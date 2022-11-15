Kite's Bar & Grill An Aggieville Tradition Since 1954
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
An Aggieville Tradition Since 1954 Come on in and enjoy!
Location
615 N 12th St, Manhattan, KS 66502
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Radina's Coffeehouse - Leadership Studies Building
No Reviews
1300 Mid-Campus Drive Manhattan, KS 66502
View restaurant
Radina's Coffeehouse - Engineering Building
No Reviews
1701 Platt Street Manhattan, KS 66506
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Manhattan
More near Manhattan