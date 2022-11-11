Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kite & Key Cafe

No reviews yet

2301 W Franklin St

Evansville, IN 47712

Popular Items

Breakfast Croissant
Build Your Own Omelet
French Toast

Omelets

Bacon Avocado Omelet

$10.00

Three egg omelet stuffed with bacon, avocado and Monterey Jack cheese. Served with German potatoes or fruit. Choice of toast, biscuit, English muffin or pancake.

Western Omelet

$10.00

Three egg omelet filled with ham, green pepper, onion and cheddar cheese. Served with German Potatoes or fruit. Comes with choice of toast, English muffin, biscuit or pancake.

Inventor Omelet

$12.00

Three egg omelet filled with bacon, Monterey Jack cheese, avocado, green pepper, onion, tomato and spinach. Served with German Potatoes or fruit. Comes with your choice of toast, English muffin, biscuit or pancake.

Build Your Own Omelet

$7.00

Three egg omelet filled with your choice of our fresh ingredients. Served with German Potatoes or fruit. Comes with your choice of toast, English muffin, biscuit or pancake.

Egg Whites and Veggies

$9.00

Egg white omelet filled with feta cheese, onion, mushrooms and spinach. Comes with a side of fruit.

Scramblers

Independence Scrambler

$9.00

Three scrambled eggs with bacon and cheddar cheese on top of a bed of our German Potatoes. Choice of toast, English Muffin, biscuit or pancake.

Southern Scrambler

$12.00

Three scrambled eggs with sausage, tomato, avocado and Pepper Jack cheese on top of a bed of our German Potatoes. Comes with a side of sour cream and salsa. Choice of toast, English Muffin, biscuit or pancake.

Coastal Scrambler

$11.00

Three scrambled eggs with Swiss Cheese, green pepper, onion, mushrooms, spinach and avocado on a bed of our German Potatoes. Choice of toast, English Muffin, biscuit or pancake.

Build Your Own Scrambler

$6.00

Three scrambled eggs with your choice from our fresh ingredients on top of a bed of our German Potatoes. Choice of toast, English Muffin, biscuit or pancake.

Savory

Farmhouse

$11.00

"Franklin Street Belly Buster" Two eggs cooked to order, German Potatoes and a side of biscuits and gravy. Choice of bacon, country ham or sausage.

Rise and Shine

$9.00

Two eggs cooked to order served with a side of German Potatoes or fruit. Choice of bacon, country ham or sausage. Choice of toast, English muffin, biscuit or pancake.

Traditional Ben

$9.00

Traditional Eggs Benedict with an English muffin topped with ham, poached eggs and Hollandaise sauce. Served with German Potatoes or fruit.

Country Ben

$9.00

An open-faced biscuit topped with sausage patties, poached eggs and sausage gravy. Served with German Potatoes or fruit.

Corn Beef Hash and Eggs

$11.00

A hash made up of corned beef, potatoes and onions. Topped with two eggs cooked to order. Choice of toast, English Muffin, biscuit or pancake.

Biscuits and Gravy

$8.00

Two biscuits with a bowl of gravy and a choice of German Potatoes or fruit as a side.

Breakfast Croissant

$5.00

Bacon, egg and cheese sandwich on a buttery croissant. Comes with mayo and a tomato slice on the side.

Steak and Eggs

$14.00

Hot Brown

$12.00

Sweet

3 Pancakes

$6.00

A stack of three fluffy pancakes with three different choices of pancake three different choices of toppings. Add a side of protein for $3.00.

Crepes and Sausage

$10.00

Three cream cheese frosting filled crepes topped with cinnamon roasted apples. Served with German Potatoes or fruit and a side of sausage patties.

French Toast

$7.00

A cinnamon bun that is cut in half and turned into delicious french toast. Try it plain or add a fruit topping and whipped cream. Served with a choice of bacon, country ham or sausage.

Kite Waffle

$4.00

Fluffy Belgian Waffle topped with whipped cream and your choice of cinnamon roasted apples or fresh strawberries. Add a side of bacon, country ham or sausage for $3.00.

