- KK Restaurant - 3333 Coronado Place
KK Restaurant 3333 Coronado Place
No reviews yet
3333 Coronado Place
Santa Clara, CA 95054
Salad
Chef Signature
Prarambh- starter
Jodhpuri Paneer fry
Cottage cheese, gram flour, crushed spices,lemon, mint cilantro
Smoked Dahi Puri
Spherical fried crisps, spiced potatoes, sprouts,tamarind & cilantro, yogurt, crisps
Karuveppilai Chicken Fry
Fragrant spices, curry leaf, lemon, spiced lentil aioli
Tali Machi
Crumb fried spiced fish, lemon wedge, cilantro & mint
Samundari Khazana
Lemon turmeric grilled fish & scallop, sumac spiced calamari & shrimp with garlic, cumin temper seasonal vegetable, cilantro mint dip
Jiva Meal Bowl
Bowl Achari Mushroom & Pineapple
Pulao /Forbidden rice, rajma rassa, cucumber & corn kachumber, burani yogurt, pickle onion, papadam, sumac dusted pumpkin seed
Bowl Saffron Chicken Tikka
Pulao /Forbidden rice, rajma rassa, cucumber & corn kachumber, burani yogurt, pickle onion, papadam, sumac dusted pumpkin seed
Bowl Mustard & Honey Salmon
Pulao /Forbidden rice, rajma rassa, cucumber & corn kachumber, burani yogurt, pickle onion, papadam, sumac dusted pumpkin seed
Bowl Lamb Boti
Pulao /Forbidden rice, rajma rassa, cucumber & corn kachumber, burani yogurt, pickle onion, papadam, sumac dusted pumpkin seed
Bowl Bhuna Lamb Chop
Pulao /Forbidden rice, rajma rassa, cucumber & corn kachumber, burani yogurt, pickle onion, papadam, sumac dusted pumpkin seed
Kebab & Bun
Bun-Shami Chicken Kebab
Chicken patty, crisp green leaf lettuce, garlic aioli, tomato, pickled onion, mix herbs & sweet potato fries
Bun-Hariyali Subz Aur Chia
Green leafy & Veggie patty,chia seed, crisp green leaf lettuce, thecha aioli, tomato, onion, pickled cucumber & sweet potato fries
Bun-Meatless & Chicken less
Plant based patty,crisp green lettuce,garlic aioli,tomato,pickle,onion & sweet potato fries
Protein Style
Patty,crispy green lettuce,garlic aioli,tomato,pickle,onion & sweet potato fries
Classic Meal
Sides
Raita
Garlic flavored Yoghurt with Cucumber
Papadam
Roasted 2pcs
Sweet Potato Fries
Sliced - Salad 2pcs ea
Onion, cucumber, tomato & lemon
Bread - Ghee Parotta
Layered all purpose flour bread
Bread - Rosemary Garlic Parotta
Layered all-purpose flour bread
Bread -Chilli Fenugreek Parotta
Layered all-purpose flour bread
Steamed Rice
Jeera Pulao
Cumin rice
Pickle – Trio
Garlic, green chili, lotus root
Dessert
Drinks
Salad
PRARAMBH- STARTER
Shareable Plates
Gol Hai Gappa
Spherical fried crisps, Mango & mint jaljeera,sprouts, spiced potatoes, petit herbs
Banarasi Paan Patta Chaat
Fried betel leaf, rose yogurt, cilantro, mint, tamarind, pomegranate, and crispies
Tuk Aloo aur Bhadang - Chaat
Crispy potatoes,puff rice,masala aioli,peanut,cilantro,pickled chilies
Martaban - Mushroom & Pineapple
Grilled mushroom, pineapple, peppers, masala fried chickpeas, garlic yogurt
Thecha - Paneer Tikka
Grilled cottage cheese,blister sweet pepper,pickled onion,cilantro mint aioli
Zaitouni Prawn
Grilled prawn,mix green,watermelon radish,kalamata garlic dip
Karuveppilai Chicken Fry
Fragrant spices, curry leaf, banana crisp, lemon, podi aioli
Tikka - Zafrani Parmesan
grilled chicken morsels,apple mango kachumber,cilantro mint
Shami Ka - Murgh
chicken patties,smoked yogurt,gram flour pearl,greens
Grilled - Kanda Lasun Salmon
garlic & onion dusted,crushed spiced potatoes,brussels sprout,peanut,creamy cilantro
Baked Roti Pe Boti
lamb chunks,bread parcel,pink onion,mix lettuce,papadam
Dum - Pukht Chaap
Smoked lamb chops, half parotta, herb salad,burani yogurt & pickle onion +add on: butter smashed potatoes with almond $4
CHEF’S SIGNATURE
Zaika - lamb
Braised lamb shank,berry pilaf,garlic snow peas, caramelized onion, saffron
