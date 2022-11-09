Kitchen Pass Restaurant & Bar 1711 main st

  • Home
Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken supreme
Cattleman's burger
Southwest Steak Sand

Appetizers

Chips and salsa

$4.99

Chunks

$9.99

tender chunks of all white meat chicken, hand-breaded and served with choice of dipping sauce.

Fried cheese

$8.99

golden, hand-breaded sticks of mozzarella, served with house-made marinara.

Fried pickles

$8.79

dill pickle slices hand-breaded, fried and served with ranch.

Fried zucchini

$8.49

fresh zucchini slices hand-breaded, fried and served with ranch.

Jumbo hot wings

Jumbo hot wings

$7.99+

crispy fried wings with your choice of dipping sauce and celery.

Mucho nachos

$10.29

Crisp tortilla chips loaded with cheese dip, green chilies, tomatoes, black olives, green onions and jalapenos, with your choice of chili, chicken or steak.

Peel and eat shrimp

$11.59

8-oz. of perfectly seasoned and boiled gulf shrimp with tangy cocktail sauce.

Potato skins

$8.49

crispy potato skins loaded with cheddar jack cheese, bacon, green onion and sour cream.

Ques App

$8.99

a grilled flour tortilla with choice of certified angus beef steak, or chicken, grilled peppers and onions, with melted cheese, served with KP signature salsa.

Spicy blooming onion

$9.99

a jumbo flowering onion, hand-battered and crispy fried, served with spicy ketchup and ranch.

Spinach and artichoke dip

$10.29

a warm blend of spinach, artichokes, and parmesan topped with cheddar jack cheese, served with tortilla chips.

White queso dip

$8.99

Stuffed Mushrooms

$8.49

Mushrooms caps stuffed with cream cheese, bacon and garlic butter, topped with cheddar jack cheese.

Soups

Hearty beef chili

Hearty beef chili

$4.29+

Packed with beef and beans.

Mexicali soup

$4.29+

Homemade Chicken tortilla soup.

Soup of the day

$4.29+

Chicken Sausage Gumbo

Salads

Asian chicken

Asian chicken

$11.49

marinated chicken breast, red onions, rice noodles, celery, mandarin oranges and toasted almonds, over mixed greens with sesame-ginger dressing.

Chicken caesar

$11.49

romaine lettuce tossed in classic caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and house-made croutons, with your choice of charbroiled chicken strips, our famous deep fried chicken chunks or blackened chicken strips.

Chicken supreme

$11.49

choose charbroiled chicken strips, blackened chicken strips or our famous deep-fried chicken chunks served over fresh greens, shredded cheddar jack cheese, diced egg, tomato, carrot and roasted cashews.

KP salad

$11.49

KP chefs salad with mixed greens, egg, cheese, carrot, tomato, croutons with ham and turkey.

Salmon salad

$13.99

grilled salmon fillet with cheddar jack cheese, carrot, tomato, diced egg and red onion over mixed greens.

Tex-mex

$11.49

blackened chicken breast, corn and black bean relish, cheddar jack cheese and tomato, served over mixed-greens with sour cream, guacomole, mexi-ranch and crisp corn tortilla chips.

The works

$9.49

tomato, carrot, mushroom, diced egg, bacon, green onion and a blend of cheeses over mixed greens.

Burgers

Bleu burger

$10.99

certified angus beef burger topped with bleu cheese crumbles and grilled onions.

Cattleman's burger

Cattleman's burger

$10.99

certified angus beef burger topped with bbq sauce, double-smoked bacon and cheddar cheese.

Cyndie burger

Cyndie burger

$10.99

a KP original! certified angus beef burger topped with sauteed mushrooms, double-smoked bacon, cheddar jack chheese and gaucamole.

Kitchen pass burger

$10.99

Certified angus beef burger topped with grilled onions and velveeta cheese.

Old-fashion cheeseburger

$9.99

certified angus beef burger.

Patty melt

$10.99

certified angus beef burger topped with grilled onions and swiss cheese on grilled rye.

