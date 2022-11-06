Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kitchen Mouse The Bakery

111 South Avenue 59

Los Angeles, CA 90042

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

SAUSAGE, EGG & CHEESE CROISSANT
LATTE
LOX DOWN BAGEL

SANDWICHES

BAHN MI

$14.50Out of stock
LOX DOWN BAGEL

$14.50
SAUSAGE, EGG & CHEESE CROISSANT

$13.00

| Vegan | Nut-Free | Contains Soy | Contains Gluten | Violife Pepper Cheddar, Impossible Sausage, JUST Egg, on our toasted vegan house Croissant.

BAGELS & SCHMEARS

EVERYTHING BAGEL

$3.00Out of stock
FENNEL & ROSEMARY BAGEL

$3.00
GLUTEN FREE MULTI-GRAIN BAGEL

$4.00Out of stock
Kitchen Mouse Herb Schmear 8oz

$12.50
Kitchen Mouse Plain Schmear 8oz

$12.50
Kitchen Mouse Smoked Cashew Schemer 8oz

$12.50
PLAIN BAGEL

$3.00
ZAATAR BAGEL

$3.00

BREADS & TOASTS

$3.00
FOCCACIA

$3.50

KM GLUTEN FREE MULTI-GRAIN BREAD SLICE

$3.50

KM GLUTEN FREE MULTI-GRAIN LOAF

$18.00Out of stock

KM GLUTEN FREE MULTI-GRAIN LOAF (MINI)

$10.00Out of stock

PICCOLO BAGUETTE HALF

$4.00
PICCOLO BAGUETTE WHOLE

$6.50

SEED BREAD GLUTEN FREE

$3.50

SEED BREAD LOAF

$18.00Out of stock

COFFEE AND TEA

AMERICANO

$4.00

Jones Coffee Rosters | JC Espresso | Medium Roast | Caffeinated | Double Espresso poured over hot water.

ARNOLD PALMER

$5.50

AU LAIT

$5.00

Equal parts brewed coffee and steamed milk.

CAPPUCCINO

$4.50

Equal parts espresso, milk, and foam served in an 8oz cup.

CHAI LATTE

$6.50

Rooibos tea steeped with our house spiced blend, house vanilla maple syrup.

COLD BREW

$5.50

Jones Coffee Rosters | Marrakech Blend | Dark Roast | Caffeinated |

HALF GALLON HOUSE COLD BREW

$30.00

COOKIE BUTTER LATTE

$6.25Out of stock

Jones Coffee Rosters | JC Espresso | Medium Roast | Caffeinated | Made with a variety of our tasty cookies, espresso and your choice of milk

CORTADO / GIBRALTAR

$4.50

Jones Coffee Rosters | JC Espresso | Medium Roast | Caffeinated |

DANDY BLEND

$4.50

| Un-Caffeinated | A delicious coffee alternative made from chicory root and dandelion.

DANDY LATTE

$5.50

| Un-Caffeinated | A delicious coffee alternative made from chicory root and dandelion. |

DOUBLE ESPRESSO

$4.00

Jones Coffee Rosters | JC Espresso | Medium Roast | Caffeinated |

HORCHATA

$6.50

Raw almonds, jasmine rice vanilla bean, cinnamon, sugar and your choice of milk

HOT TEA

$3.50

Your choice from a selection of bagged hot teas.

ICED TEA

$4.00

KID'S MILKS

$2.00
LATTE

$5.00

Jones Coffee Rosters | JC Espresso | Medium Roast | Caffeinated | Espresso and steamed milk finished off with velvet foam served in a 12oz cup.

LONDON FOG

$5.00

Earl Grey Tea, Vanilla Maple Syrup, and Steamed Milk

MATCHA LATTE

$6.50

Caffeinated | Organic Mizuba's Matcha, house made vanilla maple syrup.

MOCHA

$7.00

Jones Coffee Rosters | JC Espresso | Medium Roast | Caffeinated | Cocoa, house vanilla maple syrup, espresso

POUR-OVER

$5.00Out of stock

Your choice from a curated selection of coffee. Ground and prepared to order.

COFFEE BOX 96OZ

$35.00

COFFEE BOX 160OZ

$65.00

LEMONADE

$5.50

PASTRY - KITCHEN MOUSE

BAR - BERRY OAT CRUMBLE

$4.75Out of stock
BAR - BROWN RICE CRISPY TREAT

$4.50
BAR - FRANGIPANE

$5.50
BAR - S'MORES

$5.50Out of stock
BAR - WALNUT FLOUR BROWNIE

$5.50Out of stock
CAKE - CARROT

$6.50Out of stock
CAKE - COFFEE

$5.50Out of stock
CAKE - ORANGE PISTACHIO POPPY

$4.50Out of stock

CINNAMON ROLL

$5.50Out of stock
COOKIE - BAKERS DOZEN MINI COOKIES (13)

