KKatie's Burger Bar - Marshfield MARSHFIELD 1899 Ocean Street

No reviews yet

1899 Ocean Street

Marshfield, MA 02050

Popular Items

Bacon Cheese Burger
KKMac
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich

Appetizers

Chicken Tenders

$13.99

Plain with honey mustard or ranch dressing or served Buffalo style with KKatie’s blue cheese dressing & celery.

Chicken Tender Meal

$13.99

Plain with honey mustard or ranch dressing or served Buffalo style with KKatie’s blue cheese dressing & celery.

Chips & Dip

$8.99

Basket of freshly fried potato chips with a sprinkle of sea salt. Served with our homemade onion and garlic dip.

Fresh Fried Mozzarella

$12.99

Homemade mozzarella wedges coated in seasoned bread crumbs, fried and served with homemade marinara sauce.

Frickled Pickles & Peppers

$8.99

Dill pickle chips and banana peppers deep fried crispy golden served with a side of ranch.

Jumbo Wings

$14.99

10 piece. Includes 1 flavor.

Onion Rings

$8.99

Pretzel Stix

$9.99

Bavarian pretzel stix - salty outside, tender inside. Served with beer cheese sauce topped with bacon bits for dipping.

Teriyaki Chicken Pot Stickers

$9.99

Golden fried chicken dumplings with teriyaki sauce

Chicken Wing Meal

$14.99

Plain with honey mustard or ranch dressing or served Buffalo style with KKatie’s blue cheese dressing & celery.

Salads

Simple House Salad

$8.49

Mix of lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, banana peppers, olives and croutons.

Caesar Salad

$9.49

Romaine lettuce tossed with creamy caesar dressing, garlic croûtons and fresh Parmesan cheese.

Greek Salad

$9.99

Chopped romaine lettuce with crumbled feta cheese, kalamata olives, grape tomatoes, cucumber, red onion, and banana peppers. Served with Greek dressing.

KKaties BLT Salad

$10.99

Romaine lettuce with crumbled cherry wood smoked bacon, grape tomatoes, red onion and blue cheese crumbles. Served with KKatie’s blue cheese dressing.

Small House Salad

$4.99

Mix of lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, banana peppers, olives and croutons.

Small Caesar Salad

$5.99

Romaine lettuce tossed with creamy caesar dressing, garlic croûtons and fresh Parmesan cheese.

Burgers 8oz

Bacon Cheese Burger

$14.99

Angus burger with American cheese topped with cherry wood smoked bacon, lettuce and tomato on a grilled sesame seed bun.

BBQ Burger

$14.99

Angus burger topped with cheddar jack cheese, crispy cherry wood smoked bacon, crunchy onion rings, covered in smoky/sweet barbecue sauce served on a grilled sesame seed bun.

Black and Blue Burger

$14.99

Angus burger stuffed with blue cheese and cheddar jack cheese, topped with caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, crispy cherry wood smoked bacon and KKatie’s blue cheese dressing on a grilled sesame seed bun.

Blue Burger

$14.99

Angus burger stuffed with blue cheese and cheddar jack cheese, topped with caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, crispy cherry wood smoked bacon and KKatie’s blue cheese dressing on a grilled sesame seed bun.

Cali Club Burger

$14.99

Angus burger topped with avocado, freshly sliced tomato, lettuce, red onion and bacon with pepper jack cheese and house ranch on a grilled bun.

Cheeseburger

$13.99

Angus burger with American cheese topped with cherry wood smoked bacon, lettuce and tomato on a grilled sesame seed bun.

Double Decker Melt

$14.99

Angus burger topped with cherry wood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo, between two grilled cheese sandwiches.

Good Morning Burger

$14.99

Angus burger topped with a fresh fried egg, crispy cherry wood smoked bacon, American cheese and mayo on a grilled sesame seed bun.

Hamburger

$13.49

Angus burger with lettuce and tomato on a grilled sesame seed bun.

Hawaiian Burger

$14.99

Angus burger topped with pepper jack cheese, grilled pineapple slice, cherry wood smoked bacon, teriyaki sauce and lettuce on a grilled sesame seed bun.

Hell Burger

$14.49

Angus burger topped with grilled jalapeños, pepper jack cheese, hell sauce and lettuce on a grilled sesame seed bun.

Horseradish Peppercorn Burger

$15.99

Peppercorn crusted Angus burger with bourbon barbecue caramelized onions, cherry wood smoked bacon, sharp cheddar, smothered in a creamy horseradish peppercorn sauce on a onion brioche bun.

KKMac

$14.49

Angus burger topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato,red onions, pickles and KKatie’s special sauce on a grilled sesame seed bun.

Mushroom Garlic Burger

$14.49

Angus burger topped with sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, American cheese, and roasted garlic and shallot mayo on a grilled sesame seed bun.

Smash Burger

$14.99

The Rock

$21.99

Four quarter pound burgers each stacked with crispy cherry wood smoked bacon and American cheese, topped with crispy onion rings and our KKatie’s special sauce on a grilled roll.

Vermonter

$14.99

Angus burger with American cheese topped with cherry wood smoked bacon, lettuce and tomato on a grilled sesame seed bun.

Burgers 4oz

4oz Bacon Cheese Burger

$12.99

Angus burger with American cheese topped with cherry wood smoked bacon, lettuce and tomato on a grilled sesame seed bun.

