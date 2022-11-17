Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kitty's Market & Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

60 South Front Street

Hudson, NY 12534

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Thanksgiving Meal Pre-Order, pick up Wed. November 23rd

pick-up Wed. November 23
Let Kitty's help you host this Thanksgiving!

Let Kitty's help you host this Thanksgiving!

Select your pickup time, then select your Turkey, Sides & Pies

**Click To Select Pick-up Time**

Wednesday Nov. 23rd. 10am-4pm

Kitty's Spice-rubbed Rotisserie Turkey

$95.00+

13-15lb Bronze Broad Breasted Narragansett Cross Turkey. Raised at Greenane Farm in Meridale, NY. Cooked in Kitty’s Rotisserie and served w/schmaltz gravy.

Dressed-Up Eggs

$25.00+

Deviled w/chives & smoked trout roe

Chicory Salad

$30.00+

w/radishes, horseradish honey-mustard vinaigrette

Mashed Potatoes

$35.00+

w/crème fraîche & cultured butter

Mushroom Stuffing

$35.00+

butter bread, thyme, sage

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

$35.00+

w/bacon, apple cider glaze, grainy mustard, apples (vegan available)

Sweet Potato Casserole

$35.00+

w/marshmallow, pecans, brown sugar

Creamed Local Greens

$30.00+

winter greens, sauerkraut, crème fraîche

Schmaltz Gravy

$16.00+

Can O' Cranberry Sauce

$5.00

Pumpkin Pie (gf,df)

$40.00

9" - Serves 8 people

Apple Pie

$40.00

9" - Serves 8 people

Pecan Pie

$40.00

9" - Serves 8 people

Chocolate Silk Pie

$40.00

9" - Serves 8 people

Mull your own cider!

$15.00

1/2 gallon Samascott Orchards Cider + Kitty’s mulling spice blend

Holiday Mix Pack - Suarez Family Brewery

Holiday Mix Pack - Suarez Family Brewery

$80.00

Includes: ‘Kinda Classic’ Ale - 500ml + ‘Settle Down Country’ Wit -750ml + Eight Can (16oz) Mix of Keller Lager, Palatine Pils, Black Lager, Nimble Pils & Smoked Lager - (must be 21 years of age to order)

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

60 South Front Street, Hudson, NY 12534

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Hudson Brewing Co.
orange starNo Reviews
99 South Third St, Ste 18A Hudson, NY 12534
View restaurantnext
Olde Hudson
orange star3.7 • 113
449 Warren St Olde Hudson Hudson, NY 12534
View restaurantnext
Ca'Mea Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
214 Warren Street Hudson, NY 12534
View restaurantnext
Swoon Kitchenbar
orange star3.9 • 739
340 Warren Street Hudson, NY 12534
View restaurantnext
Le Perche
orange star4.2 • 698
230 Warren Street Hudson, NY 12534
View restaurantnext
Feast & Floret
orange star4.5 • 1,090
13 S 3rd St Hudson, NY 12534
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Hudson

Feast & Floret
orange star4.5 • 1,090
13 S 3rd St Hudson, NY 12534
View restaurantnext
Le Perche
orange star4.2 • 698
230 Warren Street Hudson, NY 12534
View restaurantnext
Oak Pizzeria Napoletana
orange star4.3 • 147
523 Warren St Hudson, NY 12534
View restaurantnext
Green St Deli Hudson NY 12534
orange star4.6 • 106
67 Green St Hudson, NY 12534
View restaurantnext
Warren & Vine - 364 Warren Street
orange star4.0 • 4
364 Warren Street Hudson, NY 12534
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hudson
Saugerties
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Red Hook
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Woodstock
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
East Greenbush
review star
Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Kingston
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
New Lebanon
review star
No reviews yet
Rensselaer
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)
Pittsfield
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston