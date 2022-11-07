  • Home
  • /
  • Plympton
  • /
  • KKatie's Express - Plympton - PLYMPTON 286 Main St
Main picView gallery

KKatie's Express - Plympton PLYMPTON 286 Main St

review star

No reviews yet

286 Main St

Plympton, MA 02367

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

French Fries
Build Your Own Cheeseburger
Tater Tots

Burgers

KKatie's KKMAC

$7.99

DOUBLE Angus burgers, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, KKatie’s special sauce, grilled bun

Blue Cheese Burger

$8.99

DOUBLE Angus burgers, blue cheese crumbles, caramelized onions, blue cheese dressings, bacon, lettuce, tomato, grilled bun

Mushroom Burger

$8.49

DOUBLE Angus burgers, sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, American cheese, mayo, grilled bun

Barbecue Burger

$8.99

DOUBLE Angus burgers, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, caramelized onions, barbecue sauce, grilled bun

Build Your Own Cheeseburger

$4.99

Build Your Own Hamburger

$3.99

Vermonter

$8.99

Double Angus burgers, caramelized apples and onions, Vermont cheddar cheese, bacon, maple mayo, grilled bun.

Sandwiches

KKatie's Crispy Chicken

$7.99

Crispy fried chicken breast, pickles, mayo, grilled bun

Crispy Buffalo Chicken

$8.49

Crispy fried chicken breast, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, KKatie’s blue cheese dressing, grilled bun

Veggie Burger

$8.99

Vegan, spicy black bean, American cheese, onions, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli, grilled bun

Impossible Burger

$11.99

Plant based vegan burger (no meat), lettuce, tomato, onion, grilled bun

Sides

French Fries

$2.49+

Tater Tots

$2.99+

Mac & Cheese

$4.49

Wings/Nuggets

10 Piece Wings

$13.49

20 Piece Wings

$25.49

6 Piece Nuggets

$5.49

12 Piece Nuggets

$9.49

Salads

Simple House Salad

$7.99

Cool, crisp lettuce mix, tomato, cucumber, onion, olives, banana peppers and croutons.

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, croutons and parmesan cheese

Greek Salad

$8.99

Lettuce mix, feta cheese, kalamata olives, tomatoes, cucumber, onion and banana peppers. Greek dressing

KKatie's BLT Salad

$9.99

Lettuce mix, crumbled bacon, tomatoes, onion and blue cheese crumbles. KKatie’s Blue Cheese dressing

Southwestern Salad

$10.99

Lettuce mix, tomatoes, crumbled bacon, cheddar jack cheese, cucumber, avocado, onion, and croutons. Ranch dressing

KKids Meals

Kids Burger

$7.99

Served with French Fries, Juice Box & Treat

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.99

Served with French Fries, Juice Box & Treat

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Served with French Fries, Juice Box & Treat

Kids Chicken Nuggets (4)

$7.99

Served with French Fries, Juice Box & Treat

Non-Alc Beverages

16oz Milk Shake

$5.99

Your Choice of Vanilla, Chocolate, Strawberry, Coffee or Black Raspberry

Soda 1

$2.49

Soda 2

$3.29

Sauces

Side of Honey Mustard

$1.99

Side of Ranch

$1.99

Side of BBQ

$1.99

Side of Blue Cheese

$1.99

Side of Gold Rush

$1.99

Side of Hell

$1.99

Side of Teryaki

$1.99

Side of Chipotle Aioli

$1.99

Side of KMAC

$1.99

Side of Caeser

$1.99

Side of Italian

$1.99

Side of White Balsamic

$1.99

Desserts

Chocolate Whoopie Pie

$3.50

Chocolate Chip Whoopie Pie

$3.50

Gluten Free Brownie

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

286 Main St, Plympton, MA 02367

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Cape Cod Cafe Halifax - 300 Plymouth Street
orange starNo Reviews
300 Plymouth Street Halifax, MA 02338
View restaurantnext
Mamma Mia's Carver
orange starNo Reviews
73 Main Street Carver, MA 02330
View restaurantnext
The Gyro Co.
orange star4.0 • 156
116 Colony Pl Plymouth, MA 02360
View restaurantnext
della Nonna - 101 Kingston Collection Way
orange starNo Reviews
101 Kingston Collection Way Kingston, MA 02364
View restaurantnext
Study Hall 101 - 101 Kingston Collection Way
orange starNo Reviews
101 Kingston Collection Way Kingston, MA 02364
View restaurantnext
B3 Restaurant & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
101 Kingston Collection Way Kingston, MA 02364
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Plympton
Kingston
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Plymouth
review star
Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)
Bridgewater
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Duxbury
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Marshfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Raynham
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Brockton
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Norwell
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Taunton
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston