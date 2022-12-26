Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dairy Queen South Haven

review star

No reviews yet

555 Phoenix St

South Haven, MI 49090

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Ice Cream Blenders
6 corn dogs
Slushy Freezes

Combos

Beast Style Combo

$13.79

Chicken Sandwich Combo

$13.79

Impossible Beast Style Combo

$16.99

Burgers

Chris Style

$9.49

Beast Style

$8.49+

Chandler Style

$8.49

Karl's Deluxe

$7.49

Impossible Burgers

Impossible Beast Style

$11.99

Impossible Chandler Style

$11.99

Impossible Chris Style

$12.99

Impossible Karl's Deluxe

$10.99

Sandwiches

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$8.49

Nashville Hot Chicken Tender Sandwich

$8.49

Karl's Grilled Cheese

$5.29

Sides

Crinkle Fries

$3.99

Signature Fries

$3.99

Beast Style Fries

$5.79

Deserts

Chocolate Chip Cooke

$2.49

Meals

2 Piece Strip Meal

$6.49

4 Piece Strips Meal

$12.99

12 Piece Strips Meal

$35.99

4 Piece Wings Meal

$11.49

16 Piece Wings Meal

$35.99

Extras

Chicken Strip Wrap

$4.99

1 Chicken Strip Piece

$1.99

8 Wing Pieces

$15.99

4 Pieces of Texas Toast

$4.99

Chicken Strip Sandwich

$8.49

Small Fries

$3.89

Medium Fries

$4.49

Basket of Fries

$8.39

Bucket of Fries

$14.89

Bao

2 Pack of Bao

$7.49

6 Pack of Bao

$19.99

Bowls

Spicy Kung Pao Chicken Bowl

$9.99

Teriyaki Chicken

$9.99

Orange Chicken

$9.99

Potstickers and Dumplings

5 Pack Potstickers

$6.49

8 Pack Potstickers

$9.99

12 Pack Potstickers

$14.99

30 Pack Potstickers

$35.99

5 Pack of Dumplings

$6.49

8 Pack Dumplings

$9.99

12 Pack Dumplings

$14.99

30 Pack Dumplings

$35.99

Combos

Chicken Potsticker Fried Rice

$10.99

Vegetable Potsticker Fried Rice

$10.99

5 Potstickers and Egg Roll

$9.99

Bowl and Egg Roll

$13.49

Bowl and 2 Bao

$17.29

Sample Platter

$14.99

Bowl and 3 Potstickers

$13.99

Signature Combo

$13.98

Egg Rolls

2-Piece Crispy Chicken Egg Roll

$5.99

3-Piece Crispy Chicken Egg Roll

$9.99

10-Piece Crispy Chicken Egg Roll

$29.99

Famous Fried Rice

Chicken Potsticker Fried Rice

$10.99

Vegetable Potsticker Fried Rice

$10.99

Fried Rice

$6.49

Blenders

Ice Cream Blenders

$4.60+

Extreme Ice Cream Blenders

$5.99+

Banana Split

Banana Split

$6.29

Milkshakes

Shakes

$4.99+

Mister Misty

Slushy

$2.79+

Slushy Freezes

$3.99+

Ice Cream Latte

$3.79+

Floats

$3.99+

Soft Drinks

Soft Drinks

Soft Drinks

$1.99+

Bottled Water

Dasani

$2.29

Cup of Water

Water Cup

Mini Corn Dogs

3 corn dogs

3 corn dogs

$1.99
4 corn dogs

4 corn dogs

$2.89
6 corn dogs

6 corn dogs

$3.99

Hot Dogs

Single Hot Dog

Single Hot Dog

$3.29

Sides

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$2.99+
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

South Haven's new Ghost Kitchen and Modern Eatery.

Location

555 Phoenix St, South Haven, MI 49090

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Six Blocks East
orange starNo Reviews
364 Broadway St South Haven, MI 49090
View restaurantnext
New Park Gastropub - 402 Eagle Street
orange starNo Reviews
402 Eagle Street South Haven, MI 49090
View restaurantnext
Black River Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
403 Phoenix St South Haven, MI 49090
View restaurantnext
Bangor Tavern Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
233 W Monroe St Bangor, MI 49013
View restaurantnext
Virtue Cider Farm
orange starNo Reviews
2170 62nd St Fennville, MI 49408
View restaurantnext
Sidetrack Cafe
orange star4.6 • 180
315 N Main St Watervliet, MI 49098
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in South Haven

The Lodge - 10336 Blue Star Highway
orange star4.8 • 66
10336 Blue Star Highway South Haven, MI 49090
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near South Haven
Saugatuck
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Benton Harbor
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Holland
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Saint Joseph
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Otsego
review star
No reviews yet
Stevensville
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Plainwell
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Kalamazoo
review star
Avg 4.2 (52 restaurants)
Portage
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston