Kix on 66

1102 E Rt 66 Blvd

Tucumcari, NM 88401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Biscuits & Gravy Only

$2.99+

1 biscuit & plain gravy $2.99 2 biscuits & plain gravy $4.88 3 biscuits & plain gravy $6.67 Add sausage crumbles gravy 1.49

Rise & Shine

$8.99

2 eggs with choice of bacon, homemade sausage, chorizo, spam, or corn beef hash. Comes with choice of hash browns or grits & choice of bread.

Pancake Platter

$10.49

Comes with 2 pancakes, 2 eggs & choice of meat: Bacon, sausage, ham or chorizo

Drinks

Lemonade

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Blue Powerade

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Decaf Coffee

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

water

hot chocolate

$2.99

add flavors

$0.50

Hot tea

$2.99

Rise & Shine

$8.99

2 eggs with choice of bacon, homemade sausage, chorizo, spam, or corn beef hash. Comes with choice of hash browns or grits & choice of bread.

Premium Breakfast

$13.49

2 eggs with choice of ham steak, breakfast steak,6oz, boneless pork chop, hamburger steak or Polish sausage. Comes with choice of hash browns or grits & choice of bread.

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.99

2 scrambled eggs with cheddar cheese, choice of meat, bacon, homemade sausage, chorizo or spam. Served on choice of bread: Bagel, Croissant, English muffin or Tx toast. Comes with side of hash browns

Oatmeal

$5.49

Bowl of oatmeal with cinnamon, served with butter & milk & choice of bread.

$9.49

Start off with a mountain of hash browns, topped with choice of sauce, red, green, or Christmas, or Cream gravy with cheddar cheese and 2 eggs made to order

$11.99

2 eggs cooked to order, served on top of corn tortillas. Choice of sauce: red, green or Christmas topped with cheddar cheese. Served with hash browns, beans & a flour tortilla.

Mexican Scramble

$11.49

2 scrambled eggs with chorizo & cheddar cheese served with hash browns & a flour tortilla

Breakfast Tacos

$2.89+

Scrambled eggs with choice of meats: Bacon, ham, homemade sausage or chorizo Served in flour tortillas, topped with shredded cheese and a side of homemade salsa

Breakfast Quesadilla

$10.99

Scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, diced green chili & choice of meat: Bacon, ham, homemade sausage, or chorizo. Served in a buttered grilled flour tortilla

Smothered Burrito

$10.99

2 eggs scrambled with hash brown, beans & your choice of meat: Bacon, homemade sausage, chorizo, or ham. Rolled up in a flour tortilla, topped with choice of sauce, red, green, or Christmas & melted cheese.

The Running Burrito

$10.49

2 eggs scrambled with hash browns, beans & your choice of meat: Bacon, homemade sausage, chorizo, or ham. Rolled up in a flour tortilla.

Night Owl Favorite

$11.89

Poblano pepper stuffed with shredded chicken & cream cheese topped with melted cheddar cheese served with 2 eggs, hash browns & a flour tortilla.

Pancakes, French Toast & Biscuits

Biscuits & Gravy Platter

$11.49+

1 biscuit $11.49 2 biscuit $14.99 served with 2 eggs, bacon or homemade sausage, hash browns with sausage gravy

Biscuits & Gravy Only

$2.99+

1 biscuit & plain gravy $2.99 2 biscuits & plain gravy $4.88 3 biscuits & plain gravy $6.67 Add sausage crumbles gravy 1.49

Pancake Platter

$10.49

Comes with 2 pancakes, 2 eggs & choice of meat: Bacon, sausage, ham or chorizo

Pancakes Only

$3.49+

1 pancake $3.49 2 pancakes $6.49 3 pancakes $8.49

French Toast Platter

$10.99

2 slices of thick cut Tx toast dipped in homemade French vanilla batter dusted with powdered sugar. Served with 2 eggs cooked to order & choice of meat: Bacon, ham, homemade sausage or chorizo

French Toast Only

$3.69+

1 Slice $3.69 2 Slices $6.69 3 Slices $8.89

Omelets

Plain Omlet

$5.99

All omelets start with 3 eggs, Choice of hash browns or grits & choice of bread. Choice of cheese, Cheddar, American, Swiss, or pepper jack

