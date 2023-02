Kite String Cantina 1851 W Addison Street

Eggs & Bacon

$10.00

"Everything" corn tortilla, Finn's Ranch eggs, Beeler's uncured bacon, roasted red onion, chipotle in adobo, salt. We make every tortilla in house from corn and millet flours for our hand-rolled taquitos! We never use ingredients containing nuts or gluten. Taquitos are available in 4 packs of 1 flavor and can be ordered frozen for oven reheating at home or fried hot, ready to eat. Substitutions are not possible.