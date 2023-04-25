Kitchen United MIX

Restaurant header imageView gallery

MIX Snax

Sodas

Coke Bottle

$3.00

Diet Coke Bottle

$3.00

Coke Zero Bottle

$3.00

Sprite Bottle

$3.00

Waters

Ice Mountain Bottle

$3.00

San Pellegrino Bottle

$3.00

Teas/Juice

Arizona Green Tea

$2.00

Arizona Mucho Mango

$2.00

Arizona Fruit Punch

$2.00

Arizona Sweet Tea

$2.00

Arizona Lemon Tea

$2.00

Coffee

High Brew Coffee Espresso Canned

$4.00

High Brew Coffee Vanilla Canned

$4.00

High Brew Coffee Caramel Canned

$4.00

Peet's

Seasonal Specials

Mocha Strawberry Frappe

$5.95+

Matcha Strawberry Frappe

$5.95+

Strawberry Creme Frappe

Signature Drinks

Cold Brew Black Tie

$3.90+

Cold Brew Oat Milk Latte

$5.05+

Horchata Cold Brew Oat Latte

$5.55+

Hot Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.65+

Espresso

$2.55+

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Americano

$3.45+

Cafe Latte

$4.15+

Vanilla Latte

$4.65+

Cafe Mocha

$4.65+

Havana Cappuccino

$4.35+

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.85+

Carmel Macchiato

$4.85+

Cold Coffee

Cold Brew Black Tie

$3.90+

Cold Brew Oat Latte

$5.05+

Horchata Cold Brew Oat Latte

$5.55+

Nitro Cold brew

$4.50+

Cold Brew

$3.15+

Iced Cappuccino

$4.00+

Iced Americano

$3.45+

Iced Latte

$4.15+

Iced Vanilla Latte

$4.65+

Iced Mocha

$4.65+

Iced Havana Cappuccino

$4.35+

Iced White Chocolate Mocha

$4.85+

Iced Caramel Macchiato

$4.85+

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$2.75+

Chai Latte

$4.30+

Matcha Latte

$4.30+

Cold Tea

Iced Tea

$2.50+

Iced Chai Latte

$4.30+

Iced Matcha Latte

$4.30+

Strawberry Lemon Fruit Tea Shaker

$5.20+

Berry Hibiscus Fruit Tea Shaker

$5.20+

Citrus Hibiscus Fruit Tea Shaker

$5.20+

Blended Beverages

Carmel Frappe

$4.85+

Matcha Frappe

$4.85+

Donuts

Assorted Dozen Donuts

$36.00

Assorted Half Dozen

$18.50

Maple Bacon

$3.50

Meyer Lemon Pistachio

$3.50

Boston Creme

$3.50

Michigan Apple Fritter

$3.50

Vegan Double Chocolate

$3.50

Vegan Spiced Maple Chai

$3.50

Gluten Free Sprinkles

$3.50

Buttermilk Old Fashioned

$2.75

Cinnamon Old Fashioned

$2.75

Chocolate Old Fashioned

$2.75

Blueberry Crumb

$2.75

Birthday Cake

$2.75

Vanilla Bean Glazed

$2.75

Chocolate Glazed Raised

$2.75

Valrhona Chocolate Cake

$2.75

Snacks

Kind Bar Dark Chocolate, Nuts, Seasalt

$2.75

Kind Bar Blueberry Vanilla Cashew

$2.75

Almond Biscotti

$2.45

Chocolate Biscotti

$2.45

Premium Nut Trail Mix

$3.95

Fruit & Nut Trail Mix

$2.75

Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Cashews

$4.00

Dark Chocolate Blueberries

$4.00

Chuao Chocolate Bar-Peppermint

$4.00

Maple Bourbon Chocolate Pecans

$4.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:00 pm
We are a Technology Company who works in the food space with centers overseeing 15 unique brands to specific locations.

