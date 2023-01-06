Restaurant header imageView gallery
Ramen

Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya

review star

No reviews yet

2450 E 146th St

Carmel, IN 46033

Garlic Tonkotsu Shoyu Traditional
Pork Gyoza
Spicy Ramen Traditional

Ramen ラーメン 拉麵

Garlic Tonkotsu Shoyu Traditional

Garlic Tonkotsu Shoyu Traditional

$19.50

限定特濃ニンニクとんこつ醬油ラーメン LIMITED QUANTITY EVERYDAY. Specialty extra-rich shoyu-flavored pork broth with lots of garlic. Traditional Sodium.

Garlic Tonkotsu Shoyu Ramen Less Sodium

Garlic Tonkotsu Shoyu Ramen Less Sodium

$19.50

限定特濃ニンニクとんこつ醬油ラーメン LIMITED QUANTITY EVERYDAY. Specialty extra-rich shoyu-flavored pork broth with lots of garlic.

Tonkotsu Shoyu Traditional

Tonkotsu Shoyu Traditional

$18.50

とんこつラーメン Rich pork broth flavored with Yamaguchi soy sauce and topped with black garlic oil.

Tonkotsu Shoyu Less Sodium

Tonkotsu Shoyu Less Sodium

$18.50

とんこつラーメン Rich pork broth flavored with Yamaguchi soy sauce and topped with black garlic oil.

Spicy Ramen Traditional

Spicy Ramen Traditional

$17.50

スパイシーラーメン Rich Pork broth Flavored with a housemade blend of chilies, garlic, and spices. *Consuming spicy foods may cause gastrointestinal irritations.

Spicy Ramen Less Sodium

Spicy Ramen Less Sodium

$17.50

スパイシーラーメン Rich Pork broth Flavored with a housemade blend of chilies, garlic, and spices. *Consuming spicy foods may cause gastrointestinal irritations.

Gekikara

Gekikara

$19.50

激辛ラーメン Our spiciest ramen packing an habanero kick!

Gekikara Less Sodium

Gekikara Less Sodium

$19.50

激辛ラーメン Our spiciest ramen packing an habanero kick!

Yuzu Shio Traditional

Yuzu Shio Traditional

$19.00

ゆず塩ラーメン French sea salt, kelp, and Japanese citrus base, pork, and chicken base.

Yuzu Shio Less Sodium

Yuzu Shio Less Sodium

$19.00

ゆず塩ラーメン French sea salt, kelp, and Japanese citrus base, pork, and chicken base.

Miso Ramen Traditional

Miso Ramen Traditional

$19.00

味噌ラーメン Rich pork broth blended with a Hokkaido miso and garlic paste.

Spicy Miso Ramen

Spicy Miso Ramen

$19.50

辛味噌ラーメン Rich pork broth blended with a Hokkaido miso and garlic paste.

Chicken Rich Traditional

Chicken Rich Traditional

$18.00

鶏白湯ラーメン All-chicken hearty broth with no pork, topped with chicken char-shu

Chicken Rich Less Sodium

Chicken Rich Less Sodium

$18.00

鶏白湯ラーメン All-chicken hearty broth with no pork, topped with chicken char-shu

Shoyu Ramen Traditional

Shoyu Ramen Traditional

$15.50

醬油ラーメン Flavored with slightly sweet soy sauce from Yamaguchi prefecture in Japan

Shoyu Ramen Less Sodium

Shoyu Ramen Less Sodium

$15.50

醬油ラーメン Flavored with slightly sweet soy sauce from Yamaguchi prefecture in Japan, pork, and chicken base.

Shio Ramen Traditional

Shio Ramen Traditional

$15.50

塩ラーメン French sea salt, kelp, bonito, pork and chicken base.

Shio Ramen Less Sodium

Shio Ramen Less Sodium

$15.50

塩ラーメン French sea salt, kelp, bonito, pork and chicken base.

Chicken Shoyu Traditional

Chicken Shoyu Traditional

$16.50

鶏醬油ラーメン A clear broth shoyu ramen topped with chicken chashu

Chicken Shoyu Less Sodium

Chicken Shoyu Less Sodium

$16.50

鶏醬油ラーメン Shoyu based chicken ramen

Chicken Shio Traditional

Chicken Shio Traditional

$16.50

鶏塩ラーメン Shio ramen topped with chicken chashu. Soup is a blend of pork and chicken

Chicken Shio Less Sodium

Chicken Shio Less Sodium

$16.50

鶏塩ラーメン Shio ramen topped with chicken chashu. Soup is a blend of pork and chicken.

Vegetable Ramen

Vegetable Ramen

$14.00

ベジタブルラーメン All-vegetarian shiitake mushroom and kelp stock flavored with miso, sesame, and soy sauce.

Tsukemen Tonkotsu Traditional

Tsukemen Tonkotsu Traditional

$18.00

つけ麺 Broad, chewy noodles dipped into extra strong, flavorful broth. After eating the noodles, add clear broth into the tsukemen soup for drinking

Tsukemen Tonkotsu Less Sodium

Tsukemen Tonkotsu Less Sodium

$18.00

つけ麺 Broad, chewy noodles dipped into extra strong, flavorful broth. After eating the noodles, add clear broth into the tsukemen soup for drinking

Tsukemen Shoyu Traditional

Tsukemen Shoyu Traditional

$18.00

つけ麺 Broad, chewy noodles dipped into extra strong, flavorful broth. After eating the noodles, add clear broth into the tsukemen soup for drinking

Tsukemen Shoyu Less Sodium

Tsukemen Shoyu Less Sodium

$18.00

つけ麺 Broad, chewy noodles dipped into extra strong, flavorful broth. After eating the noodles, add clear broth into the tsukemen soup for drinking

