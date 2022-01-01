Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
American
Bars & Lounges

kitchen24 West Hollywood

3,112 Reviews

$$

8575 Santa Monica Blvd

West Hollywood, CA 90069

French Fries
Side of Pancakes
Side Chicken Apple Sausage

Appetizers

Angus Sliders

$14.50

Angus beef, cheddar cheese, garlic aioli, and pickles on Hawaiian roll.

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$10.00

Beer battered onion rings with Sriracha aioli.

Buffalo Cauliflower

$12.95
Citrus Pineapple Wings

Citrus Pineapple Wings

$17.25

Citrus pineapple wings with sweet chili sauce, carrot sticks and blue cheese dressing.

Disco Fries

Disco Fries

$12.50

Garlic French fries with chicken gravy and melted provolone cheese.

Fried Chicken Sliders

$15.25
Fried Chicken Stack

Fried Chicken Stack

$14.95

Housemade cornbread, mashed potatoes, fried chicken tenders, gravy.

Korean BBQ Wings

$17.25

Korean BBQ wings, carrot sticks and Sriracha aioli.

Red Hot Wings

$17.25

Garlic - Buffalo Style hot wings with carrot sticks and blue cheese dressing.

Smac & Cheese

Smac & Cheese

$14.75

Artisan cheese blend, peas and buttered herb bread crumb crust.

Burgers and Sandwiches

BBQ Smokehouse

$19.95

Angus beef burger, cheddar cheese, applewood bacon and beer battered onion rings and BBQ sauce. Served with French fries.

BLT

BLT

$16.95

Applewood bacon, organic greens, tomato, mayo on toasted sourdough. Served with French fries.

Caprese Sandwich

Caprese Sandwich

$16.50

Fresh mozzarella, arugula, balsamic dressing, grape tomatoes, pesto mayo, pickled onions on garlic ciabatta. Served with French fries.

Chipotle Tuna Melt

Chipotle Tuna Melt

$18.50

Albacore tuna salad with sweet corn, red onions, celery, avocado, cheddar and pepper jack cheeses, tomato, chipotle mayo on sourdough. Served with French fries.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$18.95

Fried chicken tenders, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, red zinio, pickles, chipotle mayo on a brioche bun. Served with French fries.

Grilled Chicken Club

Grilled Chicken Club

$19.95

All natural chicken, applewood bacon, tomato, avocado, organic greens, chipotle mayo on ciabatta. Served with French fries.

Impossible Burger

$20.95

Impossible patty, organic greens, tomato, red onion, pickles, Veganaise on a vegan bun. Served with French fries.

Jalapeno Burger

$19.95

Angus beef, pepper jack, fried jalapeños, organic greens and jalapeño aioli on a brioche bun. Served with French fries.

k24 Classic

k24 Classic

$18.25

Angus beef patty, organic greens, tomato, red onion, pickles and mayo on a brioche bun. Served with French fries.

k24 Classic Turkey

k24 Classic Turkey

$19.50

House made turkey patty, organic greens, tomato, red onions, pickles, mayo on a brioche bun. Served with French fries.

Kitchen Sink

Kitchen Sink

$19.95

Angus beef patty, over easy egg, avocado, cheddar, applewood bacon, Sriracha aioli on a brioche bun. Served with French fries.

Meatball Sandwich

Meatball Sandwich

$16.95

Housemade meatballs, marinara, provolone, toasted hoagie roll, parmesan and basil. Served with French fries.

Patty Melt

$19.25

Angus beef patty, cheddar cheese, mayo, caramelized onions, mayo on toasted rye bread. Served with French fries.

Turkey Brie Avocado

$19.25

All natural turkey, brie, avocado, tomato, arugula, pesto mayo, on a toasted ciabatta. Served with French fries.

White Cheddar Turkey Burger

White Cheddar Turkey Burger

$19.75

House made turkey patty, Tillamook white cheddar, grilled red onions, mushrooms, arugula, horseradish-mustard aioli on a brioche bun. Served with French fries.

