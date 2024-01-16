Kitchen in the Desert 2 6427 Mesquite Avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
6427 Mesquite Avenue, Twentynine Palms, CA 92277
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
grnd sqrl - 73471 Twentynine Palms Highway
No Reviews
73471 Twentynine Palms Highway Twentynine Palms, CA 92277
View restaurant
The Copper Room - 57360 Aviation Drive
No Reviews
57360 Aviation Drive Yucca Valley, CA 92284
View restaurant
KASA MARKET - 56089 Twentynine Palms Highway
No Reviews
56089 Twentynine Palms Highway Yucca Valley, CA 92284
View restaurant
More near Twentynine Palms