Breakfast & Brunch
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Kith And Kin

108 Reviews

$$

40 Washington St.

Hudson, MA 01749

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Turkey Dinner
Sea Scallop Risotto
*NEFF Beef Burger

THANKSGIVING

THANKSGIVING DINNER INFO

PLEASE READ: Thanksgiving dinner is available to order online for pickup on Wednesday 11/23 from 2p-7p. (We are not able to make any exceptions). **Pre-Orders for Wednesday 11/23 should only include Thanksgiving menu items.** If you would like takeout from the regular menu, please place the order separately on Wednesday before you come in for your Thanksgiving pick-up. TURKEY DINNER $17 (per person) 1 serving--includes white and dark sliced turkey, cranberry sauce, grandma's gravy, stuffing made with local sourdough. Design your perfect meal with sides, desserts and wine to complete your meal.

Turkey Dinner

$17.00

1 serving-Includes white and dark sliced turkey, cranberry sauce, grandma's gravy, stuffing- made with local sourdough Order Today-pickup on Wednesday 11/23 from 2p-7p. (We are not able to make any exceptions).

Extra Stuffing

$6.00

Pickup on Wednesday 11/23 from 2p-7p. (We are not able to make any exceptions).

Extra Gravy

$5.00

Pickup on Wednesday 11/23 from 2p-7p. (We are not able to make any exceptions).

Butternut Squash Bisque

$10.00

with dry cranberry's and sage sour cream Pint Serves 2 Pickup on Wednesday 11/23 from 2p-7p. (We are not able to make any exceptions).

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$16.00

6 pieces, house made cocktail sauce and lemons. Pickup on Wednesday 11/23 from 2p-7p. (We are not able to make any exceptions).

Marinated Greek Olives

$15.00

With Feta, chilis, olive oil and naan bread Pickup on Wednesday 11/23 from 2p-7p. (We are not able to make any exceptions).

Roasted Brussels Sprouts with local slab bacon

$6.00

Pickup on Wednesday 11/23 from 2p-7p. (We are not able to make any exceptions).

Green Bean Casserole w/caramelized onions

$6.00

Pickup on Wednesday 11/23 from 2p-7p. (We are not able to make any exceptions).

Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Pickup on Wednesday 11/23 from 2p-7p. (We are not able to make any exceptions).

Local Maple Roasted Butternut Squash w/candied pecans and marshmallow

$6.00

Pickup 11/23 11a-2p or 4p-7p

Local Honey Glazed Carrots with tarragon

$6.00

Pickup on Wednesday 11/23 from 2p-7p. (We are not able to make any exceptions).

Apple Pie From Harvard Sweet Boutique

$32.00

Pickup on Wednesday 11/23 from 2p-7p. (We are not able to make any exceptions).

Pumpkin Pie from Harvard Sweet Boutique

Pumpkin Pie from Harvard Sweet Boutique

$28.00

Pickup on Wednesday 11/23 from 2p-7p. (We are not able to make any exceptions).

Chateau Routas Rosé -Bottle

$25.00

Pickup on Wednesday 11/23 from 2p-7p. (We are not able to make any exceptions).

Domaine du Pere Côtes du Rhône-Bottle

$28.00

Pickup on Wednesday 11/23 from 2p-7p. (We are not able to make any exceptions).

STARTERS-Cannot Pre-order for Thanksgiving

Seasonal Salad

$11.00

Baby lettuce, pear chips, warm panko dusted goat cheese, toasted pecans, local honey champagne vinaigrette.

Classic Caesar Salad

$12.00

roasted garlic dressing, buttery brioche crouton, shaved parmesan

Mexican Street Corn Salad

$14.00

arugula, grilled corn, cotija cheese, baby heirloom tomato, blistered shishito peppers, citrus and cilantro vinaigrette

French Onion Soup

$8.00

House made slow cooked veal stock, brandy, red wine, brioche croutons.

Clam Chowder

$7.00

Classic New England style with north country smoke house slab bacon.

