- Home
- /
- Kitchen Master
Kitchen Master
No reviews yet
9285 PRESTON RD
Frisco, TX 75033
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizer 頭台
Vegetable Eggroll
2 pieces of egg roll filled assorted vegetables. These are fried until golden brown. Vegan.
Chicken Eggroll
2 pieces of delicious chicken egg roll fried to crispy perfection.
Edamame
Edamame cooked until al dente then lightly seasoned with salt.
Cucumber Salad
Crispy, chilled cucumbers tossed in a chili oil marinade. An all time classic. Vegan. Slightly Spicy. Gluten Free.
Wood-ear Salad
Black wood ear mushroom tossed in sweet citrus seasoning. Vegan. Gluten-free.
Crab Rangoon
5 fried wontons filled with cream cheese and imitation crab served with our sweet & sour sauce.
Chicken Nugget Bites
Hand-battered fried chicken bites dusted with salt and white pepper and topped with lightly fried basil.
Fried Soft Shell Crab
Crispy soft shell crab sprinkled with salt and white pepper then garnished with lightly fried basil.
Sweet Glazed Riblets
braised bbq pork ribs tossed in a honey glaze.
Crispy Calamari
Crispy squid seasoned, battered, and fried to perfection! It is tossed with lightly fried basil.
Boom Boom Shrimp
7 pieces of shrimp fried to perfection then covered in a house spicy aioli. Slightly spicy. Sauce on the side for take outs.
Side of Fries 薯條
Dumpling 餃子
House Soup Dumpling
6 delicious broth filled dumplings. All made to order with your choice of protein!
Scallion PANCAKE
Flaky pancakes filled with chopped green onion and fried until golden brown.
Radish Pastry
3 crumbly pastries filled with shredded radish, green onion, shrimp, pork, and mushroom. It is crusted with white sesame. **Please note, it does take a little longer than other items.
Scallion PASTRY
3 crumbly pastries filled with shredded scallion, ground pork fat, and black pepper. It is crusted with black and white sesame seeds. **Please note, it does take a little longer than other items.
Pan-fried Buns
4 pork buns filled to the brim, crusted with sesame seed, and fried to golden perfection.
Vegetable Dumpling
6 green dumplings filled to the brim with green vegetables. It is vegan-friendly! You have the choice of either steamed or steamed.
Chicken & Vegetable Dumpling
6 yellow dumplings filled with chicken and vegetables. It is great for dumpling lovers that aren't into pork. You can choose either steamed or panfried!
Pork & Shrimp Dumpling
6 delicious dumplings filled with bay scallop, shrimp, pork, and vegetables. This is one of our top recommended item! Your choice of steamed or panfried.
Dumpling Combo
2 pieces of the Vegetable Dumpling, 2 pieces of the Chicken & Vegetable Dumpling, and 2 pieces of the pork & Shrimp Dumpling. (no substitution) Your choice of either steamed or panfried.
Shrimp Shumai
3 juicy dumplings filled to the brim with freshly chopped shrimp.
Fresh Meat Buns
3 fluffy buns filled with our pork mix. (not BBQ pork)
Vegetable Buns
3 fluffy buns filled with our vegetable mix. They are steamed to perfection!
Vegetable Wonton
8 bok choy and napa wontons tossed in a savory vinaigrette. Your choice of either spicy or non-spicy.
House Pork Wonton
8 pieces of pork wontons tossed in a savory vinegrette.
Pot Stickers
6 pork dumplings filled with pork, shrimp, and chive. It is panfried until crusty on the bottom for that perfect crunch. **Please note, it does take a little longer than other items on our menu.
Pork Belly Gua Bao
A traditional Taiwanese sandwich that consists of braised pork belly, pickled mustard green, chopped cilantro and sweetened peanut powder. It is basically a "Chinese chalupa".
Soft Shell Crab Gua Bao
A twist on an authentic Taiwanese dish. Instead of a pork belly sandwich, we use fried soft shell crab with fresh produce to produce the best crunch. It is paired with our sweet and spicy mayo.
Chive Pocket
Panfried Pockets filled with shredded chive, dried shrimp, and minced pork fat. A traditional Taiwanese dish.
Wagyu Dumplings
6 juicy dumplings filled with American wagyu beef, and flavorful chicken stock. Your choice of steamed or panfried.
Wonton Sauce 炒手醬
Noodle Soup 湯麵
Pork & Pickled Vegetable Noodle
Noodles served in a chicken broth and topped with pickled cabbage and shredded pork.
Tofu Puff Vermicelli
Clear glass noodles in a chicken broth and topped with braised tofu puff and pork wrap. Gluten-free.
Wonton Noodle Soup
4 pieces. Noodles served in a clear chicken broth and topped with freshly-made wontons and bok choy.
