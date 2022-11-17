Kitty's Market & Restaurant
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
60 South Front Street, Hudson, NY 12534
Gallery