TO SHARE-Cannot Pre-order for Thanksgiving

Fried shrimp tossed in sweet chili sauce topped with a chipotle aioli
*Local Oysters

*Local Oysters

$20.00

served on the half shell, aged sherry vinegar mignonette, atomic horseradish, fresh lemon

Charcuterie

Charcuterie

$20.00

artisanal cheese, cured meat, grilled bread, quince, pickled onion, grain mustard, berries

Grilled Bacon

Grilled Bacon

$16.00

north country smoke house bacon, local honey glaze

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$14.00

buffalo, atomic, dirty, awesome sauce or sweet and spicy asian

Crispy Cauliflower

Crispy Cauliflower

$12.00

buffalo, atomic, dirty, awesome sauce or sweet and spicy asian

Burrata & Prosciutto

$16.00

baby lettuces, grilled peach, local honey, fresh sea salt.

Tuna Tartare

$16.00

Chopped Yellowfin, Asian dressing, cucumber roasted tomato relish, smashed avocado, seaweed salad, chipotle, wonton crisp.

Steamed Bao Buns

$14.00

Roasted duck leg, pickled carrot, scallion, hoisin, chipotle aioli.

Bang Bang Shrimp

$15.00

Sweet chili glaze, chipotle aioli.

DINNER ENTREES SERVED 3-9p-Cannot Pre-order for Thanksgiving

*Line Caught Yellow Fin Tuna

$29.00

Warm soy glazed cabbage salad, crispy won ton hay

Baked Fish & Chips

Baked Fish & Chips

$21.00

parmesan & herb crusted northern atlantic haddock, hand cut fries, house tartar sauce

Piedmontese New York Strip

$38.00

12 oz. New York Strip, roasted peruvian purple potatoes, grilled street corn, aioli, cotija cheese, cilantro, chimichurri whipped butter

Juniper Brined Porkchop

$28.00Out of stock

Local honey roasted peaches and baby carrots

*NEFF Beef Burger

*NEFF Beef Burger

$16.00

lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun, cheddar cheese, hand cut fries *Bacon additional charge

Vegan Beyond Burger®

Vegan Beyond Burger®

$16.00

lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun, choice of cheese, hand cut fries

Chef's "Sandwich of the Week"

$17.00

Hot Smoked Salmon

$24.00

House made gnocchi, cream, tomato, parmesan

Sea Scallop Risotto

$25.00

Local mushrooms, roasted tomatoes, parmesan

Roasted Short Ribs

$27.00

Roasted beets, blood orange, arugula, fennel, pomegranate, brown sugar soy glaze

Brick Chicken

$24.00

Crispy polenta, garlic roasted asparagus, lemon thyme velouté

Meatloaf

$24.00

Roasted garlic mashed potatoes, green beans, local mushroom gravy

Vegan Pot Pie

$22.00

Fall squash, onion, carrot, celery, garlic, thyme, vegan biscuit

Fried Oysters

$27.00

DINNER SIDES-Cannot Pre-order for Thanksgiving

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$7.00

truffle parmesan hand cut fries

Roasted Baby Carrots

$5.00

Local honey glaze

Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

buttermilk mashed potatoes

French Fries

$5.00

Street Corn on the Cob

$5.00

Street Corn on the Cob

Roasted Asparagus

$5.00

Garlic Roasted Asparagus

Crispy Polenta

$5.00

Crispy Fried Polenta

Mushroom and Tomato Risotto

$5.00

Local mushrooms and roasted tomato risotto.

DESSERT-Cannot Pre-order for Thanksgiving

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Sorbet

$8.00

Kids Sorbet

$2.00

Kids Ice Cream

$2.00

Carrot Cake

$9.00

with sweet cream cheese frosting.

Chocolate Chip Cookie Sundae

$9.00

Served in a cast skillet with local vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, fresh whipped cream.

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$9.00

with chocolate drizzle

Warm Apple Fritters

$9.00

Red Wine Poached Pears

$9.00

BRUNCH SERVED UNTIL 3PM

Slowly cooked Prime Rib served with creamy horseradish, au jus, garlic mashed potato and spinach with crisp prosciutto.

