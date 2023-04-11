kitchen table
1415 Farnam St
Omaha, NE 68102
☀️breakfast ☀️
☀️breakfast ☀️
Yogurt
our version of greek yogurt
Overnight Quinoa
quinoa, oat milk, cinnamon
Grits Bowl
charred carrots, roasted poblanos, poached egg, dukkah -option to add breakfast meat option OR keep vegan (can be vegan with our tofu/ df milk), is GF
Panzanella
salad of mixed greens, warm grilled bread croutons, roasted seasonal veggies, creamy herb dressing (can be VEGAN and / or GF, please let us know)
Eggs & Toast
2 fried eggs, toasted levain, fresh ricotta, current jam
Breakfast Egg & Cheese Sandwich
bodega eggs, cheddar, buttermilk biscuit
All-Day Egg & Cheese Sandwich
bodega eggs, marinara, mozzarellai, toasted levain
Chili Crisp Egg Biscuit Sandwich
scallion famous eggs, chile crisp, green goddess (vegetarian), buttermilk biscuit
Sorfrito Quinoa Bowl
roasted & pickled veggies, lentils, sunflower seeds, fermented cabbage, sofrito, quinoa, omg sauce / garlic honey
Buttermilk Biscuit
handmade
Side of Hash
our take on breakfast potatoes (vegan, gf)
Powerballs (🌱/ GF)
Cocoa Nut Butter Ball-power you through the day! Set of 3 (cold brew not included, but perfect together)
Deviled Eggs Snack
dill, smoked paprika
Spiced Squash Bread
griddled slab with butter/ sea salt/ jam
Side of Bacon 4 pieces
14-day cured jon's natural's pork belly
Cake for Breakfast : )
Coffee Cake is BACK!
BEVS
New! Magic Latte
Vegan, GF, macadamia nut milk, organic functional mushrooms
House Soda
Vanilla • Ginger Ale • Seasonal Sodas…our syrups blended with soda water
Iced Tea
16 oz fresh-brewed from loose tea blended up for us ny The Tea Smith or by Iowana Farm
Cold Pressed Juice by Just Made Foods
tangy sweet blend of oranges, blood oranges & acerola cherries 300% of daily vitamin C
Casamara Club
botanical soft drink - the original leisure soda
DRAM - NEW!!
Herbal Magic: Adaptogenic, immune support, brain health, gut health Light and bubbly with a hint of herbal goodness, these are perfect enjoyed cold out of the can or poured over some crispy ice. This drink is clear, and lighter on the palate than other Colas on the market because it’s REAL!
Droplet - NEW
Olipop
sparkling tonic -- A New Kind of SodaTM 2-5g sugar. 9g fiber
Topo Chico
Hot Tea
Kombucha - 16 oz pour
by Ensign - currently: NEW: Pineapple Turmeric, Mixed Berry *sofrito quinoa not included, but so great together
Kombucha - 12oz can
by Ensign out of Hastings! Ginger Fruit, Tulsi Tumeric available
Cold Brew Coffee
cold brew, we have some almond milk now too ☺︎
Hot Drip Coffee
Hardy Coffee! add: cream, milk, df milk, vanilla syrup, ginger syrup
☺︎ Daily ☺︎
WEEKEND : )
Today's Breakfast Plate:
2 eggs your way/ potato hash/ buttermilk biscuit/ whipped butter - option to add jam and / or daily breakfast meat
Honey Nut Brioche French Toast Sticks
with nut butter maple syrup & honey
Grits Bowl
charred carrots, roasted poblanos, poached egg, dukkah -option to add breakfast meat option OR keep vegan (can be vegan with our tofu/ df milk), is GF
Chili Biscuit Plate
pork chili over a split biscuit, melted cheddar, 2 sunny eggs
All-Day Egg & Cheese Sandwich
bodega eggs, marinara, mozzarellai, toasted levain
Chili Crisp Egg Biscuit Sandwich
scallion famous eggs, chile crisp, green goddess (vegetarian), buttermilk biscuit
Breakfast Egg & Cheese Sandwich
bodega eggs, cheddar, buttermilk biscuit
Spiced Squash Bread
griddled slab with butter/ sea salt/ jam
Buttermilk Biscuit
handmade
Side of Hash
our take on breakfast potatoes (vegan, gf)
2 eggs on the side
Overnight Quinoa
quinoa, oat milk, cinnamon
Yogurt
our version of greek yogurt
Side of Bacon 4 pieces
14-day cured jon's natural's pork belly
Cake for Breakfast : )
Coffee Cake is BACK!
Especially Today!