Veggies and Sides

Avocado

$3.00

Bacon Brussels Sprouts

$4.95

Black Beans

$3.00

Carrot Sticks

$2.00

Cheddar Cheese

$1.00

Corn Bread

$4.00

French Fries

$4.95

Fried Jalapenos

$2.00

Jalapenos

$1.00

Fruit

$5.00

Garlic Toast

$1.50

Guacamole

$3.00Out of stock

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$4.95

Pickles

$1.00

Side Fried Chicken

$7.00

Side Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.00

Side Grilled Salmon

$8.00

Side Grilled Steak

$8.00

Side Smac & Cheese

$4.95

Side Spinach

$4.95

Side Strawberries

$4.95

Sliced Tomatoes

$4.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.95

Side Turkey Patty

$6.00

Side Veggie Patty

$6.00

Side Burger patty

$6.00

Broccoli (Copy)

$4.95

Side Impossible Patty

$6.00

Soup and Salad

After School Special

After School Special

$17.50

House made spicy tomato soup with a toasted sourdough provolone grilled cheese.

Asian Chicken Salad

Asian Chicken Salad

$23.95

All natural chicken, carrots, napa cabbage, mandarin oranges, edamame, scallions, cilantro, wonton strips, sesame ginger peanut dressing.

Bowl Spicy Tomato

$7.00
Bowl Veggie Chili

Bowl Veggie Chili

$17.25

House made veggie chili with pico de Gallo, cheddar cheese and sour cream. Served with hose made cornbread.

Cup of Tomato Soup

$4.50

Cup of Veggie Chili

$4.50
Fried Chicken Salad

Fried Chicken Salad

$23.95

Fried chicken tenders, romaine, roasted red peppers, grape tomatoes, red onion, cheddar cheese, bacon, cornbread croutons bbq sauce and ranch dressing.

k24 Steak Salad

k24 Steak Salad

$25.25

Angus sirloin steak, organic greens, roasted pipits, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, chipotle ranch dressing.

Kale Caesar Salad

Kale Caesar Salad

$16.50

Baby kale, classic caesar dressing, parmesan, challah croutons.

Kitchen Cobb

Kitchen Cobb

$22.95

All natural chicken, organic greens, applewood bacon, grape tomatoes, hard boiled egg, blue cheese and balsamic vinaigrette.

Mediterranean Chop Salad

$21.75

All natural chicken, feta, roasted peppers, basil, oregano, kalamata olives, garbanzo beans, tomatoes, red onions, organic greens, pepperoncinis, romaine and organic greens with a red wine vinaigrette.

Side Kale Caesar

Side Kale Caesar

$4.50

Baby kale, house made caesar dressing, challah croutons and parmesan cheese.

Side Mixed Green Salad

$4.50

Soup & Salad Combo

$15.00

Cup of house made spicy tomato soup with a choice of mixed green, or kale Caesar or quinoa salad.

Entrees

Chicken Dijon

$23.95

All Natural Chicken, Garlic Herb Roasted Potatoes, Sautéed Spinach and Herb Dijon Sauce.

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$23.95

All Natural Chicken, Parmesan Breading, Spaghetti, House Made Marinara and Fresh Basil.

Fried Chicken Tender Entree

Fried Chicken Tender Entree

$22.95

All Natural Chicken, Mashed Potatoes, House Made Gravy, and Grilled Asparagus.

Grilled Salmon Entree

$26.00

Pasta Florentine

$23.95

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$21.75

Pesto Gnocci

$20.95

Vegan

Asparagus

$4.95

Broccoli

$4.95

Cauliflower

$4.95

Impossible Burger

$20.95

Mediterranean Tofu Scramble

$15.95Out of stock

Roasted Carrots

$4.95

Vegan Burger

$18.75

Vegan Chili

$17.25

Eggs and Stuff

Asparagus Benedict

Asparagus Benedict

$22.95

Asparagus, grilled onions, avocado, poached eggs, smoked paprika hollandaise, English muffin and garlic herb breakfast potatoes.