Jugalbandi - lobster tail & scallop
Grilled goan cafreal lobster & scallop,spiced grilled warm fruit & potato salad,garam masala scented coconut cream
Paturi - Honey Mustard fish
Banana leaf wrapped fish,eggplant & squash, Bengali bhaja, aloo chokha
Classics
Biryani
Accompaniments
Steamed Rice
Bread - Ghee Parotta
Layered all purpose flour bread
Bread - Rosemary Garlic Parotta
layered all-purpose flour bread
Bread - Chilli Fenugreek Parotta
layered all-purpose flour bread
RAITA - Flavored Yoghurt
Burani : garlic, cucumber & quinoa
Papadam - Roasted
2pcs
Sliced - Salad
onion,cucummber,tomato,lemon
Pickle Trio - Homemade
garlic,green chili,lotus stem
Drinks
Tea - Masala Chai
Coffee
Green Tea
honey & lemon
Nannari Sharbat(ayurvedic drink)
Sarsaparilla root syrup & lime
Mango Lassi
yogurt, mango & chia seeds
Bottled Water
Sparkling Water
Arnold Palmer
Shirley Temple
Diet Coke
Coke
Spirite
Ice Tea
Lemonade
House Cocktails
smoked mizu
Nikka Japanese Whiskey, St. Germain Elderflower Liqueur, Amai Ginger, Lime
french l'amour
Bombay Sapphire Gin, Lillet Rose (French Rose Wine-Based Aperitif), Peach, Lime, Cardamon Bitters
ciao bella
Grey Goose, Italicus Rosolia de Bergamotto (Citrus & Floral liqueur), Apple Spice, Lime
mezacalito
Del Maguey Mezcal, Grand Mariner, Orange, Lime, Chapulin Salt
picante dulche margarita
Espolon Resposado, Ancho Reyes Spicy Verde, Mango, Grenadine, Lime
paan ki G -rIta
Espolon Reposado Tequila, Gukland – Rose Petals Preserve, Grand Marnier, Lime
Caribbean Beach Tikki
Appleton Estate Rum, Elderflower Liqueur, Coconut, Pineapple, Lime
Wine by Glass
house red wine
serial cabernet
Serial, Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles, California 2019
angel ink pinot noir
Angels Ink, Pinot Noir, Monterey County, California 2020
markham merlot
Markham Vineyards, Merlot, Napa Valley, California 2018
clay house syrah
Clay House Syrah, San Luis obispo County, Paso Robles, California 2013
josh cellars zinfandel
Josh Cellars, Zinfandel, Lodi, California 2020
house white wine
bartenura mocato d'asti
Bartenura, Moscato d’Asti DOCG, Piedmont, Italy 2019
chalkhill chardonnay
Chalk Hill, Chardonnay, Sonoma Coast, California 2020
the crossings sauvig blanc
The Crossings, Sauvignon Blanc, Awatere Valley Newzeland 2021
micahel g sauvig blanc
Michel Girault, Sauvignon Blanc, Sancerre, Loire Valley, France 2018
processco brut
Mionetto, Prosecco, Brut, Veneto, Italy
processco rose
Mionetto, Prosecco, Rose, Veneto, Italy
Wine by Bottle
Corkage Fee
Wine: vintages are subject to change. Corkage fee $30 per 750 ml Limited 2 bottles per party
serial cabernet BTL
Serial, Cabernet Sauvignon, Paso Robles, California 2019
angel ink pinot noir BTL
Angels Ink, Pinot Noir, Monterey County, California 2020
markham merlot BTL
Markham Vineyards, Merlot, Napa Valley, California 2018
clay house syrah BTL
Clay House Syrah, San Luis obispo County, Paso Robles, California 2013
josh cellars zinfandel BTL
Josh Cellars, Zinfandel, Lodi, California 2020
hands of time pinot noir BTL
Hands of Time Stags Leap Wine Cellar, Pinot Noir, Napa Valley, California 2020
boen pinot noir BTL
Boen, Pinot Noir, Santa Lucia Highlands, Monterey, California 2019
argyle pinot noir BTL
Argyle, Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, Oregon 2020
roth cabernet BTL
Roth Estate, Cabernet Sauvignon, Alexander Valley, California 2019
joesph carr cabernet BTL
Joseph Carr, Cabernet Sauvignon, Rutherford, Napa Valley, California 2019
bellacosa BTL
Bellacosa, Cabernet Sauvignon, Oakville, Napa 2018
charles krug BTL
Charles Krug, Cabernet Sauvignon,Howell Mountain, California 2018
chimney rock BTL
Chimney Rock, Cabernet Sauvignon, Stags leap district, Napa Valley California 2018
