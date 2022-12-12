Restaurant header imageView gallery

KK Restaurant 3333 Coronado Place

3333 Coronado Place

Santa Clara, CA 95054

Salad

Market Fresh Salad

$15.00

Honey turmeric dressing-mix green,beetroot, walnut,quinoa, cherry tomatoes, granny smith, fennel

Chef Signature

Cafreal Lamb Chop

$45.00

Goan spiced grilled lamb,jeerem-meerem temper seasonal vegetable & creamy coconut sauce

Prarambh- starter

Jodhpuri Paneer fry

$15.00

Cottage cheese, gram flour, crushed spices,lemon, mint cilantro

Smoked Dahi Puri

$13.00

Spherical fried crisps, spiced potatoes, sprouts,tamarind & cilantro, yogurt, crisps

Karuveppilai Chicken Fry

$16.00

Fragrant spices, curry leaf, lemon, spiced lentil aioli

Tali Machi

$18.00

Crumb fried spiced fish, lemon wedge, cilantro & mint

Samundari Khazana

$35.00

Lemon turmeric grilled fish & scallop, sumac spiced calamari & shrimp with garlic, cumin temper seasonal vegetable, cilantro mint dip

Jiva Meal Bowl

Bowl Achari Mushroom & Pineapple

$16.00

Pulao /Forbidden rice, rajma rassa, cucumber & corn kachumber, burani yogurt, pickle onion, papadam, sumac dusted pumpkin seed

Bowl Saffron Chicken Tikka

$18.00

Pulao /Forbidden rice, rajma rassa, cucumber & corn kachumber, burani yogurt, pickle onion, papadam, sumac dusted pumpkin seed

Bowl Mustard & Honey Salmon

$20.00

Pulao /Forbidden rice, rajma rassa, cucumber & corn kachumber, burani yogurt, pickle onion, papadam, sumac dusted pumpkin seed

Bowl Lamb Boti

$22.00

Pulao /Forbidden rice, rajma rassa, cucumber & corn kachumber, burani yogurt, pickle onion, papadam, sumac dusted pumpkin seed

Bowl Bhuna Lamb Chop

$32.00

Pulao /Forbidden rice, rajma rassa, cucumber & corn kachumber, burani yogurt, pickle onion, papadam, sumac dusted pumpkin seed

Kebab & Bun

Bun-Shami Chicken Kebab

$18.00

Chicken patty, crisp green leaf lettuce, garlic aioli, tomato, pickled onion, mix herbs & sweet potato fries

Bun-Hariyali Subz Aur Chia

$16.00

Green leafy & Veggie patty,chia seed, crisp green leaf lettuce, thecha aioli, tomato, onion, pickled cucumber & sweet potato fries

Bun-Meatless & Chicken less

$18.00

Plant based patty,crisp green lettuce,garlic aioli,tomato,pickle,onion & sweet potato fries

Protein Style

$18.00

Patty,crispy green lettuce,garlic aioli,tomato,pickle,onion & sweet potato fries

Classic Meal

Mansahari

$18.00

Butter chicken, saffron chicken tikka, cucumber kachumber, pulao & 1/2parotta

Shakahari

$16.00

Paneer makhanwala, achari mushroom tikka,cucumber kachumber, pulao & 1/2 parotta

Sarvahari

$20.00

Dal Makhani, tawa lamb, cucumber kachumber,pulao & 1/2parotta

Sides

Raita

$5.00

Garlic flavored Yoghurt with Cucumber

Papadam

$4.00

Roasted 2pcs

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Sliced - Salad 2pcs ea

$4.00

Onion, cucumber, tomato & lemon

Bread - Ghee Parotta

$5.00

Layered all purpose flour bread

Bread - Rosemary Garlic Parotta

$7.00

Layered all-purpose flour bread

Bread -Chilli Fenugreek Parotta

$7.00

Layered all-purpose flour bread

Steamed Rice

$6.00

Jeera Pulao

$6.00

Cumin rice

Pickle – Trio

$6.00

Garlic, green chili, lotus root

Dessert

Gulab jamun

$4.00

Aamras Shrikhand Ghevar

$12.00

Mango, cheese, yogurt, saffron, pistachio & pepper

Drinks

Tea - Masala Chai

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Green tea

$4.00

Nannari Sharbat (Ayurvedic drink)

