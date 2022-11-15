Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood

K&J Seafood

review star

No reviews yet

4928 Reading Road

Cincinnati, OH 45237

Popular Items

Seafood Fry
Crab Boil
Po Boy

Anti-Seafood

Gumbo

$9.00

Classic Louisiana style chicken and sausage gumbo with a kick of K&J spice. Served over a bed of long grain seasoned rice.

Bearcat Boil

Bearcat Boil

$18.00

6 cajun spiced fried wings tossed in your choice of K&J signature butter. Served with corn, egg and potatoes.

Nawlins Style

Seafood Gumbo

Seafood Gumbo

$13.00Out of stock

Classic Louisiana style chicken, sausage and seafood with a kick of K&J spice! Served over a bed of rice and topped with shrimp and a crab claw.

Po Boy

Po Boy

$15.00

Fried colossal shrimp or catfish on a seared buttered roll with shredded lettuce, tomato and pickle with our K&J Signature Grenade sauce

Shrimp and Grits

Shrimp and Grits

$16.00

Slow cooked creamy cheese grits topped with sautéed shrimp and chicken sausage prepared with a host of Nawlins flavor!

Seafood Boils

Low Country Boil

$18.00+

½ pound or full pound of colossal shrimp, corn and red skin potatoes.. All boils are served in bags.

Crawfish Boil

$28.00+Out of stock

crawfish, colossal shrimp, corn, potatoes, sausage (beef or Turkey) and a seasoned boiled egg

Crab Boil

Crab Boil

$23.00+

Snow crab, corn and red potatoes. All boils served in a bag.

Lobster Boil

$28.00

4oz lobster tail, corn and red skin potatoes

Family Size Crab Boil

$150.00

The works! 2lbs snow crab, 2lbs shrimp, corn, potatoes and eggs! Feeds 4-5 people

K&J Style

Shrimp Tacos

$13.00

3 tacos stuffed with sautéed shrimp on a bed of chipotle slaw and topped with mango salsa and a drizzle of cilantro lime sour cream. Served in a warm tortilla

Seafood Fry

Seafood Fry

$10.00+

Cajun seasoned fries topped with a drizzle of our classic garlic butter, lump crab meat and a shrimp, homemade cheese sauce, turkey bacon crumbles and topped with sautéed shrimp

Buckeye Basket

Buckeye Basket

$14.00

Eight Fried colossal shrimp tossed in our signature Mt. Adams sauce or served with a sauce on the side (Mt. Adams or Grenade) and served with Cajun fries

Fried Lobster Platter

Fried Lobster Platter

$32.00

Succulent cajun seasoned fried lobster tail and southern fried colossal shrimp with a side of Cajun fries and corn on the cob with signature garlic butter

Crabby Patty Melt

$17.00

Freshly prepared hand made crab cake pan seared in our signature garlic butter. Topped with our signature grenade sauce and house made cheese sauce and Served on toasted sourdough bread

Louisiana Fried Fish

$16.00+

Southern style whiting or catfish deep fried in our housemade cajun breading. Served with Cajun fries

Voodoo Pasta

Voodoo Pasta

$16.00Out of stock

Louisiana crawfish tails, shrimp, andouille chicken sausage and the holy trinity tossed in Cajun Alfredo sauce (spicy) and served with a Parmesan garlic crustini

Sides

Cajun boiled eggs (2)

Cajun boiled eggs (2)

$3.00

Sausage (2 links)

$6.00
Corn

Corn

$4.00Out of stock
Red Skin Potatoes

Red Skin Potatoes

$4.00

Cajun Fries

$3.00

Extras

Baked Lobster

$20.00

1/2 lb snow crab

$17.00

1/2 lb shrimp

$13.00

1/2 lb crawfish

$11.00Out of stock

Fried Lobster

$20.00

1 Piece Whiting

$7.00

1 Piece Catfish

$7.00

5 Piece Fried Shrimp

$8.00

Crab Cake

$12.00Out of stock

Sauces

K&J Classic Garlic Butter

$1.00

K&J Spicy Cajun Garlic Butter

$1.00

K&J Parmesan Garlic Butter

$1.00

K&J Mix All Garlic Butter

$1.00

K&J Mt. Adams

$1.00

K&J Grenade

$1.00

NA Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.00

Fountain Drink

$2.00

Mardis Gras - Mixed Lemonade

$4.00

Mardis Gras - Peach Tea Lemonade

$4.00

Mardis Gras - Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

K&J Seafood has officially brought “Nawlins to the Nati”! Serving fresh, authentically prepared Louisiana style dishes with seafood at the center. Our food, including signature seasonings and sauces, give you the feeling of jazz, drinks and soul - just like Nawlins. Visit our website kjseafood.com for hours, locations, menus and more.

Location

4928 Reading Road, Cincinnati, OH 45237

Directions