Beef Noodle Soup
Noodles served in the chef’s special beef broth and your choice of: Pick your spicy level! (regular, medium spicy, extra spicy)
White Noodle 白麵條
Dry Noodle 乾麵
Umami Sesame Noodle
Flour Noodles served in a sesame sauce and topped with finely crushed peanut. This dish is a bit more controversial amongst our customers. Either you love it or you don't.
Chili Sauce Noodle
Flour noodles served in the house chili oil vinaigrette and topped with scallion and bok choy. Spicy.
Minced Pork Noodle
Flour noodles tossed in a dark and savory bean sauce then topped with bok choy and edamame.
Dry Wonton Noodle (4pc)
White Noodle 白麵條
Stir-Fry Noodle 炒麵
Lo-Mein
Thick egg noodle stir-fried with a savory brown sauce
Pad Thai
Thin rice noodle stir-fried with a sweet and slightly spicy chili sauce.
Beef Rice Noodle
Stir-fried flat rice noodle with sliced beef, napa, carrots, onion, and scallion in a brown sauce.
Singapore Rice Noodle
Skinny rice noodle stir-fried with a curry flavor spice. Slightly spicy. Gluten-free.
Udon
Chewy flour noodle stir-fried in a brown sauce with assorted vegetables and your choice of protein.
Side Lo-mein
Chicken 雞
Kung Pao Chicken
Stir-fried chicken with water chestnut, zucchini, celery, red pepper, and peanut in a spicy kung pao sauce. Slightly Spicy. Please navigate to the spicy add-on category to add spicy on the side.
Orange Chicken
Lightly battered chicken stir-fried with orange peel in a sweet and tangy sauce. Please navigate to the spicy add-on category to add spicy on the side.
General Tso's Chicken
Lightly battered chicken stir-fried with chili pepper in a sweet and spicy sauce. Please navigate to the spicy add-on category to add spicy on the side.
Sesame Chicken
Battered chicken stir-fried in a sweet red sauce then topped with sesame seeds. Please navigate to the spicy add-on category to add spicy on the side.
Mushroom Chicken
Chicken Stir-fried with mushroom, and assorted vegetable in a white sauce. Please navigate to the spicy add-on category to add spicy on the side.
Red Pepper Chicken
Battered chicken stir-fried with onion, green onion, garlic, cayenne pepper, and dried chili pepper. It is really spicy. Please navigate to the spicy add-on category to add spicy on the side.
Jalapeno Chicken
Diced chicken Stir-fried with jalapeño and green peppers in a sweet and savory soy sauce. It is pretty spicy. Please navigate to the spicy add-on category to add spicy on the side.
Broccoli Chicken
Chicken stir-fried with broccoli, and carrot in a white sauce. Gluten free. Please navigate to the spicy add-on category to add spicy on the side.
Cashew Chicken
Chicken stir-fried with zucchini, water chestnut, mushroom, celery, and candied cashew in a brown sauce. Please navigate to the spicy add-on category to add spicy on the side.
Sweet & Sour Chicken
Battered chicken with pineapple, green pepper, and carrot with a tangy red sauce on the side.
Garlic Chicken
Sliced chicken breast Stir-fried with assorted vegetable in a spicy garlic sauce. Slightly Spicy. Please navigate to the spicy add-on category to add spicy on the side.
Basil Chicken
Soy sauce braised chicken with sesame oil, ginger, scallion, and garlic. Now Boneless! Please navigate to the spicy add-on category to add spicy on the side.
Honey Chicken
Mongolian Chicken
Beef 牛
Mongolian Beef
Sliced strip loin stir-fried with green onion, scallion and chili pepper in a sweet and savory brown sauce. It is minimally spicy. Please navigate to the spicy add-on category to add spicy on the side.
Scallion Beef
Green Pepper Beef
Stir-fried sliced strip loin with green pepper, red pepper, and onion in a brown sauce. Please navigate to the spicy add-on category to add spicy on the side.
Jalapeño Beef
Stir-fried sliced strip loin with jalapeño and green pepper in a brown sauce. It is moderately spicy. Please navigate to the spicy add-on category to add spicy on the side.
Broccoli Beef
Stir-fried beef with broccoli, carrot, garlic, and green onion in a brown sauce. Please navigate to the spicy add-on category to add spicy on the side.
Orange Beef
Stir-fried and lightly battered beef with a sweet citrus sauce. Please navigate to the spicy add-on category to add spicy on the side.
Black Pepper Steak
Diced Angus new york strip stir-fried with green pepper in a black pepper and caramelized sugar sauce. It is slightly spicy (from the black pepper). Please navigate to the spicy add-on category to add spicy on the side.
Vegetables 菜
Stir-fried String Beans
String beans sautéed with garlic, scallion, and minced pork in a slightly sweet soy sauce. Please navigate to the spicy add-on category to add spicy on the side.
