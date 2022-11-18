Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch

Kitchen Table Ramsey, MN

411 Reviews

$$

7533 Sunwood Dr #110

Ramsey, MN 55303

Order Again

Popular Items

Nashville Hot Chicken
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Get'in Rowdy Burger

Starters

Ahi Tuna Nachos

Ahi Tuna Nachos

$16.00

Ahi tuna, Korean BBQ, Asian aioli, carrots, cabbage, green onion, Jalapenos, cilantro, wasabi aioli, Avocado and wonton chips.

Apple Flatbread

$16.00

Bone In Wings

$12.00Out of stock

Choice of Buffalo, BBQ, Carolina BBQ, Honey Chipotle, Korean BBQ, Nashville dry rub, or House dry rub, served with Ranch or Bleu cheese and celery

Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Flashed fried, with maple chipotle glaze and bacon.

Buffalo Chicken Giant Tot's

$15.00

Butter Board

$12.00

Cajun Flatbread

$15.00

Ceviche

$16.00

Choice of Ahi tuna or shrimp fresh lemon and lime juice, tomatoes, red onions, cilantro, jalapeños, cucumber, avocado, salt and pepper*

Charcuterie board

$18.00

Assortment of meats, cheeses, artisan breads, olives, fruit, and nuts

Duck Wontons

$14.00

Smoked duck bacon, cream cheese, charred sweet corn and herbs wrapped in a crispy wonton, served with chipotle maple honey

Fish Tacos

$15.00
Giant Pretzel

Giant Pretzel

$13.00

Served with quest blanco and honey mustard.

Kickin Cheese Curds

Kickin Cheese Curds

$11.00

Dusted with Nashville seasoning and drizzled with chipoltle maple honey, served with ranch dressing

Meatballs

$15.00

Nachos

$14.00

Shrimp Tacos

$15.00
Steak Bites

Steak Bites

$15.00

Marinated tenderloin steak bites, sauteed mushrooms and onions, mixed greens, blue cheese crumbles

Walleye Fingers

Walleye Fingers

$14.00

Breaded strips of walleye. Served with lemon wedges and tartar sauce.

We Don't talk about Bruno Flatbread

$16.00

Garlic aioli, mozzarella, ham, pulled pork, pickles and topped with cuban sauce

Salads

Autumn Apple Salad

$15.00
Chimichurri Steak

Chimichurri Steak

$18.00

Steak, mixed greens, avocado, tomatoes, red onions, cucumber, corn, bleu cheese crumbles, served with Chimichurri dressing

Grilled Chicken Cobb

Grilled Chicken Cobb

$16.00

Mixed greens, corn, avocado, red onion, bacon, tomatoes, egg, bleu cheese crumbles, served with Green Goddess dressing

Honey Mustard Chopped Salad

$16.00

Grilled chicken, mixed greens, bacon, avocado, tomatoes, red onion, served with honey mustard dressing.

Hot Honey Chicken Salad

$16.00

Crispy chicken, mixed salad greens, red onion, shredded jack cheese, cucumber, tomatoes, tossed in a hot honey dressing

Burgers

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$16.00

Vegan burger patty, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, paprika aioli, served on a brioche bun

Get'in Rowdy Burger

Get'in Rowdy Burger

$16.00

Ground Angus patty, Bbq sauce, crispy onion strings, bacon, cheddar cheese, served on a brioche bun

KT Burger

KT Burger

$15.00

Ground Prime Rib & chuck SMASH patty, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickle, served on a brioche bun. All smash burgers are locked and loaded with ALL THE FLAVOR A BURGER COULD HAVE. No temperature is taken for these burgers. If you have any questions, please call the restaurant at 763-999-4635

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$16.00

Ground Angus patty, swiss cheese and sautéed wild mushrooms, served on a brioche bun

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$16.00

Ground Angus patty, sautéed onions and sautéed mushrooms, swiss & cheddar cheese, served on toasted rye bread

Pizza Burger

$17.00

Salmon Burger

$18.00

Ground fresh salmon blended with fresh herbs, grilled & served on a brioche bun

Supernova Burger

$17.00

Ground Angus patty, spicy aioli, fresh jalapeños, bacon, cheddar & pepper jack cheese, Served on a toasted cajun bread