Belgian Waffle

Belgian Waffle

$15.75

Housemade Belgian waffle, with fresh strawberries and whipped cream.

Breakfast Brie Melt

$18.95

Breakfast Burrito

$17.95

Breakfast Nachos

$17.95

Breakfast Sandwich

$17.25

BYO Omelet

$21.95

Chocolate Chunk Pancakes

$16.25

Crabcake Benedict

$26.25

French Toast Platter

$19.95

Fricken Waffle

$21.75

Garden Benedict

$22.95

Home Skillet

$18.95

Huevos Rancheros

$18.50

Jolly Green Giant

$21.95

Nutella Waffle

$16.95

Oatmeal

$8.95

Protein Pick Me Up

$18.95

Steak & Eggs

$27.25

Wakey Wakey Eggs & Bakey

$21.95

Breakfast Extras

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Breakfast Potatoes

$4.50

Side Chicken Apple Sausage

$4.50

Side English Muffin

$1.50

Side Gluten Free Bun

$1.95

Side Hash Browns

$4.50

Side of Bananas

$2.00

Side of Egg(s)

Side of French Toast

$4.50

Side of Fruit

$5.00

Side of Ham

$4.00

Side of Pancakes

$4.50

Side Pork Sausage

$4.50

Side Toast

$1.50

Side Turkey Sausage

$4.50

Side Veggie Bacon

$4.50

Side Veggie Sausage

$4.50

Side Waffle

$4.50

Desserts

Brownie

$3.00

Cookie

$3.00

Cookie Skillet

$7.95

Salty Cow

$7.95

Scoop of Ice Cream

$2.00

Skilet Apple Pie

$7.95

NA Beverage

Apple Juice

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.40

Chocolate Milk

$4.75

Coke

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Diet Coke

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00Out of stock

Hank's Rootbeer

$5.00

Ice Tea

$4.20

Lemonade

$5.00

Milk

$4.20

Orange Juice

$5.00

Panna

$4.75

Pelegrino

$4.75

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Soy Milk

$4.50

Sprite

$3.50

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Tomato Juice

$5.00

Water

Coffee Bar

Add Espresso Shot

$1.20

Americano

$4.20

Cafe Au Lait

$4.20

Cappucino

$4.80

Coffee

$3.60

Cubano

$5.40

Decaf Coffee

$3.60

Espresso

$4.20

Gibraltar

$4.20

Hot Chocolate

$3.60

Hot Tea

$3.60

Iced Americano

$4.20

Iced Cappucinno

$4.80

Iced Coffee

$3.60

Iced Cubano

$5.40

Iced Espresso

$4.20

Iced Latte

$5.40

Iced Mocha

$5.40

Iced Vanilla Latte

$5.40

Latte

$5.40

Mocha

$5.40

Peppermint Latte

$5.40

Pumpkin Latte

$5.40

Seasonal Latte

$5.40

Vanilla Latte

$5.40

White Chocolate Latte

$5.40

Chai Latte

$5.95Out of stock

Shakes and Smoothies

Black and White

$8.75

Breakfast Smoothie

$7.95

Chocolate Shake

$8.75

Raspberry Mint Smoothie

$7.95

Strawberry Shake

$8.75

Tropical Smoothie

$7.95

Vanilla Shake

$8.75

St Patrick Green Shake

$8.95Out of stock

K24 Classics

$8 Mimosa

$8.00

k24 Charm City

$13.00

k24 Cosmopolitan

$12.00

k24 Irish Coffee

$13.00

Virgin Charm City

$10.00

Virgin Mojito

$7.00

k24 Dark & Stormy

$13.00

k24 Strawberry Fields

$13.00

k24 Jalapeno Margarita

$13.00

k24 Hollyhood

$13.00

k24 kitchen Pink

$13.00

Beer

Wolf Pup IPA

$7.00

Stella

$8.00

Mango Cart

$6.00

Kona Longboard Lager

$8.00

Angry Orchard Cider

$8.00

Michelob Ultra

$7.00

Estrella Jalisco Mexican Lager

$7.00

High Noon

$8.00

Allagash White Belgian Wheat

$10.00

Wine Glass

Cabernet

$11.00

Cristalino

$10.00

Pinot Noir

$12.00

Pinot Grigio

$11.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Chardonnay

$10.00

Merlot

$10.00