Cheese Omelet

$6.99

Omelets start with 3 eggs, Choice of hash browns or grits & choice of bread. Choice of cheese, Cheddar, American, Swiss, or pepper jack

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$7.99

Omelets start with 3 eggs, choice of hash browns or grits & choice of bread. Diced ham, Choice of cheese, cheddar, American, Swiss, or pepper jack

Denver Omelet

$8.49

Omelets start with 3 eggs, Choice of hash browns or grits & choice of bread. Diced ham, bell peppers, onion & choice of cheese, Cheddar, American, Swiss, or pepper jack

Veggie Omelet

$7.99

Choice of hash browns or grits & choice of bread. Bell peppers, onion, tomato, mushroom and spinach

Green Chili Omelet

$7.99

Choice of hash browns or grits & choice of bread, choice of cheese, Cheddar, American, Swiss, or pepper jack. Green chili, tomatoes, jalapeños & onion

Build Your Own Omelet

$5.99

To the 3 egg plain omelet add; Meat: ham, bacon, homemade sausage, or chorizo $1.29 Veggies: Bell pepper, onion, tomatoes, jalapeños, spinach, mushrooms, green chili $.69 Avocado $.69 Cheeses: Cheddar, American, Swiss or pepper jack $.89 Make it smothered: Choice of sauce, red, green, or Christmas, or gravy. $.89

A La Carte

2 slices of toast

$2.49

2 slices of bacon

$2.89

cottage cheese

$1.29

mixed berries

$1.29

grits

$3.89

Oatmeal

$3.89

2 sausage patties

$2.89

hash browns

$3.29

1 slice ham

$2.89

hamburger patty 8 0z

$6.99

2 eggs hard boiled

$1.89

2 slices spam

$2.89

chorizo

$2.89

1 egg over easy

$1.89

One egg med

$1.89

1 egg over hard

$1.89

1 egg scrambeled

$1.89

hamburger patty 4 oz

$4.99

grilled chicken breast

$6.99

chopped green chili

$0.69

Lunch

Burgers

Regular Burger

$10.49

Burgers are 1/2 lbs served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & onion, with a choice of hand cut fries, waffle fries, sweet potato fries, onion rings, or applesauce

Cheese Burger

$11.49

1/2 burger with cheese served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & onion, with a choice of hand cut fries, waffle fries, sweet potato fries, onion rings, or applesauce

NM Green Chili Burger

$11.99

1/2 lb burger with green chili served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & onion, with a choice of hand cut fries, waffle fries, sweet potato fries, onion rings, or applesauce.

Twisted Burger

$11.99

Green chili, grilled onion, mushrooms & Swiss cheese

Blue Burger

$11.49

1/2 lb burger served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & onion, with a choice of hand cut fries, waffle fries, sweet potato fries, onion rings, or applesauce

Bacon Cheese Burger

$12.89

All burgers are 1/2 lbs served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & onion, with a choice of hand cut fries, waffle fries, sweet potato fries, onion rings, or applesauce.

Bacon Green Chili Cheese Burger

$12.99

All burgers are 1/2 lbs served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & onion, with a choice of hand cut fries, waffle fries, sweet potato fries, onion rings, or applesauce

Smokehouse Burger

$12.99

Bacon, grilled onions, tangy BBQ Sauce. All burgers are 1/2 lbs served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & onion, with a choice of hand cut fries, waffle fries, sweet potato fries onion rings, or applesauce

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$11.99

All burgers are 1/2 lbs served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & onion, with a choice of hand cut fries, waffle fries, sweet potato fries, onion rings, or applesauce

Patty Melt

$11.49

Grilled patty on rye bread with grilled onions and Swiss cheese. All burgers are 1/2 lbs served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles & onion, with a choice of hand cut fries, waffle fries, sweet potato fries, onion rings, or applesauce

Cold Sandwiches & Wraps

Classic BLT

$6.99

Bacon, lettuce, & tomato. Sandwiches served on choice of white, wheat, sourdough bread or make it a wrap. Comes with bag of chips & pickle spear. Substitute bag of chips for hand cut fries, waffle fries, sweet potato fries or onion rings $1.49