Tsukemen Chicken Traditional

Tsukemen Chicken Traditional

$18.00

つけ麺 Broad, chewy noodles dipped into extra strong, flavorful broth. After eating the noodles, add clear broth into the tsukemen soup for drinking

Tsukemen Chicken Less Sodium

Tsukemen Chicken Less Sodium

$18.00

つけ麺 Broad, chewy noodles dipped into extra strong, flavorful broth. After eating the noodles, add clear broth into the tsukemen soup for drinking

Izakaya (small plates) 下酒菜

Chicken Karaage

Chicken Karaage

$7.50

唐揚げ Japanese deep-fried marinated chicken with spicy mayo

Karaage Salad

Karaage Salad

$13.50

唐揚げサラダ Crispy, juicy Japanese deep-friend chicken on a bed of lettuce greens, cucumber, and tomato

Vegetable Tempura

Vegetable Tempura

$10.00

ベジタブル天ぷら Assorted seasonal vegetables served with tempura sauce

Edamame

Edamame

$5.00

枝豆 Steamed soybeans tossed with sea salt

Pork Gyoza

Pork Gyoza

$6.50

餃子（豚肉）Pan-fried dumpling stuffed with pork, served with a soy vinegar dipping sauce

Agedashi Tofu

Agedashi Tofu

$6.50

揚げ出し豆腐 Deep-fried tofu in hot broth with grated ginger, radish, green onions, and bonito flakes

Spinach Goma-Ae

Spinach Goma-Ae

$6.00

うれん草のごま和え Boiled spinach with sesame dressing

Takoyaki Octopus Dumplings

Takoyaki Octopus Dumplings

$9.00

たこ焼き（６つ） Octopus dumplings with aonori, okonomi sauce, mayo and bonito flakes

Chilled Tofu

Chilled Tofu

$5.00

冷奴 Soft tofu drizzled with a soy sauce dressing or a spicy dressing

Onigiri Tuna Mayo

Onigiri Tuna Mayo

$5.00

おにぎり（ツナマヨ） Traditional Japanese rice ball. Choose between Bonito or Tuna Mayo

Geso Karaage

Geso Karaage

$7.50

イカゲソの唐揚げ Traditional deep-fried squid tentacles with Japanese citrus and chili pepper

Prawn Cutlet

Prawn Cutlet

$8.00

海老カツ Deep-friend prawn cutlet drizzled with tonkotsu sauce

Onigiri Bonito

Onigiri Bonito

$5.00

おにぎり（おかか） Traditional Japanese rice ball. Choose between two flavors

Japanese Bun

Japanese Bun

$7.00

ボークバン Japanese pasty bun stuffed with Pork or Chicken

Potato Croquette

Potato Croquette

$5.50

コロッケ Deep-friend vegetable croquette drizzled with tonkotsu sauce

House Salad

House Salad

$8.00

ハウスサラダ Soft tofu, shredded chicken, seaweed and cucumber with yuzu-soy vinaigrette and sesame dressing

Side Rice

Side Rice

$2.50

ライス Side Rice

Vegetable Gyoza

Vegetable Gyoza

$6.00

ベジタブル天ぷら Pan-fried dumpling stuffed with vegetables, served with a soy vinegar dipping sauce

Rice Dishes ご飯 飯類

Karaage Don

Karaage Don

$13.50

唐揚げ丼 Everyone’s favorite chicken karaage on a bed of rice, salad greens, tomatoes and drizzled with our special sesame dressing

Large Pork Chashu Don

Large Pork Chashu Don

$11.50

焼き豚丼（大）Kizuki signature grilled chashu on a bed of rice drizzled with housemade sauce, and green onions

Small Pork Chashu Don

Small Pork Chashu Don

$7.50

焼き豚丼（小）Kizuki signature grilled chashu on a bed of rice drizzled with housemade sauce, and green onions

Large Chicken Chashu Don

Large Chicken Chashu Don

$11.50

鶏丼（大） Poached chicken with vegetable, scallions, and drizzled with a light dressing

Small Chicken Chashu Don

Small Chicken Chashu Don

$7.50

鶏丼（小） Poached chicken with vegetable, scallions, and drizzled with a light dressing

Side Rice

$2.00
Small Curry Don

Small Curry Don

$5.50

Rice with savory curry garnished with authentic Japanese curry pickles, fukujinzuke.

Large Curry Don

Large Curry Don

$9.50

Rice with savory curry garnished with authentic Japanese curry pickles, fukujinzuke.

Side Sauces

Gyoza Sauce Side

Chili Paste Side

Spicy Mayo Side

$0.50

Okonomi Sauce

$0.50

Japanese Mayo Side

$0.50

Lemon Wedges

$0.50

Miso Spicy Paste Side

$1.00

Sesame Dressing Side

$0.50

Side Toppings

Beansprouts Side

Beansprouts Side

$1.75
Chicken Chashu Side

Chicken Chashu Side

$2.50
Corn Side

Corn Side

$1.75
Edona Side

Edona Side

$1.75
Fish Cakes Side

Fish Cakes Side

$1.75
Half Boiled Egg Side

Half Boiled Egg Side

$1.75
Menma Side

Menma Side

$1.75
Pork Belly Side

Pork Belly Side

$3.00
Pork Chashu Side

Pork Chashu Side

$2.50
Scallions Side

Scallions Side

$1.75
Seaweed Side

Seaweed Side

$1.75
Woodear Side

Woodear Side

$1.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Authentic Japanese Ramen & Izakaya

Website

Location

2450 E 146th St, Carmel, IN 46033

Directions

