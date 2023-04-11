Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

kitchen table

941 Reviews

$$

1415 Farnam St

Omaha, NE 68102

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

The Whole Bird
Meatloaf Sandwich
The Grilled Sweet Potato Jam

☀️breakfast ☀️

☀️breakfast ☀️

Bodega eggs, Cheddar, Marinated Tomato, Toasted Levain
Yogurt

Yogurt

$9.00

our version of greek yogurt

Overnight Quinoa

Overnight Quinoa

$9.00

quinoa, oat milk, cinnamon

Grits Bowl

Grits Bowl

$14.00+

charred carrots, roasted poblanos, poached egg, dukkah -option to add breakfast meat option OR keep vegan (can be vegan with our tofu/ df milk), is GF

Panzanella

Panzanella

$12.75

salad of mixed greens, warm grilled bread croutons, roasted seasonal veggies, creamy herb dressing (can be VEGAN and / or GF, please let us know)

Eggs & Toast

Eggs & Toast

$10.00+

2 fried eggs, toasted levain, fresh ricotta, current jam

Breakfast Egg & Cheese Sandwich

Breakfast Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$11.75

bodega eggs, cheddar, buttermilk biscuit

All-Day Egg & Cheese Sandwich

All-Day Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$13.00

bodega eggs, marinara, mozzarellai, toasted levain

Chili Crisp Egg Biscuit Sandwich

Chili Crisp Egg Biscuit Sandwich

$13.00

scallion famous eggs, chile crisp, green goddess (vegetarian), buttermilk biscuit

Sorfrito Quinoa Bowl

Sorfrito Quinoa Bowl

$12.75

roasted & pickled veggies, lentils, sunflower seeds, fermented cabbage, sofrito, quinoa, omg sauce / garlic honey

Buttermilk Biscuit

$4.00

handmade

Side of Hash

$5.00

our take on breakfast potatoes (vegan, gf)

Powerballs (🌱/ GF)

Powerballs (🌱/ GF)

$7.00

Cocoa Nut Butter Ball-power you through the day! Set of 3 (cold brew not included, but perfect together)

Deviled Eggs Snack

Deviled Eggs Snack

$6.50

dill, smoked paprika

Spiced Squash Bread

Spiced Squash Bread

$6.00

griddled slab with butter/ sea salt/ jam

Side of Bacon 4 pieces

$6.00

14-day cured jon's natural's pork belly

Cake for Breakfast : )

Cake for Breakfast : )

$6.00

Coffee Cake is BACK!

BEVS

New! Magic Latte

$4.25

Vegan, GF, macadamia nut milk, organic functional mushrooms

House Soda

$3.00

Vanilla • Ginger Ale • Seasonal Sodas…our syrups blended with soda water

Iced Tea

$2.50

16 oz fresh-brewed from loose tea blended up for us ny The Tea Smith or by Iowana Farm

Cold Pressed Juice by Just Made Foods

$5.50

tangy sweet blend of oranges, blood oranges & acerola cherries 300% of daily vitamin C

Casamara Club

$5.00

botanical soft drink - the original leisure soda

DRAM - NEW!!

$4.00

Herbal Magic: Adaptogenic, immune support, brain health, gut health Light and bubbly with a hint of herbal goodness, these are perfect enjoyed cold out of the can or poured over some crispy ice. This drink is clear, and lighter on the palate than other Colas on the market because it’s REAL!