Oats w/ Fruit

$6.00

A bowl of hearty oats served with a shot of milk and brown sugar with pecans. Comes with a side of fruit.

Yogurt Parfait

$6.00

Vanilla yogurt with granola and a side of fruit.

Bread Pudding

$7.00

A La Carte

2 Pieces Bacon

$3.00

Two pieces of crispy bacon.

2 Pieces Sausage

$3.00

Two sausage patties

Ham Steak

$3.00

One piece of Country Ham

2 Eggs with Toast

$5.00

Two eggs cooked to order with your choice of toast, biscuit, English Muffin or pancake.

2 Eggs

$3.25

Two eggs cooked to order.

1 Egg

$1.79

One egg cooked to order

Side of Toast

$2.00

Choice of white, wheat, rye or sourdough toast.

English Muffin

$2.00

One toasted English Muffin.

2 Biscuits

$2.00

Two fluffy biscuits.

Pancake

$3.00

Single pancake with choices of fruity and sweet add ons.

Waffle

$5.50

One fluffy Belgian waffle.

Fruit Cup

$3.00

A cup of our seasonal fruit.

German Potatoes

$3.00

A side of our German Potatoes.

Side of Hash

$7.00

A side portion of our hash with corned beef, potatoes and onions.

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$4.00

One plain bagel with a side of cream cheese.

Cup of Gravy

$3.00

A cup of our country sausage gravy.

Bowl Oats

$4.00

A bowl of our oatmeal served with a shot of milk and brown sugar with pecans.

French Toast

$4.00

A cinnamon roll cut in half and made into French Toast with fruity and sweet options to add on.

Yogurt and Strawberries

$4.00

Vanilla yogurt topped with fresh strawberries.

Cinnamon Roll

$3.00

Large Cinnamon Roll topped with cream cheese frosting.

Crepes with Apples

$7.25

Three crepes filled with cream cheese frosting and topped with cinnamon roasted apples.

2 Biscuits w/ Cup of Gravy

$5.00

Two fluffy biscuits served with a cup of country sausage gravy.

Bacon Avocado with Toast

$5.00

Three egg omelet filled with bacon, avocado and Monterey Jack cheese. Choice of toast, English Muffin, biscuit or pancake.

Western with Toast

$5.00

Three egg omelet filled with ham, green peppers, onions and cheddar cheese. Choice of toast, English Muffin, biscuit or pancake.

Inventor with Toast

$5.00

Three egg omelet filled with bacon, Monterey Jack cheese, avocado, green pepper, onion, tomato and spinach. Choice of toast, English Muffin, biscuit or pancake.

Build Your Own with Toast

$5.00

Three egg omelet filled with your choice from our fresh ingredients. Choice of toast, English Muffin, biscuit or pancake.

Sour Cream

$1.00

Salsa

$0.45

Avocado

$1.75

Extra Hollandaise

$1.00

Muffin

$3.00

Turn Over

$3.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Guacamole

$8.49

Grilled chicken and Monterey Jack cheese on a bun with guacamole. Lettuce, tomato and onion. Side of chips or upgrade to fruit, a cup of soup or German Potatoes for $3.00.

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$8.49

Grilled chicken, ham and Swiss Cheese on a toasted bun. Side of Dijon Mayo with lettuce and tomato. Served with chips or upgrade to German Potatoes, fruit or a cup of soup.

Chicken and Pepper Jack

$7.95

Grilled chicken and pepper jack cheese on a toasted bun with lettuce and tomato. Comes with chips or upgrade to German Potatoes, fruit or a cup of soup for $3.00.

Chicken Salad Croissant

$6.95

Chicken salad with pecans and grapes on a buttery croissant. Served with lettuce and tomato. Comes with chips or upgrade to German Potatoes, fruit or a cup of soup for $3.00.

Turkey Club

$7.95

Triple decker sandwich with turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and mayo on toasted sourdough.

Grilled Cheese w/Soup

$6.50

Cheddar and Swiss Cheese melted on sourdough bread with a cup of our soup de jour. Served with a piece of bacon and a slice of tomato.

