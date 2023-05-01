Kix on 66 1102 E Rt 66 Blvd
1102 E Rt 66 Blvd
Tucumcari, NM 88401
Popular Items
Biscuits & Gravy Only
1 biscuit & plain gravy $2.99 2 biscuits & plain gravy $4.88 3 biscuits & plain gravy $6.67 Add sausage crumbles gravy 1.49
Rise & Shine
2 eggs with choice of bacon, homemade sausage, chorizo, spam, or corn beef hash. Comes with choice of hash browns or grits & choice of bread.
Pancake Platter
Comes with 2 pancakes, 2 eggs & choice of meat: Bacon, sausage, ham or chorizo
Breakfast
Premium Breakfast
2 eggs with choice of ham steak, breakfast steak,6oz, boneless pork chop, hamburger steak or Polish sausage. Comes with choice of hash browns or grits & choice of bread.
Breakfast Sandwich
2 scrambled eggs with cheddar cheese, choice of meat, bacon, homemade sausage, chorizo or spam. Served on choice of bread: Bagel, Croissant, English muffin or Tx toast. Comes with side of hash browns
Oatmeal
Bowl of oatmeal with cinnamon, served with butter & milk & choice of bread.
Tucumcari Mountain Taters
Start off with a mountain of hash browns, topped with choice of sauce, red, green, or Christmas, or Cream gravy with cheddar cheese and 2 eggs made to order
Huevos Rancheros
2 eggs cooked to order, served on top of corn tortillas. Choice of sauce: red, green or Christmas topped with cheddar cheese. Served with hash browns, beans & a flour tortilla.
Mexican Scramble
2 scrambled eggs with chorizo & cheddar cheese served with hash browns & a flour tortilla
Breakfast Tacos
Scrambled eggs with choice of meats: Bacon, ham, homemade sausage or chorizo Served in flour tortillas, topped with shredded cheese and a side of homemade salsa
Breakfast Quesadilla
Scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, diced green chili & choice of meat: Bacon, ham, homemade sausage, or chorizo. Served in a buttered grilled flour tortilla
Smothered Burrito
2 eggs scrambled with hash brown, beans & your choice of meat: Bacon, homemade sausage, chorizo, or ham. Rolled up in a flour tortilla, topped with choice of sauce, red, green, or Christmas & melted cheese.
The Running Burrito
2 eggs scrambled with hash browns, beans & your choice of meat: Bacon, homemade sausage, chorizo, or ham. Rolled up in a flour tortilla.
Night Owl Favorite
Poblano pepper stuffed with shredded chicken & cream cheese topped with melted cheddar cheese served with 2 eggs, hash browns & a flour tortilla.
Pancakes, French Toast & Biscuits
Biscuits & Gravy Platter
1 biscuit $11.49 2 biscuit $14.99 served with 2 eggs, bacon or homemade sausage, hash browns with sausage gravy
Pancakes Only
1 pancake $3.49 2 pancakes $6.49 3 pancakes $8.49
French Toast Platter
2 slices of thick cut Tx toast dipped in homemade French vanilla batter dusted with powdered sugar. Served with 2 eggs cooked to order & choice of meat: Bacon, ham, homemade sausage or chorizo
French Toast Only
1 Slice $3.69 2 Slices $6.69 3 Slices $8.89
Omelets
Plain Omlet
All omelets start with 3 eggs, Choice of hash browns or grits & choice of bread. Choice of cheese, Cheddar, American, Swiss, or pepper jack
Cheese Omelet
Omelets start with 3 eggs, Choice of hash browns or grits & choice of bread. Choice of cheese, Cheddar, American, Swiss, or pepper jack
Ham & Cheese Omelet
Omelets start with 3 eggs, choice of hash browns or grits & choice of bread. Diced ham, Choice of cheese, cheddar, American, Swiss, or pepper jack
Denver Omelet
Omelets start with 3 eggs, Choice of hash browns or grits & choice of bread. Diced ham, bell peppers, onion & choice of cheese, Cheddar, American, Swiss, or pepper jack
Veggie Omelet
Choice of hash browns or grits & choice of bread. Bell peppers, onion, tomato, mushroom and spinach
Green Chili Omelet
Choice of hash browns or grits & choice of bread, choice of cheese, Cheddar, American, Swiss, or pepper jack. Green chili, tomatoes, jalapeños & onion
Build Your Own Omelet
To the 3 egg plain omelet add; Meat: ham, bacon, homemade sausage, or chorizo $1.29 Veggies: Bell pepper, onion, tomatoes, jalapeños, spinach, mushrooms, green chili $.69 Avocado $.69 Cheeses: Cheddar, American, Swiss or pepper jack $.89 Make it smothered: Choice of sauce, red, green, or Christmas, or gravy. $.89
A La Carte
2 slices of toast
2 slices of bacon
cottage cheese
mixed berries
grits
Oatmeal
2 sausage patties
hash browns
1 slice ham
hamburger patty 8 0z
2 eggs hard boiled
2 slices spam
chorizo
1 egg over easy
One egg med
1 egg over hard
1 egg scrambeled
hamburger patty 4 oz
grilled chicken breast
chopped green chili
Lunch
Burgers
Regular Burger
Burgers are 1/2 lbs served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & onion, with a choice of hand cut fries, waffle fries, sweet potato fries, onion rings, or applesauce
Cheese Burger
1/2 burger with cheese served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & onion, with a choice of hand cut fries, waffle fries, sweet potato fries, onion rings, or applesauce
NM Green Chili Burger
1/2 lb burger with green chili served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & onion, with a choice of hand cut fries, waffle fries, sweet potato fries, onion rings, or applesauce.
Twisted Burger
Green chili, grilled onion, mushrooms & Swiss cheese
Blue Burger
1/2 lb burger served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & onion, with a choice of hand cut fries, waffle fries, sweet potato fries, onion rings, or applesauce
Bacon Cheese Burger
All burgers are 1/2 lbs served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & onion, with a choice of hand cut fries, waffle fries, sweet potato fries, onion rings, or applesauce.
Bacon Green Chili Cheese Burger
All burgers are 1/2 lbs served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & onion, with a choice of hand cut fries, waffle fries, sweet potato fries, onion rings, or applesauce
Smokehouse Burger
Bacon, grilled onions, tangy BBQ Sauce. All burgers are 1/2 lbs served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & onion, with a choice of hand cut fries, waffle fries, sweet potato fries onion rings, or applesauce
Mushroom & Swiss Burger
All burgers are 1/2 lbs served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & onion, with a choice of hand cut fries, waffle fries, sweet potato fries, onion rings, or applesauce
Patty Melt
Grilled patty on rye bread with grilled onions and Swiss cheese. All burgers are 1/2 lbs served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & onion, with a choice of hand cut fries, waffle fries, sweet potato fries, onion rings, or applesauce
Cold Sandwiches & Wraps
Classic BLT
Bacon, lettuce, & tomato. Sandwiches served on choice of white, wheat, sourdough bread or make it a wrap. Comes with bag of chips & pickle spear. Substitute bag of chips for hand cut fries, waffle fries, sweet potato fries or onion rings $1.49
Cali BLT
Bacon, lettuce, tomato & avocado. Sandwiches served on choice of white, wheat, sourdough bread or make it a wrap. Comes with bag of chips & pickle spear. Substitute bag of chips for hand cut fries, waffle fries, sweet potato fries or onion rings $1.49
Club
Ham, turkey, bacon, Swiss, lettuce & tomato. Sandwiches served on choice of white, wheat, sourdough bread or make it a wrap. Comes with bag of chips & pickle spear. Substitute bag of chips for hand cut fries, waffle fries, sweet potato fries, or onion rings $1.49
Turkey Bacon
Turkey, Bacon, Swiss, lettuce & tomato. Sandwiches served on choice of white, wheat, sourdough bread or make it a wrap. Comes with bag of chips & pickle spear. Can substitute bag of chips for hand cut fries, waffle fries, sweet potato fries or onion rings for $1.49
Hot Sandwiches
Grilled Cheese
Melty cheese on Tx toast. Comes with bag of chips & pickle spear. Can substitute bag of chips for hand cut fries, waffle fries, sweet potato fries or onion rings for 1.49
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken on a bun with lettuce & tomato. Comes with bag of chips & pickle spear. Can substitute bag of chips for hand cut fries, waffle fries, sweet potato fries or onion rings for $1.49
Cheese Steak Sandwich
