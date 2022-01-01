- Home
Kith And Kin
108 Reviews
$$
40 Washington St.
Hudson, MA 01749
THANKSGIVING
THANKSGIVING DINNER INFO
PLEASE READ: Thanksgiving dinner is available to order online for pickup on Wednesday 11/23 from 2p-7p. (We are not able to make any exceptions). **Pre-Orders for Wednesday 11/23 should only include Thanksgiving menu items.** If you would like takeout from the regular menu, please place the order separately on Wednesday before you come in for your Thanksgiving pick-up. TURKEY DINNER $17 (per person) 1 serving--includes white and dark sliced turkey, cranberry sauce, grandma's gravy, stuffing made with local sourdough. Design your perfect meal with sides, desserts and wine to complete your meal.
Turkey Dinner
1 serving-Includes white and dark sliced turkey, cranberry sauce, grandma's gravy, stuffing- made with local sourdough Order Today-pickup on Wednesday 11/23 from 2p-7p. (We are not able to make any exceptions).
Extra Stuffing
Pickup on Wednesday 11/23 from 2p-7p.
Extra Gravy
Pickup on Wednesday 11/23 from 2p-7p.
Butternut Squash Bisque
with dry cranberry's and sage sour cream Pint Serves 2 Pickup on Wednesday 11/23 from 2p-7p.
Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail
6 pieces, house made cocktail sauce and lemons. Pickup on Wednesday 11/23 from 2p-7p.
Marinated Greek Olives
With Feta, chilis, olive oil and naan bread Pickup on Wednesday 11/23 from 2p-7p.
Roasted Brussels Sprouts with local slab bacon
Pickup on Wednesday 11/23 from 2p-7p.
Green Bean Casserole w/caramelized onions
Pickup on Wednesday 11/23 from 2p-7p.
Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes
Pickup on Wednesday 11/23 from 2p-7p.
Local Maple Roasted Butternut Squash w/candied pecans and marshmallow
Pickup 11/23 11a-2p or 4p-7p
Local Honey Glazed Carrots with tarragon
Pickup on Wednesday 11/23 from 2p-7p.
Apple Pie From Harvard Sweet Boutique
Pickup on Wednesday 11/23 from 2p-7p.
Pumpkin Pie from Harvard Sweet Boutique
Pickup on Wednesday 11/23 from 2p-7p.
Chateau Routas Rosé -Bottle
Pickup on Wednesday 11/23 from 2p-7p.
Domaine du Pere Côtes du Rhône-Bottle
Pickup on Wednesday 11/23 from 2p-7p.
STARTERS-Cannot Pre-order for Thanksgiving
Seasonal Salad
Baby lettuce, pear chips, warm panko dusted goat cheese, toasted pecans, local honey champagne vinaigrette.
Classic Caesar Salad
roasted garlic dressing, buttery brioche crouton, shaved parmesan
Mexican Street Corn Salad
arugula, grilled corn, cotija cheese, baby heirloom tomato, blistered shishito peppers, citrus and cilantro vinaigrette
French Onion Soup
House made slow cooked veal stock, brandy, red wine, brioche croutons.
Clam Chowder
Classic New England style with north country smoke house slab bacon.
TO SHARE-Cannot Pre-order for Thanksgiving
*Local Oysters
served on the half shell, aged sherry vinegar mignonette, atomic horseradish, fresh lemon
Charcuterie
artisanal cheese, cured meat, grilled bread, quince, pickled onion, grain mustard, berries
Grilled Bacon
north country smoke house bacon, local honey glaze
Chicken Wings
buffalo, atomic, dirty, awesome sauce or sweet and spicy asian
Crispy Cauliflower
buffalo, atomic, dirty, awesome sauce or sweet and spicy asian
Burrata & Prosciutto
baby lettuces, grilled peach, local honey, fresh sea salt.
Tuna Tartare
Chopped Yellowfin, Asian dressing, cucumber roasted tomato relish, smashed avocado, seaweed salad, chipotle, wonton crisp.