$5.00

sarsaparilla root syrup & lime

Lassi - Mango flavoured

$6.00

yogurt,mango and chia seeds

Water - bottle/sparkling

$5.00

Arnold palmer

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.25

Coke

$3.25

Spirite

$3.25

Ice Tea

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Salad

Market Fresh Salad

$15.00

honey turmeric dressing,mix green,beetroot,quinoa,walnut,cherry tomatoes,granny smith,fennel

PRARAMBH- STARTER

Churi - Papadam

$10.00

Palm crushed papad, onion, cucumber, tomato, cilantro, peanut, butter, lemon

Peanut & wasabi Parotta

$14.00

pulled chicken,micro greens,cheese

2 cheese Parotta

$13.00

cream & cheddarcheese,golden corn, pineapple & micro greens

Shareable Plates

Gol Hai Gappa

$13.00

Spherical fried crisps, Mango & mint jaljeera,sprouts, spiced potatoes, petit herbs

Banarasi Paan Patta Chaat

$16.00

Fried betel leaf, rose yogurt, cilantro, mint, tamarind, pomegranate, and crispies

Tuk Aloo aur Bhadang - Chaat

$16.00

Crispy potatoes,puff rice,masala aioli,peanut,cilantro,pickled chilies

Martaban - Mushroom & Pineapple

$18.00

Grilled mushroom, pineapple, peppers, masala fried chickpeas, garlic yogurt

Thecha - Paneer Tikka

$19.00

Grilled cottage cheese,blister sweet pepper,pickled onion,cilantro mint aioli

Zaitouni Prawn

$28.00

Grilled prawn,mix green,watermelon radish,kalamata garlic dip

Karuveppilai Chicken Fry

$18.00

Fragrant spices, curry leaf, banana crisp, lemon, podi aioli

Tikka - Zafrani Parmesan

$22.00

grilled chicken morsels,apple mango kachumber,cilantro mint

Shami Ka - Murgh

$22.00

chicken patties,smoked yogurt,gram flour pearl,greens

Grilled - Kanda Lasun Salmon

$27.00

garlic & onion dusted,crushed spiced potatoes,brussels sprout,peanut,creamy cilantro

Baked Roti Pe Boti

$28.00

lamb chunks,bread parcel,pink onion,mix lettuce,papadam

Dum - Pukht Chaap

$44.00

Smoked lamb chops, half parotta, herb salad,burani yogurt & pickle onion +add on: butter smashed potatoes with almond $4

CHEF’S SIGNATURE

Zaika - lamb

$40.00

Braised lamb shank,berry pilaf,garlic snow peas, caramelized onion, saffron

Jugalbandi - lobster tail & scallop

$65.00

Grilled goan cafreal lobster & scallop,spiced grilled warm fruit & potato salad,garam masala scented coconut cream

Paturi - Honey Mustard fish

$38.00

Banana leaf wrapped fish,eggplant & squash, Bengali bhaja, aloo chokha

Classics

Makhmali Paneer

$26.00

pinwheel cotage cheese with raisins chili spread in valvet creamy tomato

Butter Chicken

$27.00

all time favourite chargrilled chicken in creamy butter tomato sauce

Do Din Ki Dal

$16.00

slow cooked black lentil finished with butter and cream

Biryani

Awadhi Murgh Dum Biryani

$28.00

Lucknawi style chicken & rice pilaf infused with saffron stock, aromatic spices and richness of ghee & nuts