Swiss 'n' shrooms

$10.99

certified angus beef burger topped with sauteed mushrooms and swiss cheese.

Sandwiches

B.L.T.

B.L.T.

$10.79

crispy, duoble-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on texas toast.

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$11.29

Boneless chicken breast dusted with spicy Cajun seasoning and blackened in a iron skillet, served with chipotle mayo

Cajun chicken

$11.29

grilled chicken breast , cajun seasoning, pepper jack cheese and chipotle mayo.

Chicken Sandwich

$11.29

grilled chicken breast topped with grilled onions and velveeta cheese and mustard mayo.

Crispy chicken

$11.29

deep fried chicken breast with mustard mayo.

French dip

$11.49

certified angus beef roast beef, grilled onions and swiss cheese on a hoagie, served with horsey sauce and au jus.

Friends on a bun

$11.29

tender chicken breast, topped with pit ham, cheddar jack cheese and bbq sauce.

Grilled cheese

$9.49

american and mozzarella cheese on texas toast.

Open face steak

$15.99

an 8-oz certified angus beef flat iron steak on garlic toast.

Ranchero chicken

$11.29

tender chicken breast topped with crispy bacon and cheddar cheese, served with ranch.sandwiches

Rueben

$11.49

deli-thin corned beef, saurkraut, swiss cheese and 1000 island dressing oin toasted marble rye.

Southwest Steak Sand

$12.49

fgrilled certified angus beef steak smothered with grilled onions and green peppers and pepper jack cheese on a hoagie bun with chipotle mayo.

Submarine

$11.29+

ham, salami, cheddar jack, swiss, creamy italian, on a hoagie bun.

Turkey club

Turkey club

$11.29+

deli-thin roasted turkey breast, crisp bacon, swiss cheese and mayo on texas toast.

Wheatberry club

Wheatberry club

$11.29

tender chicken breast topped with crispy bacon, swiss cheese and honey mustard.

Wraps

B.L.T. chicken wrap

$11.49

a grilled breast of chicken, crisp bacon, fresh lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing in a garlic-herb wrap.

Blackened chicken wrap

Blackened chicken wrap

$11.49

strips of chicken dusted with cajun spices, blazed in a hot black iron skillet and topped with mixed greens, tomatoes, jalapenos, seasoned rice, and KP spicy cheese dip.

Buffalo wrap

$11.49

chunks of crispy all white chicken tossed in hot wing sauce with lettuce, tomato cheese and ranch dressing in a jalapeno wrap.

California turkey wrap

$11.49

smoked turkey, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion and shredded cheddar jack cheese with ranch dressing in a jalapeno wrap.

Chicken caesar wrap

$11.49

choose charbroiled strips or crispy chunks of chicken, romaine lettuce, tomato, parmesan, croutons and classic caesar dressing in a garlic-herb wrap.

Southwest wrap

$11.49

spicy chicken strips with grilled onions and peppers. lettuce, tomato and black olives in a jalapeno wrap with avacado ranch dressing.

Sides

applesauce

$3.99

baked potato

$3.99

caesar salad

$3.99

cottage cheese

$3.99

Extra dressing

$0.50

fettuccine

$3.99

FF (crosscut fries)

$3.99

garlic-redskin mashed potato

$3.99

Loaf of bread

$3.99

macaroni and cheese

$3.99

OS (onion straws)

$3.99

ranch

$4.12+

ruffles potato chips

$3.99

sauteed mushrooms

$3.99

Rice

$3.99

SF (seasoned fries)

$3.99

side salad

$3.99

SweetFF

$3.99

vegatable of the day

$3.99

Loaf of bread

$3.99

Chicken

Blackened chicken

$14.99

grilled boneless chicken breast dusted with spicy cajun seasoning and blackened in a hot iron skillet, served with two sides.

Chicken and friends

$15.99

grilled boneless chicken breast topped with bbq sauce, pit ham and cheddar cheese, served with two sides.

Chicken fried chicken

$13.99

a tender breaded chicken breast, fried to a golden brown, smothered with gravy, served with red-skinned mashed potatoes and a tossed salad.