Steamed Bao Buns
Roasted duck leg, pickled carrot, scallion, hoisin, chipotle aioli.
Bang Bang Shrimp
Sweet chili glaze, chipotle aioli.
DINNER ENTREES SERVED 3-9p-Cannot Pre-order for Thanksgiving
*Line Caught Yellow Fin Tuna
Warm soy glazed cabbage salad, crispy won ton hay
Baked Fish & Chips
parmesan & herb crusted northern atlantic haddock, hand cut fries, house tartar sauce
Piedmontese New York Strip
12 oz. New York Strip, roasted peruvian purple potatoes, grilled street corn, aioli, cotija cheese, cilantro, chimichurri whipped butter
Juniper Brined Porkchop
Local honey roasted peaches and baby carrots
*NEFF Beef Burger
lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun, cheddar cheese, hand cut fries *Bacon additional charge
Vegan Beyond Burger®
lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun, choice of cheese, hand cut fries
Chef's "Sandwich of the Week"
Hot Smoked Salmon
House made gnocchi, cream, tomato, parmesan
Sea Scallop Risotto
Local mushrooms, roasted tomatoes, parmesan
Roasted Short Ribs
Roasted beets, blood orange, arugula, fennel, pomegranate, brown sugar soy glaze
Brick Chicken
Crispy polenta, garlic roasted asparagus, lemon thyme velouté
Meatloaf
Roasted garlic mashed potatoes, green beans, local mushroom gravy
Vegan Pot Pie
Fall squash, onion, carrot, celery, garlic, thyme, vegan biscuit
Fried Oysters
DINNER SIDES-Cannot Pre-order for Thanksgiving
Truffle Parmesan Fries
truffle parmesan hand cut fries
Roasted Baby Carrots
Local honey glaze
Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes
buttermilk mashed potatoes
French Fries
Street Corn on the Cob
Street Corn on the Cob
Roasted Asparagus
Garlic Roasted Asparagus
Crispy Polenta
Crispy Fried Polenta
Mushroom and Tomato Risotto
Local mushrooms and roasted tomato risotto.
DESSERT-Cannot Pre-order for Thanksgiving
Vanilla Ice Cream
Sorbet
Kids Sorbet
Kids Ice Cream
Carrot Cake
with sweet cream cheese frosting.
Chocolate Chip Cookie Sundae
Served in a cast skillet with local vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, fresh whipped cream.
Flourless Chocolate Torte
with chocolate drizzle
Warm Apple Fritters
Red Wine Poached Pears
BRUNCH SERVED UNTIL 3PM
Classic Breakfast
two organic eggs any style, choice of bacon, ham or sausage,home fries, toast
Breakfast Gnocchi
Two fried organic eggs slab bacon spinach roasted tomato hollandaise over house made gnocchi.
Hash & Eggs
two organic eggs any style, house-made corned beef hash,home fries, hollandaise
Arepas Con Chorizo
corn and local cheddar cake, all-natural mexican style chorizo, 2 sunny side eggs, pico de gallo
Duck Trap Smoked Salmon Bagel
Whipped Cream Cheese, Crispy Capers, Fried Onion Strings
Breakfast Sandwich
fried farm egg, english muffin, bacon, tomato, avocado, cheddar, home fries
Lunch Tuna
Warm soy glazed cabbage salad, crispy won ton hay
Fruit & Local Yogurt Parfait
organic granola, local honey drizzle
*NEFF Beef Burger
lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun, cheddar cheese, hand cut fries. (bacon additional charge)
Vegan Beyond Burger®
lettuce, tomato, onion, brioche bun, cheddar cheese, hand cut fries
Crispy Parmesan Herb Crusted Haddock
lettuce, tomato, house tartar sauce, brioche bun
Croque Madame
Egg Battered Local English Muffin, Local Ham, Gruyere, Béchamel, sunny side egg
Local Mushroom Panini
Local mushrooms from Joyberry farms, roasted tomato, roasted bell peppers, gruyere cheese, avocado. With handcut fries.
