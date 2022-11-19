Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kitchen Master

review star

No reviews yet

9285 PRESTON RD

Frisco, TX 75033

Fried Rice 炒飯
House Soup Dumpling
Lo-Mein

Appetizer 頭台

Vegetable Eggroll

Vegetable Eggroll

$4.00

2 pieces of egg roll filled assorted vegetables. These are fried until golden brown. Vegan.

Chicken Eggroll

$5.00

2 pieces of delicious chicken egg roll fried to crispy perfection.

Edamame

Edamame

$4.50

Edamame cooked until al dente then lightly seasoned with salt.

Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$6.50

Crispy, chilled cucumbers tossed in a chili oil marinade. An all time classic. Vegan. Slightly Spicy. Gluten Free.

Wood-ear Salad

$6.50Out of stock

Black wood ear mushroom tossed in sweet citrus seasoning. Vegan. Gluten-free.

Crab Rangoon

$7.00

5 fried wontons filled with cream cheese and imitation crab served with our sweet & sour sauce.

Chicken Nugget Bites

Chicken Nugget Bites

$8.00

Hand-battered fried chicken bites dusted with salt and white pepper and topped with lightly fried basil.

Fried Soft Shell Crab

$15.00

Crispy soft shell crab sprinkled with salt and white pepper then garnished with lightly fried basil.

Sweet Glazed Riblets

$11.00

braised bbq pork ribs tossed in a honey glaze.

Crispy Calamari

$12.00

Crispy squid seasoned, battered, and fried to perfection! It is tossed with lightly fried basil.

Boom Boom Shrimp

Boom Boom Shrimp

$13.00

7 pieces of shrimp fried to perfection then covered in a house spicy aioli. Slightly spicy. Sauce on the side for take outs.

Side of Fries 薯條

$5.00

Dumpling 餃子

House Soup Dumpling

House Soup Dumpling

$10.00

6 delicious broth filled dumplings. All made to order with your choice of protein!

Scallion PANCAKE

$5.00

Flaky pancakes filled with chopped green onion and fried until golden brown.

Radish Pastry

$7.00

3 crumbly pastries filled with shredded radish, green onion, shrimp, pork, and mushroom. It is crusted with white sesame. **Please note, it does take a little longer than other items.

Scallion PASTRY

$6.00

3 crumbly pastries filled with shredded scallion, ground pork fat, and black pepper. It is crusted with black and white sesame seeds. **Please note, it does take a little longer than other items.

Pan-fried Buns

Pan-fried Buns

$9.00

4 pork buns filled to the brim, crusted with sesame seed, and fried to golden perfection.

Vegetable Dumpling

Vegetable Dumpling

$9.00

6 green dumplings filled to the brim with green vegetables. It is vegan-friendly! You have the choice of either steamed or steamed.

Chicken & Vegetable Dumpling

Chicken & Vegetable Dumpling

$10.00

6 yellow dumplings filled with chicken and vegetables. It is great for dumpling lovers that aren't into pork. You can choose either steamed or panfried!

Pork & Shrimp Dumpling

$11.00

6 delicious dumplings filled with bay scallop, shrimp, pork, and vegetables. This is one of our top recommended item! Your choice of steamed or panfried.

Dumpling Combo

Dumpling Combo

$12.00

2 pieces of the Vegetable Dumpling, 2 pieces of the Chicken & Vegetable Dumpling, and 2 pieces of the pork & Shrimp Dumpling. (no substitution) Your choice of either steamed or panfried.

Shrimp Shumai

$7.00

3 juicy dumplings filled to the brim with freshly chopped shrimp.

Fresh Meat Buns

$7.00

3 fluffy buns filled with our pork mix. (not BBQ pork)

Vegetable Buns

$7.00

3 fluffy buns filled with our vegetable mix. They are steamed to perfection!

Vegetable Wonton

$10.00

8 bok choy and napa wontons tossed in a savory vinaigrette. Your choice of either spicy or non-spicy.

House Pork Wonton

House Pork Wonton

$11.00

8 pieces of pork wontons tossed in a savory vinegrette.

Pot Stickers

$11.00

6 pork dumplings filled with pork, shrimp, and chive. It is panfried until crusty on the bottom for that perfect crunch. **Please note, it does take a little longer than other items on our menu.

Pork Belly Gua Bao

$10.00

A traditional Taiwanese sandwich that consists of braised pork belly, pickled mustard green, chopped cilantro and sweetened peanut powder. It is basically a "Chinese chalupa".