Cali BLT

$7.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato & avocado. Sandwiches served on choice of white, wheat, sourdough bread or make it a wrap. Comes with bag of chips & pickle spear. Substitute bag of chips for hand cut fries, waffle fries, sweet potato fries or onion rings $1.49

Club

$11.49

Ham, turkey, bacon, Swiss, lettuce & tomato. Sandwiches served on choice of white, wheat, sourdough bread or make it a wrap. Comes with bag of chips & pickle spear. Substitute bag of chips for hand cut fries, waffle fries, sweet potato fries, or onion rings $1.49

Turkey Bacon

$11.49

Turkey, Bacon, Swiss, lettuce & tomato. Sandwiches served on choice of white, wheat, sourdough bread or make it a wrap. Comes with bag of chips & pickle spear. Can substitute bag of chips for hand cut fries, waffle fries, sweet potato fries or onion rings for $1.49

Hot Sandwiches

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Melty cheese on Tx toast. Comes with bag of chips & pickle spear. Can substitute bag of chips for hand cut fries, waffle fries, sweet potato fries or onion rings for 1.49

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.49

Grilled chicken on a bun with lettuce & tomato. Comes with bag of chips & pickle spear. Can substitute bag of chips for hand cut fries, waffle fries, sweet potato fries or onion rings for $1.49

Cheese Steak Sandwich

$12.99

Thinly sliced rib-eye with grilled onions, mushrooms & bell pepper. Choice of cheese: Swiss, cheddar or pepper jack. Choice of white, wheat, sourdough bread or make it a wrap. Comes with bag of chips & pickle spear. Can substitute bag of chips for hand cut fries, waffle fries, sweet potato fries or onion rings for $1.49

French Dip

$12.49

Served on a hoagie roll with au jus. Comes with bag of chips & pickle spear. Can substitute bag of chips for hand cut fries, waffle fries, sweet potato fries or onion rings for $1.49

Soup & Salad

Bowl Soup

$5.99

Cup Soup

$3.49
$12.99

Grilled chicken breast, hard-boiled egg, avocado, blue cheese, black olives, tomatoes & crumbled bacon

Chef Salad

$13.99

Ham, turkey, bacon, cheddar cheese, hard-boiled egg, tomatoes & red onions

House Salad

$6.49

Tomatoes, red onion & cheddar cheese $ add grilled or crispy chicken $

A La Carte

side of waffle fries

$2.89

side mashed potatoes

$2.89

loaded baked potato

$4.79

side of hand cut fries

$2.89

side of sweet potato fries

$2.89

side of onion rings

$2.89

side of spanish rice

$2.39

side of beans

$2.39

side of crispy chicken

$6.99

side of grilled chicken

$6.99

bag of chips

$0.69

Queso

$2.89+

chips & homemade salsa

$4.99

side relleno

$5.99

side taco

$3.29

Side Enchilada's

$3.79+

Side Flour Tortilla's

$0.95+

Side Corn Tortilla's

$0.95+

chips

$3.99

advocado

$0.69

chopped green chili

$0.69
$0.99+

Small side Salad

$2.49

side of veggies

$2.49

Taste of the Southwest

This and That

$13.49

Fried flour tortilla bowl filled with a bed of greens, beans, choice of meat (ground beef or chicken), cheddar cheese, tomatoes, black olives, sour cream & guacamole.

Tacos Corn

$13.49

3 hard or soft shell Corn tortillas: Choice of seasoned ground beef or chicken topped with shredded cheese, lettuce & tomatoes

Tacos Flour

$14.99

3 soft shell Flour tortillas: Choice of seasoned ground beef or chicken topped with shredded cheese, lettuce & tomatoes

Meat Burrito

$10.99

Flour tortilla filled with choice of seasoned ground beef or chicken & beans. $ Can smother with choice of sauce $

Handheld Chili Relleno Burrito

$7.99

Chili Relleno rolled in a flour tortilla. $Get it smothered with choice of sauce, red, green, or Christmas $

Nachos

Plain Nacho

$9.99

Plate of chips topped with Queso and jalapeños

Nacho Supreme

$13.99

Plate of chips topped with Queso and choice of beef or chicken, with lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, sour cream & guacamole