Steak and Eggs
Meatloaf Hash and Eggs
Poached eggs, caramelized onions, mushroom gravy, home fries, hollandaise
Roast Beef 3 Way
House smoked roast beef, local brioche onion roll, house mayo, American cheese, James River BBQ Sauce.
Smoked Pastrami
Rye Bread, gruyere cheese, dijon mustard
Prime Rib Steak and Cheese
Local mushroom, onion, bell pepper, cheddar cheese sauce.
Turkey Rachel
Rye bread, gruyere cheese, thousand island, house coleslaw
Nashville Hot Chicken
Spice rubbed fried chicken, local brioche bun, sriracha Hudson Hives honey, garlic pickle slaw
Fish and Chips
Parmesan & Herb Crusted Northern Atlantic haddock, hand cut fries, house made tartar sauce
Short Ribs
Roasted beets, blood orange, arugula, fennel, pomegranate, brown sugar soy glaze.
BENEDICTS SERVED UNTIL 3PM
Classic Benedict
local ham, english muffin, hollandaise
Duck Trap Salmon Benedict
cured salmon, avocado, hollandaise
Florentine Benedict
spinach, mushroom, tomato, hollandaise
Corned Beef Hash Benedict
house made corned beef, bell peppers, onions, hollandaise
Steak and Bleu Benedict
caramelized onions, blue cheese, hollandaise
Crispy Shrimp Benedict
Cajun dusted, spinach, and hollandaise
Fried Oyster Benedict
OMELETS SERVED UNTIL 3PM
Southwestern Omelet
local ham, onion, bell pepper, VT cheddar
Roast Duck Omelet
local mushroom, goat cheese, slow roasted duck leg
Florentine Omelet
spinach, roasted tomato, local mushroom, VT cheddar
Meat Lovers Omelet
bacon, ham & sausage, mexican chorizo, vermont cheddar & gruyere, hollandaise
Short Rib Omelet
PFW SERVED UNTIL 3PM
Classic Pancakes
Blueberry Pancakes
Oreo Cookie Pancakes
oreo cookie crumb, vanilla icing, powdered sugar
S'mores Pancakes
Strawberry Pancakes
Strawberry Compote, Whipped Cream
Peanut Butter Cup Pancake
peanut butter sauce, chocolate sauce, peanut butter cup crumble
Single Pancake
The "Gigi" Pancake
Nutella, banana, caramel sauce
Classic Waffles
Blueberry Waffles
Oreo Cookie Waffles
oreo cookie crumb, vanilla icing, powdered sugar
S'mores Waffles
Strawberry Waffle
Strawberry Compote, Whipped Cream
Peanut Butter Cup Waffle
The "Gigi" WFfle
Nutella, banana, and caramel sauce
BRUNCH SALADS SERVED UNTIL 3PM
Breakfast Salad
mix greens, local bacon, organic sunny side egg, home fries, aged sherry vinaigrette
Seasonal Salad
Baby lettuce, pear chips, warm panko dusted goat cheese, toasted pecans, local honey champagne vinaigrette
Cobb Salad
pulled chicken, bacon, red onion, hard-boiled organic egg, avocado, roasted tomato, sherry vinaigrette
Classic Caesar Salad
roasted garlic dressing, buttery brioche crouton, shaved parmesan
Mexican Street Corn Salad
arugula, grilled corn, cotija cheese, baby heirloom tomato, blistered shishito peppers, citrus and cilantro vinaigrette.