Droplet - NEW

$4.99

Olipop

$5.00

sparkling tonic -- A New Kind of SodaTM 2-5g sugar. 9g fiber

Topo Chico

$1.75

Hot Tea

$3.50
Kombucha - 16 oz pour

Kombucha - 16 oz pour

$6.50

by Ensign - currently: NEW: Pineapple Turmeric, Mixed Berry *sofrito quinoa not included, but so great together

Kombucha - 12oz can

Kombucha - 12oz can

$5.00+

by Ensign out of Hastings! Ginger Fruit, Tulsi Tumeric available

Cold Brew Coffee

Cold Brew Coffee

$5.00

cold brew, we have some almond milk now too ☺︎

Hot Drip Coffee

$3.00

Hardy Coffee! add: cream, milk, df milk, vanilla syrup, ginger syrup

☺︎ Daily ☺︎

WEEKEND : )

love to weekend with you : )

Today's Breakfast Plate:

$16.00

2 eggs your way/ potato hash/ buttermilk biscuit/ whipped butter - option to add jam and / or daily breakfast meat

Honey Nut Brioche French Toast Sticks

$14.00

with nut butter maple syrup & honey

Grits Bowl

Grits Bowl

$14.00+

charred carrots, roasted poblanos, poached egg, dukkah -option to add breakfast meat option OR keep vegan (can be vegan with our tofu/ df milk), is GF

Chili Biscuit Plate

$16.00

pork chili over a split biscuit, melted cheddar, 2 sunny eggs

All-Day Egg & Cheese Sandwich

All-Day Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$13.00

bodega eggs, marinara, mozzarellai, toasted levain

Chili Crisp Egg Biscuit Sandwich

Chili Crisp Egg Biscuit Sandwich

$13.00

scallion famous eggs, chile crisp, green goddess (vegetarian), buttermilk biscuit

Breakfast Egg & Cheese Sandwich

Breakfast Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$11.75

bodega eggs, cheddar, buttermilk biscuit

Spiced Squash Bread

Spiced Squash Bread

$6.00

griddled slab with butter/ sea salt/ jam

Buttermilk Biscuit

$4.00

handmade

Side of Hash

$5.00

our take on breakfast potatoes (vegan, gf)

2 eggs on the side

$6.00
Overnight Quinoa

Overnight Quinoa

$9.00

quinoa, oat milk, cinnamon

Yogurt

Yogurt

$9.00

our version of greek yogurt

Side of Bacon 4 pieces

$6.00

14-day cured jon's natural's pork belly

Cake for Breakfast : )

Cake for Breakfast : )

$6.00

Coffee Cake is BACK!

Especially Today!

Pimento Cheese Sandwich

$10.00

Opening Day Dog

$14.00Out of stock

wagyu beef dog, kraut, mustard, pickles, brioche bun-- bag of pulp chips

Shopette Pizza Special

$16.00Out of stock

2 slices: 3 cheese, pesto & marinara, mug of tomato soup--enjoy for lunch, bring home goods to make at home

All-Day Egg & Cheese Sandwich

All-Day Egg & Cheese Sandwich

$13.00

bodega eggs, marinara, mozzarellai, toasted levain

The Molly Grilled Cheese

The Molly Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Havarti / Ricotta / Roasted Butternut Squash / Reduced Balsamic / Sage / Butter Toasted Levain !

Panzanella

Panzanella

$12.75

salad of mixed greens, warm grilled bread croutons, roasted seasonal veggies, creamy herb dressing (can be VEGAN and / or GF, please let us know)

Utensils needed - please let us know

$0.25

♻️

Sandwiches

The Whole Bird

The Whole Bird

$12.75

Seared chicken breast, confit leg salad, crispy skin, fried egg, greens, toasted levain

Meatloaf Sandwich

Meatloaf Sandwich

$14.00

cheddar, house steak sauce, pickled carrots, aioli, toasted levain **cannot be gluten-free

Buffalo’d Tofu Sandwich

Buffalo’d Tofu Sandwich

$11.50

Our garbanzo tofu, Buffalo’d OMG sauce, sofrito slaw, pickles, toasted levain…is vegan

Our Tofu Reuben

Our Tofu Reuben

$11.50

Our Garbanzo Tofu, Kraut, Fancy Sauce, Mozzarella - can be vegan, please let us know.

The Grilled Sweet Potato Jam

The Grilled Sweet Potato Jam

$12.00

Grilled Sweet Potatoes, Mozzarella, Red Onion Jam, Dukkah, Lentil Mash, Grilled Levain - can be vegan, please let us know.