Garlic Eggplant
Braised eggplant sautéed with minced garlic and scallion in our sweet garlic sauce. Vegan. Slightly Spicy. Please navigate to the spicy add-on category to add spicy on the side.
Ma Po Tofu
Braised tofu cooked in a spicy sauce with minced pork and topped with scallion. Gluten-free. Spicy. It can be made vegan. Please navigate to the spicy add-on category to add spicy on the side.
Crispy Tofu
Fried tofu with shredded onion, garlic, and scallion. Vegan. Gluten-free. Please navigate to the spicy add-on category to add spicy on the side.
Basil Tofu
Soy sauce braised tofu with sesame oil, basil, garlic, and ginger. It is slightly sweet. Vegan. Please navigate to the spicy add-on category to add spicy on the side.
Greens Delight
Stir-fry broccoli, napa, zucchini, snow pea, baby corn, mushroom, bamboo, carrots, and water chestnuts in a white sauce. Vegan. Gluten-free. Please navigate to the spicy add-on category to add spicy on the side.
Stir-fry Spinach
Stir-fried vegetable with garlic.
Stir-fry Cabbage
Stir-fried vegetable with garlic. Vegan. Gluten-free.
Stir-fry Bokchoy
Stir-fried vegetable with garlic. Vegan. Gluten-free.
Side Steamed Bok Choy 燙青岡菜
Pork 豬
Twice Cooked Pork
Sliced pork belly, cabbage, and peppers stir-fried with a slightly spicy sauce. Slightly spicy. Please navigate to the spicy add-on category to add spicy on the side.
Garlic Shredded Pork
Shredded pork stir-fried with finely minced garlic and assorted vegetables in a spicy garlic sauce. Slightly spicy. Please navigate to the spicy add-on category to add spicy on the side.
Salt & Pepper Pork Chop
Fried boneless pork chop sprinkled with a mix of onion, garlic, and salt/white pepper. Please navigate to the spicy add-on category to add spicy on the side.
Seafood 海鮮
Kung Pao Shrimp
Shrimp stir-fried with celery, water chestnut, zucchini, and peanut with spicy kung pao sauce. Slightly Spicy. Please navigate to the spicy add-on category to add spicy on the side.
Salt & Pepper Shrimp
Fried shrimp topped with minced onion, green onion, and minced garlic. Please navigate to the spicy add-on category to add spicy on the side.
Garlic Shrimp
Shrimp stir-fried with finely minced garlic and vegetable in a slightly sweet garlic sauce. Slightly Spicy. Please navigate to the spicy add-on category to add spicy on the side.
Spicy Chili Shrimp
Shrimp and onion stir-fried in a sweet and sour chili sauce. Slightly Spicy. Please navigate to the spicy add-on category to add spicy on the side.
Crispy Fish Filet
Fried fish filet stir-fried with onion, scallion, and garlic then dusted with salt and white pepper. Please navigate to the spicy add-on category to add spicy on the side.
Honey Walnut Shrimp
Fried shrimp tossed in a sweet mayo dressing and topped with candied walnuts.
Happy Family
Chicken, pork, beef, shrimp, and assorted vegetable cooked in the house brown sauce. Please navigate to the spicy add-on category to add spicy on the side.
Dessert 點心
Soup 湯
Hot & Sour Soup (Cup)
Hot and sour soup made with egg, wood ear, tofu, and bamboo shoot.
Hot & Sour Soup (Bowl)
Hot and sour soup made with egg, wood ear, tofu, and bamboo shoot.
Egg Drop Soup (Cup)
Classic egg drop soup with egg and chicken broth, served with wonton chips.
Egg Drop Soup (Bowl)
Classic egg drop soup with egg and chicken broth, served with wonton chips.
Wonton Soup (8pc)
Rice 飯
Fried Rice 炒飯
Fried rice with egg, onion, scallion, and your choice of protein. Please navigate to the spicy add-on category to add spicy on the side.
Pineapple Seafood Fried Rice 鳳梨海鮮炒飯
Fried rice with egg, onion, scallion, pineapple, shrimp, scallop, and crab stick. Please navigate to the spicy add-on category to add spicy on the side.
White Rice 白飯
Side Fried Rice 炒飯
Brown Rice 糙米
Kids 小孩
Extras 灼料
Soy Sauce
Duck Sauce
Hot Mustard
Vinegar
Extra Wonton Chips
Extra Sweet & Sour Sauce
Boom Boom Shrimp Sauce 炸彈蝦醬
Brown Sauce
White Sauce
Garlic Sauce
Sweet Mayo
Sweet/Spicy Mayo
Lo-Mein Sauce
Orange Chicken Sauce
General's Chicken Sauce
Sesame Chicken Sauce
Sauces 醬料
SPICY ADD-ON 辣粉
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
We are a upscale casual dining restaurant that seeks to please our guests with flavorful dumplings, noodles, and stir-fries.
9285 PRESTON RD, Frisco, TX 75033