Cristalino

$10.00

Opera Prima

$8.00

Bertrand Rose Brut Champagne

$11.00

Cabernet

$11.00

Merlot

$10.00

Pinot Noir

$12.00

Prisoner Unshackled Red Blend

$12.00

Charles & Charles Riesling

$7.00Out of stock

Pinot Grigio

$11.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Chardonnay

$10.00

Tera d'Oro Moscato

$8.00Out of stock

Wine Bottle

BTL Cabernet

$24.00

BTL Pinot Noir

$32.00

BTL Merlot

$32.00

BTL Prisoner Red Blend

$37.00

BTL Sauvignon Blanc

$30.00

BTL Pinot Grigio

$32.00

BTL Chardonnay

$35.00

BTL Opera Prima

$25.00

BTL Le Grand Courtage Rose

$28.00

BTL Bertrand Sparkling Rose

$30.00

(P) Family Meal (Copy)

FM - French Toast Platter (4)

$60.00

FM - Garden Benedict (4)

$60.00

FM - Wakey Wakey (4)

$55.00

FM - Protein Pick Me Up (4)

$55.00

FM - Sliders & Wings (4)

$60.00

FM - Burger Bar (4)

$55.00

FM - Pasta Florentine (4)

$70.00

FM - Spaghetti & Meatballs (4)

$65.00

FM - Chicken Dijon (4)

$70.00

FM - Grilled Salmon (4)

$80.00

FM - Chicken Parmesan (4)

$75.00

FM - Smac & Cheese (4)

$20.00

FM - Disco Fries (4)

$18.00

FM - Brussels sprouts (4)

$18.00

FM - Cauliflower (4)

$18.00

FM - Carrots (4)

$18.00

FM - Kale Caesar (4)

$16.00

FM - French Fries (4)

$16.00

FM - Sweet Fries (4)

$16.00

Christmas Candy

.25 Candy

$0.25

.50 Candy

$0.50

1.00 Candy

$1.00

2.00 Candy

$2.00

3.00 Candy

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markQR Codes
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFresh Ingredients
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:01 am - 5:59 am, 7:01 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 12:00 am
Monday12:01 am - 5:59 am, 7:01 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday12:01 am - 5:59 am, 7:01 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday12:01 am - 5:59 am, 7:01 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday12:01 am - 5:59 am, 7:01 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 12:00 am
Friday12:01 am - 5:59 am, 7:01 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday12:01 am - 5:59 am, 7:01 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 6:00 pm, 6:01 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

k24: kitchen24 offers a unique approach to the classic american comfort food restaurant. we distinguish ourselves from the typical diner, because we take so much care and pride in the ingredients we use and the preparation of our food. our reverse osmosis filtration system provides the highest level of water filtration available. this translates to superior coffee, cocktails and food. we do embrace the utilitarian aspects and heritage of diners past by offering something for everyone. whether you are young or old, a family of five or a group of out-on-the-towners, vegetarians or carnivores, it is our mission to fulfill your dining needs. we feel quality good and a fun atmosphere are the cornerstones of a great experience at a value that will keep you coming back to try more. we hope this visit to kitchen24 is the first of many and we can get to know you by name as our valued neighbors.

Website

Location

8575 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069

Directions

Gallery
kitchen24 image
kitchen24 image
kitchen24 image

