Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
American

Kixi

95 Reviews

171 SE MIZNER BLVD

Boca raton, FL 33432

Social Beginnings

Truffle Fries

$9.00

Burrata

$16.00

Smoked Salmon Platter

$24.00

Artisanal Delice Board

$28.00

Gyoza Dumplings

$10.00

Spring Rolls

$8.00

Lobster and Crab Rangoon

$14.00

Scones Single

$3.00

Scones Basket

$12.00

Healthy Eats

Chia Pudding

$9.00

Yogurt Berry Bowl

$12.00

Acai Bowl

$16.00Out of stock

Oatmeal Brulee

$9.00

Summer Salad

$10.00

Avocado Toast I Benny's I Quiche I Omelette

Classic Avocado Toast

$14.00

Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast

$16.00

Burrata and Prosciutto Avocado Toast

$16.00

Classic Benny

$16.00

Smoked Salmon Benny

$18.00

Fried Chicken Benny

$18.00

Spinach and Cheddar Quiche

$14.00Out of stock

Lorraine with Bacon Quiche

$14.00Out of stock

Ham and Cheese Omelette

$15.00

Florentine Omelette

$14.00

Kixi Favorites

Churros French Toast

$19.00

Fluffy Hot Cakes

$19.00

Steak and Eggs

$22.00

Shrimp and Grits

$22.00

Classic Brekky

$16.00

Nutella Croffles

$16.00

Eggslut Sando

$16.00

High Tea- Classic

$28.00

High Tea- Royal

$35.00

Summer Salad

$10.00

Lobster Roll

$28.00Out of stock

Chicken Croffles

$20.00

Sides

2 Organic Eggs- Side

$4.00

Egg Whites- Side

$4.00

Mixed Berries- Side

$4.00

Breakfast Potatoes- Side

$4.00

2 Regular Bacon

$5.00

2 Turkey Bacon

$5.00

2 Organic Chicken Sausage

$5.00

Toast- Side

$4.00

2 Croffles

$10.00

Side Grits

$5.00

Side Cheesy Grits

$6.00

Side mixed greens

$5.00

Side Avocado

$4.00

Bakery

Scones- Single

$3.00

Scones- Basket

$12.00

Berry Almond Tart

$6.00

Coconut Banana Bread

$5.00

Zucchini Walnut Bread

$5.00

Coffee Crumble Cake

$5.00

Tiramisu

$6.00

Croissant

$4.00

Croissant- Matcha

$5.00

Croissant- Strawberry

$5.00

Key Lime Pie Tart

$6.00

Macaron

$3.00

Mini Cheesecake

$3.00

Chocolate Eclair

$3.00

Tapas

Petit Artisanal Board

$16.00

Grande Artisanal Board

$28.00

Tuna Crudo

$14.00

Churrasco Con Chimi

$19.00

Falafels

$9.00

Truffle Fries

$12.00

Croquetas

$9.00

Crabocado

$14.00

Pulpito a la Plancha

$16.00

Gambas al Sofrito

$14.00

Jerk Chicken Flatbread

$13.00

Pan Seared Scallops

$16.00

Kids

French toast roll up

$9.00

Yogurt berry bowl mini

$6.00

Mini brekky

$10.00

Mozz sticks

$6.00

Grilled cheese

$6.00

Classic Drinks

Drip Coffee

$4.00

Classic Latte

$5.50

Espresso

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Macchiatto

$5.00

Flat White

$5.00

Matcha Latte

$7.00

Americano

$4.00

OJ

$4.00

Caffe Mocha

$6.00

Dalgona

$6.00

Iced Black Tea

$3.50

S Pelligrino

$6.00

Evian

$8.00

Chai Latte

$6.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Signature Drinks

Matcha Dalgona

$7.00

Matcha Rose Latte

$7.00

Blue Moon Milk Tea

$7.00

Lavender Milk Tea

$6.50

Hazelnut Latte

$6.50

Mermaid Latte

$6.50

Dirty Chai Fog

$6.50

Butterfly Lemonade

$6.00

Cookie Butter Latte

$7.00

Vietnamese Coffee

$6.00Out of stock

Caramel Latte Machiatto

$6.50

Tiramisu Latte

$7.00

Rose Milk Tea

$6.50

Hojicha Latte

$6.50

Matcha Cha Cha

$7.00

Matcha Lemonade

$7.00

Strawberry Milk

$4.00

Rose Cappuccino

$6.00

Art of Tea

Tea Service for One

$6.00

Tea Service for Two

$10.00

Matcha

Iced Matcha

$5.50

Hot Matcha

$5.50

Matcha Latte

$6.00

Matcha Rose

$6.50

Bubbles

Val D'Oca Prosecco

$9.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Ruffino Rosé Split

$14.00

Bellini

$9.00

Red Sangria (Glass)

