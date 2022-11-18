Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya

Spicy Chicken Tan Tan

$14.50

スパイシーチキンタンタンTantan ramen is a riff on Chinese dandan noodles. According to ramen lore, its name refers to a type of carrying pole (Dan Dan) used by walking street vendors who noodles to passer-by. With this dish, we follow the tradition by serving the tantan with half the soup when compared to other ramen. The broth has a deep flavor with creamy sesame and mild spice. Toppings: Ground marinated chicken, greens, bamboo shoots, and scallions