Soft Shell Crab Gua Bao

Soft Shell Crab Gua Bao

$15.00

A twist on an authentic Taiwanese dish. Instead of a pork belly sandwich, we use fried soft shell crab with fresh produce to produce the best crunch. It is paired with our sweet and spicy mayo.

Chive Pocket

$9.00

Panfried Pockets filled with shredded chive, dried shrimp, and minced pork fat. A traditional Taiwanese dish.

Wagyu Dumplings

$16.00

6 juicy dumplings filled with American wagyu beef, and flavorful chicken stock. Your choice of steamed or panfried.

Wonton Sauce 炒手醬

$3.00

Noodle Soup 湯麵

Noodles served in a chicken broth and topped with freshly made wonton and bok choy.

Pork & Pickled Vegetable Noodle

$12.00

Noodles served in a chicken broth and topped with pickled cabbage and shredded pork.

Tofu Puff Vermicelli

$12.00

Clear glass noodles in a chicken broth and topped with braised tofu puff and pork wrap. Gluten-free.

Wonton Noodle Soup

$13.00

4 pieces. Noodles served in a clear chicken broth and topped with freshly-made wontons and bok choy.

Beef Noodle Soup

Beef Noodle Soup

$14.00

Noodles served in the chef's special beef broth and your choice of: Pick your spicy level! (regular, medium spicy, extra spicy)

White Noodle 白麵條

$4.00

Dry Noodle 乾麵

Flour noodles served in a spicy vinaigrette and topped with 4 pieces of the pork wonton and bok choy. Spicy.

Umami Sesame Noodle

$11.00

Flour Noodles served in a sesame sauce and topped with finely crushed peanut. This dish is a bit more controversial amongst our customers. Either you love it or you don't.

Chili Sauce Noodle

$11.00

Flour noodles served in the house chili oil vinaigrette and topped with scallion and bok choy. Spicy.

Minced Pork Noodle

$12.00

Flour noodles tossed in a dark and savory bean sauce then topped with bok choy and edamame.

Dry Wonton Noodle (4pc)

$13.00

White Noodle 白麵條

$4.00

Stir-Fry Noodle 炒麵

Lo-Mein

$11.00

Thick egg noodle stir-fried with a savory brown sauce

Pad Thai

$11.00

Thin rice noodle stir-fried with a sweet and slightly spicy chili sauce.

Beef Rice Noodle

$14.00

Stir-fried flat rice noodle with sliced beef, napa, carrots, onion, and scallion in a brown sauce.

Singapore Rice Noodle

$11.00

Skinny rice noodle stir-fried with a curry flavor spice. Slightly spicy. Gluten-free.

Udon

$11.00

Chewy flour noodle stir-fried in a brown sauce with assorted vegetables and your choice of protein.

Side Lo-mein

$3.00

Chicken 雞

Kung Pao Chicken

$14.00

Stir-fried chicken with water chestnut, zucchini, celery, red pepper, and peanut in a spicy kung pao sauce. Slightly Spicy. Please navigate to the spicy add-on category to add spicy on the side.

Orange Chicken

$14.00

Lightly battered chicken stir-fried with orange peel in a sweet and tangy sauce. Please navigate to the spicy add-on category to add spicy on the side.

General Tso's Chicken

$14.00

Lightly battered chicken stir-fried with chili pepper in a sweet and spicy sauce. Please navigate to the spicy add-on category to add spicy on the side.

Sesame Chicken

$14.00

Battered

Mushroom Chicken

$14.00

Chicken Stir-fried with mushroom, and assorted vegetable in a white sauce. Please navigate to the spicy add-on category to add spicy on the side.

Red Pepper Chicken

$14.00

Battered chicken stir-fried with onion, green onion, garlic, cayenne pepper, and dried chili pepper. It is really spicy. Please navigate to the spicy add-on category to add spicy on the side.

Jalapeno Chicken

$14.00

Diced chicken Stir-fried with jalapeño and green peppers in a sweet and savory soy sauce. It is pretty spicy. Please navigate to the spicy add-on category to add spicy on the side.

Broccoli Chicken

$14.00

Chicken stir-fried with broccoli, and carrot in a white sauce. Gluten free. Please navigate to the spicy add-on category to add spicy on the side.

Cashew Chicken

$14.00

Chicken stir-fried with zucchini, water chestnut, mushroom, celery, and candied cashew in a brown sauce. Please navigate to the spicy add-on category to add spicy on the side.

