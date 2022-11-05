Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kitchen 101 Toyota Music Factory

review star

No reviews yet

316 Las Colinas Blvd. W. STE 100

Irving, TX 75039

Order Again

Popular Items

K101 Street Tacos
Power Bowl
K101 Burger

K-Shareables

Grazing Board

Grazing Board

$23.00

Seasonal cheeses, meats, fruits, house-pickled vegetables, honeycomb, nuts & edible flowers

K101 Meatballs

K101 Meatballs

$12.00

Kobe beef, ricotta cheese, ricotta marinara, basil, oregano, Parmesan & grilled ciabatta bread

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$10.00

Goat cheese, watercress, pickled watermelon radish/red onions/daikon & honey-balsamic glaze

Wood-Fired Artichokes

Wood-Fired Artichokes

Lemon-caper remoulade & grilled lemon

Loaded Tater Tots

Loaded Tater Tots

$11.00

Bacon, cheddar cheese, fresno peppers, green onions & crema fresca

Cauliflower Bites

Cauliflower Bites

$9.00

Wood-fire grilled, sweet chili sauce & lime crema

Pimiento Cheese Fritters

Pimiento Cheese Fritters

$9.00

Breaded Gouda & cream cheese, green onions, jalapenos, fresno peppers & bacon horseradish jam

Kale Dip

Kale Dip

$10.00

Slow roasted vegetables, poblano peppers, blended cheeses & naan bread

Quesadillas

Quesadillas

$11.00

Spicy pepperjack cheese blend, fresno salsa, crema fresca, avocado, pico & ranch tortilla chips

K-Handhelds

K101 Burger

K101 Burger

$14.00

Kobe beef, iceburg lettuce, steak tomato, American cheese, K101 sauce & pickle

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$15.00

Kobe beef, marinara, fresh mozzarella, crispy fireside baguette, basil & oregano

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Slow-roasted pork, southern bun, BBQ sauce, pickles & onions

Texas Philly

Texas Philly

$20.00

Thin-sliced ribeye, caramelized onions, provolone, tri-colored bell peppers & crispy fireside baguette

K101 Grilled Cheese

K101 Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Gruyere & white cheddar cheeses on ciabatta bread with warm tomato soup

Sourdough Club

Sourdough Club

$14.00

Shredded pork, ham, bacon, provolone, lettuce, cheddar, tomato & honey dijon chipotle spread

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$11.00

Shredded chicken, pecans, grapes, onions & celery on nine grain bread

K101 Street Tacos

Cilantro, onion, fresno salsa or avocado salsa & ranch tortilla chips

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$11.00

Pickles, red onion, mayonnaise, mustard on nine grain bread

Gyro

$12.00

house-roasted and shaved beef with lettuce, tomato, cucumber & house-made sauce in a naan wrap

K-Salads

Baby Spinach

$11.00

Strawberries, candied spicy walnuts, feta cheese

Chopped Romaine Salad

$10.00

tomatoes, avocado, bacon, Parmesan cheese

Greenz & Vegez Chopped

$11.00

Kale, romaine lettuce, spinach, grilled Brussels sprouts, grilled asparagus, chickpeas

Kale Salad

$11.00

grapefruit, apples, feta cheese

Chicken or Tuna Salad

$9.00

scoop, on greens with fresh fruit

Quinoa & Avocado Salad

$13.00

grains with avocado & tomatoes over greens

House Salad

$7.00

mixed greens, avocado, tomato & onion

K-Bowls & Broths

Power Bowl

$12.00

Quinoa, flax seed, spinach, avocado, roasted sweet potato & grilled cauliflower

Medi Bowl

$11.00

Greek rice pilaf, cucumbers, tomatoes, feta cheese, Kalamata olives, side of hummus, tzatziki & naan bread

Bone Broth

Bone Broth

$9.00

Rice noodles, shiitaki mushrooms, bean sprouts, hardboiledd egg, baby bok choy, green onion & K101 broth

Ramen

$9.00

Rich miso broth with Chinese noodles, green cabbage, egg, corn, shitake mushrooms, radish & Daikon slices

Tomato Soup

$5.00

K-Pizzas

Rotisserie Chicken Pizza

Rotisserie Chicken Pizza

$16.00

Roasted chicken, fresh mozzarella, caramelized onions, roasted artichokes, spinach & cream sauce

Grilled Veggie Pizza

$13.00

Olive oil, fennel, bell peppers, zucchini, yellow onions & feta cheese

Meatball Pizza

$16.00

K101 Meatballs, marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella & parmesan cheeses, basil & oregano

