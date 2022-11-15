  • Home
Kite's Bar & Grill An Aggieville Tradition Since 1954

No reviews yet

615 N 12th St

Manhattan, KS 66502

Popular Items

Giant Smothered Burrito
Tacos Al Pastor basket
Mac & Cheese

Tacos

Taco Basket Selection

$3.00+

3 Hard or Soft shell tacos filled with your choice of ground beef or diced chicken, lettuce, tomatoes & shredded cheese. Chips & Salsa on the side. Chicken Tacos add. 25¢ add an extra Taco for. 75¢

Taco Salad

$11.00

Fish Tacos basket

$11.00

Tacos Al Pastor basket

$10.00

A La Carte

$3.00+

South Of The Border

Red Chili Stack Enchiladas

$14.00

Tacos Al Carbon

$14.00

Giant Smothered Burrito

$13.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders (2)

Kids Chicken Tenders (2)

$7.00

Kids Burger

$7.00+
Kids Quesadilla

Kids Quesadilla

$7.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$7.00

Dessert

Key Lime Pie

$6.00

Hannahs Choice

$8.00

Dressing/Side Sauce Options ($)

Dressing Options

$0.50+

Side Sauce Option

$0.50+

Daily Food Specials

MONDAY - CBR Quesadilla

$11.00

WEDNESDAY - Tostada Salad

$13.00

THURSDAY 12th St. Reuben

$12.00

FRIDAY - Florobama Seafood Basket

$14.00

SATURDAY - The Pork "T"

$11.00

$0.75 Boneless Wing Special

$4.50+

Sides

Side Winder

Side Winder

$4.00+
Steak Fry

Steak Fry

$3.00+

Mashed Potatoes

$2.00

Mashed Potatoes & Gravy

$2.50

Loaded Mash Potatoes

$3.50
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$4.00
Sauteéd Veggies

Sauteéd Veggies

$4.00+
Caribbean Coleslaw

Caribbean Coleslaw

$4.00
Side Salad

Side Salad

$5.00

Beverages

Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$2.50
Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$2.50
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.50
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.50
Mt Dew

Mt Dew

$2.50
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$2.50
Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.50
Pineapple Juice

Pineapple Juice

$2.50
Red Bull

Red Bull

$3.50
Rootbeer

Rootbeer

$2.50
Shirley Temple

Shirley Temple

$2.50
Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$2.50
Soda Water

Soda Water

$1.00

REFILL

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Water

SHOTS

Green Tea Shot

$4.00

Pink Tea

$4.00

White Tea

$4.00

Lemon Drop

$4.00

Oatmeal Cookie

$5.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$5.00

Apple Sauce

$4.00

Blow Job

$4.00

Liquid Death

$6.00

Ocean Breeze

$5.00

GWP

$4.00

Melon Ball

$4.00

Washington Apple

$5.00

Cherry Limeade

$4.00

PB & J

$5.00

Three Wise Men

$6.00

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$5.00

Incredible Hulk

$5.00

Liquid Marijuana

$5.00

Snake Venom

$4.00

Black Bear

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
An Aggieville Tradition Since 1954 Come on in and enjoy!

615 N 12th St, Manhattan, KS 66502

Kites image
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

