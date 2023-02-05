  • Home
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya - Redmond 7325 166th Ave NE f126

No reviews yet

7325 166th Ave NE f126

Redmond, WA 98052

Order Again

Ramen ラーメン 拉麵

Garlic Tonkotsu

Garlic Tonkotsu

$16.00

限定特濃ニンニクとんこつ醬油ラーメン LIMITED QUANTITY EVERYDAY. Specialty extra-rich shoyu-flavored pork broth with lots of garlic. Traditional Sodium

Tonkotsu Shoyu

Tonkotsu Shoyu

$16.00

とんこつラーメン Rich pork broth flavored with Yamaguchi soy sauce and topped with black garlic oil.

Spicy Ramen

Spicy Ramen

$16.00

スパイシーラーメン Rich Pork broth Flavored with a housemade blend of chilies, garlic, and spices. *Consuming spicy foods may cause gastrointestinal irritations

Gekikara Super Spicy Ramen

Gekikara Super Spicy Ramen

$16.00

激辛ラーメン Our spiciest ramen packing an habanero kick!

Yuzu Shio

Yuzu Shio

$15.00

ゆず塩ラーメン French sea salt, kelp, and Japanese citrus base, pork, and chicken base

Spicy Chicken Tan Tan

Spicy Chicken Tan Tan

$14.50

スパイシーチキンタンタンTantan ramen is a riff on Chinese dandan noodles. According to ramen lore, its name refers to a type of carrying pole (Dan Dan) used by walking street vendors who noodles to passer-by. With this dish, we follow the tradition by serving the tantan with half the soup when compared to other ramen. The broth has a deep flavor with creamy sesame and mild spice. Toppings: Ground marinated chicken, greens, bamboo shoots, and scallions

Hakata Tonkostsu Shoyu

Hakata Tonkostsu Shoyu

$16.00

博多ラーメン Super Pork

Miso

Miso

$15.00

味噌ラーメン Rich pork broth blended with a Hokkaido miso and garlic paste.

Chicken Rich

Chicken Rich

$15.50

鶏白湯ラーメン All-chicken hearty broth with no pork, topped with chicken chashu

Shio

Shio

$12.50

塩ラーメン French sea salt, kelp, bonito, pork and chicken base.

Shoyu

Shoyu

$12.50

醬油ラーメン Flavored with slightly sweet soy sauce from Yamaguchi prefecture in Japan

Chicken Shoyu

Chicken Shoyu

$12.50

鶏醬油ラーメン A clear broth shoyu ramen topped with chicken chashu

Chicken Shio

Chicken Shio

$12.50

鶏塩ラーメン Shio ramen topped with chicken chashu. Soup is a blend of pork and chicken

Vegetable Ramen

Vegetable Ramen

$14.50

ベジタブルラーメン All-vegetarian shiitake mushroom and kelp stock flavored with miso, sesame, and soy sauce.

Tsukemen Tonkotsu

Tsukemen Tonkotsu

$15.00

つけ麺 Broad, chewy noodles dipped into extra strong, flavorful broth. After eating the noodles, add clear broth into the tsukemen soup for drinking

Tsukemen Shoyu

Tsukemen Shoyu

$15.00

つけ麺 Broad, chewy noodles dipped into extra strong, flavorful broth. After eating the noodles, add clear broth into the tsukemen soup for drinking

Tsukemen Chicken

Tsukemen Chicken

$15.00

つけ麺 Broad, chewy noodles dipped into extra strong, flavorful broth. After eating the noodles, add clear broth into the tsukemen soup for drinking

Izakaya (small plates) 下酒菜

Chicken Karaage

Chicken Karaage

$7.75

唐揚げ Japanese deep-fried marinated chicken with spicy mayo

Karaage Salad

Karaage Salad

$11.50

唐揚げサラダ Crispy, juicy Japanese deep-friend chicken on a bed of lettuce greens, cucumber, and tomato

