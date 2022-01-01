Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Katy 23220 Grand Circle BLVD, STE 140
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Kizuki Ramen is proud to serve the most traditional, authentic and delicious Japanese ramen that you can possibly have without actually flying to Japan.
Location
23220 GRAND CIRCLE BLVD, STE 140, KATY, TX 77449
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Triple S Pho & Grill - 99 Grand Pkwy
No Reviews
414 West Grand Parkway South Frontage Road Katy, TX 77494
View restaurant