KK Restaurant 3333 Coronado Place

Sunday 8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 1:00 am

Monday 8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 1:00 am

Tuesday 8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 1:00 am

Wednesday 8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 1:00 am

Thursday 8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 1:00 am

Friday 8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 1:00 am