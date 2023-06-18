Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kitchen Barons

23 West Oak Street

Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235

Popular Items

My Kid's Picky

$9.00

A good ol' plain cheeseburger.

Wonton Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Mozzarella cheese wrapped in wonton, deep fried, and served with marinara.

Steak & Havarti

$14.00

Marinated steak with Havarti cheese, sliced cucumber, and topped with garlic aioli. Comes with waffle fries or sweet potato waffle fries.


Appetizers

Shrimp Nachos

$15.00

Avocado, tomatillo salsa, pico de gallo, cilantro, & queso blanco.

Poke Bowl

$13.00

Tuna, green onion, ginger, garlic, & soy. Served with fresh wonton strips.

Nachos

$12.00

Choice of STEAK or CHICKEN, tomatillo salsa, pico de gallo, cilantro, & queso blanco.

Big Ol' Pretzel

$10.00

Big ol' Bavarian style pretzel served with our own cheddar cheese dip.

Wonton Mozzarella Sticks

$9.00

Mozzarella cheese wrapped in wonton, deep fried, and served with marinara.

Cheese Curds

$8.00Out of stock

Renard's squeaky yellow cheese curds, seasoned in-house with your choice of seasoning; plain, ranch, or spicy. Served with ranch dressing.

Chili

$5.00+Out of stock

Appetizer Special

$9.00+

Sandwiches

Crab Roll

$16.00

Crab, garlic aioli, green onion, on a hoagie roll.

Brotherly Love

$15.00

Grilled 1/2 pound of thinly sliced ribeye steak on a Amoroso Roll with choice of provolone, cheddar, or cheese whiz. Comes with waffle fries or sweet potato waffle fries.

Steak & Havarti

$14.00

Marinated steak with Havarti cheese, sliced cucumber, and topped with garlic aioli. Comes with waffle fries or sweet potato waffle fries.

Shrimp Po Boy

$12.00

Sauteed shrimp sandwich with lettuce & tomato, topped with chiporle aioli. Comes with waffle fries or sweet potato fries.

Chicken Shawarma

$11.00

Marinated chicken, vegetables, and Naan bread, served with hummus.

BBQ Pulled Chicken

$10.00

Seasoned pulled chicken breast with red peppers and grilled pineapple. Topped with a sweet zesty bbq sauce.

Gyro

$12.00Out of stock

Gyro Melt

$12.00Out of stock

Weekly Special

$16.00

Burgers

Crab Burgers

$15.00

Burger with crab, garlic aioli, green onion, lettuce, and tomato.

Hot Burger

$14.00

Diced jalapeno, reaper powder, hot cheese, Kitchen Baron's "Not your Grandma's" hot sauce.

DBL Cheeseburger

$14.00

with Lettuce, pickles, garlic aioli, and cheddar cheese.

California Burger

$13.00

with avocado, cheddar cheese, bacon, and garlic aioli.

My Kid's Picky

$9.00

A good ol' plain cheeseburger.

KIDS

5 Breaded Chicken Nuggets with a side of waffle fries.

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Grilled cheese sandwich with gooey American Cheese and Waffle Fries. Comes with choice of Sandwich Triangle Cut, Dinosaur Cut, or Butterfly Cut.

Nuggie Mac

$6.00

Chicken nuggets tossed in our cheesy mac!

Nuggies & Fries

$6.50

Chicken nuggets with a side of waffle fries. Choice of sauce: BBQ, Honey Mustard, Mayo.

PB & J

$5.50

Peanut Butter & Grape Jelly on grilled white bread. Comes with choice of Sandwich Triangle Cut, Dinosaur Cut, or Butterfly Cut. Served with Waffle Fries.

Desserts

Dessert Feature

$6.00Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

From Brad Hunsader, the original concept creator and former co-owner of Crate Restaurant in Sturgeon Bay, comes a new Ghost Kitchen concept to the Sturgeon Bay area. Modern comfort cuisine with a twist. Pickup & Delivery

Website

Location

23 West Oak Street, Sturgeon Bay, WI 54235

Directions

