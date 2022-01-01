Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
KitchenCray - Lanham

4601 Presidents Dr. Suite 110

Lanham, MD 20706

Popular Items

Catfish & Grits
Chicken & French Toast
Full Order French Toast

Specials

Caramel Apple French Toast

$19.00Out of stock

Crab Stuffed Salmon

$40.00Out of stock

Blackend salmon stuffed with jumbo lump crab meat over mash and spinach or cheese grits

Crabcake Dinner

$40.00

A crabcake over mash and spinach or cheese grits

Fettuccine Alfredo

$25.00Out of stock

Jerk Mango Pineapple Alfredo

$25.00Out of stock

KC Bacon,Egg&Cheese

$17.00

Crispy bacon, egg and american cheese on a brioche bun

KC Delectable Deluxe

$35.00

Our classic bacon , egg and cheese with a twist! Bacon, egg, cheese and jumbo lump crab meat on a brioche bun. Served with crab grits

Surf & Turf

$40.00

Seasoned fried or grilled lamb chops, jumbo pawns, and lump crab meat over mash or cheese grits

Appetizers

Shrimp on a stick deep fried until perfectly crispy with an aioli drizzle
8 Pc Wings

8 Pc Wings

$16.00

Our signature wings tossed in a flavor of your choice.

Catfish Bites

$15.00

Fried catfish bites sprinkled with old bay and served with a side of our signature old bay aioli

Crab Fries

Crab Fries

$22.00

Perfectly cooked golden fries topped lump crab meat and our signature old bay aioli

Crab Tots

Crab Tots

$24.00

Perfectly cooked golden tots topped with lump crab meat and our signature old bay aioli

Mumbo Shrimp

$19.00

Salmon Bites

$15.00

Fried salmon bites sprinkled with old bay and served with a side of our signature old bay aioli

Sweet Chili Shrimp

Sweet Chili Shrimp

$19.00Out of stock

(6) Crispy shrimp tossed in Sweet & Spicy sauce.

Whiting Nuggets

$15.00Out of stock

Salads

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Romaine hearts topped with parmesan cheese and fresh made croutons

Jerk Chicken Caesar

Jerk Chicken Caesar

$19.00

Grilled jerk chicken thighs over romaine hearts topped with parmesan cheese and croutons

Jerk Salmon Caesar

$22.00

Grilled jerk salmon over romaine hearts topped with parmesan cheese and croutons

Shrimp Caeser

$22.00

Grilled jumbo shrimp over romaine hearts topped with parmesan cheese and croutons

Entrees

Lobster,spinach, onions, peppers, topped with our Cajun garlic cream sauce.
Blackened Salmon

Blackened Salmon

$29.00

Blackened salmon over your choice of mashed potatoes or cheddar grits with spinach topped with garlic cream sauce

Catfish & Grits

Catfish & Grits

$31.00

Deep fried catfish topped with lump crab meat over cheddar grits with our signauture old bay aioli & garlic cream sauce

Chicken & French Toast

$27.00

Our signature french toast topped with caramel, vanilla, blueberries, strawberries and buttermilk fried chicken thighs

Lamb Chops

$36.00Out of stock

Four grilled or fried lamb chops with the choice of sweet chili, jerk or honey lemon pepper over mashed potatoes and spinach or cheese grits

Seafood Catfish

$48.00

Blackened catfish topped with jumbo lump crab meat, shrimp, spinach & garlic cream sauce over your choice of mashed potatoes or cheddar grits

Seafood Grits

$24.00

Cheddar grits topped with lump crab meat, prawns, garlic cream sauce and parmesan cheese

Seafood Salmon

$55.00

Blackened salmon topped with jumbo lump crab meat, shrimp, spinach & garlic cream sauce over your choice of mashed potatoes or cheddar grits

Showtime Omelette

$27.00

Omelette with spinach, green peppers, onions and cheese. Topped w/ shrimp, lump crab meat and cajun garlic cream sauce. Served with a choice of cheddar grits or tots

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$25.00

Six jumbo prawns over creamy cheddar grits topped with cajun turkey sausage and garlic cream sauce

Oxtails Lunch

$35.00Out of stock

6hr braised oxtails over mashed potatoes and spinach, cheddar grits or rice and beans topped with oxtail gravy **Available Only Saturdays**

Sandwiches

KC BLT

$36.00

Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato and our signature old bay aloi on a brioche bun

KC Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Buttermilk fried chicken tossed in hot honey sauce with lettuce, tomato, pickles and our signature old bay aioli on a brioche bun

KC Shrimp Burger

KC Shrimp Burger

$25.00

2 Beef patties topped with american cheese, pickles, crispy bacon, sautéed shrimp, lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun

Sides

2 Piece Bacon

$3.00

Crispy cooked pork bacon

4 Piece Bacon

$5.00

Crispy cooked pork bacon

Breakfast Hash

$5.00Out of stock

Sauteed sweet and classic potatoes with onions & green peppers seasoned to perfection

Cheese Grits

Cheese Grits

$6.00

Our signature cheese grits

Crab Grits

$20.00

Our signature cheese grits topped with seasoned lump crab meat

Eggs

Eggs

$5.00

Scrambled cheese eggs

Fries

$6.00

Golden cooked fries topped with old bay

Full Order French Toast

Full Order French Toast

$14.00

Our signature french toast topped with caramel, vanilla, strawberries and blueberries

Half Caramel Apple French Toast

$9.00Out of stock
Half Order French Toast

Half Order French Toast

$7.00

Our signature french toast topped with caramel, vanilla, strawberries and blueberries

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Romaine hearts topped with parmesan cheese and fresh made croutons

Toast

$3.00

Toasted golden brown and buttered bread. (Side jelly available)

Tots

$6.00

Golden cooked tots seasoned with old bay

Turkey Sausage

$5.00

Dessert

Banana Pudding

$9.00Out of stock

Our signature homemade banana pudding

Rum Cake

$9.00

Homemade rum cake topped with vanilla drizzle

Cold Beverages

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Cray Berry Smoothie

$6.00

Our signature wild berry smoothie mixed & topped with whip cream and fresh berries

Half & Half

$3.50
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Strawberry Virgin Daquiri

$8.00

Classic virgin strawberry daiquiri mixed and topped with whip cream and fresh berries

Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Water

Hot Beverages

Coffee

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Hot Water W/Lemon

Pepsi Products

Crush Orange

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
We're open and looking forward to serving you. Please place all orders online.

4601 Presidents Dr. Suite 110, Lanham, MD 20706