$9.00

Red Sangria (Carafe)

$29.00

Sangria

Red Sangria Glass

$9.00

Red Sangria Carafe

$29.00

White Sangria Glass

$9.00

White Sangria Carafe

$29.00

Wines

Chateau Ste Michelle Glass

$9.00

Chateau Ste Michelle Bottle

$32.00

Rodney Strong Glass

$10.00

Rodney Strong Bottle

$36.00

Wente Glass

$12.00

Wente Bottle

$44.00

Santa Cristina Glass

$9.00

Santa Cristina Bottle

$32.00

Ruffino Glass

$10.00

Ruffino Bottle

$36.00

Kim Crawford Glass

$12.00

Kim Crawford Bottle

$44.00

Three Finger Jack Glass

$10.00

Three Finger Jack Bottle

$36.00

Bellacosa

$58.00

Franciscan

$60.00

Jordan

$80.00

La Crema Glass

$10.00

La Crema Bottle

$36.00

Meiomi Glass

$12.00

Meiomi Bottle

$44.00

Val D'Oca Glass

$9.00

Val D'Oca Bottle

$32.00

Perrier Jouet

$60.00

Vueve Cliquot

$125.00

Brunch Cocktails

Mimosa

$9.00

Bellini

$9.00

Strawberry Lychee Frose

$11.00

Cloud 9

$12.00

Butterfly Amethyst

$11.00

White Sangria

$9.00

Red Sangria

$9.00

CBD Drinks

Cooler Than a Cucumber

$10.00

Blushing Geisha

$10.00

Tropical Paradise

$10.00

Seasonal drinks

Spiked apple pie

$12.00

Monster mash

$7.00

Vampire's kiss

$10.00

Pumpkin spice latte

$5.50

Pumpkin cold foam

$1.50

Izakaya

Spring Rolls

$6.90

Edamame Garlic Soy

$6.90

Edamame Steamed

$6.90

Crispy Gyoza

$8.90

Bang Bang Shrimp

$11.90

Lobster and Crab Rangoon

$11.90

Ninja Bomb

$7.90

Soup and Salad

Miso Soup

$4.90

House Salad

$6.90

Avocado Salad

$9.90

Seaweed Salad

$6.90

Spicy Tuna Salad

$14.90

Sushi Specials

Ninja Rice Krispy

$14.90

Tuna Carpaccio

$14.90

Hamachi Jalapeno

$14.90

Seared Salmon Carpaccio

$14.90

Tartare

$14.90

Signature Fried Rice and Teriyaki

Chicken Hibachi Fried Rice

$17.00

Steak Hibachi Fried Rice

$22.00

Shrimp Hibachi Fried Rice

$20.00

Chicken Teriyaki

$17.00

Steak Teriyaki

$22.00

Shrimp Teriyaki

$20.00

Plain Fried Rice

$9.00

Vegetable Fried Rice

$12.00

Classic Rolls

Avocado Roll

$6.00

California roll

$8.00

Salmon Roll

$8.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$10.00

Tuna Roll

$8.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$10.00

JB Roll

$10.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$12.00

Rainbow Roll

$12.00

Dirty Old Man

$12.00

Chick Fil A

$12.00

Seafood Volcano

$13.00

Green Dragon

$13.00

Deluxe Spicy Tuna

$12.00

Signature Rolls

Sweetheart Roll

$16.00

El Diablo

$17.00

Lucky Dragon

$19.00

911

$17.00

!@#$%^&*

$16.00

Tempura Rolls

JB Tempura

$12.00

Lava Drop

$12.00

Super Salmon Crunch

$15.00

Little Sushi Tower

$16.00

Little Tuna Tower

$15.00

Me So Thirsty

Sapporo

$5.00

SOTO Junmai

$10.00

Small Hot Sake

$6.00

Large Hot Sake

$10.00

Lychee Sake

$12.00

Wine a Little

Santa Cristina

$9.00

Ruffino

$10.00

Snap Dragon

$9.00

Chateau Ste Michelle

$10.00

Rodney Strong

$12.00

Kim Crawford

$12.00

Meiomi

$12.00

Joel Gott

$12.00

I'm Being Good

CENTR CBD

$10.00

Matcha Latte

$7.00

Butterfly Lemonade

$6.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Affogato

Matcha Affogato

$8.00

Classic Affogato

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Boutique Café I Breakfast and Brunch I Coffee and Tea Room I Bubbles Bar I Social House

Location

171 SE MIZNER BLVD, Boca raton, FL 33432

Kixi Cafe image

