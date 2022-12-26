Dairy Queen South Haven
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
South Haven's new Ghost Kitchen and Modern Eatery.
Location
555 Phoenix St, South Haven, MI 49090
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
New Park Gastropub - 402 Eagle Street
No Reviews
402 Eagle Street South Haven, MI 49090
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in South Haven
More near South Haven