Kittiwat Thai Kitchen

2,422 Reviews

$$

5205 Presidents Ct

Frederick, MD 21703

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai
Crispy Rolls
Thai Fried Rice

Appetizers

Crispy Rolls

$8.50

Tofu Tempura

$8.50

Shrimp Parcels

$8.50

Coconut Calamari Tempura

$8.50

Chive Cake

$8.50

Curry Puff

$8.50

Crab Rangoon

$8.50

Chicken Wings

$9.00

Fresh Rolls

$9.00

Thai Dumplings

$8.50

Roti Curry

$7.50

Chicken Satay

$9.00

Mhoo Ping

$10.00

Som Tum (Papaya Salad)

$9.00

Lahb Kai

$10.00

Tom Tum Koong Soup

$7.50

Tom Kha Kai Soup

$7.50

Extra Roti

$2.00

Free Potsticker HH 3:30-6:30PM and $35 minimum order only

Potsticker

$8.50

Entrées

Pad Thai

$16.00

Pad See Euw

$16.00

Pad Kee Mao

$16.00

Thai Fried Rice

$16.00

Pineapple Fried Rice

$16.00

Fried Rice Green Curry

$16.00

Fried Rice Spicy Basil

$16.00

Pad Pakk

$16.00

Pad Roasted Cashew Nut

$16.00

Spicy Basil

$16.00

Panang Curry

$16.00

Green Curry

$16.00

Pumpkin Curry

$16.00

Jungle Curry

$16.00

Specialties

Ka Prow Kai Sub

$18.00

Khua Khling Mhoo

$18.00

Herbal Chicken

$18.00

Kuay Tiao Ruah

$19.00

Beef Massaman

$19.00

Crab Fried Rice

$21.00

Lychee Duck

$22.00

Ginger-Garlic Salmon

$22.00

Seafood Pad Chaa

$23.00

Pla Lahd Prik

$26.00

Pla Lui Suan

$30.00

Pepper Steak

$28.00

Free Postickers HH 3:30-6:30PM and $35 minimum order only

Kids' Menu

Pad Thai (Kids')

$9.00

Pad See Euw (Kids')

$9.00

Thai Fried Rice (Kids')

$9.00

Pineapple Fried Rice (Kids')

$9.00

Desserts

Pumpkin Custard

$7.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Homemade Coconut Ice Cream (8oz.)

$7.00Out of stock

Homemade Pandan Ice Cream (8oz.)

$7.00Out of stock

Homemade Thai Tea Ice Cream (8oz.)

$7.00Out of stock

Lychee Brulee

$7.00

Mango Sticky Rice

$7.00Out of stock

No Utensils

Side Dishes

Mixed Veg

$8.00

Sautéed String Beans

$8.00

Basil Eggplant

$8.00

Fried Egg

$2.50

Extra Jasmine Rice (Take out)

$2.50

Extra Brown Rice (Take Out)

$3.50

Sub Brown Rice (Take Out)

$2.50

Extra Sticky Rice

$3.00

Sub Sticky Rice

$2.00

Extra Sweet Sticky Rice

$4.00

Sub Sweet Sticky Rice

$3.00

Drinks TO GO

Thai Iced Tea TO GO

$6.00

Thai Iced Coffee TO GO

$6.00

Coke TO GO

$2.00

Diet Coke TO GO

$2.00

Sprite TO GO

$2.00

Ginger Ale TO GO

$2.00

Coconut Juice TO GO

$6.00

Perrier TO GO

$3.00

Fiji TO GO

$3.00

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:15 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:15 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:15 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:15 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:15 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:15 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:15 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

5205 Presidents Ct, Frederick, MD 21703

Directions

Gallery
Kittiwat Thai Kitchen image
Kittiwat Thai Kitchen image
Kittiwat Thai Kitchen image
Kittiwat Thai Kitchen image

