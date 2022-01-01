KKatie's Burger Bar - Hyannis HYANNIS 334 MAIN ST
334 MAIN ST
Hyannis, MA 02601
Appetizers
Chicken Tenders
Plain with honey mustard or ranch dressing or served Buffalo style with KKatie’s blue cheese dressing & celery.
Chicken Tender Meal
Plain with honey mustard or ranch dressing or served Buffalo style with KKatie’s blue cheese dressing & celery.
Chips & Dip
Basket of freshly fried potato chips with a sprinkle of sea salt. Served with our homemade onion and garlic dip.
Fresh Fried Mozzarella
Homemade mozzarella wedges coated in seasoned bread crumbs, fried and served with homemade marinara sauce.
Frickled Pickles & Peppers
Dill pickle chips and banana peppers deep fried crispy golden served with a side of ranch.
Jumbo Wings
10 piece. Includes 1 flavor.
Onion Rings
Pretzel Stix
Bavarian pretzel stix - salty outside, tender inside. Served with beer cheese sauce topped with bacon bits for dipping.
Teriyaki Chicken Pot Stickers
Golden fried chicken dumplings with teriyaki sauce
Salads
Simple House Salad
Mix of lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, banana peppers, olives and croutons.
Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with creamy caesar dressing, garlic croûtons and fresh Parmesan cheese.
Greek Salad
Chopped romaine lettuce with crumbled feta cheese, kalamata olives, grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, and banana peppers. Served with Greek dressing.
KKaties BLT Salad
Romaine lettuce with crumbled cherry wood smoked bacon, grape tomatoes, red onion and blue cheese crumbles. Served with KKatie’s blue cheese dressing.
Burgers 8oz
Bacon Cheese Burger 3PD
Angus burger with American cheese topped with cherry wood smoked bacon, lettuce and tomato on a grilled sesame seed bun.
BBQ Burger 3PD
Angus burger topped with cheddar jack cheese, crispy cherry wood smoked bacon, crunchy onion rings, covered in smoky/sweet barbecue sauce served on a grilled sesame seed bun.
Blue Burger 3PD
Angus burger stuffed with blue cheese and cheddar jack cheese, topped with caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, crispy cherry wood smoked bacon and KKatie’s blue cheese dressing on a grilled sesame seed bun.
Cali Club Burger 3PD
Angus burger topped with avocado, freshly sliced tomato, lettuce, red onion and bacon with pepper jack cheese and house ranch on a grilled bun.
Cheeseburger 3PD
Angus burger with American cheese topped with cherry wood smoked bacon, lettuce and tomato on a grilled sesame seed bun.
Double Decker Melt 3PD
Angus burger topped with cherry wood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo, between two grilled cheese sandwiches.
Good Morning Burger 3PD
Angus burger topped with a fresh fried egg, crispy cherry wood smoked bacon, American cheese and mayo on a grilled sesame seed bun.
Hamburger 3PD
Angus burger with lettuce and tomato on a grilled sesame seed bun.
Hawaiian Burger 3PD
Angus burger topped with pepper jack cheese, grilled pineapple slice, cherry wood smoked bacon, teriyaki sauce and lettuce on a grilled sesame seed bun.
Hell Burger 3PD
Angus burger topped with grilled jalapeños, pepper jack cheese, hell sauce and lettuce on a grilled sesame seed bun.
Horseradish Peppercorn Burger 3PD
Peppercorn crusted Angus burger with bourbon barbecue caramelized onions, cherry wood smoked bacon, sharp cheddar, smothered in a creamy horseradish peppercorn sauce on a onion brioche bun.
KKMac 3PD
Angus burger topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato,red onions, pickles and KKatie’s special sauce on a grilled sesame seed bun.
Mushroom Garlic Burger 3PD
Angus burger topped with sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, American cheese, and roasted garlic and shallot mayo on a grilled sesame seed bun.
The Rock 3PD
Four quarter pound burgers each stacked with crispy cherry wood smoked bacon and American cheese, topped with crispy onion rings and our KKatie’s special sauce on a grilled roll.
Vermonter 3PD
Angus burger with American cheese topped with cherry wood smoked bacon, lettuce and tomato on a grilled sesame seed bun.
Burgers 4oz
4oz Bacon Cheese Burger (3PD)
Angus burger with American cheese topped with cherry wood smoked bacon, lettuce and tomato on a grilled sesame seed bun.
