Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Juice & Smoothies
Sandwiches

Kitsch

review star

No reviews yet

500 West University Parkway

Baltimore, MD 21210

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

B.Y.O.BREAKY
Latte
The Steak & Egg

SPECIALS

Pizza My Heart

$7.00

double muenster, pepperjack, pepperoni, basil, pizza spice and tomato

FREAKING SMORE LATTE

$5.00

you know what in this. don't make us say it. okay just in case, chocolate, graham crackers, and toasted marshmallow with your choice of milk.

Egg Sandwiches

Sausage, scrambled egg, american, onion, lettuce, and our special sauce on a sesame seed bun.
B.Y.O.BREAKY

B.Y.O.BREAKY

$6.00

Choose your own egg-venture with our build your own option.

The KitschWich

The KitschWich

$6.00

scrambled egg, american cheese, brioche bun

The Cuban

The Cuban

$8.00

fried egg, ham sauteed with onions, muenster, pickles & dijonaise on brioche

The Steak & Egg

The Steak & Egg

$9.50

fried egg, brisket, mushrooms, pepperjack and spicy honey on brioche

The Monte Cristo

The Monte Cristo

$8.00

fried egg, turkey, jalapeno, cheddar, strawberry jam & powdered sugar on brioche

The Classic Double

The Classic Double

$9.00

scrambled egg, bacon, sausage & american on brioche

No Egg Sandwiches

BYOLUNCHY

BYOLUNCHY

$6.00
The Berkeley

The Berkeley

$9.00

hummus, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, sprouts, jalapenos, cucumber with mustard on multigrain

The Club

The Club

$11.00

turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar, lettuce and tomato with mustard and gochujang mayo on three pieces of bread (except brioche)

The Grilled Cheese

The Grilled Cheese

$6.50

choice of bread with american and cheddar cheese

The BLT

The BLT

$10.00

bacon, lettuce and tomato with dijonaise

The Chicken Salad

$8.00

made in house with chicken thighs, mayo, carrot, onion, celery, dates and ginger

Combos

The Lunch Bag

$10.50

Build your own bag lunch combo!

Smol Bites

Avocado Toast

$5.00

one piece of griddled bread with half an avocado, salt and pepper. add on some veggies to make it yours!

Overnight Oatmeal

$4.00

soaked oats sweetened with agave and topped with strawberry jam (vegan)

Granola Parfait

$4.00

honey yogurt, strawberry jam and granola

Griddled Brioche Bun

$3.00

warm bun with your choice of up to two toppings

Banana Nut Muffin

$3.25

Blueberry Muffin

$3.25Out of stock

Coffee Cake Muffin

$3.25Out of stock

Side

AM Potato Salad

AM Potato Salad

$3.50

Duke's mayo, onion, pickle, celery and mustard with Yukon Gold potatoes! Breakfast inspired tater salad.

Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

1 pint of spirals and cheese

Hash Brown

$2.00

ridiculously delicious potato patty with your choice of sauce

Whole Pickle

$1.00

Side of Bacon

$2.50

Side of Sausage Patty

$2.50

Side of Veggie Sausage

$2.50

Scoop O' Chicken Salad

$5.00

5 ounce portion of our house made chicken salad

Sweets

Kitsch Bar

Kitsch Bar

$3.00

fudge, butterscotch, marshmallow, pretzels

Cap'n Crunch Crispy

$3.00

cap'n crunch crispy and marshmallow

Arroz Con Leche

Arroz Con Leche

$4.00

sushi rice, milk, cinnamon, maple whipped cream

Service Notes

ROOM SERVICE

ROOM SERVICE

$2.00Out of stock

Exclusively for Carlyle Apartment Home residents. Please type your unit into the special request for delivery to your door *delivery may be sooner/later than quoted pick-up*

No bag!

No utensils!

