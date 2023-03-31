Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kitchen15 1630 K Street

review star

No reviews yet

1630 K Street

Sacramento, CA 95814

Beverage

Beer

805

$8.00

MODELO

$8.00

SIERRA NEVADA

$9.00

SPACEDUST

$8.00

TRACK 7

$9.00

Wine

PROSECCO

$8.00

MOMOSA ORANGE

$9.00

MOMOSA BLACKBERRY

$9.00

MOMOSA GUAVA

$9.00

PINOT GRIGIO

$8.00

SAUVIGNON BLANC

$8.00

CHARDONNAY

$8.00

PINOT NIOR

$8.00

CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$8.00

NA Beverage

LATTE

$6.00

CAPPACINO

$6.00

ESPRESSO

$4.50

DOUBLE ESPRESSO

$6.00

AMERICANO

$6.00

VANILLA LATTE

$6.00

COFFEE

$4.00

N/A BEV

SODA

PEPSI

$2.00

DIET PEPSI

$2.00

LEMONADE

$2.00

SIERRA MIST

$2.00

ROOTBEER

$2.00

DR PEPPER

$2.00

JUICE

ORANGE JUICE

$2.00

HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.00

MILK

$2.00

CHOCOLATE MILK

$2.00

BREAKFAST

WAFFLES

CHICKEN AND WAFFLE

$17.00

BANANA WAFFLE

$15.00

WARM APPLE WAFFLE

$15.00

BIRTHDAY WAFFLE

$15.00

TRADITIONAL WAFFLE

$17.00

PANCAKES

BANANA PANCAKE

$15.00

WARM APPLE PANCAKE

$15.00

BIRTHDAY PANCAKE

$15.00

TRADITINAL PANCAKE

$12.00

ENTREES

SACTOWN OMELET

$16.00

DENVER OMELET

$16.00

BISCUITS AND SAUSAGE GRAVY

$14.00

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$17.00

BREAKFAST SANDWICH

$16.00

THE KITCHEN SINK

$12.00

LOCO MOCO

$12.00

SIDES

HASBROWNS

$4.00

TOAST

$2.00

EGGS

$2.00

POTATOES

$4.00

BACON(3 SLICES)

$4.00

SEASONAL FRUIT

$4.00

FRENCH FRIES

$4.00

KIDS FOOD

KIDS CORN DOG

$7.00

KIDS NUGGETS

$8.00

KIDS QUESADILLA

$7.00

LUNCH

BURGERS/SANDWICHES

K15 BURGER

$17.00

BBQ BURGER

$19.00

TURKEY CLUB

$17.00

ENTREES

TACOS

$13.00

NACHOS

$13.00

GARLIC PARM FRIES

$8.00

CORN DOG

$8.00

CHICKEN STRIPS

$10.00

QUESADILLA

$10.00

GRILLED CHEESE

$12.00

SIDES

HASBROWNS

$4.00

TOAST

$2.00

EGGS

$2.00

POTATOES

$4.00

BACON(3 SLICES)

$4.00

SEASONAL FRUIT

$4.00

FRENCH FRIES

$4.00

KIDS

KIDS CORN DOG

$7.00

KIDS NUGGETS

$8.00

KIDS QUESADILLA

$7.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Family fast casual breakfast/lunch spot specializing in elevated traditional dishes with a culinary twist. Coffee and espresso with adult beverages.

Location

1630 K Street, Sacramento, CA 95814

Directions