Accompaniments

Steamed Rice

$6.00

Bread - Ghee Parotta

$5.00

Layered all purpose flour bread

Bread - Rosemary Garlic Parotta

$7.00

layered all-purpose flour bread

Bread - Chilli Fenugreek Parotta

$7.00

layered all-purpose flour bread

RAITA - Flavored Yoghurt

$5.00

Burani : garlic, cucumber & quinoa

Papadam - Roasted

$5.00

2pcs

Sliced - Salad

$4.00

onion,cucummber,tomato,lemon

Pickle Trio - Homemade

$6.00

garlic,green chili,lotus stem

Drinks

Tea - Masala Chai

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Green Tea

$4.00

honey & lemon

Nannari Sharbat(ayurvedic drink)

$5.00

Sarsaparilla root syrup & lime

Mango Lassi

$6.00

yogurt, mango & chia seeds

Bottled Water

$5.00

Sparkling Water

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Diet Coke

$3.25

Coke

$3.25

Spirite

$3.25

Ice Tea

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Dessert

Aamras Shrikand - Ghevar

$12.00

Mango,cheese, yogurt, saffron, pistachio & pepper

House Cocktails

smoked mizu

$18.00

Nikka Japanese Whiskey, St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur, Amai Ginger, Lime

french l'amour

$14.00

Bombay Sapphire Gin, Lillet Rose (French Rose Wine-Based Aperitif), Peach, Lime, Cardamon Bitters

ciao bella

$14.00

Grey Goose, Italicus Rosolia de Bergamotto (Citrus & Floral liqueur), Apple Spice, Lime

mezacalito

$18.00

Del Maguey Mezcal, Grand Mariner, Orange, Lime, Chapulin Salt

picante dulche margarita

$15.00

Espolon Resposado, Ancho Reyes Spicy Verde, Mango, Grenadine, Lime

paan ki G -rIta

$18.00

Espolon Reposado Tequila, Gukland – Rose Petals Preserve, Grand Marnier, Lime

Caribbean Beach Tikki

$15.00

Appleton Estate Rum, Elderflower Liqueur, Coconut, Pineapple, Lime

Wine by Glass

house red wine

$12.00

serial cabernet

$15.00

Serial, Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles, California 2019

angel ink pinot noir

$16.00

Angels Ink, Pinot Noir, Monterey County, California 2020

markham merlot

$14.00

Markham Vineyards, Merlot, Napa Valley, California 2018

clay house syrah

$13.00

Clay House Syrah, San Luis obispo County, Paso Robles, California 2013

josh cellars zinfandel

$15.00

Josh Cellars, Zinfandel, Lodi, California 2020

house white wine

$12.00

bartenura mocato d'asti

$12.00

Bartenura, Moscato d’Asti DOCG, Piedmont, Italy 2019

chalkhill chardonnay

$14.00

Chalk Hill, Chardonnay, Sonoma Coast, California 2020

the crossings sauvig blanc

$14.00

The Crossings, Sauvignon Blanc, Awatere Valley Newzeland 2021

micahel g sauvig blanc

$15.00

Michel Girault, Sauvignon Blanc, Sancerre, Loire Valley, France 2018

processco brut

$12.00

Mionetto, Prosecco, Brut, Veneto, Italy

processco rose

$12.00

Mionetto, Prosecco, Rose, Veneto, Italy

Wine by Bottle

Corkage Fee

$30.00

Wine: vintages are subject to change. Corkage fee $30 per 750 ml Limited 2 bottles per party

serial cabernet BTL

$50.00

Serial, Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles, California 2019

angel ink pinot noir BTL

$65.00

Angels Ink, Pinot Noir, Monterey County, California 2020

markham merlot BTL

$48.00

Markham Vineyards, Merlot, Napa Valley, California 2018

clay house syrah BTL

$45.00

Clay House Syrah, San Luis obispo County, Paso Robles, California 2013

josh cellars zinfandel BTL

$55.00

Josh Cellars, Zinfandel, Lodi, California 2020

hands of time pinot noir BTL

$70.00

Hands of Time Stags Leap Wine Cellar, Pinot Noir, Napa Valley, California 2020

boen pinot noir BTL

$85.00

Boen, Pinot Noir, Santa Lucia Highlands, Monterey, California 2019

argyle pinot noir BTL

$80.00

Argyle, Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, Oregon 2020

roth cabernet BTL

$60.00

Roth Estate, Cabernet Sauvignon, Alexander Valley, California 2019

joesph carr cabernet BTL

$75.00

Joseph Carr, Cabernet Sauvignon, Rutherford, Napa Valley, California 2019

bellacosa BTL

$100.00

Bellacosa, Cabernet Sauvignon, Oakville, Napa 2018

charles krug BTL

$225.00

Charles Krug, Cabernet Sauvignon,Howell Mountain, California 2018

chimney rock BTL

$250.00

Chimney Rock, Cabernet Sauvignon, Stags leap district, Napa Valley California 2018