Sweet & Sour Chicken

$14.00

Battered chicken with pineapple, green pepper, and carrot with a tangy red sauce on the side.

Garlic Chicken

$14.00

Sliced chicken breast Stir-fried with assorted vegetable in a spicy garlic sauce. Slightly Spicy. Please navigate to the spicy add-on category to add spicy on the side.

Basil Chicken

$15.00

Soy sauce braised chicken with sesame oil, ginger, scallion, and garlic. Now Boneless! Please navigate to the spicy add-on category to add spicy on the side.

Honey Chicken

$14.00

Mongolian Chicken

$14.00

Beef 牛

Mongolian Beef

$16.00

Sliced strip loin stir-fried with green onion, scallion and chili pepper in a sweet and savory brown sauce. It is minimally spicy. Please navigate to the spicy add-on category to add spicy on the side.

Scallion Beef

$16.00

Green Pepper Beef

$16.00

Stir-fried sliced strip loin with green pepper, red pepper, and onion in a brown sauce. Please navigate to the spicy add-on category to add spicy on the side.

Jalapeño Beef

$16.00

Stir-fried sliced strip loin with jalapeño and green pepper in a brown sauce. It is moderately spicy. Please navigate to the spicy add-on category to add spicy on the side.

Broccoli Beef

$16.00

Stir-fried beef with broccoli, carrot, garlic, and green onion in a brown sauce. Please navigate to the spicy add-on category to add spicy on the side.

Orange Beef

$18.00

Stir-fried and lightly battered beef with a sweet citrus sauce. Please navigate to the spicy add-on category to add spicy on the side.

Black Pepper Steak

$24.00

Diced Angus new york strip stir-fried with green pepper in a black pepper and caramelized sugar sauce. It is slightly spicy (from the black pepper). Please navigate to the spicy add-on category to add spicy on the side.

Vegetables 菜

Stir-fried String Beans

$12.00

String beans sautéed with garlic, scallion, and minced pork in a slightly sweet soy sauce. Please navigate to the spicy add-on category to add spicy on the side.

Garlic Eggplant

$12.00

Braised eggplant sautéed with minced garlic and scallion in our sweet garlic sauce. Vegan. Slightly Spicy. Please navigate to the spicy add-on category to add spicy on the side.

Ma Po Tofu

$12.00

Braised tofu cooked in a spicy sauce with minced pork and topped with scallion. Gluten-free. Spicy. It can be made vegan. Please navigate to the spicy add-on category to add spicy on the side.

Crispy Tofu

$12.00

Fried tofu with shredded onion, garlic, and scallion. Vegan. Gluten-free. Please navigate to the spicy add-on category to add spicy on the side.

Basil Tofu

$13.00

Soy sauce braised tofu with sesame oil, basil, garlic, and ginger. It is slightly sweet. Vegan. Please navigate to the spicy add-on category to add spicy on the side.

Greens Delight

$13.00

Stir-fry broccoli, napa, zucchini, snow pea, baby corn, mushroom, bamboo, carrots, and water chestnuts in a white sauce. Vegan. Gluten-free. Please navigate to the spicy add-on category to add spicy on the side.

Stir-fry Spinach

$13.00Out of stock

Stir-fried vegetable with garlic.

Stir-fry Cabbage

$13.00

Stir-fried vegetable with garlic. Vegan. Gluten-free.

Stir-fry Bokchoy

$13.00

Stir-fried vegetable with garlic. Vegan. Gluten-free.

Side Steamed Bok Choy 燙青岡菜

$6.00

Pork 豬

Twice Cooked Pork

$14.00

Sliced pork belly, cabbage, and peppers stir-fried with a slightly spicy sauce. Slightly spicy. Please navigate to the spicy add-on category to add spicy on the side.

Garlic Shredded Pork

$14.00

Shredded pork stir-fried with finely minced garlic and assorted vegetables in a spicy garlic sauce. Slightly spicy. Please navigate to the spicy add-on category to add spicy on the side.

Salt & Pepper Pork Chop

$15.00

Fried boneless pork chop sprinkled with a mix of onion, garlic, and salt/white pepper. Please navigate to the spicy add-on category to add spicy on the side.

Seafood 海鮮

Fried shrimp tossed in a sweet mayo dressing and topped with candied walnuts.

Kung Pao Shrimp

$18.00

Shrimp stir-fried with celery, water chestnut, zucchini, and peanut with spicy kung pao sauce. Slightly Spicy. Please navigate to the spicy add-on category to add spicy on the side.