4oz Barbecue Burger

$12.99

Angus burger topped with cheddar jack cheese, crispy cherry wood smoked bacon, crunchy onion rings, covered in smoky/sweet barbecue sauce served on a grilled sesame seed bun.

4oz Blue Burger

$12.99

Angus burger stuffed with blue cheese and cheddar jack cheese, topped with caramelized onions, lettuce, tomato, crispy cherry wood smoked bacon and KKatie’s blue cheese dressing on a grilled sesame seed bun.

4oz Cali Club Burger

$12.99

Angus burger topped with avocado, freshly sliced tomato, lettuce, red onion and bacon with pepper jack cheese and house ranch on a grilled bun.

4oz Cheeseburger

$11.99

Angus burger topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato,red onions, pickles and KKatie’s special sauce on a grilled sesame seed bun.

4oz Double Decker Melt

$12.99

Angus burger topped with cherry wood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo, between two grilled cheese sandwiches.

4oz Good Morning Burger

$12.99

Angus burger topped with a fresh fried egg, crispy cherry wood smoked bacon, American cheese and mayo on a grilled sesame seed bun.

4oz Hamburger

$10.99

Angus burger topped with cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato,red onions, pickles and KKatie’s special sauce on a grilled sesame seed bun.

4oz Hawaiian Burger

$12.99

Angus burger topped with pepper jack cheese, grilled pineapple slice, cherry wood smoked bacon, teriyaki sauce and lettuce on a grilled sesame seed bun.

4oz Hell Burger

$12.99

Angus burger topped with grilled jalapeños, pepper jack cheese, hell sauce and lettuce on a grilled sesame seed bun.

4oz Horseradish Peppercorn Burger

$12.99

Peppercorn crusted Angus burger with bourbon barbecue caramelized onions, cherry wood smoked bacon, sharp cheddar, smothered in a creamy horseradish peppercorn sauce on a onion brioche bun.

4oz KKMac

$12.99

Angus burger with American cheese topped with cherry wood smoked bacon, lettuce and tomato on a grilled sesame seed bun.

4oz Mushroom Garlic Burger

$12.99

Angus burger topped with sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, American cheese, and roasted garlic and shallot mayo on a grilled sesame seed bun.

4oz The Vermonter

$12.99

Angus burger with caramelized apples and onions, cherry wood smoked bacon, Vermont cheddar and a creamy maple mayo on a grilled bun.

Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Crispy buttermilk fried chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion and KKatie’s blue cheese dressing on a grilled bun.

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Crispy buttermilk fried chicken breast with cherry wood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served on a buttery grilled bun.

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$14.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with lettuce. tomato, onion, mayo and American cheese served on a plain grilled bun.

Impossible Burger

$15.99

Vegan! Tastes Like Beef! Plant based burger topped with red onion, lettuce and tomato on a grilled bun.

Mushroom Garlic Chicken

$14.49

Grilled chicken breast topped with sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, American cheese, and roasted garlic and shallot mayo on a grilled bun.

Sriracha Chicken Sandwich

$14.99

Crispy buttermilk fried chicken breast topped with tangy slaw, fresh jalapeños, pickles and spicy sriracha mayo on a buttery onion brioche bun.

Turkey Burger

$14.99

Smothered with chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese and red onion on a grilled sesame seed bun.

Veggie Burger

$14.49

Vegan! Spicy black bean vegetarian burger topped with pepper jack cheese, chipotle aioli, tomato, red onion and lettuce served on a grilled whole wheat bun. 1

Kids Meal

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.99

Angus burger with American cheese on a Martin's potato bun.

Kids Hamburger

$7.99

Angus burger on a Martin's potato bun.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Club white toast with American cheese.

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Plain with honey mustard or ranch dressing or served Buffalo style with KKatie’s blue cheese dressing & celery.

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.99

Sides

Cole Slaw

$3.49

Curly Fries

$5.49

French Fries

$4.49

Green Fries**

$5.49

(Not Breaded)

Mac N Cheese

$6.99

Onion Rings

$8.99

Sweet Potato Fries**

$5.49

(Dusted in Cinnamon Chipotle Spices)

Tater Tots

$5.49

Truffle Fries**

$6.49

Sauces

Side of BBQ Sauce

$1.29

Side of Bleu Cheese Dressing

$1.29

Side of Buffalo Sauce

$1.29

Side of Chipotle Aioli

$1.29

Side of Gold Rush

$1.29

Side of Hell Sauce

$1.29

Side of Honey Mustard

$1.29

Side of Horseradish Peppercorn Sauce

$1.29

Side of KKMac Sauce

$1.29

Side of Maple Mayo

$1.79

Side of Maple Sriracha

$1.29

Side of Marinara Sauce

$1.29

Side of Mayo

Side of Ranch

$1.29

Side of Roasted Garlic Shallot Mayo

$1.79

Side of Sriracha Mayo

$1.29

Side of Sweet Red Chili Sauce

$1.29

Side of Teriyaki Sauce

$1.29

Side of Beer Cheese

$2.49

Desserts

Hoodsie Cup

$1.99

NA Beverages

Coffee

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Dasani Water

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Gingerale

$2.99

IBC Root Beer

$3.29

Milk

$2.99

Saratoga Sparkling

$3.49

Soda/Tonic

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

ToGo Bottled Soda

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
1899 Ocean Street, Marshfield, MA 02050

