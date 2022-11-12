Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya
827 SW 2nd Ave
Portland, OR 97204
Popular Items
Ramen ラーメン 拉麵
Garlic Tonkotsu
限定特濃ニンニクとんこつ醬油ラーメン LIMITED QUANTITY EVERYDAY. Specialty extra-rich shoyu-flavored pork broth with lots of garlic. Traditional Sodium
Tonkotsu Shoyu
とんこつラーメン Rich pork broth flavored with Yamaguchi soy sauce and topped with black garlic oil.
Spicy Ramen
スパイシーラーメン Rich Pork broth Flavored with a housemade blend of chilies, garlic, and spices. *Consuming spicy foods may cause gastrointestinal irritations
Gekikara Super Spicy Ramen
激辛ラーメン Our spiciest ramen packing an habanero kick!
Yuzu Shio
ゆず塩ラーメン French sea salt, kelp, and Japanese citrus base, pork, and chicken base
Spicy Chicken Tan Tan
スパイシーチキンタンタンTantan ramen is a riff on Chinese dandan noodles. According to ramen lore, its name refers to a type of carrying pole (Dan Dan) used by walking street vendors who noodles to passer-by. With this dish, we follow the tradition by serving the tantan with half the soup when compared to other ramen. The broth has a deep flavor with creamy sesame and mild spice. Toppings: Ground marinated chicken, greens, bamboo shoots, and scallions
Hakata Tonkostsu Shoyu
博多ラーメン Super Pork
Miso
味噌ラーメン Rich pork broth blended with a Hokkaido miso and garlic paste.
Chicken Rich
鶏白湯ラーメン All-chicken hearty broth with no pork, topped with chicken chashu
Shio
塩ラーメン French sea salt, kelp, bonito, pork and chicken base.
Shoyu
醬油ラーメン Flavored with slightly sweet soy sauce from Yamaguchi prefecture in Japan
Chicken Shoyu
鶏醬油ラーメン A clear broth shoyu ramen topped with chicken chashu
Chicken Shio
鶏塩ラーメン Shio ramen topped with chicken chashu. Soup is a blend of pork and chicken
Vegetable Ramen
ベジタブルラーメン All-vegetarian shiitake mushroom and kelp stock flavored with miso, sesame, and soy sauce.
Tsukemen Tonkotsu
つけ麺 Broad, chewy noodles dipped into extra strong, flavorful broth. After eating the noodles, add clear broth into the tsukemen soup for drinking
Tsukemen Shoyu
つけ麺 Broad, chewy noodles dipped into extra strong, flavorful broth. After eating the noodles, add clear broth into the tsukemen soup for drinking
Tsukemen Chicken
つけ麺 Broad, chewy noodles dipped into extra strong, flavorful broth. After eating the noodles, add clear broth into the tsukemen soup for drinking
Izakaya (small plates) 下酒菜
Chicken Karaage
唐揚げ Japanese deep-fried marinated chicken with spicy mayo
Karaage Salad
唐揚げサラダ Crispy, juicy Japanese deep-friend chicken on a bed of lettuce greens, cucumber, and tomato
Chicken Wings
鶏手羽 Housemade crispy marinated chicken wings topped with a citrusy garlic glazed
Pork Gyoza
餃子（豚肉）Pan-fried dumpling stuffed with pork, served with a soy vinegar dipping sauce
Agedashi Tofu
揚げ出し豆腐 Deep-fried tofu in hot broth with grated ginger, radish, green onions, and bonito flakes
Spinach Goma-Ae
うれん草のごま和え Boiled spinach with sesame dressing
Takoyaki Octopus Dumplings
たこ焼き（６つ） Octopus dumplings with aonori, okonomi sauce, mayo and bonito flakes
Vegetable Gyoza
餃子（野菜） Pan-fried dumpling stuffed with vegetables, served with a soy vinegar dipping sauce
Chilled Tofu
冷奴 Soft tofu drizzled with a soy sauce dressing or a spicy dressing
Onigiri Tuna Mayo
おにぎり（ツナマヨ） Traditional Japanese rice ball. Choose between Bonito or Tuna Mayo
Geso Karaage