Classic Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup Combo

Classic Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup Combo

$15.00+

3 Cheese - including fresh ricotta, with a Side of Classic Tomato Soup

Grilled Hummus Sandwich + Classic Tomato Soup

Grilled Hummus Sandwich + Classic Tomato Soup

$14.00

delicata, grilled onions, dukkah, garlic toasted levain with a mug of tomato soup (vg)

Peanut Butter & Jelly

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$10.00

mixed nut butter, house preserves, open faced on grilled levain - making jam is on the list, so it is PBHs with local honey today

popcorn

House Seasoned Popcorn - treat from us

Utensils needed - please let us know

$0.25

♻️

Cookie

$3.00

: ) your choice when you pick up

3 Cheese Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Hummus Sandwich

$11.00

Soups + Sides

Tomato Soup (vegan/gf)

Tomato Soup (vegan/gf)

our favorite tomato soup :) (vg/gf)

Pork Chili

Pork Chili

Variety of options, please click here. If you'd like you bowl GF, we are happy to add a scoop of Sofrito Qunioa in place of the biscuit.

Little Salad

Little Salad

$6.00

red wine vinaigrette, seeds

Mug of Grits

Mug of Grits

$6.00

with fresh ricotta (gf) (does not included deviled eggs, but it is a great idea ☺︎ ), (option to finish vegan)

Sides / Extras

$0.75+

all made in house!!

Snacks

Deviled Eggs Snack

Deviled Eggs Snack

$6.50

dill, smoked paprika

Gougeres

Gougeres

$5.00

warm, flakey cheese pastries

Mixed Pickle Surprise (vegan/gf)

Mixed Pickle Surprise (vegan/gf)

$4.50

Pimento Cheese

$7.50

garlic toast, pickles

Hummus Snack

$7.50

hummus with olive oil & dukkah, pickles, grilled levain

Bacon Snack Mix

$6.50

14-Day cured bacon, granola, house seasoned popcorn

Bag of Popcorn

$4.00

Dried Apple Snack Mix (vegan/ gf)

$5.00Out of stock

House seasoned popcorn with granola and dried apples (vg/gf)

Salads

Sorfrito Quinoa Bowl

Sorfrito Quinoa Bowl

$12.75

roasted & pickled veggies, lentils, sunflower seeds, fermented cabbage, sofrito, quinoa, omg sauce / garlic honey

Panzanella

Panzanella

$12.75

salad of mixed greens, warm grilled bread croutons, roasted seasonal veggies, creamy herb dressing (can be VEGAN and / or GF, please let us know)

Your Call Salad Combo

Your Call Salad Combo

$15.00

fresh greens, sunflower seeds, red wine vinaigrette, dukkah, pickled red onions choose your favorite snack or mug

Hummus Salad

$12.75

hummus, dukkah, pickled veggies, grilled levain, greens with red wine vinaigrette and NEW - a little quinoa tabbouleh (vg)

Little Salad

Little Salad

$6.00

red wine vinaigrette, seeds

Utensils needed - please let us know

$0.25

♻️

Other Goodies

Cookie

$3.00

: ) your choice when you pick up

Powerballs (🌱/ GF)

Powerballs (🌱/ GF)

$7.00

Cocoa Nut Butter Ball-power you through the day! Set of 3 (cold brew not included, but perfect together)

Pulp Chips

Pulp Chips

$5.99

vegan/gf SEA SALT, SALT & VINEGAR or JALAPEÑO LIME——SO GOOD

BACK! Caramel Snack Pack

$3.00

by Perennial Homestead: Back to the basics, this is our classic recipe for caramels, as taught by my Poppa Clark. Smooth caramel with a hint of vanilla and a sprinkle of sea salt, these are the backbone of our business and have forged a path we never could have anticipated. We love sharing them with you and we hope you love sharing them with others!