BRUNCH SIDES SERVED UNTIL 3PM
KID'S MENU
Fish & Chips
cornmeal dusted haddock, house tartar sauce
PB & J
locally made peanut butter, house strawberry preserve, on fresh brioche bread
Grilled Cheese
local cheese on fresh brioche bread
Chicken Nuggets
organic chicken nuggets with side of local honey
Macaroni & Cheese
blend of local cheeses
*NEFF Burger
brioche bun, cheddar cheese
Kid Pancake
Kid French Toast
Kid Classic Breakfast
Red Wine Bottle
Pinot Noir, Primarius-Oregon
Pinot Noir, Neilson- Santa Barbara
Blend, Z. Alexander Brown-California
Blend, Smoke and Mirrors-California
Cote du Rhone, Domaine du Pere-France
Zinfandel, Amapola Creek-California (biodynamic)
Syrah, Qupe-California (biodynamic)
Syrah, Sleight of Hand-Washington (biodynamic)
Cabernet, The Stag-California
Cabernet, Black Stallion-California
Cabernet, McNab Ridge-California
Cabernet, Kith and Kin-California
Pinot Noir Cooper Hill BT
Cabernet, Caravan BT
Merlon, Duckhorn BT
Cabernet, Post and Beam BT
Rioja, Familia Montana BT
Red Zinfandel, The Biker BT
Cabernet, Treana BT
Cabernet, Educated Guess BT
Cabernet, Stags Leap "Artemis" BT
Malbec, Catena Villa Flores BT
White Wine Bottle
Pinot Grigio, Gradis Ciutta-Italy BT
Pinot Grigio, Tomaiolo-Italy BT
Reisling, Cava de Ribeauvile – France BT
Sauvignon Blanc, Wither Hills-New Zealand BT
Chardonnay, Buehler-California BT
Chardonnay, Midnight Cellars BT
Gewurztraminer, Domaine Zind-Humbrecht BT
Cava, Poema-Spain BT
Sancerre Domaine Delaporte BT
Davis Bynum Chard BT
Rose, Elicio BT
White Blend, Giornata Bianco BT
Sauvignon Blanc, Duckhorn BT
Pinot Gris, King Estate BT
Rose, Chateau Routas BT
Albarino, Monte Pio BT
Cocktails
Drink Special
Bloody Mary
Mimosa
Espressotini
Maple Walnut Old Fashioned
Palomita
Polar Bear
Blueberry Basil Margarita
Cherry Freeze
Autumn Palmer
Blood Orange Sangria
Blood Orange Sangria Carafe
Hudson Hive
Fall Codder
Sazarac
sazerac rye, herbsaint, cube of sugar, dash of peychaud’s bitters
Secretariat
Ohza Classic Mimosa in a Can
The Kraken
Mark's Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Nate's Gimme S'Mores
Espresso Martini
Mixed Berry Lemon Drop
Too Hot to Toddy
Kir Royale
Hot Fuzz
Paper Plane
Sweet Summer Heat
Mula Especiada
Sara's Blues
Siren's Song
Top Shelf Margarita
"The Mulligan"
Beer
Miller Lite
Corona Extra
Downeast Cider
Jack’s Abby Post shift Pilsner
Carlson Oak Hill
Carlson Honey Crisp
Carlson Harvest Blend
Athletic Brewing N/A IPA
Exhibit A Briefcase Porter
White Claw Black Cherry
White Claw Mango
Jack's Abbey House Lager
Spin Drift Spiked Seltzer
Heady Topper DIPA
Frost Shush DIPA
N/A Beverages
Coke
Sprite
Ginger Ale
Diet Coke
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Coffee
Hot Tea
Rootbeer
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Grapefruit Juice
Apple Juice
Tomato Juice
Milk
Choc Milk
Virgin Mary
Ginger Beer
Flat Btl Water
Sprk Btl Water
Shirley Temple
Espresso
Cappuccino
Dbl Espresso
Iced Coffee
Hot Chocolate
Mocktail
Pineapple
Large Orange Juice
Lavender Lemonade N/A
Palm Springs Palmer N/A
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
we strongly believe in the importance of locally sourced and responsibly raised meats, seafood, and produce. We have been working closely with local farms to provide us with fresh, wholesome ingredients which we will transform in our dishes from scratch.
40 Washington St., Hudson, MA 01749