Classic Breakfast

$13.00

two organic eggs any style, choice of bacon, ham or sausage,home fries, toast

Breakfast Gnocchi

Breakfast Gnocchi

$14.00

Two fried organic eggs slab bacon spinach roasted tomato hollandaise over house made gnocchi.

Hash & Eggs

$17.00

two organic eggs any style, house-made corned beef hash,home fries, hollandaise

Arepas Con Chorizo

$15.00

corn and local cheddar cake, all-natural mexican style chorizo, 2 sunny side eggs, pico de gallo

Duck Trap Smoked Salmon Bagel

Duck Trap Smoked Salmon Bagel

$14.00Out of stock

Whipped Cream Cheese, Crispy Capers, Fried Onion Strings

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$13.00

fried farm egg, english muffin, bacon, tomato, avocado, cheddar, home fries

Lunch Tuna

$17.00

Warm soy glazed cabbage salad, crispy won ton hay

Fruit & Local Yogurt Parfait

Fruit & Local Yogurt Parfait

$9.00

organic granola, local honey drizzle

*NEFF Beef Burger

*NEFF Beef Burger

$16.00

lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun, cheddar cheese, hand cut fries. (bacon additional charge)

Vegan Beyond Burger®

Vegan Beyond Burger®

$16.00

lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun, cheddar cheese, hand cut fries

Crispy Parmesan Herb Crusted Haddock

Crispy Parmesan Herb Crusted Haddock

$15.00

lettuce, tomato, house tartar sauce, brioche bun

Croque Madame

Croque Madame

$15.00

Egg Battered Local English Muffin, Local Ham, Gruyere, Béchamel, sunny side egg

Local Mushroom Panini

Local Mushroom Panini

$14.00

Local mushrooms from Joyberry farms, roasted tomato, roasted bell peppers, gruyere cheese, avocado. With handcut fries.

Steak and Eggs

$20.00

Meatloaf Hash and Eggs

$16.00

Poached eggs, caramelized onions, mushroom gravy, home fries, hollandaise

Roast Beef 3 Way

$16.00

House smoked roast beef, local brioche onion roll, house mayo, American cheese, James River BBQ Sauce.

Smoked Pastrami

$16.00

Rye Bread, gruyere cheese, dijon mustard

Prime Rib Steak and Cheese

$16.00

Local mushroom, onion, bell pepper, cheddar cheese sauce.

Turkey Rachel

$16.00

Rye bread, gruyere cheese, thousand island, house coleslaw

Nashville Hot Chicken

$16.00

Spice rubbed fried chicken, local brioche bun, sriracha Hudson Hives honey, garlic pickle slaw

Fish and Chips

$23.00

Parmesan & Herb Crusted Northern Atlantic haddock, hand cut fries, house made tartar sauce

Short Ribs

$27.00

Roasted beets, blood orange, arugula, fennel, pomegranate, brown sugar soy glaze.

