Kitchen Pass Restaurant & Bar 1711 main st
1711 Main Street
Parsons, KS 67357
Appetizers
Chips and salsa
Chunks
tender chunks of all white meat chicken, hand-breaded and served with choice of dipping sauce.
Fried cheese
golden, hand-breaded sticks of mozzarella, served with house-made marinara.
Fried pickles
dill pickle slices hand-breaded, fried and served with ranch.
Fried zucchini
fresh zucchini slices hand-breaded, fried and served with ranch.
Jumbo hot wings
crispy fried wings with your choice of dipping sauce and celery.
Mucho nachos
Crisp tortilla chips loaded with cheese dip, green chilies, tomatoes, black olives, green onions and jalapenos, with your choice of chili, chicken or steak.
Peel and eat shrimp
8-oz. of perfectly seasoned and boiled gulf shrimp with tangy cocktail sauce.
Potato skins
crispy potato skins loaded with cheddar jack cheese, bacon, green onion and sour cream.
Ques App
a grilled flour tortilla with choice of certified angus beef steak, or chicken, grilled peppers and onions, with melted cheese, served with KP signature salsa.
Spicy blooming onion
a jumbo flowering onion, hand-battered and crispy fried, served with spicy ketchup and ranch.
Spinach and artichoke dip
a warm blend of spinach, artichokes, and parmesan topped with cheddar jack cheese, served with tortilla chips.
White queso dip
Stuffed Mushrooms
Mushrooms caps stuffed with cream cheese, bacon and garlic butter, topped with cheddar jack cheese.
Soups
Salads
Asian chicken
marinated chicken breast, red onions, rice noodles, celery, mandarin oranges and toasted almonds, over mixed greens with sesame-ginger dressing.
Chicken caesar
romaine lettuce tossed in classic caesar dressing, parmesan cheese and house-made croutons, with your choice of charbroiled chicken strips, our famous deep fried chicken chunks or blackened chicken strips.
Chicken supreme
choose charbroiled chicken strips, blackened chicken strips or our famous deep-fried chicken chunks served over fresh greens, shredded cheddar jack cheese, diced egg, tomato, carrot and roasted cashews.
KP salad
KP chefs salad with mixed greens, egg, cheese, carrot, tomato, croutons with ham and turkey.
Salmon salad
grilled salmon fillet with cheddar jack cheese, carrot, tomato, diced egg and red onion over mixed greens.
Tex-mex
blackened chicken breast, corn and black bean relish, cheddar jack cheese and tomato, served over mixed-greens with sour cream, guacomole, mexi-ranch and crisp corn tortilla chips.
The works
tomato, carrot, mushroom, diced egg, bacon, green onion and a blend of cheeses over mixed greens.
Burgers
Bleu burger
certified angus beef burger topped with bleu cheese crumbles and grilled onions.
Cattleman's burger
certified angus beef burger topped with bbq sauce, double-smoked bacon and cheddar cheese.
Cyndie burger
a KP original! certified angus beef burger topped with sauteed mushrooms, double-smoked bacon, cheddar jack chheese and gaucamole.
Kitchen pass burger
Certified angus beef burger topped with grilled onions and velveeta cheese.
Old-fashion cheeseburger
certified angus beef burger.
Patty melt
certified angus beef burger topped with grilled onions and swiss cheese on grilled rye.
Swiss 'n' shrooms
certified angus beef burger topped with sauteed mushrooms and swiss cheese.
Sandwiches
B.L.T.
crispy, duoble-smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on texas toast.
Blackened Chicken Sandwich
Boneless chicken breast dusted with spicy Cajun seasoning and blackened in a iron skillet, served with chipotle mayo
Cajun chicken
grilled chicken breast , cajun seasoning, pepper jack cheese and chipotle mayo.
Chicken Sandwich
grilled chicken breast topped with grilled onions and velveeta cheese and mustard mayo.
Crispy chicken
deep fried chicken breast with mustard mayo.
French dip
certified angus beef roast beef, grilled onions and swiss cheese on a hoagie, served with horsey sauce and au jus.
Friends on a bun
tender chicken breast, topped with pit ham, cheddar jack cheese and bbq sauce.
Grilled cheese
american and mozzarella cheese on texas toast.
Open face steak
an 8-oz certified angus beef flat iron steak on garlic toast.
Ranchero chicken
tender chicken breast topped with crispy bacon and cheddar cheese, served with ranch.sandwiches
Rueben
deli-thin corned beef, saurkraut, swiss cheese and 1000 island dressing oin toasted marble rye.
Southwest Steak Sand
fgrilled certified angus beef steak smothered with grilled onions and green peppers and pepper jack cheese on a hoagie bun with chipotle mayo.
Submarine
ham, salami, cheddar jack, swiss, creamy italian, on a hoagie bun.
Turkey club
deli-thin roasted turkey breast, crisp bacon, swiss cheese and mayo on texas toast.
