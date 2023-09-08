Popular Items

EATS

AVO TOAST

CAPRESE AVOCADO TOAST

$14.00

With arugula, basil, mozzarella cheese, cherry tomatoes, lemon garlic vinaigrette, lemon zest, balsamic glaze, chives, and pepper

AVOCADO GARDEN TOAST

$14.00

With cherry tomato, pickled seasonal veggies, chives, and pepper

SMOKED AVOCADO TOAST

$15.00

With bacon, cherry tomato, smoked paprika, lemon zest, chives, and pepper

SPRING AVOCADO TOAST

$14.00

With arugula, cucumber, cherry tomatoes, pickled onion, goat cheese, lemon garlic vinaigrette, lemon zest, chives, and pepper

HOT'N SWEET AVOCADO TOAST

$11.00

With lemon pepper, chili flakes, a drizzle of hot and sweet honey

LOX AVOCADO TOAST

$18.00

With arugula, chili flakes, cucumber, lemon garlic vinaigrette, pickled onion, smoked salmon, everything but the bagel seasoning, capers, chives, and pepper, side of sliced lemon

MERCADO AVOCADO TOAST

$14.00

MR. FUN GUY TOAST

$14.00

SMASHED AVO ON TOAST

$11.00

SMOKED (NO MEAT) AVO TOAST

$12.00

SAVORY

BACON BREAKFAST BURRITO

$16.00

With scrambled egg, cilantro rice, hash brown, cheddar jack & grilled onion

CHORIZO BREAKFAST BURRITO

$16.00

With scrambled egg, cilantro rice, hash brown, cheddar jack & grilled onion

NO MEAT BREAKFAST BURRITO

$13.00

With scrambled egg, cilantro rice, hash brown, cheddar jack & grilled onion

SOYRIZO BREAKFAST BURRITO

$17.00

With scrambled egg, cilantro rice, hash brown, cheddar jack & grilled onion

SUNNYSIDE ARUGULA SALAD

$13.00

Arugula tossed in lemon garlic vinaigrette, tomatoes, avocado slices, two fried eggs balsamic glaze, chives, and pepper

CILANTRO FRIED RICE

$13.00

With bacon, scrambled egg, tomato jam, grilled onion, Parmesan cheese, lemon zest, chives, and pepper

SOFT SCRAMBLE TOAST

$9.00

With extra soft scrambled eggs, shaved Parmesan, chives, and pepper

SWEET

MATCHA BRULEE TOAST

$7.00

CINNAMON BRULEE TOAST

$7.00

SOUR CHERRY BRULEE TOAST

$7.00

AB&J TOAST

$8.00

SIDES

(SIDE) of scrambled eggs

$4.00

(SIDE) of fried egg

$3.00

(SIDE) of egg whites

$4.00

(SIDE) of diced bacon

$4.00

(SIDE) of chorizo

$4.00

(SIDE) of soyrizo

$5.00

(SIDE) of hash browns

$3.00

(SIDE) of smashed avocado

$3.00

(SIDE) of avocado slices

$3.00

(SIDE) of pickled veggies

$1.00

(SIDE) arugula salad

$5.00

(SIDE) of strawberry jam

$1.00Out of stock

Toast And Butter

$2.50

PASTRY

ALMOND CROISSANT

$4.50Out of stock

BUTTER CROISSANT

$3.50Out of stock

CHOCOLATE CROISSANT

$4.00Out of stock

GF CHOCOLATE BANANA LOAF

$4.00Out of stock

GF MIXED BERRY MUFFIN

$4.25Out of stock

GF SUMMERCAMP COOKIE

$3.50Out of stock

BLUEBERRY JAM MUFFIN

$3.50Out of stock

SPICED COFFEE CAKE DONUT

$4.00Out of stock

HOT DRINKS

ESPRESSO

AMERICANO (HOT)

$3.50

CAPPUCCINO (HOT)

$4.50

CARAMEL LATTE (HOT)

$5.50

CORTADO (HOT)

$4.00

DARK CHOCOLATE MOCHA (HOT)

$5.50

DOUBLE ESPRESSO (HOT)

$3.50

EARL GREY LATTE (HOT)

$6.00

FLAT WHITE (HOT)

$4.50

GIBRALTAR (HOT)

$4.00

KITSBERRY LATTE (HOT)

$6.50Out of stock

LATTE (HOT)

$5.00

MACCHIATO (HOT)

$4.00

S'MORES LATTE (HOT)

$7.00

STRAWBERRY ALARM CLOCK (HOT)

$7.00

VANILLA LATTE (HOT)

$5.50

COFFEE

DRIP COFFEE

$3.00+

TEA

CHAI TEA LATTE (HOT)

$5.00

LONDON FOG (HOT)

$5.00

LOOSE LEAF TEA (HOT)

$4.00

MATCHA TEA LATTE (HOT)

$5.00

THANK YOU BERRY MATCHA (HOT)

$7.00

HORCHATA MATCHA (HOT)

$7.00

Oat Milk Cinnamon Matcha with Vanilla

MATCHA TEA (HOT) (NO MILK)

$4.00

MISC.

HOT CHOCOLATE

$4.00

MILK STEAMER

$3.50

KIDS HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.50

KIDS MILK STEAMER

$2.00

COLD DRINKS

ESPRESSO

AMERICANO (ICED)

$3.50

CAPPUCCINO (ICED)

$4.50

CARAMEL LATTE (ICED)

$5.50

CORTADO (ICED)

$4.00

DARK CHOC MOCHA (ICED)

$5.50

DOUBLE ESPRESSO (ICED)

$3.50

EARL GREY LATTE (ICED)

$6.00

KITSBERRY LATTE (ICED)

$6.50Out of stock

KITSBERRY TONIC (ICED)

$6.00Out of stock

LATTE (ICED)

$5.00

MACCHIATTO (ICED) (4oz)

$4.00

S'MORES LATTE (ICED)

$7.00

SHAKERATO (ICED)

$6.00

STRAWBERRY ALARM CLOCK (ICED)

$7.00

VANILLA LATTE (ICED)

$5.50

COFFEE

COLD BREW

$5.00

TEA

CHAI TEA LATTE (ICED)

$5.00

KITSBERRY MATCHA LATTE (ICED)

$6.00Out of stock

KOMBUCHA

$5.00

LONDON FOG (ICED)

$5.00

LOOSE LEAF TEA (ICED)

$4.00

MATCHA GINGER MULE

$6.50

MATCHA GREEN TEA (ICED) (NO MILK)

$4.00

MATCHA TEA LATTE (ICED)

$5.00

PASSION JASMINE ICED TEA

$4.00

PURPLE DREAM (ICED)

$7.00

THANK YOU BERRY MATCHA (ICED)

$7.00

HORCHATA MATCHA (ICED)

$7.00

MISC.

CHOCOLATE MILK

$4.00

COLD MILK (12oz)

$3.50

RETAIL

GRAB N' GO

LITTLE WEST JUICE

$10.00

TOPO CHICO

$3.00

VIVE IMMUNITY BOOST SHOT

$4.00