$24.00
COOKIE - CHEWY GINGER

$4.00
COOKIE - LARGE MACARON W/ BERRY & WHIPPED CREAM

$6.50Out of stock
COOKIE - MINI MACARON

$3.00Out of stock
COOKIE - MINI NO NUTS

$2.00
COOKIE - MINI W/ NUTS

$2.00
COOKIE - SALTY CHOCOLATE CHIP

$5.00
CROISSANT - ALMOND

$5.00
CROISSANT - CHOCOLATE ALMOND

$5.50Out of stock
CROISSANT - CORNETTI

$5.00Out of stock
CROISSANT - MONKEY BREAD

$4.50Out of stock
CROISSANT - PAIN AU CHOCOLATE

$4.75
CROISSANT - PLAIN

$4.00Out of stock
CUPCAKE - CHOCOLATE

$5.50Out of stock

CUPCAKE - STRAWBERRY

$5.50Out of stock
CUPCAKE - VANILLA

$5.50
DONUT - PUMPKIN

$4.50
DONUT - RASPBERRRY

$4.50Out of stock

DONUT - STRAWBERRY LEMON

$4.50Out of stock
MINI CUPCAKE - STRAWBERRY

$2.75Out of stock
MINI CUPCAKE - VANILLA

$2.75Out of stock
MINI CUPCAKES - CHOCOLATE

$2.75
MUFFIN - BANANA BREAD

$5.00
MUFFIN - BLUEBERRY CRUMBLE

$5.00
MUFFIN - CHOCOLATE CHIP CHERRY

$5.00
MUFFIN - JALAPENO CORNBREAD

$5.00
MUFFIN - LEMON POPPYSEED

$5.00
MUFFIN - STRAWBERRY CORN

$5.00Out of stock

PARFAIT - YOGURT

$6.50

PUDDING - CHIA

$4.50Out of stock
PUDDING - CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER

$8.50

PUDDING - COCONUT

$6.50Out of stock
PUDDING - HAZELNUT PISTACHIO

$8.50
SCONE - STRAWBERRY PINE NUT

$5.50Out of stock
SIDE PASTRY CREAM - 1 RAMEKIN

$1.75Out of stock

HALLOWEEN TREATS

$6.00Out of stock

PREPARED FOOD & BEVERAGE - KITCHEN MOUSE

BUFFALO CAULIFLOWER

$20.00Out of stock

BUFFALO SAUCE

$10.00

BUTTERNUT CREAMED SPINACH LASAGNA

$28.00

CARROT GINGER DRESSING

$10.00Out of stock

CHILI LEMON DRESSING W/ FAFFIR LIME

$10.00Out of stock

CHIPOTLE CREAM

$10.00Out of stock

CHOCOLATE COVERED RAISINS

$9.00Out of stock

CLASSIC HUMMUS

$11.00

EVERYTHING SPRINKLE

$6.00

FAJITA JACKFRUIT

$9.00Out of stock

FARMER'S DRESSING (RED WINE VINEGAR)

$10.00

FOCACCIA SPICE

$6.00Out of stock

GREEN ENCHILADA SAUCE

$5.50

GUACAMOLE

$11.00

HOUSE LASAGNA

$26.00

JACKFRUIT "CRAB" CAKES

$20.00Out of stock

JALAPENO NACHO CHEESE

$11.00

JUICE - KM FRESH GRAPEFRUIT

$9.00

JUICE - KM FRESH GREEN

$11.00

JUICE - KM FRESH ORANGE

$9.00

KM ROSE GRANOLA 16OZ JAR

$16.75Out of stock

LENTIL SHEPHARDS PIE

$26.00

MAC 'N' CHEESE

$18.00

MOROS BURGERS

$20.00Out of stock

MUSHROOM RISOTTO

$24.00

MUSHROOM SAUSAGE

$18.00

PARTY SPRINKLES

$6.00Out of stock

PEANUT SESAME DRESSING

$10.00

PICO DE GALLO

$8.00Out of stock

RED ENCHILADAS

$24.00

SALAD - BRUSSELS SPROUT CAESAR

$8.50

SALAD - BUFFALO POTATO

$9.50

SALAD - DIJON & DILL POTATO

$5.50Out of stock

SALAD - GREEK ORZO

$9.50Out of stock

SALAD - HEARTS OF PALM CEVICHE

$11.00Out of stock

SALAD - MEDITERRANEAN CARROT QUINOA

$5.50Out of stock

SALAD - STRAWBERRY CARDAMOM BEETS

$8.00

SALAD - TOFU "EGG SALAD"

$11.00Out of stock

SALAD - YUZU BLACK RICE

$9.50Out of stock

SALSA ROJA

$6.50Out of stock

SALSA VERDE

$6.50Out of stock

SNICKER BUTTER 8OZ

$6.50Out of stock

SOUP, FROZEN - BROCCOLI AVOCADO

$14.00Out of stock

SOUP, FROZEN - COCONUT CURRY

$14.00Out of stock

SOUP, FROZEN - CREAM OF MUSHROOM

$14.00
SOUP, FROZEN - GARBANZO GINGER STEW

$14.00
SOUP, FROZEN - ITALIAN THREE BEAN

$14.00
SOUP, FROZEN - MAKRUT LIME TOMATO

$14.00
SOUP, FROZEN - POTATO CORN CHOWDER

$14.00
SOUP, FROZEN - RED LENTIL FENNEL

$14.00
SOUP, FROZEN - RED PEPPER BISQUE

$14.00

SOUP, FROZEN - TEMPEH CHILI

$14.00

SOUP, FROZEN - TOM KHA

$14.00Out of stock

SOUP, FROZEN - TORTILLA

$14.00

TAHINI DRESSING

$10.00

VEGAN RANCH DRESSING

$10.00

VEGGIE PAELLA

$18.00

VEGGIES & RANCH

$12.00Out of stock

WALNUT LENTIL PATE 8OZ

$9.00Out of stock

THANKSGIVING PRE-ORDER MENU

Scan the QR code or visit the link www.exploretock.com/kitchen-mouse-los-angeles

All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 4:00 pm
Vegan and Gluten Free pastries made daily alongside delicious coffee. Frozen pre-made dinners and soups along with great service.

111 South Avenue 59, Los Angeles, CA 90042