Pimento Cheese Sandwich
Opening Day Dog
wagyu beef dog, kraut, mustard, pickles, brioche bun-- bag of pulp chips
Shopette Pizza Special
2 slices: 3 cheese, pesto & marinara, mug of tomato soup--enjoy for lunch, bring home goods to make at home
All-Day Egg & Cheese Sandwich
bodega eggs, marinara, mozzarellai, toasted levain
The Molly Grilled Cheese
Havarti / Ricotta / Roasted Butternut Squash / Reduced Balsamic / Sage / Butter Toasted Levain !
Panzanella
salad of mixed greens, warm grilled bread croutons, roasted seasonal veggies, creamy herb dressing (can be VEGAN and / or GF, please let us know)
Sandwiches
The Whole Bird
Seared chicken breast, confit leg salad, crispy skin, fried egg, greens, toasted levain
Meatloaf Sandwich
cheddar, house steak sauce, pickled carrots, aioli, toasted levain **cannot be gluten-free
Buffalo’d Tofu Sandwich
Our garbanzo tofu, Buffalo’d OMG sauce, sofrito slaw, pickles, toasted levain…is vegan
Our Tofu Reuben
Our Garbanzo Tofu, Kraut, Fancy Sauce, Mozzarella - can be vegan, please let us know.
The Grilled Sweet Potato Jam
Grilled Sweet Potatoes, Mozzarella, Red Onion Jam, Dukkah, Lentil Mash, Grilled Levain - can be vegan, please let us know.
Classic Grilled Cheese and Tomato Soup Combo
3 Cheese - including fresh ricotta, with a Side of Classic Tomato Soup
Grilled Hummus Sandwich + Classic Tomato Soup
delicata, grilled onions, dukkah, garlic toasted levain with a mug of tomato soup (vg)
Peanut Butter & Jelly
mixed nut butter, house preserves, open faced on grilled levain - making jam is on the list, so it is PBHs with local honey today
popcorn
House Seasoned Popcorn - treat from us
Cookie
: ) your choice when you pick up
3 Cheese Grilled Cheese
Hummus Sandwich
Soups + Sides
Tomato Soup (vegan/gf)
our favorite tomato soup :) (vg/gf)
Pork Chili
Variety of options, please click here. If you'd like you bowl GF, we are happy to add a scoop of Sofrito Qunioa in place of the biscuit.
Little Salad
red wine vinaigrette, seeds
Mug of Grits
with fresh ricotta (gf) (does not included deviled eggs, but it is a great idea ☺︎ ), (option to finish vegan)
Sides / Extras
all made in house!!
Snacks
Deviled Eggs Snack
dill, smoked paprika
Gougeres
warm, flakey cheese pastries
Mixed Pickle Surprise (vegan/gf)
Pimento Cheese
garlic toast, pickles
Hummus Snack
hummus with olive oil & dukkah, pickles, grilled levain
Bacon Snack Mix
14-Day cured bacon, granola, house seasoned popcorn
Bag of Popcorn
Dried Apple Snack Mix (vegan/ gf)
House seasoned popcorn with granola and dried apples (vg/gf)
Salads
Sorfrito Quinoa Bowl
roasted & pickled veggies, lentils, sunflower seeds, fermented cabbage, sofrito, quinoa, omg sauce / garlic honey
Panzanella
salad of mixed greens, warm grilled bread croutons, roasted seasonal veggies, creamy herb dressing (can be VEGAN and / or GF, please let us know)
Your Call Salad Combo
fresh greens, sunflower seeds, red wine vinaigrette, dukkah, pickled red onions choose your favorite snack or mug
Hummus Salad
hummus, dukkah, pickled veggies, grilled levain, greens with red wine vinaigrette and NEW - a little quinoa tabbouleh (vg)
Little Salad
red wine vinaigrette, seeds
Other Goodies
Cookie
: ) your choice when you pick up
Powerballs (🌱/ GF)
Cocoa Nut Butter Ball-power you through the day! Set of 3 (cold brew not included, but perfect together)
Pulp Chips
vegan/gf SEA SALT, SALT & VINEGAR or JALAPEÑO LIME——SO GOOD
BACK! Caramel Snack Pack
by Perennial Homestead: Back to the basics, this is our classic recipe for caramels, as taught by my Poppa Clark. Smooth caramel with a hint of vanilla and a sprinkle of sea salt, these are the backbone of our business and have forged a path we never could have anticipated. We love sharing them with you and we hope you love sharing them with others!
Fudgey Brownie
SO good, you would not think vg / gf
BACK! Caramel Bar
Perennial Homestead: A dreamy block of caramel adorned with dried fruit and nuts be the centerpiece of your dessert table or cheese board - made with a 1/4 pound of our classic caramel and topped with a medley of fruits and nuts all sourced directly from farmers, these caramel blocks are perfect to cut off how ever much you desire.
