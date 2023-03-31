Kitchen15 1630 K Street
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:59 am
Family fast casual breakfast/lunch spot specializing in elevated traditional dishes with a culinary twist. Coffee and espresso with adult beverages.
1630 K Street, Sacramento, CA 95814