Handhelds

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Crispy chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, mixed greens, tomato, bleu cheese, with buttermilk ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$14.00

Crispy chicken, bacon, marble jack cheese, mixed greens, tomato, onion, with buttermilk ranch

Chimmichurri Steak Wrap

$18.00

Steak, mixed greens, avocado, tomatoes, red onions, cucumber, corn, bleu cheese crumbles, served with Chimichurri dressing in a wrap 18*

Cubano

$14.00

Pulled pork, ham, mustard and pickles, served on toasted ciabatta

French Dip

$18.00

Marinated steak, thinly sliced smothered is Swiss cheese on toasted ciabatta, served with au jus.

Nashville Hot Chicken

Nashville Hot Chicken

$15.00

Buttermilk fried chicken tossed in a WET Nashville sauce, ranch, pickles, lettuce, tomato, red onion, served on a brioche bun 15 *Classic KT DRY RUB style still available

Pot Roast Hoagie

$17.00

Pressed Italian

$15.00

Salami, ham, Swiss cheese, green olives, and a pesto drizzle Served on toasted ciabatta with a side of marinara *Ask for our gluten free option. served in a lettuce boat.

Pulled Pork grilled Cheese

$14.00

Sourdough bread, caramelized BBQ onions, House Made pulled pork, cheddar and american cheese

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Rachel

$14.75
Tuna Melt

Tuna Melt

$15.00

Sourdough bread, housemade ahi tuna salad, fresh herbs, and cheddar cheese

Turkey Club

$15.00

Entrees

Alfredo

Alfredo

$18.00

Heavy cream mixed with butter, grated Parmesan cheese, salt & pepper

Asian Bowl

Asian Bowl

$18.00

Pick your protein. (Chicken, Steak, Tuna, Shrimp) Jasmine rice, avocado, cucumber, carrots, radish, cabbage, green onion, jalapeños, and Bang Bang sauce

Cajun Linguine

$19.00

Carbonara

$18.00

Chicken Parmesan

$20.00

Fish & Chips

$22.00

Mac & Cheese (Entree)

$15.00

Penne pasta tossed in house made creamy cheese sauce

Ravioli

$26.00

Shrimp Scampi

$22.00

Sirloin

$24.00

Sunday Sauce

$22.00

Truffle Linguine

$18.00

Tuscan Salmon

$28.00
Walleye

Walleye

$22.00

Pan seared walleye, seasonal veggies, mashed potatoes. Served with tartar sauce

Soup

Soup of the Day Cup

$5.00

Soup of the Day Bowl

$7.00

Chicken Wild Rice Cup

$6.00

Chicken Wild Rice Bowl

$8.00

Breadstick

$1.50

Kids

Butter Noodles

$7.00

Chicken Strips

$7.00

Kids Burger

$7.00

Kids Cheese Curds

$7.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$7.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.50

Kids Quesadilla (cheese only)

$7.00

Pasta Marinara with Meatballs

$7.50

Sides

Bowl - Chicken Wild Rice

$8.00

Bowl - Soup of the Day

$7.00

Cup - Chicken Wild Rice

$6.00

Cup - Soup of the Day

$5.00

Fresh Fruit

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

House Salad

$6.50

Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Mac & Cheese (side)

$5.00

Red quinoa and roasted veggies

$5.00

Seasonal Veggies

$4.00

Side Brussel sprouts

$5.00

Truffle Fries

$5.00

Breadstick

$1.50

Extra Crostini

$1.50

Sauces/Dressings

Extra Sauce

Sauce Add-Ons

1000

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Chimmichurri

$0.50

Devonshire

$1.00

French

$0.50

Garlic Aioli

$1.00

Green Goddess

$0.50

Hollandaise

$1.00

Honey Chipolte

$1.00

Korean BBQ

$0.50

Mayo

$0.50

Paprika Aioli

$1.00

Ranch

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50
Sunday9:00 am - 8:45 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday9:00 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 8:45 pm
Friday9:00 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:45 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

7533 Sunwood Dr #110, Ramsey, MN 55303

Directions