Fudgey Brownie

$4.00

SO good, you would not think vg / gf

BACK! Caramel Bar

$9.00

Perennial Homestead: A dreamy block of caramel adorned with dried fruit and nuts be the centerpiece of your dessert table or cheese board - made with a 1/4 pound of our classic caramel and topped with a medley of fruits and nuts all sourced directly from farmers, these caramel blocks are perfect to cut off how ever much you desire.

Jubilee Granola by Early Bird Foods & Co.

Jubilee Granola by Early Bird Foods & Co.

$3.00

Made with pistachios and cherries. JU.BI.LEE- N any season or occasion of rejoicing or festivity. This recipe is a high-end affair. It might as well be Champagne and caviar. And now in a size you can take on the go! *Small Batch, Women Owned, LGBTQ+ Owned, Handmade

BEVS

New! Magic Latte

$4.25

Vegan, GF, macadamia nut milk, organic functional mushrooms

House Soda

$3.00

Vanilla • Ginger Ale • Seasonal Sodas…our syrups blended with soda water

Iced Tea

$2.50

16 oz fresh-brewed from loose tea blended up for us ny The Tea Smith or by Iowana Farm

Cold Pressed Juice by Just Made Foods

$5.50

tangy sweet blend of oranges, blood oranges & acerola cherries 300% of daily vitamin C

Casamara Club

$5.00

botanical soft drink - the original leisure soda

DRAM - NEW!!

$4.00

Herbal Magic: Adaptogenic, immune support, brain health, gut health Light and bubbly with a hint of herbal goodness, these are perfect enjoyed cold out of the can or poured over some crispy ice. This drink is clear, and lighter on the palate than other Colas on the market because it’s REAL!

Droplet - NEW

$4.99

Olipop

$5.00

sparkling tonic -- A New Kind of SodaTM 2-5g sugar. 9g fiber

Topo Chico

$1.75

Hot Tea

$3.50
Kombucha - 16 oz pour

Kombucha - 16 oz pour

$6.50

by Ensign - currently: NEW: Pineapple Turmeric, Mixed Berry *sofrito quinoa not included, but so great together

Kombucha - 12oz can

Kombucha - 12oz can

$5.00+

by Ensign out of Hastings! Ginger Fruit, Tulsi Tumeric available

Cold Brew Coffee

Cold Brew Coffee

$5.00

cold brew, we have some almond milk now too ☺︎

Hot Drip Coffee

$3.00

Hardy Coffee! add: cream, milk, df milk, vanilla syrup, ginger syrup

Shopette 🎈

Keeping things Simple (slow food fast)

suggestions for the week : )

🥗 Big Salad Night 🥗

🍕Italian Night 🍝

✨Ready to Top Sourdough Pizza Crust✨

$5.00

slow food fast for 1-2 includes: 12in hand stretched & sauced sourdough pizza crust (Colin’s Marinara ☺️)—have fun topping how you love ✨Pizza Night✨

Quart of Tomato Soup (vg/gf)

$12.00

Quart of Pork Chili (gf/df)

$16.00

DF, GF, only to-go

❤️snacks for dinner❤️

Our...

Lasagna for 2

Lasagna for 2

$25.00

Hand-rolled pasta, fresh ricotta, our marinara! Easily serves 2, heat n enjoy! 350 for 60 mins thawed, thaw in an hour at 350 or 8hrs in the fridge

Classic Lasagna

Classic Lasagna

$70.00Out of stock

pan of our classic lasagna - hand-rolled pasta / fresh ricotta / our marinara - - **to be reheated, is frozen - thaws overnight *serves up to 8

Snack Pack

Snack Pack

$32.00

doz deviled eggs / 8 oz pimento cheese + mixed pickles + garlic grilled levain / house seasoned popcorn

Quart of Tomato Soup (vg/gf)

$12.00

Quart of Pork Chili (gf/df)

$16.00

DF, GF, only to-go

POP Spice

POP Spice

$4.00+

Variety of sizes, please click here.