Jubilee Granola by Early Bird Foods & Co.
Made with pistachios and cherries. JU.BI.LEE- N any season or occasion of rejoicing or festivity. This recipe is a high-end affair. It might as well be Champagne and caviar. And now in a size you can take on the go! *Small Batch, Women Owned, LGBTQ+ Owned, Handmade
Shopette 🎈
Keeping things Simple (slow food fast)
🥗 Big Salad Night 🥗
🍕Italian Night 🍝
✨Ready to Top Sourdough Pizza Crust✨
slow food fast for 1-2 includes: 12in hand stretched & sauced sourdough pizza crust (Colin’s Marinara ☺️)—have fun topping how you love ✨Pizza Night✨
Quart of Tomato Soup (vg/gf)
Quart of Pork Chili (gf/df)
DF, GF, only to-go
❤️snacks for dinner❤️
Our...
Lasagna for 2
Hand-rolled pasta, fresh ricotta, our marinara! Easily serves 2, heat n enjoy! 350 for 60 mins thawed, thaw in an hour at 350 or 8hrs in the fridge
Classic Lasagna
pan of our classic lasagna - hand-rolled pasta / fresh ricotta / our marinara - - **to be reheated, is frozen - thaws overnight *serves up to 8
Snack Pack
doz deviled eggs / 8 oz pimento cheese + mixed pickles + garlic grilled levain / house seasoned popcorn
Quart of Tomato Soup (vg/gf)
Quart of Pork Chili (gf/df)
DF, GF, only to-go
POP Spice
Variety of sizes, please click here.
Mixed Pickles (Pint)
8oz - always changing : )
Pimento Cheese (8oz)
8oz container of pimento cheese
Kraut (8oz)
8oz (not pictured size)
Hummus (8oz)
8oz, topped with dukkah
Nut Butter
8oz of peanut, pecan, almond butter
Jam
8oz of current available
Granola
vegan, done with oats not 100% gf, contains peanuts
Dukkah
Variety of sizes, please click here.
Breads
Buttermilk Biscuits (half dozen)
1/2 dozen scratch made buttermilk biscuits, frozen
Gougeres DOZ
1 Dozen - flakey cheese pastries, to be heated at home
Loaf of Levain
Half Loaf
Brioche English Muffins
1/2 doz scratch-made brioche english muffins
Spiced Squash Quick Bread
soooo good!
Local
NEW LOCAL GREENS BY LONG WALK FARM
Iowana Farm Specialty Teas
Peppermint, Chamomile, Yuletide, Sampler Packs and MORE
BACK! Caramel Snack Pack
by Perennial Homestead: Back to the basics, this is our classic recipe for caramels, as taught by my Poppa Clark. Smooth caramel with a hint of vanilla and a sprinkle of sea salt, these are the backbone of our business and have forged a path we never could have anticipated. We love sharing them with you and we hope you love sharing them with others!
BACK! Caramel Bar
Perennial Homestead: A dreamy block of caramel adorned with dried fruit and nuts be the centerpiece of your dessert table or cheese board - made with a 1/4 pound of our classic caramel and topped with a medley of fruits and nuts all sourced directly from farmers, these caramel blocks are perfect to cut off how ever much you desire.
Local Honey Bear
Hunter's Honey, Hickman, NE 12 oz
Kombucha - 12oz can
by Ensign out of Hastings! Ginger Fruit, Tulsi Tumeric available
Thoughtful
Tinned Fish - NEW!!
An LA-based, woman-founded tinned seafood company
Pulp Chips
vegan/gf SEA SALT, SALT & VINEGAR or JALAPEÑO LIME——SO GOOD
NEW - Pichonline Olives
Toodaloo - JUST IN
Halva Pistachio
By Seed + Mill: Halva, meaning sweet in Arabic, is a flaky, melt in your mouth textural sensation! Enjoy halva on its own, crumbled on yogurt or fruit, baked into brownies, or as part of a cheese board. Our halva is plant based, vegan, gluten free, kosher certified, palm oil free and all natural.
Jubilee Granola by Early Bird Foods & Co.
Made with pistachios and cherries. JU.BI.LEE- N any season or occasion of rejoicing or festivity. This recipe is a high-end affair. It might as well be Champagne and caviar. And now in a size you can take on the go! *Small Batch, Women Owned, LGBTQ+ Owned, Handmade
Casamara Club
botanical soft drink - the original leisure soda
Turkish Towel - Throw Blanket
social good, organic, eco-friendly, small batch, handmade
Murphy's Lemon Eucalyptus Oil Insect Repellent
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 5:00 pm
real food made from scratch using the best local ingredients possible
1415 Farnam St, Omaha, NE 68102