joseph phelps BTL
Joseph Phelps, Insignia Bordeaux Red Blend, Napa Valley, California 2018
hundred acre BTL
Hundred Acre Cabernet Sauvignon, Kayli Morgan Vineyard, Napa, California 2018
qupe syrah BTL
Qupe, Syrah, Bien Nacido Hillside Estate, Santa Maria Valley 2017
bartenura mocato d'asti BTL
Bartenura, Moscato d’Asti DOCG, Piedmont, Italy 2019
chalkhill chardonnay BTL
Chalk Hill, Chardonnay, Sonoma Coast, California 2020
the crossings sauvig blanc BTL
The Crossings, Sauvignon Blanc, Awatere Valley Newzeland 2021
micahel g sauvig blanc BTL
Michel Girault, Sauvignon Blanc, Sancerre, Loire Valley, France 2018
Stags leap Chardonnay BTL
Stags Leap Wine Cellars, Aria, Chardonnay, Napa Valley 2019
barton guesteier semillion BTL
Barton & Guestier, Semillon, Sauternes, Bordeaux France 2018
louis roederer brut BTL
Louis Roederer Cristal Brut, Champagne, France 2009
g.h mumm brut BTL
G.H Mumm, Grand Cordon Brut, Champagne, France, NV
chandon brut BTL
Chandon Brut, California,NV
Liquor
Well Vodka
Kettle One
Belvedere
Grey Goose
Well Gin
Bombay Sapphire
Tanqueray
Monkey 47
Well Rum
Captain Morgan
Gosling's
Bacardi hWite
Barcardi Gold
Bacardi 8yrs
Appleton Estate
Ron Zaccapa
Well Tequila
Espolon Blanco
Espolon Resposado
Patron Silver
Patron Resposado
Patron Anjeo
Don Julio Blanco
Clase Azul
Del Maguey Mezcal
Mezcal Chichicapa
Calirosa Rosa Blanco
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Resposado
Casamigos Anejo
Avion Anejo 3yrs
Don Julio 1942
Well Whiskey
Jim Beam Bour
Bulleit Bour
Maker's Mark Bour
Knob Creek Bour
Jameson Irish
Crown Royal Canidian
Seagrams 7 American
Well Scotch
Aberlour 12yrs
Auchentoshan 12yrs
Bowmore 12yrs
Dalwhinnie 15 yrs
Glenlivet 12yrs
Glenlivet 18yrs
Johnnie Walker Black
Laphroaig 10yrs
Oban 14yrs
Talisker 10 yrs
Lagavulin 12yrs
Bailey
Midori
Frangelico
Godiva Chocolate
Kahlua
Limoncello
Aperol
Campari
Jagemeister
Nikka Miyagikyo
Nikka Yoichi
Nobushi
Shibui 10yrs
Shibui Pure Malt
Courvoisier VS
Courvoisier VSOP
Courvoisier XO
Hennessy VSOP
Gaja Grappa
Dows Porto LBV
Dows Porto Tawny
Classics
Cocktail Platter
CP- Banarasi paan patta chaat
30pcs
CP-Tuk aloo aur bhadang
30pcs
CP-Martaban mushroom & pineapple
30pcs
CP-Thecha paneer tikka
30pcs
CP-Zaffrani parmesan
30pcs
CP- Karuveppilai chicken fry
40pcs
CP-Sahmi ka murgh
30pcs
CP-Zaitouni prawn
30pcs
CP-Grilled khanda lasun salmon
20pcs
CP-Tali machi
30pcs
CP-Grilled scallop
20pcs
CP- Dum pukht chaap
15pcs
Catering
C- Market Fresh Salad
2half pan
C- Banarasi Paan Patta Chaat
40pcs
C- Tuk Aloo aur Bhadang
40pcs
C- Martaban- Mushroom& pineapple
40pcs
C- Thecha- Paneer tikka
40pcs
C- Zafrani Parmesan
40pcs
C- Karuveppilai Chicken Fry
50pcs
C- Shami ka Murgh
40pcs
C- Zaitouni Prawn
40pcs
C- Grilled kanda lasun Salmon
20pcs
C- Tali Machi
50pcs
C- Grilled Sumac Scallop
20pcs
C- Dum Pukht Chaap
20pcs
C- Makhanwala Paneer
deep half pan
C- Butter Chicken
deep half pan
C- Do Din Ki Dal
deep half pan
C- Nalli Nihari
10pcs
C- Awadhi Murgh Biryani (shallow)
shallow tray full
C- Awadhi Murgh Biryani (deep)
full tray deep
C- Subz Dum Biryani (shallow)
shallow tray full
C- Subz Berry Paneer Biryani (deep)
full tray deep
C- Steamed Rice (shallow)
shallow tray full
C- Steamed Rice (deep)
full tray deep
C-Ghee Parotta
20pcs minimum order
C- Gulab Jamun
30pc minimum
C-Cheese cake
10pc minimum
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 1:00 am
AKS AUTHENTIC INDIAN RESTAURANT BRINGING THE SOUL OF INDIA’S CUISINE TO SILICON VALLEY. Highlighting the Many Corners of India, this Swanky Restaurant and Bar will offer Regionally Authentic Cuisine and an Elevated Bar with Microbrewery Collection
3333 Coronado Place, Santa Clara, CA 95054