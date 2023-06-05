Restaurant header imageView gallery
Greek
Middle Eastern
Mediterranean

Kitchen Istanbul

1,602 Reviews

$$

349 CLEMENT ST

San Francisco, CA 94118

Popular Items

Chicken Kebabs

$35.00

Pita

$6.00
Lentil Salad

Lentil Salad

$16.00

Black lentil bulgur salad with tart cherries, feta, almonds, cucumber, mint & hazelnut oil


Mezes

Green, Red Lentils, Bulgur, Rice, pepper paste, mint, Aleppo pepper and mixed Turkish spices served with lemon
Olives

Olives

$9.00

Mixed olives with Fresh Herbs

Hummus

Hummus

$10.00

Mashed chickpeas blended with tahini, lemon juice, garlic and spices.

Haydari

Haydari

$10.00

Drained yogurt with fresh garlic and dill.

Muhammara

Muhammara

$10.00

Roasted red pepper with crushed walnut, pomegranate molasses and spices.

Spreads

Spreads

$29.00

Hummus: Mashed chickpeas blended with tahini, lemon juice, garlic and spices. Haydari: Drained yogurt with fresh garlic and dill. Muhammara: Roasted red pepper with crushed walnut, pomegranate molasses and spices.

Arugula Salad

$16.00
Cauliflower

Cauliflower

$17.00

Roasted cauliflower with green onion, honey grilled lemon & urfa pepper

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$15.00

Crispy spiced brussels sprouts with aleppo aioli sauce

Zucchini Fritters

Zucchini Fritters

$14.00

Zucchini fritters with parsley, mint, feta cheese & haydari

Feta Cigars

Feta Cigars

$14.00

Feta cheese cigars with pistachios & honey syrup

Sides

Pita

$6.00

Kisir

$5.00

Potato Celery Puree

$6.00

Eggplant Puree

$8.00

Entrees

Moussaka

Moussaka

$30.00

Traditional casserole of ground spiced beef, eggplant, bell pepper & béchamel

Braised Beef

Braised Beef

$34.00

Turkish style slow cooked braised beef with basmati rice

Salmon Kebabs

Salmon Kebabs

$36.00

Wild king salmon kebabs with warm arugula chickpea salad & kalamata olive puree

Lamb Chops

Lamb Chops

$48.00

Grilled grass-fed lamb chops with basmati rice

Chicken Kebabs

$35.00

Non-Alcoholic

Best Day Brewing NA Kolsch

$9.00

Tote Bag

$30.00
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Kitchen Istanbul has a welcoming, cozy atmosphere where you can leisurely enjoy your wine while sampling delectable food that is guaranteed to be prepared with the care and love prescribed by the long history of the recipes.

Website

Location

349 CLEMENT ST, San Francisco, CA 94118

Directions

Kitchen Istanbul SF image
Kitchen Istanbul SF image

Map