joseph phelps BTL

$450.00

Joseph Phelps, Insignia Bordeaux Red Blend, Napa Valley, California 2018

hundred acre BTL

$650.00

Hundred Acre Cabernet Sauvignon, Kayli Morgan Vineyard, Napa, California 2018

qupe syrah BTL

$75.00

Qupe, Syrah, Bien Nacido Hillside Estate, Santa Maria Valley 2017

bartenura mocato d'asti BTL

$38.00

Bartenura, Moscato d’Asti DOCG, Piedmont, Italy 2019

chalkhill chardonnay BTL

$55.00

Chalk Hill, Chardonnay, Sonoma Coast, California 2020

the crossings sauvig blanc BTL

$40.00

The Crossings, Sauvignon Blanc, Awatere Valley Newzeland 2021

micahel g sauvig blanc BTL

$45.00

Michel Girault, Sauvignon Blanc, Sancerre, Loire Valley, France 2018

Stags leap Chardonnay BTL

$70.00

Stags Leap Wine Cellars, Aria, Chardonnay, Napa Valley 2019

barton guesteier semillion BTL

$60.00

Barton & Guestier, Semillon, Sauternes, Bordeaux France 2018

louis roederer brut BTL

$400.00

Louis Roederer Cristal Brut, Champagne, France 2009

g.h mumm brut BTL

$90.00

G.H Mumm, Grand Cordon Brut, Champagne, France, NV

chandon brut BTL

$50.00

Chandon Brut, California,NV

Liquor

Well Vodka

$10.00

Kettle One

$14.00

Belvedere

$16.00

Grey Goose

$14.00

Well Gin

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$14.00

Tanqueray

$14.00

Monkey 47

$18.00

Well Rum

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$12.00

Gosling's

$12.00

Bacardi hWite

$10.00

Barcardi Gold

$11.00

Bacardi 8yrs

$14.00

Appleton Estate

$12.00

Ron Zaccapa

$18.00

Well Tequila

$12.00

Espolon Blanco

$14.00

Espolon Resposado

$15.00

Patron Silver

$14.00

Patron Resposado

$15.00

Patron Anjeo

$16.00

Don Julio Blanco

$14.00

Clase Azul

$35.00

Del Maguey Mezcal

$14.00

Mezcal Chichicapa

$18.00

Calirosa Rosa Blanco

$14.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Casamigos Resposado

$15.00

Casamigos Anejo

$16.00

Avion Anejo 3yrs

$35.00

Don Julio 1942

$35.00

Well Whiskey

$10.00

Jim Beam Bour

$10.00

Bulleit Bour

$12.00

Maker's Mark Bour

$12.00

Knob Creek Bour

$14.00

Jameson Irish

$12.00

Crown Royal Canidian

$12.00

Seagrams 7 American

$10.00

Well Scotch

$12.00

Aberlour 12yrs

$14.00

Auchentoshan 12yrs

$14.00

Bowmore 12yrs

$14.00

Dalwhinnie 15 yrs

$16.00

Glenlivet 12yrs

$14.00

Glenlivet 18yrs

$25.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$14.00

Laphroaig 10yrs

$14.00

Oban 14yrs

$16.00

Talisker 10 yrs

$14.00

Lagavulin 12yrs

$25.00

Bailey

$11.00

Midori

$10.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Godiva Chocolate

$11.00

Kahlua

$11.00

Limoncello

$10.00

Aperol

$11.00

Campari

$11.00

Jagemeister

$11.00

Nikka Miyagikyo

$18.00

Nikka Yoichi

$18.00

Nobushi

$18.00

Shibui 10yrs

$25.00

Shibui Pure Malt

$18.00

Courvoisier VS

$14.00

Courvoisier VSOP

$16.00

Courvoisier XO

$28.00

Hennessy VSOP

$18.00

Gaja Grappa

$20.00

Dows Porto LBV

$10.00

Dows Porto Tawny

$18.00

Classics

Caipirinha

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Mojito

$12.00

Italian Sangria

$11.00

Daiquiri

$12.00

Negroni

$13.00

PinaColada

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Cosmo

$12.00

LIIT

$16.00

Open Mocktail

$8.00

Cocktail Platter

CP- Banarasi paan patta chaat

$85.00

30pcs

CP-Tuk aloo aur bhadang

$85.00

30pcs

CP-Martaban mushroom & pineapple

$85.00

30pcs

CP-Thecha paneer tikka

$100.00

30pcs

CP-Zaffrani parmesan

$100.00

30pcs

CP- Karuveppilai chicken fry

$100.00

40pcs

CP-Sahmi ka murgh

$100.00

30pcs

CP-Zaitouni prawn

$120.00

30pcs

CP-Grilled khanda lasun salmon

$140.00

20pcs

CP-Tali machi

$130.00

30pcs

CP-Grilled scallop

$120.00

20pcs

CP- Dum pukht chaap

$240.00

15pcs

Catering

C- Market Fresh Salad

$60.00

2half pan

C- Banarasi Paan Patta Chaat

$85.00

40pcs

C- Tuk Aloo aur Bhadang

$85.00

40pcs

C- Martaban- Mushroom& pineapple

$85.00

40pcs

C- Thecha- Paneer tikka

$100.00

40pcs

C- Zafrani Parmesan

$100.00

40pcs

C- Karuveppilai Chicken Fry

$100.00

50pcs

C- Shami ka Murgh

$100.00

40pcs

C- Zaitouni Prawn

$120.00

40pcs

C- Grilled kanda lasun Salmon

$140.00

20pcs

C- Tali Machi

$100.00

50pcs

C- Grilled Sumac Scallop

$110.00

20pcs

C- Dum Pukht Chaap

$240.00

20pcs

C- Makhanwala Paneer

$100.00

deep half pan

C- Butter Chicken

$100.00

deep half pan

C- Do Din Ki Dal

$85.00

deep half pan

C- Nalli Nihari

$250.00

10pcs

C- Awadhi Murgh Biryani (shallow)

$100.00

shallow tray full

C- Awadhi Murgh Biryani (deep)

$200.00

full tray deep

C- Subz Dum Biryani (shallow)

$90.00

shallow tray full

C- Subz Berry Paneer Biryani (deep)

$160.00

full tray deep

C- Steamed Rice (shallow)

$40.00

shallow tray full

C- Steamed Rice (deep)

$60.00

full tray deep

C-Ghee Parotta

$4.00

20pcs minimum order

C- Gulab Jamun

$4.00

30pc minimum

C-Cheese cake

$10.00

10pc minimum

Masala Chai Flask

Chai Flask 96 oz (12 cups)

$40.00

Samosa (2pcs)

$5.00
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 1:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 1:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 1:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 1:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 1:00 am
AKS AUTHENTIC INDIAN RESTAURANT BRINGING THE SOUL OF INDIA’S CUISINE TO SILICON VALLEY. Highlighting the Many Corners of India, this Swanky Restaurant and Bar will offer Regionally Authentic Cuisine and an Elevated Bar with Microbrewery Collection

3333 Coronado Place, Santa Clara, CA 95054

Directions

