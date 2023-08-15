Appetizer

Cold Tofu Salad (Vegan)

$7.00

Soft tofu, mixed green vegetables, house special sauce

Agedashi Tofu (Vegan)

$6.00

Crispy deep-fried tofu, house special sauce

Salmon Tornado

$14.00

Salmon, avocado, seaweed rice

Tuna Tower

$15.00

Tuna, avocado, mango, crispy rice paper

Chicken Karaage

$12.00Out of stock

Japanese fried chicken

Fried Rollzilla (2 pcs)

$7.00

Crispy Japanese spring roll

Shrimp Shooter

$6.00

Tempura shrimp, house tartare sauce

Conor's Chicken Wings

$15.00

Buttered Scallop (3)

$18.00

Yellowtail Carpaccio

$17.00

Fried Trio

$15.00Out of stock

1 Rollzilla, Karaage and Conor's Wing platter

Sashimi

Sake (2pcs)

$10.00

Salmon

Akami (2pcs)

$12.00

Lean Tuna

Otoro (2pcs)

$20.00

Fatty Tuna

Hotate (2pcs)

$8.00

Scallop

Hamachi (2pcs)

$12.00

Yellowtail

Ama-ebi (2pcs)

$9.00

Sweet shrimp

Nigiri

Sake (2pcs)

$6.00

Salmon

Akami (2pcs)

$7.00

Lean Tuna

Otoro (2pcs)

$12.00

Fatty Tuna

Hotate (2pcs)

$8.00

Scallop

Hamachi (2pcs)

$7.00

Yellowtail

Ama-ebi (2ps)

$9.00

Sweet shrimp

Unagi (2pcs)

$8.00

Grilled eel

Ebi (2pcs)

$5.50

Cooked shrimp

Ika (2pcs)

$7.00

Squid

Tamago (2pcs)

$4.00

Egg

Gunkan

Spicy Salmon (2 pcs)

$7.00

Spicy Tuna (2 pcs)

$8.00

Spicy Hamachi (2 pcs)

$8.00

Spicy yellowtail

Imitation Crab Meat (2 pcs)

$6.00

Ikura (2 pcs)

$8.00

Salmon row

Tobiko (2 pcs)

$6.00

Flying fish roe

Spicy Scallop (2 pcs)

$9.00

Snow Crab (2 pcs)

$16.00

Uni (2 pcs)

$20.00

Sea urchin

Classic Maki

Kappa (Vegan)

$5.00

Cucumber

Avocado (Vegan)

$5.00

Avocado

Oshinko (Vegan)

$5.00

Pickled radish

California

$7.00

Immitation crab, avocado

Negitoro

$12.00

Fatty tuna, green onion

Spider futomaki

$12.50

Deep-fried soft shell crab, cucumber, imitation crab

Special Maki

Alaska

$12.50

Inside: Shrimp tempura, avocado. Top: Snow crab, tobiko, mayo, house sauce, green onion

Caterpillar (Vegan)

$12.50

Inside: Cucumber, sweet potato, eggplant. Top: Avocado, vegan miso mayo, house sauce, chives, kaiware

Dragon

$15.50

Inside: Shrimp tempura, cucumber Top: Eel, avocado, tobiko, unagi sauce, green onion, kaiware

Dubo Futomaki

$12.50

Fried tofu, carrot, pickled radish, avocado, cucumber, house sauce, vegan miso mayo, sesame seed

Hamalapeno

$16.50

Inside: Imitation crab, avocado, cucumber. Top: Hamachi, jalapeno, ikura, ponzu sauce, unagi sauce, green onion, kaiware

Hawaiian

$16.95

Inside: Imitation crab, cucumber. Top: Seared tuna, tobiko, spicy mayo, poke sauce, pineapple sauce, chives, ginger

Kiyama

$16.50

Inside: Shrimp tempura, avocado. Top: Seared scallop, imitation crab, tobiko, spicy mayo, unagi sauce, mango sauce, green onion

Lake Stevens

$16.50

Inside: Crab mix, mango Top: Tuna, poke sauce, spicy sauce, tobiko, chives, kaiware

Philly Cheese Salmon

$16.00

Inside: Smoke Salmon, Philly cheese. Top: Salmon, tobiko, spicy mayo, unagi sauce, chive, kaiware

Rainbow

$16.50

Inside: Imitation crab, cucumber. Top: Tuna, ebi, salmon, hamachi, tobiko, pineapple sauce, house sauce, green onion

Salmon Delight

$16.50

Inside: Spicy salmon, cucumber. Top: Salmon, crab mix, spicy sauce, house sauce, ikura, chives, kaiware

Sana

$15.00

Inside: Shrimp tempura, avocado Top: Seared salmon, spicy mayo, unagi sauce, tobiko, chive, kaiware

