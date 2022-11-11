Kite & Key Cafe
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Small restaurant that serves breakfast and lunch from 6:00 am to 2:00 pm. We also have a coffee and tea shop at the back of the building.
Location
2301 W Franklin St, Evansville, IN 47712
Gallery