Thinly sliced rib-eye with grilled onions, mushrooms & bell pepper. Choice of cheese: Swiss, cheddar or pepper jack. Choice of white, wheat, sourdough bread or make it a wrap. Comes with bag of chips & pickle spear. Can substitute bag of chips for hand cut fries, waffle fries, sweet potato fries or onion rings for $1.49
French Dip
Served on a hoagie roll with au jus. Comes with bag of chips & pickle spear. Can substitute bag of chips for hand cut fries, waffle fries, sweet potato fries or onion rings for $1.49
Soup & Salad
Bowl Soup
Cup Soup
Cobb Salad
Grilled chicken breast, hard-boiled egg, avocado, blue cheese, black olives, tomatoes & crumbled bacon
Chef Salad
Ham, turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes & red onions
House Salad
Tomatoes, red onion & cheddar cheese $ add grilled or crispy chicken $
A La Carte
side of waffle fries
side mashed potatoes
loaded baked potato
side of hand cut fries
side of sweet potato fries
side of onion rings
side of spanish rice
side of beans
side of crispy chicken
side of grilled chicken
bag of chips
Queso
chips & homemade salsa
side relleno
side taco
Side Enchilada's
Side Flour Tortilla's
Side Corn Tortilla's
chips
advocado
chopped green chili
Jalapeno poppers
Small side Salad
side of veggies
Taste of the Southwest
This and That
Taco Salad
Fried flour tortilla bowl filled with a bed of greens, beans, choice of meat (ground beef or chicken), cheddar cheese, tomatoes, black olives, sour cream & guacamole.
Tacos Corn
3 hard or soft shell Corn tortillas: Choice of seasoned ground beef or chicken topped with shredded cheese, lettuce & tomatoes
Tacos Flour
3 soft shell Flour tortillas: Choice of seasoned ground beef or chicken topped with shredded cheese, lettuce & tomatoes
Meat Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with choice of seasoned ground beef or chicken & beans. $ Can smother with choice of sauce $
Handheld Chili Relleno Burrito
Chili Relleno rolled in a flour tortilla. $Get it smothered with choice of sauce, red, green, or Christmas $
Nachos
Enchiladas & Fajitas
3 Ench Plate
Choice of 3 Beef, chicken or cheese
Combo Plate
1 Taco (beef or chicken), 1 Enchilada (cheese, beef or chicken), 1 Chili Relleno, smother if like
Chili Relleno Plate
2 Chili relleno's stuffed with cheese, smother with choice of sauce, red, green, or Christmas
Fajitas
Choice of beef, chicken, or shrimp served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce & shredded cheese, flour or corn tortilla
Poblano Dinner
Poblano pepper, stuffed with shredded chicken & cream cheese topped with melted cheddar cheese
Light eater and kids
L & K
1 egg, hash brown, 1 slice bacon, toast
1 biscuit and gravy
1 slice french toast 1 slice bacon
1 egg 1 bacon 2 dollar cakes
1/2 grill cheese, cup soup
1/2 grill cheese, fries, applesauce
1/4 burger and fries
1/2 ham & cheese sub, cup of soup
1 beef taco, beans
1 ench, beans
1 Enchilada (beef or cheese) choice of sauce, red or green & beans
1/2 lb patty, cottagecheese, sliced tomato
PB&J
midnight snack
Sub Sandwiches
Ham & Cheese Sub
Comes with Bag of Chips: Served on an 8-inch hoagie roll. Choice of condiments: Choice of cheese: Choice of veggies $ add avocado $ $ add green chili $
Turkey & Cheese Sub
Comes with bag of chips: All subs are served on an 8-inch hoagie roll. Choice of condiments: Choice of Cheese: Choice of veggies. $ add avocado $ $ add green chili $
Tuna Salad Sub
Comes with bag of chips: All subs are served on an 8-inch hoagie roll. Choice of condiments: Choice of Cheese: Choice of veggies. $ add avocado $ $ add green chili $
Club Sub
Ham, turkey & bacon. Comes with bag of chips. All subs are served on an 8-inch hoagie roll. Choice of condiments: Choice of Cheese: Choice of veggies.
Cowboy Sub
Grilled Chicken breast with bacon & BBQ Sauce. Comes with bag of chips. All subs are served on an 8-inch hoagie roll. Choice of condiments: Choice of Cheese: Choice of veggies. $ add avocado $ $ add green chili $
Side Only
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
1102 E Rt 66 Blvd, Tucumcari, NM 88401