Salt & Pepper Shrimp

$18.00

Fried shrimp topped with minced onion, green onion, and minced garlic. Please navigate to the spicy add-on category to add spicy on the side.

Garlic Shrimp

$18.00

Shrimp stir-fried with finely minced garlic and vegetable in a slightly sweet garlic sauce. Slightly Spicy. Please navigate to the spicy add-on category to add spicy on the side.

Spicy Chili Shrimp

$18.00

Shrimp and onion stir-fried in a sweet and sour chili sauce. Slightly Spicy. Please navigate to the spicy add-on category to add spicy on the side.

Crispy Fish Filet

$18.00

Fried fish filet stir-fried with onion, scallion, and garlic then dusted with salt and white pepper. Please navigate to the spicy add-on category to add spicy on the side.

Honey Walnut Shrimp

$18.00

Fried shrimp tossed in a sweet mayo dressing and topped with candied walnuts.

Happy Family

$19.00

Chicken, pork, beef, shrimp, and assorted vegetable cooked in the house brown sauce. Please navigate to the spicy add-on category to add spicy on the side.

Dessert 點心

Glutinous mocchi with red bean paste fillings.
Golden Fried Buns

Golden Fried Buns

$6.00

Fried Fluffy buns served with condensed milk.

Taro Bread Rolls

$7.00

Fried bread with sweet taro filling.

Pan Fried Red Bean Mochi

$7.00

Chocolate Dumpling

$10.00

Sesame Ball (6pc)

$7.00

Soup 湯

Hot & Sour Soup (Cup)

$3.00

Hot and sour soup made with egg, wood ear, tofu, and bamboo shoot.

Hot & Sour Soup (Bowl)

$5.00

Hot and sour soup made with egg, wood ear, tofu, and bamboo shoot.

Egg Drop Soup (Cup)

$3.00

Classic egg drop soup with egg and chicken broth, served with wonton chips.

Egg Drop Soup (Bowl)

$5.00

Classic egg drop soup with egg and chicken broth, served with wonton chips.

Wonton Soup (8pc)

$10.00

Rice 飯

Fried Rice 炒飯

$10.00

Fried rice with egg, onion, scallion, and your choice of protein. Please navigate to the spicy add-on category to add spicy on the side.

Pineapple Seafood Fried Rice 鳳梨海鮮炒飯

$16.00

Fried rice with egg, onion, scallion, pineapple, shrimp, scallop, and crab stick. Please navigate to the spicy add-on category to add spicy on the side.

White Rice 白飯

$1.50

Side Fried Rice 炒飯

$2.00

Brown Rice 糙米

$2.00

Kids 小孩

Fried Rice Kids

$11.50

Lo-Mein Kids

$11.50

Fresh Meat Buns Kids

$11.50

Broccoli Chicken Kids

$11.50

Chicken Nugget Bites Kids

$11.50

Mongolian Beef Kids

$11.50

Boom Boom Shrimp Kids

$11.50

Sweet and Sour Chicken Kids

$11.50

Extras 灼料

Soy Sauce

Duck Sauce

Hot Mustard

Vinegar

Extra Wonton Chips

$0.75

Extra Sweet & Sour Sauce

$1.00

Boom Boom Shrimp Sauce 炸彈蝦醬

$2.00

Brown Sauce

$1.00

White Sauce

$1.00

Garlic Sauce

$1.00

Sweet Mayo

$1.00

Sweet/Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Lo-Mein Sauce

$1.00

Orange Chicken Sauce

$1.00

General's Chicken Sauce

$1.00

Sesame Chicken Sauce

$1.00

Sauces 醬料

Wonton Sauce 炒手醬

$3.00

Brown Sauce

$1.00

White Sauce

$1.00

Sesame Chicken Sauce

$1.00

Orange Chicken Sauce

$1.00

General's Chicken Sauce

$1.00

Garlic Sauce

$1.00

Sweet Mayo

$1.00

SPICY ADD-ON 辣粉

Chili Oil

Cayenne Pepper

Habanero Powder

$0.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a upscale casual dining restaurant that seeks to please our guests with flavorful dumplings, noodles, and stir-fries.

Website

Location

9285 PRESTON RD, Frisco, TX 75033

Directions

Gallery
KITCHEN MASTER image
bac9e2d1-f0c6-4839-8ead-3978c843bdf5 image
KITCHEN MASTER image