BENEDICTS SERVED UNTIL 3PM

Classic Benedict

Classic Benedict

$16.00

local ham, english muffin, hollandaise

Duck Trap Salmon Benedict

$17.00

cured salmon, avocado, hollandaise

Florentine Benedict

Florentine Benedict

$16.00

spinach, mushroom, tomato, hollandaise

Corned Beef Hash Benedict

$17.00

house made corned beef, bell peppers, onions, hollandaise

Steak and Bleu Benedict

Steak and Bleu Benedict

$20.00

caramelized onions, blue cheese, hollandaise

Crispy Shrimp Benedict

$17.00

Cajun dusted, spinach, and hollandaise

Fried Oyster Benedict

$17.00

OMELETS SERVED UNTIL 3PM

Southwestern Omelet

$15.00

local ham, onion, bell pepper, VT cheddar

Roast Duck Omelet

$15.00

local mushroom, goat cheese, slow roasted duck leg

Florentine Omelet

$15.00

spinach, roasted tomato, local mushroom, VT cheddar

Meat Lovers Omelet

Meat Lovers Omelet

$17.00

bacon, ham & sausage, mexican chorizo, vermont cheddar & gruyere, hollandaise

Short Rib Omelet

$16.00

PFW SERVED UNTIL 3PM

Classic Pancakes

$12.00

Blueberry Pancakes

$13.00

Oreo Cookie Pancakes

$13.00

oreo cookie crumb, vanilla icing, powdered sugar

S'mores Pancakes

S'mores Pancakes

$13.00

Strawberry Pancakes

$13.00

Strawberry Compote, Whipped Cream

Peanut Butter Cup Pancake

$13.00

peanut butter sauce, chocolate sauce, peanut butter cup crumble

Single Pancake

$5.00

The "Gigi" Pancake

$13.00

Nutella, banana, caramel sauce

Classic Waffles

$12.00

Blueberry Waffles

$13.00
Oreo Cookie Waffles

Oreo Cookie Waffles

$13.00

oreo cookie crumb, vanilla icing, powdered sugar

S'mores Waffles

$13.00

Strawberry Waffle

$13.00

Strawberry Compote, Whipped Cream

Peanut Butter Cup Waffle

Peanut Butter Cup Waffle

$13.00

The "Gigi" WFfle

$13.00

Nutella, banana, and caramel sauce

BRUNCH SALADS SERVED UNTIL 3PM

Breakfast Salad

$12.00

mix greens, local bacon, organic sunny side egg, home fries, aged sherry vinaigrette

Seasonal Salad

$11.00

Baby lettuce, pear chips, warm panko dusted goat cheese, toasted pecans, local honey champagne vinaigrette

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$14.00

pulled chicken, bacon, red onion, hard-boiled organic egg, avocado, roasted tomato, sherry vinaigrette

Classic Caesar Salad

$12.00

roasted garlic dressing, buttery brioche crouton, shaved parmesan

Mexican Street Corn Salad

$14.00

arugula, grilled corn, cotija cheese, baby heirloom tomato, blistered shishito peppers, citrus and cilantro vinaigrette.

BRUNCH SIDES SERVED UNTIL 3PM

Organic Farm Fresh Egg

$3.00

Toast

$3.00

Bacon

$5.00

Sausage

$5.00

Ham

$5.00

Home Fries

$4.00

Fresh Fruit

$5.00

Organic Yogurt

$4.00

Side Corned Beef Hash

$7.00

KID'S MENU

Fish & Chips

$9.00

cornmeal dusted haddock, house tartar sauce

PB & J

$9.00

locally made peanut butter, house strawberry preserve, on fresh brioche bread

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

local cheese on fresh brioche bread

Chicken Nuggets

$9.00

organic chicken nuggets with side of local honey

Macaroni & Cheese

$9.00

blend of local cheeses

*NEFF Burger

$9.00

brioche bun, cheddar cheese

Kid Pancake

$9.00

Kid French Toast

$9.00

Kid Classic Breakfast

$9.00

Red Wine Bottle

Pinot Noir, Primarius-Oregon

$48.00

Pinot Noir, Neilson- Santa Barbara

$44.00

Blend, Z. Alexander Brown-California

$44.00

Blend, Smoke and Mirrors-California

$80.00

Cote du Rhone, Domaine du Pere-France

$32.00

Zinfandel, Amapola Creek-California (biodynamic)

$100.00

Syrah, Qupe-California (biodynamic)

$52.00Out of stock

Syrah, Sleight of Hand-Washington (biodynamic)