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$8.50

鶏手羽 Housemade crispy marinated chicken wings topped with a citrusy garlic glazed

Pork Gyoza

Pork Gyoza

$6.75

餃子（豚肉）Pan-fried dumpling stuffed with pork, served with a soy vinegar dipping sauce

Agedashi Tofu

Agedashi Tofu

$7.50

揚げ出し豆腐 Deep-fried tofu in hot broth with grated ginger, radish, green onions, and bonito flakes

Spinach Goma-Ae

Spinach Goma-Ae

$6.50

うれん草のごま和え Boiled spinach with sesame dressing

Takoyaki Octopus Dumplings

Takoyaki Octopus Dumplings

$7.75

たこ焼き（６つ） Octopus dumplings with aonori, okonomi sauce, mayo and bonito flakes

Vegetable Gyoza

Vegetable Gyoza

$6.75

餃子（野菜） Pan-fried dumpling stuffed with vegetables, served with a soy vinegar dipping sauce

Chilled Tofu

Chilled Tofu

$5.50

冷奴 Soft tofu drizzled with a soy sauce dressing or a spicy dressing

Onigiri Tuna Mayo

Onigiri Tuna Mayo

$5.50

おにぎり（ツナマヨ） Traditional Japanese rice ball. Choose between Bonito or Tuna Mayo

Geso Karaage

Geso Karaage

$7.50

イカゲソの唐揚げ Traditional deep-fried squid tentacles with Japanese citrus and chili pepper

Prawn Cutlet

Prawn Cutlet

$7.75

海老カツ Deep-friend prawn cutlet drizzled with tonkotsu sauce

Onigiri Bonito

Onigiri Bonito

$6.00

おにぎり（おかか） Traditional Japanese rice ball. Choose between two flavors

Japanese Bun

Japanese Bun

$6.50

ボークバン Japanese pasty bun stuffed with Pork or Chicken

Potato Croquette

Potato Croquette

$5.75

コロッケ Deep-friend vegetable croquette drizzled with tonkotsu sauce

Edamame

Edamame

$5.00

枝豆 Steamed soybeans tossed with sea salt

Rice Dishes ご飯 飯類

Side Rice

Side Rice

$2.50

ライス Side Rice

Large Pork Chashu Don

Large Pork Chashu Don

$12.00

焼き豚丼（大）Kukai signature grilled chashu on a bed of rice drizzled with housemade sauce, and green onions

Small Pork Chashu Don

Small Pork Chashu Don

$7.50

焼き豚丼（小）Kukai signature grilled chashu on a bed of rice drizzled with housemade sauce, and green onions

Large Chicken Chashu Don

Large Chicken Chashu Don

$12.00

鶏丼（大） Poached chicken with vegetable, scallions, and drizzled with a light dressing

Small Chicken Chashu Don

Small Chicken Chashu Don

$7.50

鶏丼（小） Poached chicken with vegetable, scallions, and drizzled with a light dressing

Karaage Don

Karaage Don

$13.50

唐揚げ丼 Everyone’s favorite chicken karaage on a bed of rice, salad greens, tomatoes and drizzled with our special sesame dressing

Kid's Menu

Kids Shoyu

$5.50

Kids Shio

$5.50

Kids Chicken Don

$5.50

Kids Pork Don

$5.50
Kids Side Rice

Kids Side Rice

$2.00

ライス Side Rice

Kid's Soft Boiled Egg

Kid's Soft Boiled Egg

$1.50

Kids Tuna Onigiri

$2.50

Kids Bonito Onigiri

$2.50

Kids Chicken Karaage

$3.50

ramen kit

Customized Kizuki In-House Ramen Kit

Customized Kizuki In-House Ramen Kit

$59.99

Kizuki In-house Ramen Meal Kit -In- Safe, sanitary package fresh noodle x 5 -Sealed Kizuki house made pork Chashu x 5 -Sealed Menma aka Bamboo shoot -Sealed Sweet corn -Sealed Mushrooms -Sealed Naruto Fishcakes -Sealed Roasted Seaweed -Kizuki house made broth x 5 include you choice of, Garlic Tonkotsu Shoyu broth, Tonkotsu Shoyu broth, Shio broth, Shoyu Broth,Yuzu Shio broth, Chicken Rich broth, Miso broth, and/or Veggie Broth. -Cooking instruction