イカゲソの唐揚げ Traditional deep-fried squid tentacles with Japanese citrus and chili pepper
Prawn Cutlet
海老カツ Deep-friend prawn cutlet drizzled with tonkotsu sauce
Onigiri Bonito
おにぎり（おかか） Traditional Japanese rice ball. Choose between two flavors
Japanese Bun
ボークバン Japanese pasty bun stuffed with Pork or Chicken
Potato Croquette
コロッケ Deep-friend vegetable croquette drizzled with tonkotsu sauce
Edamame
枝豆 Steamed soybeans tossed with sea salt
Rice Dishes ご飯 飯類
Side Rice
ライス Side Rice
Large Pork Chashu Don
焼き豚丼（大）Kukai signature grilled chashu on a bed of rice drizzled with housemade sauce, and green onions
Small Pork Chashu Don
焼き豚丼（小）Kukai signature grilled chashu on a bed of rice drizzled with housemade sauce, and green onions
Large Chicken Chashu Don
鶏丼（大） Poached chicken with vegetable, scallions, and drizzled with a light dressing
Small Chicken Chashu Don
鶏丼（小） Poached chicken with vegetable, scallions, and drizzled with a light dressing
Karaage Don
唐揚げ丼 Everyone’s favorite chicken karaage on a bed of rice, salad greens, tomatoes and drizzled with our special sesame dressing
Kid's Menu
ramen kit
Customized Kizuki In-House Ramen Kit
Kizuki In-house Ramen Meal Kit -In- Safe, sanitary package fresh noodle x 5 -Sealed Kizuki house made pork Chashu x 5 -Sealed Menma aka Bamboo shoot -Sealed Sweet corn -Sealed Mushrooms -Sealed Naruto Fishcakes -Sealed Roasted Seaweed -Kizuki house made broth x 5 include you choice of, Garlic Tonkotsu Shoyu broth, Tonkotsu Shoyu broth, Shio broth, Shoyu Broth,Yuzu Shio broth, Chicken Rich broth, Miso broth, and/or Veggie Broth. -Cooking instruction
Kizuki In-House Ramen Kit
Kizuki In-house Ramen Meal Kit $55 - In- Safe, sanitary package fresh noodle x 5 - Sealed Kizuki house made pork Chashu x 5 - Sealed Sweet corn - Sealed Woodear Mushroom - Sealed Menma aka Bamboo shoot - Sealed Roasted Seaweed - Kizuki house made broth x 5include, Garlic Tonkotsu Shoyu broth, Tonkotsu Shoyu broth, Veggie Broth, Spicy broth and Miso Ramen - Cooking instruction - Kizuki house chili paste - Soy Sauce - Utensil kits are available upon request The Ramen kit is $55 and during the virus crisis we will discount it for $49.99 to help our community in this difficult time!
5 pack Tonkotsu Noodle
5 pack Chucka Noodle
Ramen Kit for 2
Kizuki In-house Ramen Meal Kit $55 - In- Safe, sanitary package fresh noodle x 2 - Sealed Kizuki house made pork Chashu x 2 - Sealed Sweet corn - Sealed Woodear Mushroom - Sealed Menma aka Bamboo shoot - Sealed Roasted Seaweed - Kizuki house made broth x 2 include, Garlic Tonkotsu and Shoyu broth - Cooking instruction - Kizuki house chili paste - Soy Sauce - Utensil kits are available upon request
Customized Ramen Kit for 2
Kizuki In-house Ramen Meal Kit -In- Safe, sanitary package fresh noodle x 2 -Sealed Kizuki house made pork Chashu x 2 -Sealed Menma aka Bamboo shoot -Sealed Sweet corn -Sealed Mushrooms -Sealed Naruto Fishcakes -Sealed Roasted Seaweed -Kizuki house made broth x 5 include you choice of, Garlic Tonkotsu Shoyu broth, Tonkotsu Shoyu broth, Shio broth, Shoyu Broth,Yuzu Shio broth, Chicken Rich broth, Miso broth, and/or Veggie Broth. -Cooking instruction
Side Toppings
Side Sauces
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Kizuki Ramen is proud to serve the most traditional, authentic and delicious Japanese ramen that you can possibly have without actually flying to Japan.
827 SW 2nd Ave, Portland, OR 97204