K-Wood-Fire Grill

Brisket

Brisket

$19.00

with Texas toast

K101 Steak

K101 Steak

$18.00

Flank steak with salsa verde

Cauliflower Steak

Cauliflower Steak

$14.00

Drizzled with harissa sauce

Roasted Chicken

Roasted Chicken

Slow-roasted half chicken with salsa de molcajete

Pork Tenderloin

Pork Tenderloin

$15.00

with honey-garlic sauce

Skewers

K-Sides

Elotes

$8.00

Sweet Potatoes

$6.00

Zucchini

$6.00

Green Beans

$6.00

Quinoa & Avocado Side

$8.00

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Brussels Sprouts

$6.00

Fruit Salad

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Ranch Tortilla Chips & Salsa

$5.00

K-Kids

Kid Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Kid Chicken Skewer

$6.00

K101 Desserts

Assorted cookies baked in house daily
Banana Pudding Sugar Tacos

Banana Pudding Sugar Tacos

$6.00

Fluffy homemade pudding in a cinnamon sugar shell with vanilla wafer minis and fresh whipped cream

Ricotta Doughnuts

Ricotta Doughnuts

$6.00

Homemade ricotta doughnuts topped with powdered sugar and served with chocolate and seasonal berry sauce

K-Deli

Grilled Naan

$3.00

Pita Chips

$3.00

Ranch Chips

$3.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.50

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$1.50

Ginger Cookie

$1.50

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Pumpkin Roll

$4.00

Sticky Bun

$6.00

Cinnamon Streusel Cake

$5.00

K-Grab & Go

Greenz & Veggie Chopped Salad

$10.00

Quinoa & Avocado Salad

$7.00

Grazing Boxes

$20.00

Yogurt Parfait

$8.00

Rotisserie Chicken in a Bag

$17.00

Hummus

$7.00

Tuna

$8.00

Chicken Salad

$8.00

Coffee & Hot Tea

Cappuccino

Coffee

Flat White

Espresso

Hot Tea

$3.00

Latte

Iced Latte 16oz

$4.50

Nitro Cold Brew

$6.25

Americano

Grab & Go Drinks

2% Milk

$3.00

Apple Juice

$1.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Hi-Ball

$4.00

Coconut Water

$4.25

Karma

$4.00

Kombucha Flavored

$6.50

Lacroix Flavored Waters

$2.50

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Smart Water

$4.50

Wonder Kombucha

$6.50

Coke Can

$1.50

Diet Coke Can

$1.50

Sprite Can

$1.50

Dr. Pepper Can

$1.50

Topo Chico

$3.00

Rain Water

$2.50

Spigs CBD

$8.00

Iced Tea

Regular

$2.75

Herbal Anti-Inflammatory

$4.25

Herbal Stress Relief

$4.25

Fresh Juices, Drinks & Shakes

Fresh Squeezed OB

$5.00

Chocolate Milkshake

$6.00+

Strawberry Milkshake

$6.00+

Vanilla Milkshake

$6.00+

To-Go Wine

Rose Gold

$11.00+

FOOD PURCHASE REQUIRED

Chenin Blanc Viognier, Pine Ridge

$10.00+

FOOD PURCHASE REQUIRED

Sonoma Cuter Chardonnay

$11.00+

FOOD PURCHASE REQUIRED

DAOU Cabernet Sauvignon

$11.50+

FOOD PURCHASE REQUIRED

DAOU Pessimist Red Blend

$11.00+

FOOD PURCHASE REQUIRED

Perrin CoTes Du Rhone Red Blend

$9.00+

FOOD PURCHASE REQUIRED

Botijo Rojo Grenache

$8.50+

FOOD PURCHASE REQUIRED

Left Coast Cellars Pinot Noir

$11.00+

FOOD PURCHASE REQUIRED

To-Go Beer

Miller Lite

$5.50

Guiness Bottle

$6.50

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$6.50

To-Go Cocktails

Pavilion Swizzle

$12.00

FOOD PURCHASE REQUIRED

Turf Old Fashioned

$11.00

FOOD PURCHASE REQUIRED

Mood Changer

$17.00

FOOD PURCHASE REQUIRED

Froze

$14.00

FOOD PURCHASE REQUIRED

Margarita

$14.00

FOOD PURCHASE REQUIRED

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 2:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 2:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:01 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 9:00 pm, 9:01 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

K101 is a modern kitchen with whole foods that are uncomplicated and always gratifying. Never frozen, never rehashed, never exactly as you’d expect. The kitchen is full of fresh foods, fresh tastes, and fresh ideas. It will change the way you think about fast casual dining.

Location

316 Las Colinas Blvd. W. STE 100, Irving, TX 75039

Directions

Gallery
Kitchen 101 image
Kitchen 101 image