Spicy Cherry Blossom

$16.50

Inside: Salmon, avocado. Top: Tuna, tobiko, spicy sauce, ponzu sauce, tobiko, green onion, kaiware

Volcano

$16.00

Inside: Crab mix, cucumber. Top: Baked langostino, tobiko, spicy mayo, spicy sauce, unagi sauce, crunchy flakes, green onion

Wasabi

$16.95

Inside: Tuna, cucumber Top: Salmon, Hamachi, unagi sauce, honey mustard, wasabi mayo, tobiko, green onion, kaiware

Crunchy

$12.50

Rice Bowl

Chef's Chirashi

$22.00

Raw fish over rice

Unagi Donburi

$22.00

Grilled eel over rice

Tempura Donburi

$14.00

Shrimp and vegetables tempura over rice, miso soup

Sushi Set

Chubu Nigiri Set

$22.00

- 4 pcs nigiri (salmon, tuna, hamachi, scallop) - 2 Gunkan (ikura, snow crab) - 1 California maki

Omakase Nigiri Set

$50.00

- 8 pcs nigiri (Chef's choice) - 2 gunkan (Chef's choice)

Maguro Set

$40.00

- 6 pcs tuna sashimi (3 different cuts) - 1 Tekka maki

Kansai Sashimi Set

$34.00

- 6 pcs sashimi (salmon, tuna, hamachi) - 2 Gunkan (scallop, uni) - 1 Una cheese maki

Chef's Sashimi Set

$76.00

- 10 pcs sashimi (salmon, tuna, hamachi, scallop, sweet shrimp) - 2 gunkan (ikura, uni)

Rice Set

Katsu Rice Set

$20.50

- Choose meat: Chicken / Pork / Salmon (+2$) - Tamago, Ika sansai, Cucumber salad, Green Mix Salad - Miso soup

Teriyaki Rice Set

$20.50

- Choose meat: Chicken / Pork / Beef / Salmon - Tamago, Ika sansai, Cucumber salad, Green Mix Salad - Miso soup

Curry Rice Set

$20.50

- Choose meat: Chicken Katsu / Pork Katsu / Beef Katsu / Salmon Katsu - Tamago, Ika sansai, Cucumber salad, Green Mix Salad - Miso soup

Udon Set

Tempura Udon Set

$20.50

- Choose type: Shrimp & Veggies (+2.50$) / Veggies - Pickled veggies, Ika sansai, Cucumber salad, Green Mix Salad - Tekka maki

Curry Udon Set

$20.50

- Choose meat: Chicken Katsu / Pork Katsu / Salmon Katsu - Pickled veggies, Ika sansai, Cucumber salad, Green Mix Salad - Tekka maki

Dessert

Matcha Mochi Ice Cream

$8.00

Chilled mochi, soybean powder, kuromitsu syrup

Fruit Mochi Ice Cream

$8.00

Drink menu

John's Old Fashioned

$13.00

Michter's Bourbon/Rye Almond Syrup Angostura Bitters

Kiyama

$11.00

Rumhaven Rum Midori Pineapple juice

Gin Berry

$12.50

Roku Gin Raspberry Lemon Juice Simple Syrup

Hailey's Comet

$14.00

Vodka Lemon Juice Rose Syrup Blue Curacao

Hibiscus Zest

$14.00

Haku Vodka Sage infused yuzu juice Hibiscus Simple syrup

Empress Spring

$13.00

Empress Gin Pomegranate juice Grenadine Lemon Juice Lemon-Lime soda

Highball

$12.00

Jim Beam Ginger beer Club soda

Spiced Tamarind

$11.00

Spicy Tamarind Vodka Sweet and Sour Pomegranate juice

The Highlands

$13.00

Scotch Half n Half Kahlua

Sapphire Shogun

$11.00

Haku Vodka Blue curacao pineapple juice sweet and sour

Misty

$9.00

Sparkling Sake blueberries, toshi cherry simple syrup

Berry Refresher

$14.00

Sake Empress Gin Blueberries Mint Lemon juice

Yuzu Sour

$14.00

Suntory Toki Whiskey Yuzu lemon juice simple

Sapporo (Pint)

$7.00

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Pellegrino

$3.75

Toki Suntory (1oz)

$6.00

Ao Suntory World (1oz)

$12.00

Nikka Coffey Grain (1oz)

$15.00

Nikka Coffey Malt (1oz)

$17.00

Hibiki Harmony (1oz)

$19.00

Shibui Pure Malt (1oz)

$14.00

Shibui Pure Malt 10 Years (1oz)

$27.00

Yamazaki 12 Years (1oz)

$36.00

House Sake

$9.00

Hot Sake

$11.00

Nigori Matcha Sake

$14.00

Nigori Mango Sake

$15.00

Sake Flight

$15.00

Yuzu Sake

$15.00