arugula on sourdough

Philly Pork

$11.00

Roast pork, onions, red peppers, house mayo, provolone cheese and lettuce on a sub roll

Smoked Brisket Reuben

$12.00

Smoked brisket with sauerkraut, Russian dressing and Swiss cheese on rye

Ramona

$11.50

Smoked brisket, turkey, Swiss, Russian dressing, tomato and coleslaw on rye

Italian Job

$11.00

Salami, ham, capicola, provolone cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onion, house mayo and red wine vinaigrette on a sub roll

Muffaletta

$11.00

Salami, ham, capicola, provolone cheese, fresh mozzarella and tapenade on sesame seed bread

Cuban

$11.00

Ham, roast pork, Swiss cheese, pickles and yellow mustard on a hoagie roll

Squeal

$11.00

In-house roasted pork with bacon, cheddar, apple-ginger chutney, grainy mustard, crunchy onions and arugula on rye

Vegetarian Sandwiches

Tofu Reuben

$11.00

Seasoned, grilled tofu, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing and sauerkraut on rye, griddled until hot and melty

Philly Cheeseshroom

$11.50

Blend of mushrooms sauteed with onions and roasted red peppers, provolone cheese, shredded lettuce and house mayo on a sub roll

Garden Hummus Sammy

$11.00

House-made hummus with red onions, carrots, tomato, cucumbers, arugula and cucumber-tahini dressing on sourdough

Kitchen(ette) Grilled Cheese

$8.50

Cheddar, provolone and Swiss on sourdough . . . old school, Baby!

Pimento Cheese Sandwich

$10.50

House-made pimento cheese with pickles, tomatoes and arugula on sourdough

The Penny

$11.00

Roasted sweet potatoes, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, provolone, house mayo and marinated kale salad on ciabatta

Sides

Lightly Salted Potato Chips

$2.00

BBQ Potato Chips

$2.00

Mama Zuma Potato Chips

$2.00

Habenero flavored

Curried Chickpea Salad

$3.50

Coleslaw

$3.50

Shredded cabbage and carrots with a mayo-based dressing

Potato salad

$3.50

Mediterranean White Beans

$3.50

Cannelini beans with red onions, tomatoes, herbs and a Tuscan red wine vinaigrette

Salad

Kitchen Garden Salad

$10.00

Arugula, red onions, carrots, cucumber, tomatoes and cucumber-tahini dressing

Dessert

Pumpkin Bread Pudding

$4.00

Warm pumpkin bread pudding with pecans and cream cheese glaze. CONTAINS NUTS!

Ginger-Molasses Cookies

$3.00

Two Ginger-Molasses cookies

Peanut Butter Cookies

$3.00

Two Peanut Butter cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.00

Two Chocolate Chip cookies

Oatmeal-Raisin Cookies

$3.00

Two Oatmeal-Raisin cookies

Soup

Chunky Vegetable Soup - CUP

$3.50Out of stock

Chunky Vegetable Soup - PINT

$7.00Out of stock

Italian Meatball Soup - CUP

$3.50Out of stock

Italian Meatball Soup - PINT

$7.00Out of stock

Drinks

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Lime La Croix

$2.00

Lemon La Croix

$2.00

Grapefruit La Croix

$2.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.50

Sweetened Iced Tea

$2.50

Water Bottle

$2.00

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$3.00

Merch

T-Shirt

$24.00

Gift Certificate

$10.00

$10.00

$20.00

$20.00

$30.00

$30.00

$40.00

$40.00

$50.00

$50.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
interesting and delicious sandwiches

920 9 1/2 Street NE, Charlottesville, VA 22902