$125.00

Cabernet, The Stag-California

$48.00

Cabernet, Black Stallion-California

$55.00

Cabernet, McNab Ridge-California

$60.00

Cabernet, Kith and Kin-California

$85.00

Extra Bottle

$20.00

Pinot Noir Cooper Hill BT

$50.00

Cabernet, Caravan BT

$80.00

Merlon, Duckhorn BT

$62.00

Cabernet, Post and Beam BT

$68.00

Rioja, Familia Montana BT

$32.00

Red Zinfandel, The Biker BT

$48.00

Cabernet, Treana BT

$58.00

Cabernet, Educated Guess BT

$68.00

Cabernet, Stags Leap "Artemis" BT

$110.00

Malbec, Catena Villa Flores BT

$36.00

White Wine Bottle

Pinot Grigio, Gradis Ciutta-Italy BT

$50.00

Pinot Grigio, Tomaiolo-Italy BT

$32.00

Reisling, Cava de Ribeauvile – France BT

$52.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Wither Hills-New Zealand BT

$36.00

Chardonnay, Buehler-California BT

$44.00

Chardonnay, Midnight Cellars BT

$36.00

Gewurztraminer, Domaine Zind-Humbrecht BT

$69.00

Cava, Poema-Spain BT

$28.00

Extra Bottle

$20.00

Sancerre Domaine Delaporte BT

$75.00

Davis Bynum Chard BT

$50.00

Rose, Elicio BT

$44.00

White Blend, Giornata Bianco BT

$48.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Duckhorn BT

$58.00

Pinot Gris, King Estate BT

$55.00

Rose, Chateau Routas BT

$36.00

Albarino, Monte Pio BT

$54.00

Cocktails

Drink Special

$13.00

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Espressotini

$13.00

Maple Walnut Old Fashioned

$13.00

Palomita

$13.00

Polar Bear

$13.00

Blueberry Basil Margarita

$13.00

Cherry Freeze

$13.00

Autumn Palmer

$13.00

Blood Orange Sangria

$13.00

Blood Orange Sangria Carafe

$36.00

Hudson Hive

$13.00

Fall Codder

$13.00

Sazarac

$12.00

sazerac rye, herbsaint, cube of sugar, dash of peychaud’s bitters

Secretariat

$12.00

Ohza Classic Mimosa in a Can

$6.00

The Kraken

$13.00

Mark's Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$13.00

Nate's Gimme S'Mores

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Mixed Berry Lemon Drop

$13.00

Too Hot to Toddy

$13.00

Kir Royale

$12.00

Hot Fuzz

$13.00

Paper Plane

$13.00

Sweet Summer Heat

$13.00

Mula Especiada

$13.00

Sara's Blues

$13.00

Siren's Song

$13.00

Top Shelf Margarita

$17.00

"The Mulligan"

$14.00

Beer

Miller Lite

$4.00

Corona Extra

$4.00

Downeast Cider

$6.00Out of stock

Jack’s Abby Post shift Pilsner

$5.00

Carlson Oak Hill

$8.00

Carlson Honey Crisp

$8.00

Carlson Harvest Blend

$8.00Out of stock

Athletic Brewing N/A IPA

$6.00

Exhibit A Briefcase Porter

$8.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$7.00Out of stock

White Claw Mango

$7.00Out of stock

Jack's Abbey House Lager

$5.00

Spin Drift Spiked Seltzer

$8.00

Heady Topper DIPA

$11.00Out of stock

Frost Shush DIPA

$11.00

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Rootbeer

$4.00Out of stock

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Apple Juice

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Choc Milk

$3.00

Virgin Mary

$5.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Flat Btl Water

$4.00

Sprk Btl Water

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Espresso

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Dbl Espresso

$6.00

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Pineapple

$4.00

Large Orange Juice

$6.00

Lavender Lemonade N/A

$6.00

Palm Springs Palmer N/A

$6.00

Rose Bottle

Cavicchioli

$40.00

Contadi Castali

$55.00

Rose, Triennes BT

$36.00

Champagne Bottle

Cava, Poema

$28.00

Moscato, Agricola

$38.00

Spumante Rose, Cavicchioli

$40.00

Brut Rose, Contadi

$55.00

Prosecco, Zardetto

$29.00
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
we strongly believe in the importance of locally sourced and responsibly raised meats, seafood, and produce. We have been working closely with local farms to provide us with fresh, wholesome ingredients which we will transform in our dishes from scratch.

