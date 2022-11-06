Kitchen Mouse The Bakery
All hours
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info
Vegan and Gluten Free pastries made daily alongside delicious coffee. Frozen pre-made dinners and soups along with great service.
Location
111 South Avenue 59, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Gallery