Wheatberry club
tender chicken breast topped with crispy bacon, swiss cheese and honey mustard.
Wraps
B.L.T. chicken wrap
a grilled breast of chicken, crisp bacon, fresh lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing in a garlic-herb wrap.
Blackened chicken wrap
strips of chicken dusted with cajun spices, blazed in a hot black iron skillet and topped with mixed greens, tomatoes, jalapenos, seasoned rice, and KP spicy cheese dip.
Buffalo wrap
chunks of crispy all white chicken tossed in hot wing sauce with lettuce, tomato cheese and ranch dressing in a jalapeno wrap.
California turkey wrap
smoked turkey, crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion and shredded cheddar jack cheese with ranch dressing in a jalapeno wrap.
Chicken caesar wrap
choose charbroiled strips or crispy chunks of chicken, romaine lettuce, tomato, parmesan, croutons and classic caesar dressing in a garlic-herb wrap.
Southwest wrap
spicy chicken strips with grilled onions and peppers. lettuce, tomato and black olives in a jalapeno wrap with avacado ranch dressing.
Sides
applesauce
baked potato
caesar salad
cottage cheese
Extra dressing
fettuccine
FF (crosscut fries)
garlic-redskin mashed potato
Loaf of bread
macaroni and cheese
OS (onion straws)
ranch
ruffles potato chips
sauteed mushrooms
Rice
SF (seasoned fries)
side salad
SweetFF
vegatable of the day
Chicken
Blackened chicken
grilled boneless chicken breast dusted with spicy cajun seasoning and blackened in a hot iron skillet, served with two sides.
Chicken and friends
grilled boneless chicken breast topped with bbq sauce, pit ham and cheddar cheese, served with two sides.
Chicken fried chicken
a tender breaded chicken breast, fried to a golden brown, smothered with gravy, served with red-skinned mashed potatoes and a tossed salad.
Chicken parmesan
boneless chicken breast, breaded or grilled, topped with house-made marinara, mozzarella and parmesan cheese, served with fettuccini, tossed salad and garlic toast.
Chicken tenders
tender chicken strips fried to a golden brown, served with two sides and choice of dipping sauce.
Chicken teriyaki
marinaterd, grilled chicken breast, served on a bed of rice with your choice of two sides.
Lemon pepper chicken
grilled boneless chicken breast dusted with lemon pepper seasoning, served on a bed of rice with your choice of two sides.
Seafood
Beer-battered cod
deep-fried cod fillet, dipped in authentic beer batter, served on a bed of rice, with your choice of two sides.
Cajun catfish strips
a huge portion of breaded catfish strips flash fried and dusted with cajun seasoning, served with two sides.
Catfish fillet
8-oz fillet of grain-fed catfish served deep-fried, blackened, cajun or lemon peppered with choice of two sides.
Fried shrimp
6 jumbo fantail shrimp with crunchy breading, served on a bed of rice, with your choice of two sides.
Grilled salmon
a generous fillet of salmon flavored with your choice of hickory, blackened or lemon pepper seasoning, served with two sides.
Steaks
Filet
8oz. certified angus beef, the most tender of all steaks. we lightly season and grill to your preferred temperature.
Kansas city strip
12 oz. certified angus beef, the steak lover's choice. dusted with special seasoning and grilled over an open flame.
Ribeye
16 oz. certified angus beef. a very flavorful center-cut ribeye grilled to your liking.
Specialties
Cashew chicken
crispy chicken chunks topped with oyster sauce, roasted cashews and green onions, served with rice and an egg roll.
Chicken alfredo
grilled chicken breast tossed with pasta and creamy alfredo sauce, served with tossed salad and garlic toast.
Chicken fried steak
a tender, hand-breaded certified anguis beef sirloin steak fried to a golden brown, smothered with gravy served with red-skinned mashed potatoes and a tossed salad.
Durango
cajun-spiced grilled chicken breast topped with grilled tomato, onion, green chilies and pepper jack cheese, served with two sides.
Fajita quesadilla
a large grilled tortilla stuffed with your choice of fajita chicken or certified angus beef steak, grilled onions and peppers, melted cheeses, served with sour cream, salsa, tortilla chips and guacamole salad.
Shrimp alfredo
grilled shrimp tossed with pasta and creamy alfredo sauce, served with tossed salad and garlic toast.
Sweet-n-sour chicken
crispy chicken chunkstopped with house-made seweet 'n' sour sauce, served with rice and an egg roll.
Kids
Kid Cheesburger
Angus beef patty, American cheese
Kid Fish
Beer-Battered cod.
Kid Grilled Cheese
Texas toast and Velveeta cheese.
Kid Mac & Cheese
Creamy mac-n-chz.
Kid Quesadilla
6 inch flour tortillas, cheddar jack cheese.
Kid Tenders
2 Hand breaded chicken tenders, with dipping sauce.
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Come in and enjoy!
1711 Main Street, Parsons, KS 67357