4oz Barbecue Burger (3PD)
Angus burger topped with cheddar jack cheese, crispy cherry wood smoked bacon, crunchy onion rings, covered in smoky/sweet barbecue sauce served on a grilled sesame seed bun.
4oz Blue Burger (3PD)
Angus burger topped with caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, crispy cherry wood smoked bacon and KKatie’s blue cheese dressing on a grilled sesame seed bun.
4oz Cali Club Burger (3PD)
Angus burger topped with avocado, freshly sliced tomato, lettuce, red onion and bacon with pepper jack cheese and house ranch on a grilled bun.
4oz Cheeseburger (3PD)
Angus burger topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato,red onions, pickles and KKatie’s special sauce on a grilled sesame seed bun.
4oz Good Morning Burger (3PD)
Angus burger topped with a fresh fried egg, crispy cherry wood smoked bacon, American cheese and mayo on a grilled sesame seed bun.
4oz Hamburger (3PD)
Angus burger topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato,red onions, pickles and KKatie’s special sauce on a grilled sesame seed bun.
4oz Hawaiian Burger (3PD)
Angus burger topped with pepper jack cheese, grilled pineapple slice, cherry wood smoked bacon, teriyaki sauce and lettuce on a grilled sesame seed bun.
4oz Hell Burger (3PD)
Angus burger topped with grilled jalapeños, pepper jack cheese, hell sauce and lettuce on a grilled sesame seed bun.
4oz Horseradish Peppercorn Burger (3PD)
Peppercorn crusted Angus burger with bourbon barbecue caramelized onions, cherry wood smoked bacon, sharp cheddar, smothered in a creamy horseradish peppercorn sauce on a onion brioche bun.
4oz KKMac (3PD)
Angus burger with American cheese topped with cherry wood smoked bacon, lettuce and tomato on a grilled sesame seed bun.
4oz Mushroom Garlic Burger (3PD)
Angus burger topped with sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, American cheese, and roasted garlic and shallot mayo on a grilled sesame seed bun.
4oz The Vermonter (3PD)
Angus burger with caramelized apples and onions, cherry wood smoked bacon, Vermont cheddar and a creamy maple mayo on a grilled bun.
Sandwiches
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich (3PD)
Crispy buttermilk fried chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion and KKatie’s blue cheese dressing on a grilled bun.
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich (3PD)
Crispy buttermilk fried chicken breast with cherry wood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served on a buttery grilled bun.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich (3PD)
Grilled chicken breast topped with lettuce. tomato, onion, mayo and American cheese served on a plain grilled bun.
Impossible Burger (3PD)
Vegan! Tastes Like Beef! Plant based burger topped with red onion, lettuce and tomato on a grilled bun.
Mushroom Garlic Chicken (3PD)
Grilled chicken breast topped with sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, American cheese, and roasted garlic and shallot mayo on a grilled bun.
Sriracha Chicken Sandwich (3PD)
Crispy buttermilk fried chicken breast topped with tangy slaw, fresh jalapeños, pickles and spicy sriracha mayo on a buttery onion brioche bun.
Turkey Burger (3PD)
Smothered with chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese and red onion on a grilled sesame seed bun.
Veggie Burger (3PD)
Vegan! Spicy black bean vegetarian burger topped with pepper jack cheese, chipotle aioli, tomato, red onion and lettuce served on a grilled whole wheat bun. 1
Kids Meal
Kids Cheeseburger (3PD)
Angus burger with American cheese on a Martin's potato bun.
Kids Hamburger (3PD)
Angus burger on a Martin's potato bun.
Kids Grilled Cheese (3PD)
Club white toast with American cheese.
Kids Chicken Tenders (3PD)
Plain with honey mustard or ranch dressing or served Buffalo style with KKatie’s blue cheese dressing & celery.
Kids Mac & Cheese (3PD)
Sides
Sauces
Side of BBQ Sauce
Side of Bleu Cheese Dressing
Side of Buffalo Sauce
Side of Chipotle Aioli
Side of Gold Rush
Side of Hell Sauce
Side of Honey Mustard
Side of Horseradish Peppercorn Sauce
Side of KKMac Sauce
Side of Maple Mayo
Side of Maple Sriracha
Side of Marinara Sauce
Side of Mayo
Side of Ranch
Side of Roasted Garlic Shallot Mayo
Side of Sriracha Mayo
Side of Sweet Red Chili Sauce
Side of Teriyaki Sauce
Side of Sour Cream