I Need A Drink Carrier

Coffee/Tea

Drip

$2.00+

Decaf Drip

$2.00+

Americano

$2.75

Double shot espresso with hot water

Double Shot Espresso

Double Shot Espresso

$2.75

La Colombe Nizza espresso. We'll pull it when you arrive to pick-up

Latte

Latte

$4.00

Double shot espresso with steamed milk in a 12 ounce cup. Add espresso to upgrade your size! Hot or Iced

Cappuccino

$4.00

Double shot espresso with foamed milk in a 12 ounce cup. Hot or Iced

Chai Tea Latte

Chai Tea Latte

$4.00+

Syrup made in house with Cuple's Tea BMore Chai!

Cold Brew

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Glass O' Milk

$2.50

Bougie Bevvies

London Bridge

London Bridge

$4.00+

earl grey tea, vanilla bean syrup, steamed milk

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

our house made chocolate sauce and your choice of milk steamed to perfection and topped with marshmallows

Raspberry Beret

Raspberry Beret

$4.50

chocolate and raspberry sauce, steamed milk and double shot espresso

Breakfast at Tiffany's

Breakfast at Tiffany's

$4.50

vermont maple syrup, cinnamon, steamed milk and a double shot of espresso

I'm Tahini in a Bottle

I'm Tahini in a Bottle

$4.50

honey, tahini, halva, steamed milk and double shot espresso

Xanny

Xanny

$6.50

0.5 mL CBD, vanilla bean syrup, steamed milk, double shot espresso

You're My Best Friend

You're My Best Friend

$4.50

caramel and chocolate syrup, cinnamon, drip coffee, milk and double shot espresso

Local Apple Cider

Local Apple Cider

$4.50+

delicious and crisp like the falling leaves... delicious hot or cold and excellent with a coffee cake muffin!

Pumpkin Chunkin' Latte

Pumpkin Chunkin' Latte

$4.50

pumpkin puree, pumpkin pie spice, vanilla syrup, steamed milk and a double shot of espresso

Smoothies

PB&J

PB&J

$7.00

Blended with oat milk and agave. Tastes like a PBJ!

Berries & Cream

Berries & Cream

$7.00

Blackberries and strawberries blended with pomegranate juice, oat milk and agave

Golden Milk & Mango

Golden Milk & Mango

$7.00Out of stock

Mango blended with chai spice, turmeric, ginger and oat milk

House Beverages

Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.50+

fresh squeezed in house with agave and water

Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50+

Puréed strawberries added to our amazing lemonade

Earl Grey Iced Tea

$3.50+
Earl Grey & Lemonade

Earl Grey & Lemonade

$3.50+

Jasmine Iced Tea

$3.50+

Jasmine & Lemonade

$3.50+
Hibiscus Iced Tea

Hibiscus Iced Tea

$3.50+

Hibiscus & Lemonade

$3.50+
Marley Lemonade

Marley Lemonade

$3.50+

layers of hibiscus, lemonade and basil syrup

Caroline's Corner

Celebrate life with these little pieces of joy. All sales from Caroline's Corner are sent to the Lantz family while the stand up to cancer. To follow Caroline's journey, visit carolinestrong.com or follow @carolinestrong2.0 on Instagram

