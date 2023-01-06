Ramen
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Authentic Japanese Ramen & Izakaya
Location
2450 E 146th St, Carmel, IN 46033
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Carmel
Cafe Patachou - Cafe Patachou Clay Terrace
4.6 • 932
14390 Clay Terrace Blvd Carmel, IN 46032
View restaurant