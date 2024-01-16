Southrn, comfort food, soul food, fried chicken, Cajun, seafood, home-style, salads, breakfast, lunch, dinner, vegetarian, vegan, waffles, grits.
Kitchen + Kocktails - Charlotte
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:45 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:45 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:45 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
210 E Trade Street A104b, Charlotte, NC 28202