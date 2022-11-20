Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Kitchen Social

1,102 Reviews

$$

8954 Lyra Dr

Columbus, OH 43240

Order Again

Kids Brunch

Kids Scrambled Eggs

$6.00

Kids Waffle

$6.00

Kids French Toast

$6.00

Extra Sides

Kids Salad

$2.00

Kids Fries

$2.00

Kids Fruit

$2.00

Kids Broccoli

$2.00

GF Options

GF Tuna Bowl

$16.00

GF Salmon Dinner

$23.00

GF Miso Cod

$22.00

GF Bucatini

$13.00

GF Blk Shr Capp

$15.00

GF 6oz Filet

$29.00

GF Seared Gerber Chic

$21.00

GF Shrimp Taco

$13.00

GF BBQ Chx Taco

$13.00

GF Sonoma Caesar

$8.00

GF Social House

$9.00

GF Wedge Sal

$8.00

GF Salmon Salad

$17.00

GF Harvest Salad

$14.00

GF Lemon Blueberry Parfait

$7.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markIntimate
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday9:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday9:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday9:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday9:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday9:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday9:30 am - 2:59 pm, 3:00 pm - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

