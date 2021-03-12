Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Kitchen Sink Food & Drink

157 Main Street

Beacon, NY 12508

Events

Fjord Wine Dinner 12-3-21

$125.00Out of stock

A multi course seasonal dinner featuring wine from Fjord Vineyard, with presentations wine makers Casey & Matt Friday 12-3 Seating starts at 7pm Price includes, dinner, beverages and gratuity. Communal seating only, proof of vaccination required.

Fjord Wine Dinner 12-4-21

$125.00Out of stock

A multi course seasonal dinner featuring wine from Fjord Vineyard, with presentations wine makers Casey & Matt Friday 12-4 Seating starts at 6:30pm Price includes, dinner, beverages and gratuity. Communal seating only, proof of vaccination required.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Kitchen Sink features an eclectic mix of global and family influenced dishes, blending local ingredients with modern techniques. All Fried Chicken only available on Mondays. All orders will only be fulfilled on that day. Feel free to place Monday orders in advance.

157 Main Street, Beacon, NY 12508