Mixed Pickles (Pint)

Mixed Pickles (Pint)

$8.00

8oz - always changing : )

Pimento Cheese (8oz)

$7.00

8oz container of pimento cheese

Kraut (8oz)

Kraut (8oz)

$4.00

8oz (not pictured size)

Hummus (8oz)

$6.00

8oz, topped with dukkah

Nut Butter

Nut Butter

$12.00

8oz of peanut, pecan, almond butter

Jam

$8.00

8oz of current available

Granola

Granola

$12.00+

vegan, done with oats not 100% gf, contains peanuts

Dukkah

Dukkah

$7.00+

Variety of sizes, please click here.

Breads

Buttermilk Biscuits (half dozen)

Buttermilk Biscuits (half dozen)

$15.00

1/2 dozen scratch made buttermilk biscuits, frozen

Gougeres DOZ

Gougeres DOZ

$15.00Out of stock

1 Dozen - flakey cheese pastries, to be heated at home

Loaf of Levain

$8.00

Half Loaf

$4.00Out of stock
Brioche English Muffins

Brioche English Muffins

$15.00Out of stock

1/2 doz scratch-made brioche english muffins

Spiced Squash Quick Bread

Spiced Squash Quick Bread

$16.00

soooo good!

Local

NEW LOCAL GREENS BY LONG WALK FARM

$6.00

Iowana Farm Specialty Teas

Peppermint, Chamomile, Yuletide, Sampler Packs and MORE

BACK! Caramel Snack Pack

$3.00

by Perennial Homestead: Back to the basics, this is our classic recipe for caramels, as taught by my Poppa Clark. Smooth caramel with a hint of vanilla and a sprinkle of sea salt, these are the backbone of our business and have forged a path we never could have anticipated. We love sharing them with you and we hope you love sharing them with others!

BACK! Caramel Bar

$9.00

Perennial Homestead: A dreamy block of caramel adorned with dried fruit and nuts be the centerpiece of your dessert table or cheese board - made with a 1/4 pound of our classic caramel and topped with a medley of fruits and nuts all sourced directly from farmers, these caramel blocks are perfect to cut off how ever much you desire.

Local Honey Bear

$12.00

Hunter's Honey, Hickman, NE 12 oz

Kombucha - 12oz can

Kombucha - 12oz can

$5.00+

by Ensign out of Hastings! Ginger Fruit, Tulsi Tumeric available

Thoughtful

Tinned Fish - NEW!!

Tinned Fish - NEW!!

An LA-based, woman-founded tinned seafood company

Pulp Chips

Pulp Chips

$5.99

vegan/gf SEA SALT, SALT & VINEGAR or JALAPEÑO LIME——SO GOOD

NEW - Pichonline Olives

$5.99

Toodaloo - JUST IN

$8.99

Halva Pistachio

$12.00Out of stock

By Seed + Mill: Halva, meaning sweet in Arabic, is a flaky, melt in your mouth textural sensation! Enjoy halva on its own, crumbled on yogurt or fruit, baked into brownies, or as part of a cheese board. Our halva is plant based, vegan, gluten free, kosher certified, palm oil free and all natural.

Jubilee Granola by Early Bird Foods & Co.

Jubilee Granola by Early Bird Foods & Co.

$3.00

Made with pistachios and cherries. JU.BI.LEE- N any season or occasion of rejoicing or festivity. This recipe is a high-end affair. It might as well be Champagne and caviar. And now in a size you can take on the go! *Small Batch, Women Owned, LGBTQ+ Owned, Handmade

Casamara Club

$5.00

botanical soft drink - the original leisure soda

Turkish Towel - Throw Blanket

$25.00

social good, organic, eco-friendly, small batch, handmade

Murphy's Lemon Eucalyptus Oil Insect Repellent

$6.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

real food made from scratch using the best local ingredients possible

Website

Location

1415 Farnam St, Omaha, NE 68102

Directions