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Tuna Melt

$7.95

Tuna salad and cheddar cheese cooked on sourdough bread with a slice of tomato. Comes with chips or upgrade to German Potatoes, fruit or a cup of soup for $3.00.

Hot Ham and Cheese

$6.95

Thinly sliced ham and pepper jack cheese grilled on a toasted bun. Comes with chips or upgrade to German Potatoes, fruit or a cup of soup for $3.00.

BLT

$6.95

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.00

Wraps

Franklin

$8.50

Turkey, bacon, avocado, tomato, sweet onion, spinach, Monterey Jack cheese and chipotle sauce in a honey wheat tortilla. Comes with chips or upgrade to German Potatoes, fruit or a cup of soup for $3.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$7.50

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, tomato, ranch, buffalo sauce and bleu cheese in a honey wheat tortilla. Comes with chips or upgrade to German Potatoes, fruit or a cup of soup for $3.00.

Chicken Quesadilla

$7.50

Grilled chicken and cheddar cheese cooked in a honey wheat tortilla with a side of chipotle sauce. Comes with chips or upgrade to German Potatoes, fruit or a cup of soup for $3.00.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$7.50

Grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing and tomatoes in a honey wheat tortilla. Comes with a side of chips or upgrade to German Potatoes, fruit or a cup of soup for $3.00.

Soup and Salads

Cup of Soup

$3.00

Cup of our soup de jour.

Bowl of Soup

$4.50

Bowl of our soup de jour.

House Side Salad

$4.00

Romaine lettuce with cheddar cheese and tomatoes. Choice of dressing.

Sunshine Salad

$8.95

Spring mix with strawberries, mandarin oranges, pecans, bleu cheese crumbles and grilled chicken. Comes with a raspberry vinaigrette on the side.

Chef Salad

$8.95

Romaine lettuce with turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomato and hard boiled egg. Comes with your choice of dressing.

Greek Goodness

$8.95

Romaine lettuce with black olives, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, feta cheese, croutons and grilled chicken. Comes with Greek dressing on the side.

Specialty Drinks

Coffee 16 oz

$2.19

Coffee 20 oz

$2.55

Iced Coffee

$2.55

20 oz iced coffee

Latte 16 oz

$3.10

Latte 20 oz

$3.80

Iced Latte

$3.80

Frappe

$3.10

Cappuccino 16 oz

$3.10

Cappuccino 20 oz

$3.80

Cafe Au Lait 16 oz

$2.19

Cafe Au Lait 20 oz

$2.55

Americano 16 oz

$2.25

Americano 20 oz

$3.05

Single Espresso Shot 1 oz

$0.75

Double Espresso Shot

$1.85

Triple Espresso Shot

$2.65

Hot Leaf Tea 16 oz

$2.80

Hot Leaf Tea 20 oz

$3.35

Chai Tea 16 oz

$3.90

Chai Tea 20 oz

$4.60

Iced Chai Tea

$4.60

Frozen Chai Tea

$4.60

London Fog 16 oz

$3.60

London Fog 20 oz

$4.15

Hot Chocolate 16 oz

$2.99

Hot Chocolate 20 oz

$3.55

Steamer 16 oz

$2.19

Steamer 20 oz

$2.75

Smoothie

$4.60

Italian Soda

$2.19

Sodas/Iced Tea

Coke

$2.19

Diet Coke

$2.19

Sprite

$2.19

Mr. Pibb

$2.19

Lemonade

$2.19

Mellow Yellow

$2.19

Sweet Tea

$2.19

Unsweet Tea

$2.19

Half and Half

$2.19

Kids Soda

$2.19

Juice/Milk

Kids Milk

$1.59

Kids Chocolate Milk

$1.59

Kids OJ

$1.59

Kids Apple Juice

$1.59

Milk

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$2.99

OJ

$2.99

Tomato Juice

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Almond Milk

$3.99

Soy Milk

$3.99
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Small restaurant that serves breakfast and lunch from 6:00 am to 2:00 pm. We also have a coffee and tea shop at the back of the building.

Website

Location

2301 W Franklin St, Evansville, IN 47712

Directions