Bubble Wand

$2.00

Keychain

$2.00

Playdough

$2.00

Pineapple Sunglasses

$10.00

Retail Bev

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$2.50

Coco Ridge Coconut Water

$3.75
Open Water Still

Open Water Still

$1.89
Open Water Sparkling

Open Water Sparkling

$1.89
Grapefruit Nixie Seltzer

Grapefruit Nixie Seltzer

$2.00
Lime Ginger Nixie Seltzer

Lime Ginger Nixie Seltzer

$2.00
Watermelon Mint Nixie Seltzer

Watermelon Mint Nixie Seltzer

$2.00
Hibiscus Icaro Tea Yerba Mate

Hibiscus Icaro Tea Yerba Mate

$3.75
Mint Icaro Tea Yerba Mate

Mint Icaro Tea Yerba Mate

$3.75
Lemon Sage Icaro Tea Yerba Mate

Lemon Sage Icaro Tea Yerba Mate

$3.75

Zen CBD Lavender Black Tea

$4.00

Zen CBD Honey Green Tea

$4.00

Zen CBD Mango Black Tea

$4.00

Zen CBD Passion Fruit Green Tea

$4.00
Appalachian Root Beer

Appalachian Root Beer

$2.50
Appalachian Birch Beer

Appalachian Birch Beer

$2.50
Appalachian Ginger Beer

Appalachian Ginger Beer

$2.50
Mexicane Cola

Mexicane Cola

$2.50
Dr. Brown's Black Cherry

Dr. Brown's Black Cherry

$2.00
Dr. Brown's Cream Soda

Dr. Brown's Cream Soda

$2.00

Snacks

UTZ Plain Chips

UTZ Plain Chips

$0.75
UTZ Crab Chips

UTZ Crab Chips

$0.75
UTZ Salt & Vinegar Chips

UTZ Salt & Vinegar Chips

$0.75

Teddy Grahams

$0.50

Two Oreos

$0.50

Coffee Beans

La Colombe Ever Wild - Whole Bean

La Colombe Ever Wild - Whole Bean

$12.00Out of stock

medium roast - notes of milk chocolate, nougat, red apple

La Colombe Fishtown - Whole Bean

La Colombe Fishtown - Whole Bean

$12.00Out of stock

medium roast - bergamot, stone fruit, caramel notes

La Colombe Brazil Beleza - Whole Bean

La Colombe Brazil Beleza - Whole Bean

$12.00

medium roast - notes of candied almonds, malted milkshake, poached pear

La Colombe Seasonal R.I.P. Medium Roast

$12.00

Produce

Avocado

$2.00

English Cucumber

$2.00

Tomato

$1.00

Green Leaf Lettuce

$2.00

Onion

$1.50

Lemon

$1.50

Alfalfa Sprouts (1 pint)

$3.00

Pickled Jalapenos (1 cup)

$5.00

Dairy/Eggs

Oat Milk (1 quart)

$5.00

Almond Milk (1 quart)

$5.00

Soy Milk (1 quart)

$5.00

Cage Free Eggs (6 each)

$3.00

Bread & Misc

Brioche Bun (each)

$1.00

Sourdough Loaf

$7.00

Multigrain Loaf

$7.00

Pumpernickel Loaf

$7.00

Sourdough Half Loaf

$3.50

Multigrain Half Loaf

$3.50

Pumpernickel Half Loaf

$3.50

Whole Grain Mustard (1 cup)

$4.00Out of stock

Gochujang Mayo (1 cup)

$6.00

Duke's Mayo (1 cup)

$4.00

Ketchup (1 cup)

$3.00

Pomegranate Juice (1.5 pint)

$7.00

Raw Sugar (2 pound box)

$6.00

Hummus

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Iconic breakfast sandwiches served with La Colombe coffee/tea, sweet treats and locally sourced snacks and drinks. We're the new way to start your day in Baltimore. Spreading love in the community one sandwich at a time!

Location

500 West University Parkway, Baltimore, MD 21210

Directions

Gallery
Kitsch image
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Golden West Cafe
orange star3.9 • 1,741
1105 W 36th St Baltimore, MD 21211
View restaurantnext
Ekiben - Hampden
orange star4.5 • 126
911 W 36th st Baltimore, MD 21211
View restaurantnext
Artifact Coffee
orange star4.3 • 1,343
1500 Union Ave Baltimore, MD 21211
View restaurantnext
R House Bar
orange star4.7 • 549
301 W 29th St Baltimore, MD 21211
View restaurantnext
Noisy Burger - R.House
orange starNo Reviews
301 W. 29th Street Baltimore, MD 21211
View restaurantnext
Bullseye Dumpling House @ the R. House Pop-Up
orange starNo Reviews
301 W. 29th Street Baltimore, MD 21211
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Baltimore

Roland Park Bagels
orange star4.4 • 192
500 W Cold Spring Ln Baltimore, MD 21210
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Baltimore
Federal Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Charles North
review star
Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Jones Falls Area
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Little Italy
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Hampden
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Canton Industrial Area
review star
No reviews yet
Canton
review star
Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)
SBIC
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston