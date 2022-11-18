Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Southern

KitchenCray - Alexandria

No reviews yet

6909 Metro Park Drive

Alexandria, VA 22310

Popular Items

Blackened Salmon
Catfish & Grits
Honey Lemon Pepper Lamb Chops

Appetizers

Golden batter fried cauliflower sprinkled with Old Bay and served with our signature sauce…………..DELICIOUS!!!
Mumbo Shrimp

$17.00

$17.00

6 Crispy shrimp tossed in Mumbo sauce

Pineapple Jerk Wings

$15.00
Salmon Bites

$14.00

$14.00

5 batter fried salmon bites on a bed of spring mix. Served with aioli and Mumbo sauce

Sweet Chili Shrimp

$15.00

Hand Panko breaded shrimp tossed in sweet chili sauce.

Truffle Fries

$10.00

Catfish Bites

$14.00

Lemon Peper

$16.00

Crab Fries

$22.00

Salmon Sliders

$12.00

Jerk Wings

$15.00

Mumbo Wings

$15.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine spring mix blend with garlic toasted croutons, grated parmesan with a creamy caesar dressing.

Jerk Chicken Caesar Salad

$19.00

$19.00

Fall greens and romain tossed in caesar dressing topped w/ house made croutons, parmesan cheese and jerk chicken breast

Jerk Salmon Caesar Salad

$19.00

$19.00

Fall greens and romain tossed in caesar dressing topped w/ house made croutons, parmesan cheese and jerk salmon.

Jerk Chicken House Salad

$19.00

Jerk Shrimp Caesar Salad

$20.00

Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

$18.00

Buttermilk fried chicken breast tossed in hot honey sauce with lettuce, tomato, house made pickles on a brioche bun with cilantro aioli.

Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich

$25.00

$25.00

2 beef patties topped with American cheese, signature sauce, and blackened shrimp on a brioche bun

Crab Cake BLT

$36.00

Bacon Egg And Cheese Sandwich

$14.00

Entrees

Seared Salmon and 3 jumbo shrimp sautéed in a garlic butter over cheddar grits with sautéed spinach and topped with Cajun cream sauce
Blackened Salmon

$28.00

$28.00

Blackened salmon over your choice of garlic mashed potatoes or cheddar grits with spinach topped with a Cajun cream sauce

Catfish & Grits

$28.00

$28.00

Deep fried catfish topped with crabmeat over creamy cheddar grits with Old Bay aioli & garlic cream sauce

Chicken & French Toast

$27.00

$27.00

Boneless fried chicken breast over our famous french toast. Topped w/ seasonal berries, caramel and vanilla sauce.

Honey Lemon Pepper Lamb Chops

$36.00

$36.00

Fried marinated lamb chops with a honey lemon pepper drizzle over grits with spinach

Showtime Omelette

$27.00

$27.00

Kitchencray omelette with spinach, peppers and cheese. Topped with shrimp and our cajun garlic cream sauce. Served with breakfast hash

Shrimp and Grits

$25.00

$25.00

Six jumbo prawns over creamy cheddar grits topped with Cajun turkey sausage and roasted garlic cream sauce.

Vegan Stir Fry

$27.00Out of stock

Vegan Antipasta

$27.00Out of stock

sides

2 Slices of bacon

$2.50

$2.50
4 Slices of bacon

$5.00

$5.00

Fries

$5.00
Full Order French Toast

$14.00

$14.00
Grits

$6.00

$6.00
Half Order French Toast

$7.00

$7.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Fried Lobster Tail

$25.00
Side of Eggs

$5.00

$5.00

Spinach

$6.00

Tots

$5.00

Mac N Cheese

$13.00Out of stock

Sub Mac And Cheese

Out of stock

Sub Cole Slaw

Out of stock

Desserts

Beignet Donuts

$9.00Out of stock

Rum Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Wings

$275.00

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$2.50

$2.50
Diet Pepsi

$2.50

$2.50
Acqua Panna

Acqua Panna

$6.00

Natural Spring Water

Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$2.50Out of stock

Lemon Lime Soda

Ginger Ale

$2.50

$2.50
S. Pellegrino

S. Pellegrino

$6.00

Natural Sparkling Water

Bottled Water

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Half and Half

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$4.00
Orange Juice

$4.00

$4.00
Lemonade

$2.50

$2.50

Mango Lemonade

$4.00

Peach Lemonade

$4.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Soda

$2.50

Red Bull

$5.00

Redbull Sugar Free

$5.00

Redbull Yellow

$5.00

Redbull Watermelon

$5.00

Q Mixer Ginger Beer

$5.00

Q Mixer Sparkling Grapefruit

$5.00

Watermelon

Catering

Large Pan Wings

$275.00

Mac And Cheese Pan

$150.00

Eggs Pan

$125.00

Bacon Pan

$175.00

Chicken and French toast Pan

$300.00

Shrimp & Grits Pan

$300.00

Half Pan Of Wings

Half Pan Wings

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
6909 Metro Park Drive, Alexandria, VA 22310