Kizuki In-House Ramen Kit

Kizuki In-House Ramen Kit

$59.99

Kizuki In-house Ramen Meal Kit $55 - In- Safe, sanitary package fresh noodle x 5 - Sealed Kizuki house made pork Chashu x 5 - Sealed Sweet corn - Sealed Woodear Mushroom - Sealed Menma aka Bamboo shoot - Sealed Roasted Seaweed - Kizuki house made broth x 5include, Garlic Tonkotsu Shoyu broth, Tonkotsu Shoyu broth, Veggie Broth, Spicy broth and Miso Ramen - Cooking instruction - Kizuki house chili paste - Soy Sauce - Utensil kits are available upon request The Ramen kit is $55 and during the virus crisis we will discount it for $49.99 to help our community in this difficult time!

5 pack Tonkotsu Noodle

$9.95

5 pack Chucka Noodle

$9.95

Ramen Kit for 2

$23.00Out of stock

Kizuki In-house Ramen Meal Kit $55 - In- Safe, sanitary package fresh noodle x 2 - Sealed Kizuki house made pork Chashu x 2 - Sealed Sweet corn - Sealed Woodear Mushroom - Sealed Menma aka Bamboo shoot - Sealed Roasted Seaweed - Kizuki house made broth x 2 include, Garlic Tonkotsu and Shoyu broth - Cooking instruction - Kizuki house chili paste - Soy Sauce - Utensil kits are available upon request

Customized Ramen Kit for 2

$25.00Out of stock

Kizuki In-house Ramen Meal Kit -In- Safe, sanitary package fresh noodle x 2 -Sealed Kizuki house made pork Chashu x 2 -Sealed Menma aka Bamboo shoot -Sealed Sweet corn -Sealed Mushrooms -Sealed Naruto Fishcakes -Sealed Roasted Seaweed -Kizuki house made broth x 5 include you choice of, Garlic Tonkotsu Shoyu broth, Tonkotsu Shoyu broth, Shio broth, Shoyu Broth,Yuzu Shio broth, Chicken Rich broth, Miso broth, and/or Veggie Broth. -Cooking instruction

Side Toppings

beansprouts

beansprouts

$2.00
chicken chashu

chicken chashu

$3.25
corn

corn

$2.00
yasai

yasai

$2.00
fish cakes

fish cakes

$2.00
soft boiled egg

soft boiled egg

$2.50
jalapeno

jalapeno

$2.00
menma

menma

$2.00
pork belly

pork belly

$4.00
pork chashu

pork chashu

$3.50
scallions

scallions

$2.00
seaweed

seaweed

$2.00
spinach

spinach

$2.00
tofu

tofu

$2.00
woodear

woodear

$2.00

chopped onions

$2.00

Side Sauces

Utensils-Single Set

Gyoza Sauce Side

Chili Paste Side

Spicy Mayo Side

$0.50

Okonomi Sauce

$0.50

Japanese Mayo Side

$0.50

Lemon Wedges

$0.50

Sesame Dressing Side

$0.50

Miso Spicy Paste Side

$1.00

Mayu Garlic Oil

$0.50

Garlic Habañero Paste Side

$1.00

Togo Beverage

Dasani Water

$3.00

Bottled Coke

$3.00

Bottled Diet Coke

$3.00

Bottled Sprite

$3.00

Yuzu Soda

$4.00

UCC Green Tea

$4.00

Royal Milk Tea

$4.00

Ramune Melon

$4.00

Ramune Original

$4.00

Ramune Peach

$4.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Kizuki Ramen is proud to serve the most traditional, authentic and delicious Japanese ramen that you can possibly have without actually flying to Japan.

7325 166th Ave NE f126, Redmond, WA 98052