Enchiladas & Fajitas

3 Ench Plate

$13.49

Choice of 3 Beef, chicken or cheese

Combo Plate

$14.99

1 Taco (beef or chicken), 1 Enchilada (cheese, beef or chicken), 1 Chili Relleno, smother if like

Chili Relleno Plate

$14.99

2 Chili relleno's stuffed with cheese, smother with choice of sauce, red, green, or Christmas

Fajitas

$15.49

Choice of beef, chicken, or shrimp served with guacamole, sour cream, lettuce & shredded cheese, flour or corn tortilla

Poblano Dinner

$11.99

Poblano pepper, stuffed with shredded chicken & cream cheese topped with melted cheddar cheese

Light eater and kids

L & K

1 egg, hash brown, 1 slice bacon, toast

$4.99

1 biscuit and gravy

$2.99

1 slice french toast 1 slice bacon

$4.99

1 egg 1 bacon 2 dollar cakes

$5.49

1/2 grill cheese, cup soup

$5.99

1/2 grill cheese, fries, applesauce

$5.99

1/4 burger and fries

$6.49

1/2 ham & cheese sub, cup of soup

$6.49

1 beef taco, beans

$4.29

1 ench, beans

$4.29

1 Enchilada (beef or cheese) choice of sauce, red or green & beans

1/2 lb patty, cottagecheese, sliced tomato

$6.29

PB&J

$6.49

midnight snack

$6.49

PB&J & small glass of milk white bread with creamy peanut butter & grape jelly

Sub Sandwiches

Ham & Cheese Sub

$10.49

Comes with Bag of Chips: Served on an 8-inch hoagie roll. Choice of condiments: Choice of cheese: Choice of veggies $ add avocado $ $ add green chili $

Turkey & Cheese Sub

$10.49

Comes with bag of chips: All subs are served on an 8-inch hoagie roll. Choice of condiments: Choice of Cheese: Choice of veggies. $ add avocado $ $ add green chili $

Tuna Salad Sub

$10.49

Comes with bag of chips: All subs are served on an 8-inch hoagie roll. Choice of condiments: Choice of Cheese: Choice of veggies. $ add avocado $ $ add green chili $

Club Sub

$11.49

Ham, turkey & bacon. Comes with bag of chips. All subs are served on an 8-inch hoagie roll. Choice of condiments: Choice of Cheese: Choice of veggies.

Cowboy Sub

$11.99

Grilled Chicken breast with bacon & BBQ Sauce. Comes with bag of chips. All subs are served on an 8-inch hoagie roll. Choice of condiments: Choice of Cheese: Choice of veggies. $ add avocado $ $ add green chili $

Bakery Case

Desserts

Cheese Cake

$5.99

Red Velvet Cake

$5.99

Lemon Meringue pie

$5.99

Coconut Creme Pie

$5.99

Bagels

$3.29

Muffins

$3.29

Mixed Berry Tarts

$4.29

Cookies

$0.99
$3.29

parfaits

$2.89

Banana Bread

$3.29

Pecan Pie

$7.99

mini muffins

$0.89+

A Taste of Sour

Whole Pickle

$1.99

Sweet Tooth

Coffee Drinks

Coffee Fresh Brew

$2.99+

Iced Espresso

$4.29+

Hot Espresso

$4.29+

Frosted Coffee

$4.29+

Steamer

$3.29+

The Kix Ice

$2.29+

Chai Tea

$2.99+

Dirty Chai Tea

$3.89+

milk shakes/Ice cream

All flavors milkshake

$5.99

Bowl of ice cream one scoop

$1.99

Cone Ice Cream one scoop

$1.99

20083

$10.99

20085

$5.99

20086

$39.99

10041

$24.99

20082

$9.99

20105

$19.99

20514

$11.99

21899

$18.99

20891

$8.99

1016

$2.50

1123

$2.25

1224

$2.00

0045

$1.50

1122

$3.99

20084

$12.99

B&W

9212

$5.99

9232

$14.99

9875

$12.99

9654

$7.99

9968

$25.00

9866

$8.99

9357

$18.99

9786

$60.00

9249

$6.00

Side Only

Fruits

apples

$0.75

banana's

$0.75

All hours
Sunday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1102 E Rt 66 Blvd, Tucumcari, NM 88401

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