Chicken parmesan

$15.99

boneless chicken breast, breaded or grilled, topped with house-made marinara, mozzarella and parmesan cheese, served with fettuccini, tossed salad and garlic toast.

Chicken tenders

$13.99

tender chicken strips fried to a golden brown, served with two sides and choice of dipping sauce.

Chicken teriyaki

$15.49

marinaterd, grilled chicken breast, served on a bed of rice with your choice of two sides.

Lemon pepper chicken

$14.99

grilled boneless chicken breast dusted with lemon pepper seasoning, served on a bed of rice with your choice of two sides.

Seafood

Beer-battered cod

$16.59

deep-fried cod fillet, dipped in authentic beer batter, served on a bed of rice, with your choice of two sides.

Cajun catfish strips

$15.79

a huge portion of breaded catfish strips flash fried and dusted with cajun seasoning, served with two sides.

Catfish fillet

$15.49

8-oz fillet of grain-fed catfish served deep-fried, blackened, cajun or lemon peppered with choice of two sides.

Fried shrimp

$16.99

6 jumbo fantail shrimp with crunchy breading, served on a bed of rice, with your choice of two sides.

Grilled salmon

$19.99

a generous fillet of salmon flavored with your choice of hickory, blackened or lemon pepper seasoning, served with two sides.

Steaks

Filet

$32.99

8oz. certified angus beef, the most tender of all steaks. we lightly season and grill to your preferred temperature.

Kansas city strip

$31.99

12 oz. certified angus beef, the steak lover's choice. dusted with special seasoning and grilled over an open flame.

Ribeye

$33.99

16 oz. certified angus beef. a very flavorful center-cut ribeye grilled to your liking.

Specialties

Cashew chicken

$14.39

crispy chicken chunks topped with oyster sauce, roasted cashews and green onions, served with rice and an egg roll.

Chicken alfredo

$14.99

grilled chicken breast tossed with pasta and creamy alfredo sauce, served with tossed salad and garlic toast.

Chicken fried steak

$13.99

a tender, hand-breaded certified anguis beef sirloin steak fried to a golden brown, smothered with gravy served with red-skinned mashed potatoes and a tossed salad.

Durango

$15.99

cajun-spiced grilled chicken breast topped with grilled tomato, onion, green chilies and pepper jack cheese, served with two sides.

Fajita quesadilla

$12.29

a large grilled tortilla stuffed with your choice of fajita chicken or certified angus beef steak, grilled onions and peppers, melted cheeses, served with sour cream, salsa, tortilla chips and guacamole salad.

Shrimp alfredo

$14.99

grilled shrimp tossed with pasta and creamy alfredo sauce, served with tossed salad and garlic toast.

Sweet-n-sour chicken

$14.39

crispy chicken chunkstopped with house-made seweet 'n' sour sauce, served with rice and an egg roll.

Kids

Kid Cheesburger

$6.79

Angus beef patty, American cheese

Kid Fish

$6.79

Beer-Battered cod.

Kid Grilled Cheese

$6.79

Texas toast and Velveeta cheese.

Kid Mac & Cheese

$6.79

Creamy mac-n-chz.

Kid Quesadilla

$6.79

6 inch flour tortillas, cheddar jack cheese.

Kid Tenders

$6.79

2 Hand breaded chicken tenders, with dipping sauce.

Desserts

Brownie Delight

$4.99

Lemon Italian Cream Cake

$4.99

Ice Cream Sundae

$4.99

TO-GO Drinks

Tea

$2.29

Pepsi

$2.29

Diet Pepsi

$2.29

Dr. Pepper

$2.29

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.29

Sierra Mist

$2.29

Root Beer

$2.29

Mountain Dew

$2.29

Lemonade

$2.29
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1711 Main Street, Parsons, KS 67357

Directions

Gallery
Kitchen Pass Restaurant & Bar image
Kitchen Pass Restaurant & Bar image
Kitchen Pass Restaurant & Bar image

Map
